Hong Kong supporters gather before Lakers-Clippers game

Supporters for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong were outside Staples Center before the season-opening game between the host Clippers and the Lakers on Tuesday evening.

A Lakers fan who took to the team Reddit page to start a campaign to support demonstrators with “Stand With Hong Kong” T-shirts reportedly distributed several thousand of them after a GoFundMe account he set up generated more than $40,000.

Sun Lared decided to pass them out for free before the game. The lettering on the shirts is what Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted Oct. 4 in support of the protesters: Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.

The tweet was quickly deleted when it became an international incident as the Lakers traveled to China to play two preseason games. The NBA was criticized for its initial response to the controversy, which said in part that it was “regrettable” that Morey’s tweet might have offended Chinese fans.

Lared wrote on his GoFundMe account that distribution would be a problem. He reportedly drove a van around Staples Center handing out the T-shirts for free.

There were other forms of protest, including this man below:

