Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Hong Kong supporters gather before Lakers-Clippers game

“Stand With Hong Kong” T-shirt on GoFundMe page.
A Lakers fan started a GoFundMe account in support of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to create the “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” T-shirts.
(gofundme.com)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Oct. 22, 2019
7:35 PM
Share

Supporters for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong were outside Staples Center before the season-opening game between the host Clippers and the Lakers on Tuesday evening.

A Lakers fan who took to the team Reddit page to start a campaign to support demonstrators with “Stand With Hong Kong” T-shirts reportedly distributed several thousand of them after a GoFundMe account he set up generated more than $40,000.

Sun Lared decided to pass them out for free before the game. The lettering on the shirts is what Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted Oct. 4 in support of the protesters: Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.

The tweet was quickly deleted when it became an international incident as the Lakers traveled to China to play two preseason games. The NBA was criticized for its initial response to the controversy, which said in part that it was “regrettable” that Morey’s tweet might have offended Chinese fans.

Advertisement

Lared wrote on his GoFundMe account that distribution would be a problem. He reportedly drove a van around Staples Center handing out the T-shirts for free.

There were other forms of protest, including this man below:

Advertisement

SportsClippersLakers
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Dan Loumena
Follow Us
Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and Web producer. Loumena was part of the first group of print journalists at The Times to delve full time into the wonders of the website, helping the department move into the digital-first, round-the-clock coverage.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement