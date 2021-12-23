Harvard-Westlake cancels all out of town sports trips next week

Harvard-Westlake has decided to cancel all tournament appearances by its sports teams that were scheduled to travel out of town next week because of COVID-19 concerns, athletic director Terry Barnum said Thursday.

The boys’ basketball team was scheduled to travel to Rancho Mirage, the girls’ basketball team was headed to Northern California and the girls’ soccer team was headed to Texas.

When students return next month, everyone will be tested on Jan. 3 and there will be classes online Jan. 4 and 5 until test results are known. Classes will resume on campus Jan. 6.

With positive cases of the coronavirus surging, Barnum said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

“From a health and safety standpoint, the school has made the decision traveling outside of Southern California that requires a hotel stay is not the most appropriate thing to do at this time,” he said.

The school has not decided how to proceed for a Jan. 7 home boys’ basketball game against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, when a large crowd is expected. Barnum said it would be held with reduced gym capacity.