Racing! Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 13. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.27 45.76 58.14 1:04.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 High Velocity 115 5 1 2–3 2–2½ 2–4 1–2 Diaz, Jr. 0.70 1 Prince Magician 122 1 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 2–2¼ Flores 16.40 2 Jeffnjohn'sthundr 122 2 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ Fuentes 12.50 3 Malibu Star 122 3 3 4–hd 4–3 4–9 4–13 Roman 2.60 4 Call Me Daddy 122 4 4 5 5 5 5 Cedillo 3.70

5 HIGH VELOCITY 3.40 2.40 2.10 1 PRINCE MAGICIAN 6.60 4.40 2 JEFFNJOHN'STHUNDR 5.00

$1 EXACTA (5-1) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-2-3) $9.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $29.00

Winner–High Velocity B.c.2 by Quality Road out of Ketel Twist, by Dixie Union. Bred by Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $105,752 Exacta Pool $42,651 Superfecta Pool $16,934 Trifecta Pool $29,514. Scratched–Twirling Derby.

HIGH VELOCITY had speed outside then stalked off the rail, bid alongside the runner-up under some urging in midstretch, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and edged away late under steady handling. PRINCE MAGICIAN had speed inside then set the pace a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back along the fence in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but bested the others. JEFFNJOHN'STHUNDR broke slowly, chased along the inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and held third. MALIBU STAR a step slow to begin, chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. CALL ME DADDY also broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, leaned in and bumped a rival to briefly lose his action into the turn, dropped back off the rail and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.44 45.00 56.29 1:02.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Big Runnuer 125 1 9 1–hd 1–1½ 1–4 1–4 Fuentes 8.40 4 Shandling 122 4 8 10 9–½ 4–hd 2–½ Franco 2.90 9 Stable Genius 117 9 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 3–1¾ Velez 9.80 5 Lincoln City 122 5 5 9–1 8–hd 8–2 4–1¾ T Baze 9.10 10 Awesome Score 122 10 4 3–1 3–1 3–1 5–½ Mn Garcia 26.50 3 Deuce 125 3 3 5–hd 6–1 5–hd 6–hd Roman 9.90 2 Joeys Ace 122 2 10 4–½ 4–½ 6–1 7–1½ Cedillo 8.10 8 Lord Adare 122 8 6 6–hd 5–hd 7–hd 8–¾ Desormeaux 6.40 6 Goldie's Hills 125 6 7 7–hd 7–1 9–½ 9–½ Payeras 21.10 7 Inquisiteur 122 7 2 8–2½ 10 10 10 Prat 3.50

1 BIG RUNNUER 18.80 9.60 7.00 4 SHANDLING 4.80 3.60 9 STABLE GENIUS 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $40.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-9-5) $343.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-9) $262.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-9-5-10) Carryover $33,495

Winner–Big Runnuer B.c.4 by Stormy Atlantic out of Elusive Luci, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Mercedes Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $183,897 Daily Double Pool $39,152 Exacta Pool $115,546 Superfecta Pool $51,636 Trifecta Pool $72,629 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,793. Scratched–Tromador.

BIG RUNNUER broke a bit slowly and was bumped early, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the turn, drew off under urging in the stretch and good handling late.nd. SHANDLING a step slow to begin, was shuffled back between horses early, angled in off the pace, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for second. STABLE GENIUS had speed off the rail early, dueled between horses then outside the winner into the turn, stalked just off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and was edged late for the place. LINCOLN CITY was shuffled back a bit between foes midway on the backstretch, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out for room in midstretch and deep stretch and bested the others. AWESOME SCORE had speed outside early, pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DEUCE chased between horses, split rivals in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. JOEYS ACE broke a bit slowly and bobbled in the opening strides then bumped a rival, saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. LORD ADARE sent along to stalk the pace five wide then four wide, continued three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. GOLDIE'S HILLS chased three wide between horses then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. INQUISITEUR stalked four wide between foes, then three deep into the turn, dropped back and angled in on the bend and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.05 47.44 1:12.52 1:25.33 1:37.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Honor A. P. 122 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–5¼ Smith 0.50 7 Tizamagician 122 7 3 3–½ 3–1 2–2 2–4 2–10¼ Espinoza 8.60 9 Eddy Forever 122 9 9 7–2½ 7–3 3–1½ 3–3 3–1¼ Van Dyke 8.40 5 Eel Point 115 5 4 6–hd 5–hd 6–hd 4–1½ 4–¾ Diaz, Jr. 9.60 6 Special Day 122 6 8 9 8–hd 8–2½ 6–½ 5–¾ Franco 22.20 8 Defense Wins 122 8 7 5–1 6–½ 7–2½ 5–1½ 6–6¾ Cedillo 5.30 2 Palace Prince 122 2 6 8–hd 9 9 9 7–3¼ Talamo 55.20 1 Octopus 117 1 2 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 7–2 8–2¼ Velez 44.70 4 Royal Thunder 122 4 5 2–1 2–hd 5–hd 8–1 9 Fuentes 86.10

3 HONOR A. P. 3.00 2.60 2.10 7 TIZAMAGICIAN 4.80 3.80 9 EDDY FOREVER 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $42.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $9.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-9-5) $17.27 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-9-5-6) $309.80 Carryover $36,256 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-9) $20.05

Winner–Honor A. P. Dbb.r.2 by Honor Code out of Hollywood Story, by Wild Rush. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $251,927 Daily Double Pool $26,794 Exacta Pool $127,461 Superfecta Pool $74,012 Super High Five Pool $14,471 Trifecta Pool $90,376. Scratched–Include the Tax. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-3) paid $17.10. Pick Three Pool $57,617.

HONOR A. P. had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away on the second turn and drew clear in the final furlong under a couple backhanded taps of the whip and steady handling then a hold late. TIZAMAGICIAN stalked between horses then bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn, continued to loom behind the winner off the rail to midstretch, then was no match but clearly best of the others. EDDY FOREVER five wide into the first turn, stalked four wide, angled in a bit into the stretch and bested the others. EEL POINT stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SPECIAL DAY three deep into the first turn, settled off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. DEFENSE WINS four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep between foes, went four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. PALACE PRINCE settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. OCTOPUS saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. ROYAL THUNDER pressed the pace outside the winner then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back between horses leaving the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.08 46.98 1:10.99 1:22.99 1:35.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Absolutely Perfect 125 7 4 2–1 2–½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–2¾ Prat 0.70 4 Magnificent Q T 123 4 3 4–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 2–hd Espinoza 5.00 6 Rose Dunn 120 6 1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 2–½ 3–nk Bejarano 8.20 2 Lucky Ms Jones 125 2 7 7 7 7 6–1 4–hd Franco 11.70 3 Whoa Nessie 125 3 2 3–½ 4–hd 4–hd 3–1 5–½ Cedillo 14.10 5 Nothing But Heat 125 5 5 5–1 5–½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–2¼ Blanc 5.90 1 Brahms Command 120 1 6 6–3 6–4½ 6–1 7 7 Van Dyke 15.20

7 ABSOLUTELY PERFECT 3.40 2.40 2.10 4 MAGNIFICENT Q T 3.80 3.40 6 ROSE DUNN 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $4.60 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $7.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-2) $18.38 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-6-2-3) $146.15 Carryover $38,105 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6) $18.70

Winner–Absolutely Perfect B.f.4 by Vronsky out of In Perfect Style, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Taste of Victory Stables. Mutuel Pool $206,309 Daily Double Pool $26,362 Exacta Pool $102,585 Superfecta Pool $57,916 Super High Five Pool $9,693 Trifecta Pool $87,765. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-7) paid $18.55. Pick Three Pool $34,225.

ABSOLUTELY PERFECT angled in and prompted the pace outside a rival, stalked off the rail then between foes on the backstretch, re-bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, inched clear under urging and proved best. MAGNIFICENT Q T stalked outside a rival then between foes into and on the second turn and into the stretch and edged rivals for the place between foes on the line. ROSE DUNN angled in on the early lead and dueled inside, inched away on the backstretch, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. LUCKY MS JONES broke a bit slowly and was squeezed back, settled inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. WHOA NESSIE pulled along the inside stalking the pace, continued to tug while saved ground on the backstretch, remained inside on the second turn, came out a bit for room in the stretch and was edged for a minor share between foes late. NOTHING BUT HEAT stalked three wide to the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. BRAHMS COMMAND broke out onto a rival, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 24.07 48.66 1:13.55 1:26.45 1:40.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Princess Dorian 123 5 4 4–1 3–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ Cedillo 1.00 7 Brookes All Mine 123 7 1 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 2–3 2–4¼ Bejarano 5.90 2 Love of Art 120 2 2 3–hd 4–½ 4–½ 3–2 3–2¼ Velez 4.10 1 Majestic Diva 116 1 5 5–2 5–1½ 5–2 5–1 4–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 3.70 3 Bragging Rights 123 3 6 6–hd 6–hd 6–1 6–2½ 5–3¼ Franco 18.50 4 Buttie 125 4 3 1–1 1–½ 3–1 4–½ 6–4¼ Fuentes 11.80 6 Reinahermosa 123 6 7 7 7 7 7 7 Pena 53.50

5 PRINCESS DORIAN 4.00 2.80 2.40 7 BROOKES ALL MINE 4.60 3.20 2 LOVE OF ART (IRE) 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $11.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-1) $6.90 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-2-1-3) $89.15 Carryover $39,946 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $17.15

Winner–Princess Dorian Dbb.m.5 by Idiot Proof out of Dislitleliteomine, by Singletary. Bred by Elliston Black (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Mutuel Pool $190,929 Daily Double Pool $20,651 Exacta Pool $104,201 Superfecta Pool $54,693 Super High Five Pool $9,644 Trifecta Pool $72,728. Claimed–Love of Art (IRE) by Richard Barton. Trainer: Rene Amescua. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-5) paid $4.00. Pick Three Pool $53,173. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3/10-7-5) 2131 tickets with 4 correct paid $53.00. Pick Four Pool $148,056. 50-Cent Pick Five (5/6-1-3/10-7-5) 3724 tickets with 5 correct paid $103.45. Pick Five Pool $448,094.

PRINCESS DORIAN three wide early, stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn then outside the runner-up leaving that turn, took the lead in upper stretch and pulled clear in the final sixteenth under left handed urging while drifting in late. BROOKES ALL MINE stalked outside a rival then bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch, battled between horses then gained the advantage on the second turn, battled back off the rail leaving that turn and in the stretch, also drifted in late and bested the rest. LOVE OF ART (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and between foes into the stretch and gained the show. MAJESTIC DIVA pulled her way along inside then a bit off the rail and steadied slightly leaving the first turn, stalked just off the fence then outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. BRAGGING RIGHTS saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in the stretch and weakened. BUTTIE had speed between horses then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, fell back some leaving that turn and also weakened. REINAHERMOSA chased outside a rival, came out in the stretch and had little left for the drive and was eased late.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.29 45.15 57.13 1:03.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Grinningeartoear 122 6 6 3–1½ 2–½ 2–2½ 1–½ Bejarano 1.40 5 Hot Magistrate 115 5 3 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–3¼ Diaz, Jr. 12.60 3 Love Not War 122 3 9 4–hd 4–2½ 3–½ 3–½ Gryder 30.40 7 Remember to Smile 122 7 5 6–hd 5–hd 6–4 4–½ Fuentes 6.90 1 Spanish Channel 122 1 10 8–1 7–1 5–½ 5–1 Desormeaux 9.30 2 Stick Up 122 2 4 2–hd 3–1 4–2 6–6¼ Mn Garcia 13.00 10 Apache Pass 122 10 7 7–½ 8–2 7–1 7–nk Cedillo 3.30 8 Goddess Aphrodite 117 8 2 9–hd 10 8–1½ 8–4¼ Velez 13.30 4 Mystica 122 4 8 10 9–hd 10 9–¾ Pereira 149.90 9 Starmore 122 9 1 5–2 6–½ 9–1 10 Franco 15.60

6 GRINNINGEARTOEAR 4.80 3.20 2.80 5 HOT MAGISTRATE 9.80 6.80 3 LOVE NOT WAR 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $14.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $19.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-7) $132.80 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-7-1) $4,212.95 Carryover $44,159 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $121.75

Winner–Grinningeartoear Ch.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Finish Rich in Nyc, by Gotham City. Bred by Martin Bach (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Blinkers On Racing Stable, Bennett, Boyan, Cahee, Georgetti, Harris, Allen, Preszler, Rahemtulla, Ro. Mutuel Pool $341,901 Daily Double Pool $18,966 Exacta Pool $207,912 Superfecta Pool $121,885 Super High Five Pool $22,082 Trifecta Pool $154,936. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-6) paid $6.85. Pick Three Pool $31,223.

GRINNINGEARTOEAR had speed between horses then pressed the pace three deep, stalked outside a rival on the turn, re-bid alongside the runner-up in the stretch under urging, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. HOT MAGISTRATE broke in and bumped a rival had good early speed then dueled between horses, inched away and angled in on the turn, fought back inside in the stretch and continued gamely to the end. LOVE NOT WAR stalked a bit off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch and held third. REMEMBER TO SMILE chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SPANISH CHANNEL a bit slow to being, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. STICK UP went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the fence on the turn and weakened in the drive. APACHE PASS stalked four wide then three deep into the turn, angled in a bit off the rail leaving the turn and weakened. GODDESS APHRODITE settled between foes then chased three deep, angled in outside a rival on the turn and lacked a rally. MYSTICA bumped at the start, chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened. STARMORE stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, fell back leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Anoakia Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.87 44.81 57.37 1:10.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Leucothea 120 4 1 1–1 1–4 1–7 1–8½ Cedillo 2.10 1 Shedaresthedevil 122 1 6 4–hd 4–2½ 3–1½ 2–2¾ Prat 1.10 6 Eclair 122 6 2 6 5–hd 5–3½ 3–2¼ Roman 7.60 3 Buyer's Remorse 120 3 4 3–1½ 2–½ 2–hd 4–½ Mn Garcia 14.20 2 Pure Xena 122 2 5 2–½ 3–1 4–1½ 5–5¾ Gryder 3.90 5 Bella Renella 122 5 3 5–hd 6 6 6 Velez 47.90

4 LEUCOTHEA 6.20 3.00 2.40 1 SHEDARESTHEDEVIL 2.60 2.10 6 ECLAIR 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-3) $6.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $12.15

Winner–Leucothea Ch.f.2 by Midshipman out of Any for Love (ARG), by Southern Halo. Bred by Woods Edge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, SoCal Seven Racing and McGoldrick, Brian. Mutuel Pool $270,044 Daily Double Pool $38,248 Exacta Pool $115,542 Superfecta Pool $60,523 Trifecta Pool $79,495. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $9.15. Pick Three Pool $28,090.

LEUCOTHEA had speed outside a rival then inched away on the backstretch, set the pace a bit off the rail, widened on the turn and drew off under some urging then a hold late while drifting in some. SHEDARESTHEDEVIL bobbled at the start, stalked inside then came off the rail on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and was clearly second best. ECLAIR chased three deep, angled to the inside on the turn, swung out into the stretch and gained the show. BUYER'S REMORSE bumped with a rival nearing the five eighths pole, stalked outside that one to the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and weakened. PURE XENA bumped with a rival nearing the five eighths pole, pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out in midstretch and also weakened. BELLA RENELLA chased between horses, fell back some off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.22 45.16 1:09.29 1:21.52 1:33.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 River God 115 1 2 4–1 4–½ 3–½ 2–1½ 1–hd Velez 10.30 6 Tartini 123 6 5 6–hd 6–hd 6–1 3–hd 2–hd Prat 4.00 8 Hootie 123 8 3 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–1¼ Cedillo 4.50 7 Storm the Bastille 120 7 6 5–1½ 5–1 4–1 4–½ 4–¾ Pereira 51.20 9 Volubile 122 9 10 9–3 9–3 8–1½ 6–2 5–2½ Blanc 33.50 5 Good Bye Putin 122 5 11 11 10–hd 9–1 9–1½ 6–1¼ Espinoza 8.80 2 South West Bay 120 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 5–1 7–2¼ Bejarano 2.60 11 Kichiro 120 11 4 3–½ 3–1 5–hd 8–hd 8–1 T Baze 24.90 10 Reedley 120 10 8 7–hd 8–1 7–hd 7–hd 9–1 Mn Garcia 10.30 4 Mongolian Hero 122 4 7 8–1½ 7–hd 10–2 10–3½ 10–½ Espinoza 38.00 3 Unbroken Star 125 3 9 10–½ 11 11 11 11 Talamo 6.20

1 RIVER GOD 22.60 10.60 6.00 6 TARTINI 5.40 3.20 8 HOOTIE 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $84.20 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $49.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-8-7) $342.29 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-8-7-9) Carryover $74,909 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-8) $106.40

Winner–River God B.g.3 by J P's Gusto out of Siren, by War Chant. Bred by Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $451,438 Daily Double Pool $121,849 Exacta Pool $252,545 Superfecta Pool $152,343 Super High Five Pool $40,292 Trifecta Pool $200,354. Scratched–Montana Moon. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-1) paid $46.05. Pick Three Pool $223,526. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-4-1) 2429 tickets with 4 correct paid $126.65. Pick Four Pool $403,044. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-6-4-1) 822 tickets with 5 correct paid $287.00. Pick Five Pool $309,049. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3/10-7-5-6-4-1) 215 tickets with 6 correct paid $341.48. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $137,533. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $168,407.

RIVER GOD saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail into the stretch to gain a slim advantage past midstretch and held on gamely under urging. TARTINI chased between horses then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and surged late three deep on the line. HOOTIE pressed the pace outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the second turn, battled outside the winner under a left handed crack of the whip then had the rider lose the whip a furlong out, fought back alongside that rival through the final furlong and continued gamely between foes late. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) angled in and tugged outside a rival stalking the pace, went between horses on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. VOLUBILE hopped in a bit of a slow start, angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also finished with interest. GOOD BYE PUTIN broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and bested the others. SOUTH WEST BAY (GB) had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. KICHIRO tugged his way along three deep then stalked three wide to the stretch and also weakened. REEDLEY chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn and also weakened. MONGOLIAN HERO saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a rally. UNBROKEN STAR a bit slow into stride, saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also lacked a response in the drive.