Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Harvard-Westlake cancels all out of town sports trips next week

Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo celebrates winning a championship last season.
Harvard-Westlake boys basketball coach David Rebibo will have to delay any championship tournament celebrations. The team won’t be traveling to Rancho Mirage next week.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Harvard-Westlake has decided to cancel all tournament appearances by its sports teams that were scheduled to travel out of town next week because of COVID-19 concerns, athletic director Terry Barnum said Thursday.

The boys’ basketball team was scheduled to travel to Rancho Mirage, the girls’ basketball team was headed to Northern California and the girls’ soccer team was headed to Texas.

When students return next month, everyone will be tested on Jan. 3 and there will be classes online Jan. 4 and 5 until test results are known. Classes will resume on campus Jan. 6.

With positive cases of the coronavirus surging, Barnum said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

Advertisement

“From a health and safety standpoint, the school has made the decision traveling outside of Southern California that requires a hotel stay is not the most appropriate thing to do at this time,” he said.

The school has not decided how to proceed for a Jan. 7 home boys’ basketball game against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, when a large crowd is expected. Barnum said it would be held with reduced gym capacity.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement