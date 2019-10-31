Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

College football picks Week 10 picks: USC will upset Oregon

Portland State v Oregon
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws a touchdown pass against Portland State during the first quarter of a game Sept. 8 at Autzen Stadium.
(Steve Dykes / Getty Images)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Oct. 31, 2019
5:38 PM
Share

Week 10 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida: Georgia 24-21

The Bulldogs haven’t shown much bite this season. It’s now or never.

Miami at Florida State: Miami 20-16

Neither of these former powers can be counted on, but Miami has the better defense.

No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas: Kansas State 34-21

Les Miles got his first Big 12 win at Kansas last week, but the Jayhawks will be humbled again.

Texas Christian at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State 35-31

The Horned Frogs and Cowboys won big games last weekend and will battle until the end.

USC Sports
USC vs. Oregon offers a rare on-field battle for competitive Pittman brothers
Michael and Mycah Pittman
USC Sports
USC vs. Oregon offers a rare on-field battle for competitive Pittman brothers
USC star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will be on the same field Saturday with his younger brother Mycah when No. 7 Oregon comes to the Coliseum.

No. 9 Utah at Washington: Washington 23-20

The Huskies had Oregon on the ropes two weeks ago and couldn’t finish. They’ll figure out a way this time.

Oregon State at Arizona: Oregon State 38-31

The Wildcats are going in the wrong direction, and the Beavers are spunky enough to surprise.

Virginia at North Carolina: Virginia 20-17

Nobody has played more tight games than North Carolina. This will end in more heartbreak.

No. 15 Southern Methodist at No. 24 Memphis: Memphis 42-34

With the nation watching, the Tigers will take a step toward a New Year’s Six bowl.

No. 7 Oregon at USC: USC 31-27

The Trojans’ march toward the Pac-12 championship game continues in Clay Helton’s finest hour.

Colorado at UCLA: UCLA 35-23

The Bruins will keep momentum going and can now feasibly make a bowl game.

Last week: 6-4; Season: 60-30

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
J. Brady McCollough
Follow Us
J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement