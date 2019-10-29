Cowboys seem to think Michael Bennett will stand with them during national anthem

Michael Bennett remained in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem throughout his time with the New England Patriots this season.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stated publicly (although he’s reportedly not allowed to do so anymore) that his team’s policy is for players to stand on the sideline during the anthem.

So what’s going to happen this weekend before Bennett’s first game as a member of the Cowboys?

“We anticipate him doing what all of players do,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett told reporters Tuesday morning.

Bennett was one of the first players to support then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in protesting social injustice during the anthem. After he was traded to the Patriots during the offseason, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end indicated that he had informed Patriots executives that he planned to remain in the locker room for that portion of the pregame activities.

When asked if the Cowboys have had any such discussions with Bennett since acquiring him last week, Garrett seemed to duck the question.

“Yeah, we don’t anticipate that being an issue,” Garrett said. “We’re just excited to have him here.”

Should be interesting Monday night, when the Cowboys play the New York Giants on national TV.