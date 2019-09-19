Sparks can’t cool off the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of WNBA semifinals

The hole has been dug and only home cooking can save the Sparks from elimination.

Not even a fast start for the Sparks could cool off the Connecticut Sun, who dominated for three quarters in the way to a 94-68 victory in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 18 points with seven rebounds for the Sparks (22-15). Riquna Williams added 14 and Chelsea Gray had 10.

Candace Parker was held to three points – her fewest since scoring just two against Dallas on July 9.

Advertisement

Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun (25-11) with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Alyssa Thomas also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Courtney Williams added 25.

Game 3 is at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pyramid at Long Beach State. The Sparks are 15-2 at home this season, including an opening-round playoff win over Seattle.

It was the second-worse loss of the season for the Sparks, who fell to Washington 81-52 during the regular season.

The Sparks trailed 41-40 at the half, then Connecticut dominated the third quarter.

Advertisement

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt made two foul shots to give Los Angeles a 46-43 lead at 8:32 of the third, but the Sun stormed back with a 12-1 run and led 55-47 with 5:44 to go.

Courtney Williams was the catalyst of the quarter, scoring 13 points, including the Sun’s final two baskets to make it 70-57 and tie their largest lead of the game. Williams also hit a 3-pointer earlier to make it 64-51 with 2:31 remaining.