Baker Mayfield abruptly ends news conference after being asked ‘the dumbest question’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield abruptly ended his weekly news conference Wednesday after being asked what he deemed “the dumbest question” he could have possibly been asked at that moment.

While discussing a stalled drive during the Browns’ 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, Mayfield became irritated with ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi, saying things like, “stop saying ‘but,’” and “you don’t play, you don’t know it” to the longtime local reporter.

But Mayfield decided he’d had enough after Grossi asked if he was happy with that drive.

“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield answered without even attempting to hide the disgust in his voice. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask.”

Advertisement

He then paused and exclaimed, “What????” before walking away from the group of reporters while muttering about Grossi under his breath.

Baker Mayfield got into a heated moment with a reporter and walked out of his weekly press conference. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lSGxos3Ce8 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 30, 2019

Mayfield and Grossi have a bit of a history going back to before the Browns selected the former Heisman Trophy winner No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft.

He also said he would retire if the Browns drafted me. So does anything he say have truth to it? Couldn’t be more any more wrong. There is no comparison to even be made about Kyler. He’s a winner and if you don’t see that, something is wrong with you. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 21, 2019

This is so funny. 1. Never said retire. Said ‘I’m done.’ Purposely vague. 2. Said the other guy physically was closer to Johnny (ht & wt) than you. All good. Use it how you want. Happy New Year. https://t.co/S3C3jMuQn7 — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 21, 2019

Mayfield and the Browns have struggled to a 2-5 record after opening the season with high hopes and a lot of hype. In 14 games last year, Mayfield threw for 27 touchdowns with 14 passes intercepted and a passer rating of 93.7; this season, he has six touchdowns with 12 passes intercepted and a passer rating of 67.8.