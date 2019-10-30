Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Baker Mayfield abruptly ends news conference after being asked ‘the dumbest question’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has six touchdowns with 12 passes intercepted and a passer rating of 67.8 this season.
(Winslow Townson / Associated Press )
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Oct. 30, 2019
12:26 PM
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield abruptly ended his weekly news conference Wednesday after being asked what he deemed “the dumbest question” he could have possibly been asked at that moment.

While discussing a stalled drive during the Browns’ 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, Mayfield became irritated with ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi, saying things like, “stop saying ‘but,’” and “you don’t play, you don’t know it” to the longtime local reporter.

But Mayfield decided he’d had enough after Grossi asked if he was happy with that drive.

“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield answered without even attempting to hide the disgust in his voice. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask.”

He then paused and exclaimed, “What????” before walking away from the group of reporters while muttering about Grossi under his breath.

Mayfield and Grossi have a bit of a history going back to before the Browns selected the former Heisman Trophy winner No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft.

Mayfield and the Browns have struggled to a 2-5 record after opening the season with high hopes and a lot of hype. In 14 games last year, Mayfield threw for 27 touchdowns with 14 passes intercepted and a passer rating of 93.7; this season, he has six touchdowns with 12 passes intercepted and a passer rating of 67.8.

Sports
Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
