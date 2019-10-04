Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Watch: Joc Pederson’s blast of beauty in the Dodgers’ NLDS Game 1 victory

Joc Pederson tracks the ball after hitting a home run. Washington pitcher Hunter Strickland is in the foreground.
Dodgers’ Joc Pederson watches his home run off Washington pitcher Hunter Strickland on Oct. 3 at Dodger Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Steve HensonAssistant Sports Editor 
Oct. 4, 2019
9:42 AM
Share

Joc Pederson’s home run in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals in Game One of the National League Division Series wasn’t necessary. It was the last run in a route, an exercise in excess, bacon on the doughnut.

But, wow, what a spectacle.

Pederson’s blast left his bat at 114.9 mph. Think of a car flying past yours at 114.9 mph. That’s Pederson’s home run. You puttering along at 65 mph is a rollover ground ball to second base.

At least a dozen home runs in 2019 were hit harder, led by three at 118.3 mph hit by Gary Sanchez, Pete Alonso and Aristides Aquino, according to MLB Statcast. But none of the Dodgers’ NL-record 279 home runs this season were hit as hard.

Advertisement

The video is below, although you must watch Max Muncy’s two-run single and Gavin Lux’s pinch-hit home run before getting to Pederson’s blast.

Pederson plays with a swagger but resisted the urge to gloat. After all, he’ll be in the lineup today against Stephen Strasburg in Game Two. “I think I got a good pitch and put a good swing on it and it was fun,” was about all he said.

He got a good pitch earlier in the count as well against Nationals reliever Hunter Strickland. He pounded a slider foul, into the upper deck of the right-field seats. Then he crushed another slider foul. Strickland went to his fastball and Pederson barreled it barely fair, the ball slamming high up into the signage attached to the inside of the foul pole. It would have traveled 437 feet had it been allowed to land on the ground.

The home run was meaningful only in that it was exhibit A of a huge advantage the Dodgers hold in this series: They hit with extreme power, and the Nationals’ bullpen is porous to the extreme.

Advertisement

DodgersSports
Newsletter
Get our weekly Dodgers Dugout newsletter
Steve Henson
Follow Us
Steve Henson returns to the Los Angeles Times as assistant Sports Editor after six years as Major League Baseball editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and six years as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. Henson was a sports writer and editor at The Times from 1985-2007. Henson has been honored by APSE, the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement