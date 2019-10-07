China’s government cancels Brooklyn Nets’ scheduled visit to a school

The Brooklyn Nets’ scheduled visit to a Shanghai area school has been canceled by the Chinese government, according to an NBA official.

The cancellation is the latest in a series of fractures between the NBA and one of its largest markets after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for protesters in Hong Kong on Friday evening.

And while the tweet was quickly deleted, the reaction from China has been swift and severe, with the Rockets going from one of the country’s favorite teams to a blacklisted one almost overnight.

Sponsors and broadcast partners have cut ties with the Rockets while the NBA has come under fire for not supporting Morey’s freedom of speech right. It has also led to U.S. politicians criticizing the NBA.

A report from The Athletic said teams from the Chinese Basketball Association have canceled scheduled games with the NBA G-League affiliates.

Nets players and coaches were scheduled to attend a ceremony Tuesday dedicating a refurbished basketball court and reading room at the Shanghai New World Experimental Primary School before it was called off.

The Nets and Lakers are still scheduled to play two games in China, meeting Thursday in Shanghai before playing again in Shenzhen on Saturday.