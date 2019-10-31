College football picks Week 10 picks: USC will upset Oregon

Week 10 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida: Georgia 24-21

The Bulldogs haven’t shown much bite this season. It’s now or never.

Miami at Florida State: Miami 20-16

Neither of these former powers can be counted on, but Miami has the better defense.

No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas: Kansas State 34-21

Les Miles got his first Big 12 win at Kansas last week, but the Jayhawks will be humbled again.

Texas Christian at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State 35-31

The Horned Frogs and Cowboys won big games last weekend and will battle until the end.

No. 9 Utah at Washington: Washington 23-20

The Huskies had Oregon on the ropes two weeks ago and couldn’t finish. They’ll figure out a way this time.

Oregon State at Arizona: Oregon State 38-31

The Wildcats are going in the wrong direction, and the Beavers are spunky enough to surprise.

Virginia at North Carolina: Virginia 20-17

Nobody has played more tight games than North Carolina. This will end in more heartbreak.

No. 15 Southern Methodist at No. 24 Memphis: Memphis 42-34

With the nation watching, the Tigers will take a step toward a New Year’s Six bowl.

No. 7 Oregon at USC: USC 31-27

The Trojans’ march toward the Pac-12 championship game continues in Clay Helton’s finest hour.

Colorado at UCLA: UCLA 35-23

The Bruins will keep momentum going and can now feasibly make a bowl game.

Last week: 6-4; Season: 60-30