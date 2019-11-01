Racing! The Breeders’ Cup is here

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we ready for the first five Breeders’ Cup races.
It’s Breeders’ Cup Day One. It’s for nothing but 2-year-olds, so I won’t be mentioning that again. Let’s get right to the previews.
$1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint (post 1:12 p.m.): This five-furlong race was originally scheduled at 6 ½ furlongs on the downhill turf course. But, when sprint racing was canceled on this course earlier in the year, it was moved to the shorter distance.
The favorite, at 3-1, is Four Wheel Drive for trainer Wesley Ward and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. He has won both his races on the turf course at sprint distances. He won at Colonial Downs by 3 ¼ and at Belmont by three lengths. The second favorite is Kimari st 7-2. He is also trained by Ward and will be ridden by John Velazquez. He won his last two races at Saratoga and Keeneland and finished second in the Queen Mary Stakes at Ascot. It’s a 12-horse field.
$1 million Juvenile Turf (1:52 p.m.): Arizona, at 5-2, is the favorite for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore in this one-mile race. This is his first race in the U.S., having previously run in Britain, Ireland and France. He is 6-2-2-1 this year. His two wins came in May and June. He was second last out in the Grade 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
The second favorite, at 4-1, is Decorated Invader for Christophe Clement and Irad Ortiz, Jr. He is two-for-three this year having won his last two at Saratoga and Woodbine. It’s a 14-horse field.
$2 million Juvenile Fillies (2:32 p.m.): Morning-line maker Jon White had trouble separating out the top of the field in the 1 1/16-mile race. He installed Donna Veloce as the favorite at 3-1. She runs for Simon Callaghan and Flavien Prat. She’s run only once, winning by 9 ¼ lengths over six furlongs at Santa Anita.
There are three fllies at 7-2: British Idiom (Brad Cox, Javier Castellano), Bast (Baffert, Velazquez), Wicked Whisper (Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario). British Idiom has won bot her races at Saratoga and Keeneland, including the Grade 1 Alcibiad. Bast has won her last two both Grade 1s at Del Mar (DM Futurity) and Santa Anita (Chandelier). Wicked Whisper is also undefeated in two starts, winning at Saratoga and Belmont, the latter being the Grade 1 Frizette. It’s a nine-horse race.
$1 million Juvenille Fillies Turf (3:12 p.m.): The favorite in this one-mile race is Albigna at 9-2 for Mrs. John Harrington and Shane Foley. She has won three of her four races incuding a Grade 1 and 2. This is her first U.S. start havng run three times in Ireland and once in France. It’s a field of 14.
Both Daahyeh (Roger Varian, William Buick) and Sweet Melania (Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz) are 4-1. Daahyeh has won three of four including a Grade 2 and 3 while running in Britain and Ireland. Sweet Melania has won of her last three with a maiden win at Saratoga and a Grade 2 at Keeneland. She is two for five this year.
$2 million Juvenile (4:03 p.m.): This is the marquee race of the day at 1 1/16 miles. The race was even tougher until Maxfield scratched with a minor problem. The favorite, at 8-5, is Dennis’ Moment for Dale Romans and Irad Ortiz, Jr. He won his last two races by 19 ¼ and 1 ¾ lengths. He lost his rider in his first race. His last win was a Grade 3.
Close behind is Eight Rings at 2-1 for Baffert and Velazquez. He has also won two races by 6 ¼ and 6 lengths and he too lost his rider in his only loss. His won in the Grade 1 American Pharoah at Santa Anita. It’s a field of eight.
Santa Anita review
On Thursday, there was one stakes race, the $70,000 Lure Stakes for horses going a mile on the turf. Ronald R stayed back early and then came wide in mid-stretch to win by half-a-length.
Ronald R paid $29.40, $9.40 and $6.20. Ritzy A.P. was second and favorite River Boyne finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Ron Ellis (winning trainer): “When we claimed this horse, I told [part-owner] Jim [Harrison], that if we give the horse some time, he’d come back 100 percent. I give Jim the credit, because he went along with what I suggested and the horse is doing very well. It looked like there was a lot of speed in the race and [jockey] Drayden [Van Dyke] was confident he’d run well.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “I told Ron [Ellis] that there is plenty of speed in here and it sets up well for us on paper. I had a rather smooth trip and I had a lot of horse. I had to back him up a little when we got to the inside, but once we peeled outside he made it easy and he had a nice turn of foot. He did the same thing in his last two races at Del Mar.”
Santa Anita preview
There are three stakes on non-Breeders cup races at Santa Anita. First post is a sleepy-eyed 10:45 a.m.
Grade 2 $200,000 Marathon Stakes: You can guess by the name it’s a long race, 1 ¾ miles to be exact. Campaign is the 4-5 favorite for John Sadler and Rosario. He generally runs about 1 ½ miles on either turf or dirt. He’s won three-of-seven races this year and is five-for-12 lifetime. He was fifth in the Pacific Classic and fourth in the Santa Anita Handicap this year.
Second favorite at 5-2 in Itsinthepost for Jeff Mullins and Van Dyke. The 7-year-old gelding has mostly been a turf horse and is 10-of-40 lifetime. His last win came in the Charlie Whittingham at Del Mar in May, 2018. It’s the first race, so get there early.
$200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies: The Golden State, juvenile and fillies should give a big hint about what this race is about. All you need is the distance, which is seven furlongs. Been Studying Her for Dan Ward (which means it was a Jerry Hollendorfer horse) and Mike Smith. She won her first two races and then finished fourth in the Chandelier. Cutting back the distance should help.
At 3-1 is Bulletproof One for Peter Miller and Javier Castellano. She won her first three races before finishing sixth and second in her last two races, both lower-level stakes. This has a field of 12.
$200,000 Golden State Juvenile: This race is ditto the fillies races except for boys. Square Deal for Callaghan and Prat is the favorite at 7-2. He has crossed the finish line first in five of his races, which means I’m leading up to one of those races being a disqualification.
The second favorite, at 4-1, is Cali Dude for Sadler and Ruben Fuentes. He won his only race by 1 ¼ lengths. It’s a field of 13.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 7 Crystalle (8-1)
Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: This is a very tough race. American horses, East Coasters, dominate this race, winning nine of 11 with California horses stinking the joint up, never being first or second. Trainer Chad Brown has also won 5 of 11 times. Crystalle ran second behind the Chad Brown Selflessly in the Miss Grillo with a devastating late kick last out. The horse has the top back speed in this race and that second in the ‘Grillo satisfies an interesting race criteria. The Belmont Miss Grillo has resulted in five-of-11 winners of this race including two of the last three. I am placing this horse above Selflessly because he should have won that race easily had jockey Joel Rosario not been in California into the turn. The race prior when closer to the pace he won. 8-1 is fantastic value for this race. Top Play and value in this race.
Thursday’s result: Impossible Task was bet down to 5/2 and looked a little green despite not being a debut horse. Tracking third throughout Joel Rosario made a nice late move to run second. Make a note of this horse next out if they send longer. Impossible paid $4.40.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Friday. All times PST.
10:45 Santa Anita (1): Grade 2 $200,000 Marathon Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles. Favorite: Campaign (4-5)
11:55 Santa Anita (3): $200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Been Studying Her (5-2)
12:32 Santa Anita (4): $200,000 Golden State Juvenile, Cal-bred colts and geldings 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Rookie Mistake (7-2)
1:12 Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Four Wheel Drive (3-1)
1:24 Aqueduct (9): $150,000 Tempted Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Power Move (8-5)
1:52 Santa Anita (6): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, 2-year-old colts and geldings, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Arizona (5-2)
2:32 Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Donna Veloce (3-1)
3:12 Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Albigna (9-2)
3:37 Churchill (9) $120,000 Dream Supreme Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mia Mischief (6-5)
4:03 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, colts and geldings 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Dennis’ Moment (8-5)
7:27 Remington (6): $100,000 Clever Trevor Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Jungle Runner (2-1)
Los Alamitos weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“Los Alamitos Race Course will open its gates at 9 a.m. on Friday and at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday for simulcast of the Breeders’ Cup. Advance wagering on Saturday’s card will be available all day and night on Friday.
“On Friday night, A Political Spell, a solid sixth-place finisher in the Grade 2 Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity, returns for the first time since the trials to the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity when she headlines a strong seven-horse field in the $12,125 allowance feature for 2-year-olds at 330 yards. The eight-race card will start at 7 p.m. and will feature a Pick 6 Carryover of $6,123. The sequence will start in the third.
“A Political Spell was impressive in her career debut cruising to a ¾-length win in a Kindergarten trial. She did not have the sharpest of breaks in the final, but at the midway point she was still in the top four early before settling for sixth. She did not have a great outing in the Ed Burke trials, as she was far back the entire way. Trainer Juan Aleman will look for a return to form from the Rancho El Cabresto-bred filly, as she’s eligible to race in the Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity trials at the end of the month. It would give Newcomb a strong trio for those trials, as he also owns Sacred Nation, who was second by a nose in the Grade 2 Hobbs American Futurity in early October, and Cattail Cove, the third-place finisher in the Governor’s Cup Futurity.
“Conquering Marie will go after her second stakes win of the year when she heads a field of 3-year-old fillies in the $15,000 Jaimie Jay Handicap at 350 yards on Saturday. Nine races are on tap with the first race scheduled shortly after the final Breeders’ Cup race at Santa Anita at approximately 6:35 p.m.
“Conquering Marie had racing luck on her side when winning the Grade 2, $211,000 Golden State Derby by a head on Aug 18. While several of the top contenders got interfered with at the start after a rival broke in sharply from an outside post, Conquering Marie, who left the gate from post three, broke alertly and ran beautifully, while avoiding trouble on the way to victory at 38-1 odds. Conquering Marie sailed away from there, on the way to a winning 400-yard time of 19.66 seconds. A sharp filly all season, she also ran fourth in the Grade 3 PCQHRA Breeders Derby and was third in the Adequan Ruidoso Derby Challenge also at 400 yards. Ruben Castro will pilot her from post six.
“The richest race of the weekend at Los Alamitos will take place on Sunday with the $1,072,850 Golden State Million Futurity for 2-year-olds. Up And Atem, who posted the fastest qualifying time in the trials on Oct. 20, will start from post nine, while stablemate Circle City, who posted a daylight win in the trials, will race from the six. The Ed Allred-owned duo will take on a field headed by Governor’s Cup Futurity runner-up Runforyourlife and Ed Burke Million third place finisher Geothermal. Runforyourlife and Geothermal will start from post 1-2, respectively. A total of 10 juveniles will be start in the Golden State Million final at 400 yards.”
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 2 Fdd Texas Tea (7-2)
This 2-year-old filly hails from the strong Justin Joiner barn and could have gone much faster than her solid 12.3 workout clocking for 220 yards from the gate on Oct. 12. Working on the inside of a three-team set, she quickly assumed command while under a big hold and was never asked for her best in defeating her two workmates before galloping out with smooth strides. Two of her main rivals, Trents Toys and Black Jack MV, look beatable. Trents Toys hasn’t come away alertly in three starts and Black Jack MV, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, failed to improve when fourth in his second start two weeks ago.
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, October 31.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 20th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.51 44.67 56.10 1:02.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Smooth Like Strait
|122
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|Franco
|3.50
|3
|Impossible Task
|122
|2
|6
|3–2
|3–3
|3–3½
|2–1¼
|Rosario
|2.80
|7
|Dean Martini
|122
|6
|1
|2–3
|2–3½
|2–1½
|3–2¼
|Castellano
|1.80
|9
|Phast Pharoah
|122
|8
|3
|4–1
|4–4
|4–9
|4–3¼
|Espinoza
|7.60
|4
|Witch's Vow
|122
|3
|8
|7–10
|7–12
|5–½
|5–1¼
|Pereira
|21.40
|6
|Heywoods Beach
|117
|5
|5
|6–1½
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–3¼
|Velez
|19.80
|1
|Drasario
|122
|1
|7
|5–2½
|5–4
|7–15
|7–8¼
|Velazquez
|17.20
|8
|Nineeleventurbo
|122
|7
|4
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Prat
|9.80
|5
|SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT
|9.00
|4.40
|2.60
|3
|IMPOSSIBLE TASK
|4.40
|2.80
|7
|DEAN MARTINI
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$19.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-9)
|$20.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)
|$24.35
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-9-4)
|$173.95
|Carryover $175,948
Winner–Smooth Like Strait B.c.2 by Midnight Lute out of Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. Bred by Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $215,793 Exacta Pool $104,711 Superfecta Pool $44,601 Trifecta Pool $72,857 X-5 Super High Five Pool $13,983. Scratched–Too Late.
SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back when headed leaving the turn to regain the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging and won clear. IMPOSSIBLE TASK saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and gained the place. DEAN MARTINI angled in and dueled outside the winner, put a head in front leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some in the stretch and bested the others. PHAST PHAROAH chased outside a rival then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WITCH'S VOW stumbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HEYWOODS BEACH chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. DRASARIO (IRE) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and was not a threat in the drive. NINEELEVENTURBO dropped back outside a rival then just off the rail, angled in on the turn and failed to menace.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.83 49.23 1:15.77 1:29.32 1:41.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Gingham
|122
|4
|2
|6
|6
|6
|2–hd
|1–1½
|Rosario
|0.60
|2
|Saralin
|122
|2
|5
|5–hd
|4–½
|2–hd
|1–1
|2–5¼
|Prat
|1.70
|3
|Antigone
|122
|3
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–1
|3–4
|3–14¼
|T Baze
|7.70
|6
|Lizzario
|122
|6
|6
|4–½
|5–½
|5–½
|4–3
|4–8½
|Bejarano
|45.80
|1
|I'm the Hero
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|5–4
|5–17½
|Roman
|13.70
|5
|Well Done Sally
|122
|5
|1
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–1
|6
|6
|Mn Garcia
|52.80
|4
|GINGHAM
|3.20
|2.10
|2.10
|2
|SARALIN
|2.80
|2.10
|3
|ANTIGONE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$16.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$3.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-6)
|$2.96
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3)
|$3.80
Winner–Gingham B.f.2 by Quality Road out of Chapel, by Pulpit. Bred by Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Kelly, Sarah and Wiltz, Jane. Mutuel Pool $225,217 Daily Double Pool $51,841 Exacta Pool $106,062 Superfecta Pool $52,177 Trifecta Pool $77,394. Scratched–none.
GINGHAM pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, steadied in tight passing the quarter pole, came out in upper stretch, rallied to the front under a moderate hand ride a sixteenth out and was under a hold in the final strides. SARALIN tugged her way along inside then saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid alongside a rival to gain the advantage then inched away in midstretch but could not hold off the winner. ANTIGONE dueled between horses, edged away a bit off the inside leaving the second turn, found the rail in the stretch and bested the others. LIZZARIO five wide into the first turn, pressed the pace four wide then stalked three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. I'M THE HERO bobbled a bit at the start, had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn and gave way in the drive. WELL DONE SALLY four wide into the first turn, dueled three deep between horses then three wide leaving the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and had nothing left for the lane.
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.71 46.26 1:12.21 1:25.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Govenor Cinch
|122
|7
|4
|4–½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Fuentes
|1.10
|1
|Carnelian Hero
|122
|1
|7
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–2½
|2–3¼
|Bejarano
|4.20
|2
|Include the Tax
|117
|2
|6
|6–½
|5–2
|3–2
|3–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.90
|3
|Successful Command
|122
|3
|5
|7
|6–1½
|4–hd
|4–8½
|T Baze
|4.90
|6
|Papa Tony
|122
|6
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|5–4
|5–3½
|Pereira
|18.20
|4
|Wicked Blue
|122
|4
|3
|5–2
|7
|7
|6–4¼
|Linares
|56.20
|5
|Baltimore Beecho
|122
|5
|1
|3–2
|4–1½
|6–2
|7
|Espinoza
|28.70
|7
|GOVENOR CINCH
|4.20
|2.60
|2.10
|1
|CARNELIAN HERO
|3.80
|2.40
|2
|INCLUDE THE TAX
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$4.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$6.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-3)
|$4.22
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2)
|$9.10
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-2-3-6)
|$34.00
|Carryover $177,765
Winner–Govenor Cinch Dbb.c.2 by Govenor Charlie out of Ghostly, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Mike Pegram, Karl Watson & Paul Weitman (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $199,846 Daily Double Pool $24,062 Exacta Pool $116,242 Superfecta Pool $47,984 Trifecta Pool $75,661 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,526. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $9.50. Pick Three Pool $49,382.
GOVENOR CINCH stalked outside, bid four wide into the turn then outside the runner-up leaving the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, battled outside that rival under left handed urging through the drive and gamely prevailed. CARNELIAN HERO broke in and a bit slowly, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn and through a long drive and continued gamely to the wire. INCLUDE THE TAX came out early, chased three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and held third. SUCCESSFUL COMMAND angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PAPA TONY had speed outside then dueled three deep, fell back some and angled in on the turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. WICKED BLUE chased outside a rival then briefly between foes, continued off the inside into the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. BALTIMORE BEECHO had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, dropped back and angled in on the turn and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.03 48.16 1:13.44 1:26.48 1:40.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Absolute Weapon
|120
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–4½
|1–6¼
|Cedillo
|1.20
|5
|Old Trafford
|122
|5
|6
|4–hd
|3–1
|4–1½
|3–2
|2–2½
|Mn Garcia
|4.10
|1
|Delp
|122
|1
|3
|3–hd
|4–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–6½
|Sanchez
|4.10
|4
|Destiny's Journey
|119
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–½
|Espinoza
|30.40
|2
|Vastly Deep
|120
|2
|4
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–5
|5–12
|Flores
|2.60
|6
|Billy K
|114
|6
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Velez
|20.70
|3
|ABSOLUTE WEAPON
|4.40
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|OLD TRAFFORD
|4.00
|3.20
|1
|DELP
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$8.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$10.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-4)
|$15.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$12.15
Winner–Absolute Weapon B.r.2 by Oxbow out of Right Decision, by Bernardini. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $185,529 Daily Double Pool $20,889 Exacta Pool $112,102 Superfecta Pool $35,997 Trifecta Pool $65,684. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $3.60. Pick Three Pool $30,719.
ABSOLUTE WEAPON had speed a bit off the rail then angled in and set the pace inside, inched away on the backstretch, kicked clear on the second turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, opened up under some strong handling and a crack of the whip inside the eighth pole and steady handling late. OLD TRAFFORD stalked three deep then outside on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and gained the place. DELP saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and bested the others. DESTINY'S JOURNEY pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked off the rail, was outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. VASTLY DEEP pulled between rivals early then stalked between foes, angled in on the second turn and also weakened. BILLY K stalked three deep then off the rail, dropped back and angled in on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.20 46.67 1:10.73 1:22.76 1:34.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Quinnie
|125
|1
|2
|4–1½
|4–1½
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|Franco
|16.40
|5
|Tig Tog
|125
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3–1
|2–2
|Rosario
|1.20
|3
|Saburai
|120
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–1½
|3–2
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.30
|8
|Wind Tartare
|125
|6
|5
|5–½
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–6
|4–6¼
|Bejarano
|2.70
|7
|Pacifica
|117
|5
|3
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–½
|5–9¼
|Velez
|11.80
|4
|South Boot Shirley
|125
|3
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Talamo
|8.90
|1
|QUINNIE
|34.80
|12.20
|5.20
|5
|TIG TOG (IRE)
|3.20
|2.20
|3
|SABURAI
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$84.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$49.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-8)
|$19.01
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3)
|$52.60
Winner–Quinnie B.f.4 by English Channel out of Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott. Mutuel Pool $202,796 Daily Double Pool $29,468 Exacta Pool $105,833 Superfecta Pool $33,030 Trifecta Pool $62,815. Scratched–Candy Swirls, Gone to Bali.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $34.75. Pick Three Pool $41,123. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-7-3-1) 3114 tickets with 4 correct paid $47.50. Pick Four Pool $193,902. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-7-3-1) 75 tickets with 5 correct paid $343.10. Pick Five Pool $422,062.
QUINNIE tugged some early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead outside a rival in deep stretch, edged away and held. TIG TOG (IRE) angled in and also stalked the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch then came out for room in upper stretch and finished well. SABURAI stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, to take the advantage into the stretch, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch then held third. WIND TARTARE (FR) chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some late and lacked the needed rally. PACIFICA (FR) had speed outside foes then edged away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY pulled some early, stalked outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 24.18 48.79 1:15.03 1:28.59 1:42.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Teachers Big Dream
|117
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–6¾
|Velez
|4.20
|7
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|122
|7
|7
|5–1
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–3
|2–2¾
|Gutierrez
|12.10
|8
|Sharp Turn
|117
|8
|6
|6–hd
|5–2½
|5–2
|3–2
|3–3¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.70
|1
|K P Cats Wild
|122
|1
|5
|7–3
|7–4½
|7–2½
|4–1
|4–4¾
|Cedillo
|2.90
|4
|Circleofcolor
|122
|4
|4
|8
|8
|8
|7–½
|5–1½
|Franco
|3.80
|5
|Totally Normal
|122
|5
|3
|2–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–2
|6–ns
|T Baze
|22.60
|2
|Calese
|122
|2
|2
|4–1
|6–hd
|6–½
|5–hd
|7–9¼
|Berrios
|11.90
|6
|Kuda Huraa
|122
|6
|8
|3–½
|2–2
|3–1
|8
|8
|Van Dyke
|3.40
|3
|TEACHERS BIG DREAM
|10.40
|6.40
|5.20
|7
|VANNAVANNA BO BANA
|8.20
|5.80
|8
|SHARP TURN
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$242.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$45.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-8-1)
|$121.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-8)
|$120.75
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-8-1-4)
|$1,034.45
|Carryover $180,179
Winner–Teachers Big Dream B.f.2 by Mr. Big out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Academic Farms. Mutuel Pool $233,934 Daily Double Pool $21,681 Exacta Pool $130,731 Superfecta Pool $57,386 Trifecta Pool $81,771 X-5 Super High Five Pool $12,651. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $145.85. Pick Three Pool $39,262.
TEACHERS BIG DREAM angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and won clear under urging. VANNAVANNA BO BANA chased outside a rival then three deep, went outside a foe on the second turn and off the rail into the stretch and gained the place. SHARP TURN chased outside then alongside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. K P CATS WILD saved ground chasing the pace then came off the rail on the backstretch, went outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CIRCLEOFCOLOR angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace, came out a bit in the final furlong and did not rally. TOTALLY NORMAL went up to press the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn and weakened. CALESE saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. KUDA HURAA prompted the pace three deep then outside the winner, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.57 47.03 1:12.83 1:25.47 1:38.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Amatara
|122
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–2
|1–1
|1–5
|1–4¼
|Prat
|1.00
|4
|Saving Sophie
|122
|4
|5
|7–2
|7–3½
|4–1½
|2–2
|2–7¾
|Van Dyke
|5.00
|7
|Cover Version
|125
|7
|8
|8
|8
|6–hd
|5–1½
|3–½
|Espinoza
|4.40
|1
|Catch the Eye
|122
|1
|4
|4–1
|3–½
|3–1½
|4–2½
|4–nk
|Mn Garcia
|7.00
|8
|Karmically
|117
|8
|7
|5–hd
|6–1½
|8
|6–1½
|5–1¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|24.50
|2
|Mucho Macho Woman
|122
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–4½
|2–2
|3–hd
|6–9¼
|Talamo
|14.50
|3
|Paige Runner
|117
|3
|6
|6–2
|5–hd
|7–½
|8
|7–5¼
|Velez
|10.20
|6
|Full Eclipse
|122
|6
|2
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–½
|7–½
|8
|Blanc
|31.10
|5
|AMATARA
|4.00
|2.80
|2.40
|4
|SAVING SOPHIE
|4.00
|3.40
|7
|COVER VERSION
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$20.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$10.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-7-1)
|$11.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-7)
|$16.05
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-7-1-8)
|$303.55
|Carryover $182,709
Winner–Amatara B.f.3 by Yes It's True out of Love At Noon, by Afternoon Deelites. Bred by James M. Herbener Jr. &Matthew R. Herbener (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Voric Stables. Mutuel Pool $290,879 Daily Double Pool $28,132 Exacta Pool $168,448 Superfecta Pool $72,134 Trifecta Pool $102,309 X-5 Super High Five Pool $13,260. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-5) paid $144.15. Pick Three Pool $36,386.
AMATARA stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to take the lead leaving the second turn, kicked clear into the stretch, found the rail in the drive and drew off under a brisk hand ride. SAVING SOPHIE chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. COVER VERSION angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out a bit on the second turn and into the stretch and edged rivals for the show between foes late. CATCH THE EYE saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and into the stretch, angled in late and was edged for third. KARMICALLY stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch, dueled briefly along the rail leaving the second turn and weakened. PAIGE RUNNER chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the second turn and also gave way in the drive. FULL ECLIPSE three deep on the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.32 44.49 1:08.79 1:21.32 1:33.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Ronald R
|123
|7
|9
|9
|9
|7–1
|3–½
|1–½
|Van Dyke
|13.70
|6
|Ritzy A. P.
|125
|5
|4
|6–hd
|7–1
|6–½
|2–1
|2–¾
|Prat
|3.10
|1
|River Boyne
|125
|1
|6
|8–2
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–1¼
|Dettori
|2.90
|10
|Restrainedvengence
|125
|9
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|1–hd
|4–3¾
|Mn Garcia
|3.80
|5
|Brown Storm
|125
|4
|5
|5–1½
|6–hd
|8–1½
|7–½
|5–1¾
|Castellano
|22.60
|4
|Double Touch
|125
|3
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–½
|6–4¾
|Velazquez
|13.50
|9
|Andesh
|123
|8
|8
|7–hd
|8–1½
|9
|9
|7–nk
|Cedillo
|4.10
|7
|Lil Milo
|121
|6
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|6–1
|8–6¼
|T Baze
|13.20
|2
|Declarationofpeace
|121
|2
|7
|2–2½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|8–1½
|9
|Rosario
|22.40
|8
|RONALD R (IRE)
|29.40
|9.40
|6.20
|6
|RITZY A. P.
|4.40
|3.00
|1
|RIVER BOYNE (IRE)
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$65.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$61.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-10)
|$131.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1)
|$191.95
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-1-10-5)
|$4,625.20
|Carryover $185,793
Winner–Ronald R (IRE) Ch.g.5 by Nathaniel (IRE) out of Amazon Beauty (IRE), by Wolfhound. Bred by M. Morrissey (IRE). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $428,802 Daily Double Pool $57,604 Exacta Pool $257,537 Superfecta Pool $106,735 Trifecta Pool $167,142 X-5 Super High Five Pool $16,161. Scratched–Tule Fog.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-8) paid $90.90. Pick Three Pool $52,518.
RONALD R (IRE) a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. RITZY A. P. stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, bid outside a foe in midstretch, put a head in front between horses in deep stretch and fought back to the wire. RIVER BOYNE (IRE) bobbled some at the start, stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, waited off heels into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and finished well along the inside. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE stalked three deep, bid three wide into the stretch, gained a short advantage, fought back between horses in deep stretch and was outfinished for third. BROWN STORM (CHI) chased between horses, drifted out leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. ANDESH (IRE) a bit slow to begin, chased three deep, steadied when forced out some leaving the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and did not rally. LIL MILO had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, was between horses nearing and into the stretch and in a bit tight in upper stretch, then weakened. DECLARATIONOFPEACE dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.02 45.83 58.62 1:12.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Busy Paynter
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–3½
|1–3¼
|Pereira
|0.70
|9
|Secret Maneuver
|117
|6
|4
|6–1
|5–2
|4–2½
|2–nk
|Velez
|15.10
|3
|Coilette
|122
|3
|1
|4–4
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–5¼
|Gutierrez
|3.60
|5
|Tribal Dance
|125
|4
|5
|3–½
|2–1½
|3–1½
|4–1
|Cedillo
|4.40
|10
|Heart of the Nile
|125
|7
|3
|5–hd
|6–1
|7
|5–1½
|Flores
|6.90
|2
|Blew by You
|122
|2
|6
|2–1
|4–2½
|5–1½
|6–nk
|Mn Garcia
|59.70
|6
|Warm It Up
|125
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|7
|Linares
|149.30
|1
|BUSY PAYNTER
|3.40
|2.60
|2.10
|9
|SECRET MANEUVER
|7.20
|3.80
|3
|COILETTE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$61.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-9)
|$14.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-3-5)
|$7.97
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-3-5-10)
|$97.95
|Carryover $188,685
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-3)
|$18.45
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-7)
|$17.40
Winner–Busy Paynter B.f.3 by Paynter out of Busy Mis, by Miswaki. Bred by Robert L. Losey, Paul McGinty & WinStarFarm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), Crawford, Robert J., Faurot, Rod, Graham, Gary and Koriner. Mutuel Pool $313,766 Daily Double Pool $94,328 Exacta Pool $166,734 Superfecta Pool $68,571 Super High Five Pool $15,163 Trifecta Pool $97,310. Claimed–Coilette by Marjorie Avery. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Scratched–At the Margin, Hola Mazuma, Promnesia.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $30.30. Pick Three Pool $174,478. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-8-1/4/7/8) 2508 tickets with 4 correct paid $171.45. Pick Four Pool $563,524. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-5-8-1/4/7/8) 1058 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,467.05. Pick Five Pool $340,710. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-1-3-5-8-1/4/7/8) 17 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,879.86. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $181,825. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $436,837. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-8-7) paid $19.50.
BUSY PAYNTER had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear and proved best under some urging. SECRET MANEUVER chased between horses then off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out in midstretch and edged a rival late for the place. COILETTE had speed between rivals then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and was edged late for second. TRIBAL DANCE four wide early, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HEART OF THE NILE chased three deep, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. BLEW BY YOU between horses early, dueled outside the winner, stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. WARM IT UP bobbled sharply at the start, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,090
|$903,853
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$978,744
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,190,446
|TOTAL
|6,090
|$8,073,043
Santa Anita Entries for Friday, November 1.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 21st day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1¾ Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Marathon Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Itsinthepost
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|2
|American Tattoo
|Jose Ortiz
|123
|Todd A. Pletcher
|4-1
|3
|Street to Indy
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|20-1
|4
|Zestful
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|5
|Campaign
|Joel Rosario
|123
|John W. Sadler
|4-5
|6
|Brave Nation
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|John Snow
|10-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $80,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rayana
|Joel Rosario
|123
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|2
|Querelle
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|3
|Kookie Gal
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|4
|Opus Won
|John Velazquez
|123
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|5
|Rockin Ready
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|6
|Invincibella
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|7
|Arctic Roll
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|8
|Zuzanna
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|9
|Heathers Grey
|Aaron Gryder
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|10
|An Eddie Surprise
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|11
|Tiger Silk
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|118
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Fillies'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Homehome
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|2
|Almost a Factor
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Carla Gaines
|15-1
|3
|Wicked Fresh
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|30-1
|4
|Warren's Showtime
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|5
|Stradari
|Flavien Prat
|122
|O. J. Jauregui
|10-1
|6
|Bella Renella
|Fernandez Rojas
|122
|Rafael DeLeon
|30-1
|7
|Mandy
|Paco Lopez
|122
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|8
|Bulletproof One
|Javier Castellano
|124
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|9
|Cholula Lips
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Mike Harrington
|12-1
|10
|Warm Summer
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|O. J. Jauregui
|15-1
|11
|Been Studying Her
|Mike Smith
|124
|Dan Ward
|5-2
|12
|Smiling Shirlee
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Club Aspen
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|15-1
|2
|Cali Dude
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|3
|Tap Back
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|4
|Dapper
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Stute
|12-1
|5
|Doc Tommy
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|6
|Totally Tiger
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|7
|Chipper
|Evin Roman
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|8
|Great Ulysses
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Brad H. Cox
|8-1
|9
|Pas de Panique
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|10
|Rookie Mistake
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|11
|Square Deal
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|12
|Papster
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mike Harrington
|20-1
|13
|Shady Empire
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|15-1
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint'. Stakes. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Chimney Rock
|Jose Ortiz
|122
|Michael J. Maker
|10-1
|2
|Band Practice
|Jamie Spencer
|119
|Archie Watson
|12-1
|3
|Another Miracle
|Manuel Franco
|122
|Gary C. Contessa
|15-1
|4
|Dream Shot
|Christopher Hayes
|122
|James Tate
|15-1
|5
|Encoder
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|6
|Alligator Alley
|Wayne Lordan
|122
|Joseph O'Brien
|12-1
|7
|Kimari
|John Velazquez
|119
|Wesley A. Ward
|7-2
|8
|Dr Simpson
|Richard Kingscote
|119
|Thomas Dascombe
|15-1
|9
|Four Wheel Drive
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Wesley A. Ward
|3-1
|10
|A'Ali
|Lanfranco Dettori
|122
|Simon Crisford
|6-1
|11
|King Neptune
|Ryan Moore
|122
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|15-1
|12
|Cambria
|Tyler Gaffalione
|119
|Wesley A. Ward
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Bulletproof One
|Javier Castellano
|119
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|14
|Air Force Jet
|Wayne Lordan
|122
|Joseph O'Brien
|12-1
|15
|Fore Left
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|16
|Karak
|Julio Garcia
|122
|Wesley A. Ward
|15-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Our Country
|John Velazquez
|122
|George Weaver
|15-1
|2
|Structor
|Jose Ortiz
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|5-1
|3
|Peace Achieved
|Miguel Mena
|122
|Mark E. Casse
|10-1
|4
|Decorated Invader
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Christophe Clement
|4-1
|5
|Vitalogy
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Brendan P. Walsh
|10-1
|6
|Graceful Kitten
|Hector Berrios
|122
|Amador Merei Sanchez
|15-1
|7
|Andesite
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Brad H. Cox
|12-1
|8
|Billy Batts
|Paco Lopez
|122
|Peter Miller
|20-1
|9
|Gear Jockey
|Tyler Gaffalione
|122
|George R. Arnold, II
|20-1
|10
|War Beast
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|11
|Proven Strategies
|Edgard Zayas
|122
|Mark E. Casse
|30-1
|12
|Arizona
|Ryan Moore
|122
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|5-2
|13
|Fort Myers
|Wayne Lordan
|122
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|12-1
|14
|Hit the Road
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Dan Blacker
|10-1
|Also Eligible
|15
|Deviant
|Lane Luzzi
|122
|Danny Pish
|30-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Donna Veloce
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|3-1
|2
|Two Sixty
|Edgard Zayas
|122
|Mark E. Casse
|15-1
|3
|Perfect Alibi
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Mark E. Casse
|10-1
|4
|British Idiom
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Brad H. Cox
|7-2
|5
|Lazy Daisy
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|6
|Bast
|John Velazquez
|122
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|7
|Wicked Whisper
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Steven M. Asmussen
|7-2
|8
|K P Dreamin
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|9
|Comical
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Living In The Past
|Daniel Tudhope
|122
|Karl Burke
|15-1
|2
|Croughavouke
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|3
|Shadn
|Jamie Spencer
|122
|Andrew Balding
|10-1
|4
|Abscond
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Eddie Kenneally
|15-1
|5
|Daahyeh
|William Buick
|122
|Roger Varian
|5-1
|6
|Unforgetable
|Wayne Lordan
|122
|Joseph O'Brien
|20-1
|7
|Crystalle
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John C. Kimmel
|8-1
|8
|Tango
|Ryan Moore
|122
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|10-1
|9
|Albigna
|Shane Foley
|122
|Mrs. John Harrington
|9-2
|10
|Fair Maiden
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|12-1
|11
|Sharing
|Manuel Franco
|122
|H. Graham Motion
|12-1
|12
|Sweet Melania
|Jose Ortiz
|122
|Todd A. Pletcher
|5-1
|13
|Selflessly
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|8-1
|14
|Etoile
|Lanfranco Dettori
|122
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|12-1
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'TVG Breeders' Cup Juvenile'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dennis' Moment
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Dale L. Romans
|8-5
|2
|Wrecking Crew
|Paco Lopez
|122
|Peter Miller
|20-1
|3
|Shoplifted
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|122
|Steven M. Asmussen
|20-1
|4
|Storm the Court
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Eurton
|20-1
|5
|Scabbard
|Mike Smith
|122
|Eddie Kenneally
|8-1
|6
|Eight Rings
|John Velazquez
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|7
|Anneau d'Or
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Blaine D. Wright
|15-1
|8
|Full Flat
|Yutaka Take
|122
|Hideyuki Mori
|30-1
|9
|Maxfield
|Jose Ortiz
|122
|Brendan P. Walsh
|3-1
TENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $80,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rogallo
|Joel Rosario
|123
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|2
|Candy Cornell
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-1
|3
|Heartfullofstars
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Gary Sherlock
|15-1
|4
|Eagle Song
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|5
|Parsimony
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|6
|Caray
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|7
|Secret Courier
|Aaron Gryder
|121
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|8
|Threefiveindia
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|40,000
|9
|Rick's Dream
|Efrain Hernandez
|125
|Reed Saldana
|20-1
|10
|Comedian
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|123
|Steven M. Asmussen
|6-1
|11
|Justinian
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|12
|Order and Law
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
|13
|Coil Me Home
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|14
|Leroy
|Heriberto Figueroa
|125
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|15-1
|Also Eligible
|15
|Outlaw
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|40,000
|16
|Top Brass
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|40,000