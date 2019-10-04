Sparks fire GM Penny Toler in aftermath of profanity-laced tirade

The Los Angeles Sparks have fired executive vice president and general manager Penny Toler in the aftermath of a profanity-laced tirade directed at players that included a racial epithet following a playoff loss in the WNBA semifinals.

The team announced Friday that Toler, a founding member of the WNBA as a player and the Sparks’ general manager for 20 years, has been relieved of her duties immediately. Managing partner Eric Holoman will take over her duties as the club searches for a replacement.

“On behalf of ownership and the entire Sparks organization, I’d like to thank Penny Toler for a successful and historic tenure with the organization,” Holoman said in a statement released by the team. “Penny is a foundational figure in the growth of the WNBA and helped lead our franchise to perennial playoff success and multiple titles. We wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”

The Sparks said in a statement that a national search for a new general manager would begin immediately.

Advertisement

According to a report from ESPN, Toler entered the locker room after Game 2 and challenged the team in a speech that included not only obscenities and racial epithets but threats that players would be replaced.

“We’ll be looking into it as a league,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert told ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” on Thursday when the news became public. “We understand heat of the moment and that the Sparks lost in the semifinals, but we don’t condone that kind of language, and we’ll be reviewing it over the next couple of days.”

Toler hired former Laker star Derek Fisher 11 months ago without interviewing any other candidates. Former WNBA MVP Candace Parker and the team’s other top players are under contract for next season.

In a statement, Toler said, “No one is above criticism or feedback, and I am committed to ensuring my words consistently reflect the Sparks’ values of a productive and positive working environment moving forward. I will take this as a learning opportunity and grow from this and make sure that not only myself, but my staff, team and the entire organization is cognizant of the language we use in the locker room.”

Advertisement

Toler played for the Sparks from 1997-99. During her tenure as general manager the club won WNBA titles in 2001, 2002 and 2016 while qualifying for the playoffs 18 times.

She scored the first basket in WNBA history and averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 88 games, 62 of which she started.

The 5-foot-8 guard from Washington, D.C., played at Long Beach State and became the 49ers’ career leader in assists and free-throw percentage at the time. She was a two-time conference player of the year and played on two Final Four teams.