Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Yankees sweep Twins to advance to ALCS

New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers during the eighth inning of a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday.
New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers during the eighth inning of a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday.
(Getty Images)
Oct. 7, 2019
10:04 PM
Share
MINNEAPOLIS — 

Gleyber Torres got New York going with a second-inning home run, scored on each of his two doubles and made a pair of sparkling defensive plays, fueling the Yankees to a 5-1 victory over Minnesota on Monday night to finish yet another sweep of the Twins and advance to the AL Championship Series.

Didi Gregorius hit two RBI singles for the Yankees, who stretched their postseason winning streak over the Twins to 13 straight games. Minnesota has lost 16 consecutive postseason games, matching matched the North American major sports record held by the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL from 1975-79.

New York starts the AL Championship Series on Saturday, at home against Tampa Bay or at Houston.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement