Sports

Racing! The Breeders’ Cup is here

By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Nov. 1, 2019
4 AM
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we ready for the first five Breeders’ Cup races.

It’s Breeders’ Cup Day One. It’s for nothing but 2-year-olds, so I won’t be mentioning that again. Let’s get right to the previews.

$1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint (post 1:12 p.m.): This five-furlong race was originally scheduled at 6 ½ furlongs on the downhill turf course. But, when sprint racing was canceled on this course earlier in the year, it was moved to the shorter distance.

The favorite, at 3-1, is Four Wheel Drive for trainer Wesley Ward and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. He has won both his races on the turf course at sprint distances. He won at Colonial Downs by 3 ¼ and at Belmont by three lengths. The second favorite is Kimari st 7-2. He is also trained by Ward and will be ridden by John Velazquez. He won his last two races at Saratoga and Keeneland and finished second in the Queen Mary Stakes at Ascot. It’s a 12-horse field.

$1 million Juvenile Turf (1:52 p.m.): Arizona, at 5-2, is the favorite for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore in this one-mile race. This is his first race in the U.S., having previously run in Britain, Ireland and France. He is 6-2-2-1 this year. His two wins came in May and June. He was second last out in the Grade 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

The second favorite, at 4-1, is Decorated Invader for Christophe Clement and Irad Ortiz, Jr. He is two-for-three this year having won his last two at Saratoga and Woodbine. It’s a 14-horse field.

$2 million Juvenile Fillies (2:32 p.m.): Morning-line maker Jon White had trouble separating out the top of the field in the 1 1/16-mile race. He installed Donna Veloce as the favorite at 3-1. She runs for Simon Callaghan and Flavien Prat. She’s run only once, winning by 9 ¼ lengths over six furlongs at Santa Anita.

There are three fllies at 7-2: British Idiom (Brad Cox, Javier Castellano), Bast (Baffert, Velazquez), Wicked Whisper (Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario). British Idiom has won bot her races at Saratoga and Keeneland, including the Grade 1 Alcibiad. Bast has won her last two both Grade 1s at Del Mar (DM Futurity) and Santa Anita (Chandelier). Wicked Whisper is also undefeated in two starts, winning at Saratoga and Belmont, the latter being the Grade 1 Frizette. It’s a nine-horse race.

$1 million Juvenille Fillies Turf (3:12 p.m.): The favorite in this one-mile race is Albigna at 9-2 for Mrs. John Harrington and Shane Foley. She has won three of her four races incuding a Grade 1 and 2. This is her first U.S. start havng run three times in Ireland and once in France. It’s a field of 14.

Both Daahyeh (Roger Varian, William Buick) and Sweet Melania (Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz) are 4-1. Daahyeh has won three of four including a Grade 2 and 3 while running in Britain and Ireland. Sweet Melania has won of her last three with a maiden win at Saratoga and a Grade 2 at Keeneland. She is two for five this year.

$2 million Juvenile (4:03 p.m.): This is the marquee race of the day at 1 1/16 miles. The race was even tougher until Maxfield scratched with a minor problem. The favorite, at 8-5, is Dennis’ Moment for Dale Romans and Irad Ortiz, Jr. He won his last two races by 19 ¼ and 1 ¾ lengths. He lost his rider in his first race. His last win was a Grade 3.

Close behind is Eight Rings at 2-1 for Baffert and Velazquez. He has also won two races by 6 ¼ and 6 lengths and he too lost his rider in his only loss. His won in the Grade 1 American Pharoah at Santa Anita. It’s a field of eight.

Santa Anita review

On Thursday, there was one stakes race, the $70,000 Lure Stakes for horses going a mile on the turf. Ronald R stayed back early and then came wide in mid-stretch to win by half-a-length.

Ronald R paid $29.40, $9.40 and $6.20. Ritzy A.P. was second and favorite River Boyne finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Ron Ellis (winning trainer): “When we claimed this horse, I told [part-owner] Jim [Harrison], that if we give the horse some time, he’d come back 100 percent. I give Jim the credit, because he went along with what I suggested and the horse is doing very well. It looked like there was a lot of speed in the race and [jockey] Drayden [Van Dyke] was confident he’d run well.”

Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “I told Ron [Ellis] that there is plenty of speed in here and it sets up well for us on paper. I had a rather smooth trip and I had a lot of horse. I had to back him up a little when we got to the inside, but once we peeled outside he made it easy and he had a nice turn of foot. He did the same thing in his last two races at Del Mar.”

Santa Anita preview

There are three stakes on non-Breeders cup races at Santa Anita. First post is a sleepy-eyed 10:45 a.m.

Grade 2 $200,000 Marathon Stakes: You can guess by the name it’s a long race, 1 ¾ miles to be exact. Campaign is the 4-5 favorite for John Sadler and Rosario. He generally runs about 1 ½ miles on either turf or dirt. He’s won three-of-seven races this year and is five-for-12 lifetime. He was fifth in the Pacific Classic and fourth in the Santa Anita Handicap this year.

Second favorite at 5-2 in Itsinthepost for Jeff Mullins and Van Dyke. The 7-year-old gelding has mostly been a turf horse and is 10-of-40 lifetime. His last win came in the Charlie Whittingham at Del Mar in May, 2018. It’s the first race, so get there early.

$200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies: The Golden State, juvenile and fillies should give a big hint about what this race is about. All you need is the distance, which is seven furlongs. Been Studying Her for Dan Ward (which means it was a Jerry Hollendorfer horse) and Mike Smith. She won her first two races and then finished fourth in the Chandelier. Cutting back the distance should help.

At 3-1 is Bulletproof One for Peter Miller and Javier Castellano. She won her first three races before finishing sixth and second in her last two races, both lower-level stakes. This has a field of 12.

$200,000 Golden State Juvenile: This race is ditto the fillies races except for boys. Square Deal for Callaghan and Prat is the favorite at 7-2. He has crossed the finish line first in five of his races, which means I’m leading up to one of those races being a disqualification.

The second favorite, at 4-1, is Cali Dude for Sadler and Ruben Fuentes. He won his only race by 1 ¼ lengths. It’s a field of 13.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE EIGHT: No. 7 Crystalle (8-1)

Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: This is a very tough race. American horses, East Coasters, dominate this race, winning nine of 11 with California horses stinking the joint up, never being first or second. Trainer Chad Brown has also won 5 of 11 times. Crystalle ran second behind the Chad Brown Selflessly in the Miss Grillo with a devastating late kick last out. The horse has the top back speed in this race and that second in the ‘Grillo satisfies an interesting race criteria. The Belmont Miss Grillo has resulted in five-of-11 winners of this race including two of the last three. I am placing this horse above Selflessly because he should have won that race easily had jockey Joel Rosario not been in California into the turn. The race prior when closer to the pace he won. 8-1 is fantastic value for this race. Top Play and value in this race.

As a special for readers, my Breeders Cup package includes all of Santa Anita free for the weekend, a 50% savings for only $35.

Thursday’s result: Impossible Task was bet down to 5/2 and looked a little green despite not being a debut horse. Tracking third throughout Joel Rosario made a nice late move to run second. Make a note of this horse next out if they send longer. Impossible paid $4.40.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Friday. All times PST.

10:45 Santa Anita (1): Grade 2 $200,000 Marathon Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles. Favorite: Campaign (4-5)

11:55 Santa Anita (3): $200,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Been Studying Her (5-2)

12:32 Santa Anita (4): $200,000 Golden State Juvenile, Cal-bred colts and geldings 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Rookie Mistake (7-2)

1:12 Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Four Wheel Drive (3-1)

1:24 Aqueduct (9): $150,000 Tempted Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Power Move (8-5)

1:52 Santa Anita (6): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, 2-year-old colts and geldings, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Arizona (5-2)

2:32 Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Donna Veloce (3-1)

3:12 Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Albigna (9-2)

3:37 Churchill (9) $120,000 Dream Supreme Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mia Mischief (6-5)

4:03 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, colts and geldings 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Dennis’ Moment (8-5)

7:27 Remington (6): $100,000 Clever Trevor Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Jungle Runner (2-1)

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Los Alamitos Race Course will open its gates at 9 a.m. on Friday and at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday for simulcast of the Breeders’ Cup. Advance wagering on Saturday’s card will be available all day and night on Friday.

“On Friday night, A Political Spell, a solid sixth-place finisher in the Grade 2 Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity, returns for the first time since the trials to the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity when she headlines a strong seven-horse field in the $12,125 allowance feature for 2-year-olds at 330 yards. The eight-race card will start at 7 p.m. and will feature a Pick 6 Carryover of $6,123. The sequence will start in the third.

“A Political Spell was impressive in her career debut cruising to a ¾-length win in a Kindergarten trial. She did not have the sharpest of breaks in the final, but at the midway point she was still in the top four early before settling for sixth. She did not have a great outing in the Ed Burke trials, as she was far back the entire way. Trainer Juan Aleman will look for a return to form from the Rancho El Cabresto-bred filly, as she’s eligible to race in the Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity trials at the end of the month. It would give Newcomb a strong trio for those trials, as he also owns Sacred Nation, who was second by a nose in the Grade 2 Hobbs American Futurity in early October, and Cattail Cove, the third-place finisher in the Governor’s Cup Futurity.

“Conquering Marie will go after her second stakes win of the year when she heads a field of 3-year-old fillies in the $15,000 Jaimie Jay Handicap at 350 yards on Saturday. Nine races are on tap with the first race scheduled shortly after the final Breeders’ Cup race at Santa Anita at approximately 6:35 p.m.

“Conquering Marie had racing luck on her side when winning the Grade 2, $211,000 Golden State Derby by a head on Aug 18. While several of the top contenders got interfered with at the start after a rival broke in sharply from an outside post, Conquering Marie, who left the gate from post three, broke alertly and ran beautifully, while avoiding trouble on the way to victory at 38-1 odds. Conquering Marie sailed away from there, on the way to a winning 400-yard time of 19.66 seconds. A sharp filly all season, she also ran fourth in the Grade 3 PCQHRA Breeders Derby and was third in the Adequan Ruidoso Derby Challenge also at 400 yards. Ruben Castro will pilot her from post six.

“The richest race of the weekend at Los Alamitos will take place on Sunday with the $1,072,850 Golden State Million Futurity for 2-year-olds. Up And Atem, who posted the fastest qualifying time in the trials on Oct. 20, will start from post nine, while stablemate Circle City, who posted a daylight win in the trials, will race from the six. The Ed Allred-owned duo will take on a field headed by Governor’s Cup Futurity runner-up Runforyourlife and Ed Burke Million third place finisher Geothermal. Runforyourlife and Geothermal will start from post 1-2, respectively. A total of 10 juveniles will be start in the Golden State Million final at 400 yards.”

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 2 Fdd Texas Tea (7-2)

This 2-year-old filly hails from the strong Justin Joiner barn and could have gone much faster than her solid 12.3 workout clocking for 220 yards from the gate on Oct. 12. Working on the inside of a three-team set, she quickly assumed command while under a big hold and was never asked for her best in defeating her two workmates before galloping out with smooth strides. Two of her main rivals, Trents Toys and Black Jack MV, look beatable. Trents Toys hasn’t come away alertly in three starts and Black Jack MV, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, failed to improve when fourth in his second start two weeks ago.

Final thought

If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it's free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, October 31.

Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 20th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.51 44.67 56.10 1:02.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Smooth Like Strait 122 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2¼ Franco 3.50
3 Impossible Task 122 2 6 3–2 3–3 3–3½ 2–1¼ Rosario 2.80
7 Dean Martini 122 6 1 2–3 2–3½ 2–1½ 3–2¼ Castellano 1.80
9 Phast Pharoah 122 8 3 4–1 4–4 4–9 4–3¼ Espinoza 7.60
4 Witch's Vow 122 3 8 7–10 7–12 5–½ 5–1¼ Pereira 21.40
6 Heywoods Beach 117 5 5 6–1½ 6–hd 6–½ 6–3¼ Velez 19.80
1 Drasario 122 1 7 5–2½ 5–4 7–15 7–8¼ Velazquez 17.20
8 Nineeleventurbo 122 7 4 8 8 8 8 Prat 9.80
5 SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT 9.00 4.40 2.60
3 IMPOSSIBLE TASK 4.40 2.80
7 DEAN MARTINI 2.20
$1 EXACTA (5-3)  $19.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-9)  $20.24
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)  $24.35
50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-9-4)  $173.95Carryover $175,948

Winner–Smooth Like Strait B.c.2 by Midnight Lute out of Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. Bred by Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $215,793 Exacta Pool $104,711 Superfecta Pool $44,601 Trifecta Pool $72,857 X-5 Super High Five Pool $13,983. Scratched–Too Late.

SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back when headed leaving the turn to regain the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging and won clear. IMPOSSIBLE TASK saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and gained the place. DEAN MARTINI angled in and dueled outside the winner, put a head in front leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some in the stretch and bested the others. PHAST PHAROAH chased outside a rival then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WITCH'S VOW stumbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HEYWOODS BEACH chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. DRASARIO (IRE) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and was not a threat in the drive. NINEELEVENTURBO dropped back outside a rival then just off the rail, angled in on the turn and failed to menace.

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.83 49.23 1:15.77 1:29.32 1:41.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Gingham 122 4 2 6 6 6 2–hd 1–1½ Rosario 0.60
2 Saralin 122 2 5 5–hd 4–½ 2–hd 1–1 2–5¼ Prat 1.70
3 Antigone 122 3 3 2–hd 2–hd 1–1 3–4 3–14¼ T Baze 7.70
6 Lizzario 122 6 6 4–½ 5–½ 5–½ 4–3 4–8½ Bejarano 45.80
1 I'm the Hero 122 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 5–4 5–17½ Roman 13.70
5 Well Done Sally 122 5 1 3–hd 3–1 4–1 6 6 Mn Garcia 52.80
4 GINGHAM 3.20 2.10 2.10
2 SARALIN 2.80 2.10
3 ANTIGONE 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)  $16.00
$1 EXACTA (4-2)  $3.50
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-6)  $2.96
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3)  $3.80

Winner–Gingham B.f.2 by Quality Road out of Chapel, by Pulpit. Bred by Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Kelly, Sarah and Wiltz, Jane. Mutuel Pool $225,217 Daily Double Pool $51,841 Exacta Pool $106,062 Superfecta Pool $52,177 Trifecta Pool $77,394. Scratched–none.

GINGHAM pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, steadied in tight passing the quarter pole, came out in upper stretch, rallied to the front under a moderate hand ride a sixteenth out and was under a hold in the final strides. SARALIN tugged her way along inside then saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid alongside a rival to gain the advantage then inched away in midstretch but could not hold off the winner. ANTIGONE dueled between horses, edged away a bit off the inside leaving the second turn, found the rail in the stretch and bested the others. LIZZARIO five wide into the first turn, pressed the pace four wide then stalked three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. I'M THE HERO bobbled a bit at the start, had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn and gave way in the drive. WELL DONE SALLY four wide into the first turn, dueled three deep between horses then three wide leaving the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and had nothing left for the lane.

THIRD RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.71 46.26 1:12.21 1:25.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Govenor Cinch 122 7 4 4–½ 3–hd 1–hd 1–ns Fuentes 1.10
1 Carnelian Hero 122 1 7 1–hd 1–½ 2–2½ 2–3¼ Bejarano 4.20
2 Include the Tax 117 2 6 6–½ 5–2 3–2 3–1½ Diaz, Jr. 2.90
3 Successful Command 122 3 5 7 6–1½ 4–hd 4–8½ T Baze 4.90
6 Papa Tony 122 6 2 2–hd 2–hd 5–4 5–3½ Pereira 18.20
4 Wicked Blue 122 4 3 5–2 7 7 6–4¼ Linares 56.20
5 Baltimore Beecho 122 5 1 3–2 4–1½ 6–2 7 Espinoza 28.70
7 GOVENOR CINCH 4.20 2.60 2.10
1 CARNELIAN HERO 3.80 2.40
2 INCLUDE THE TAX 2.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)  $4.80
$1 EXACTA (7-1)  $6.90
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-3)  $4.22
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2)  $9.10
50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-2-3-6)  $34.00Carryover $177,765

Winner–Govenor Cinch Dbb.c.2 by Govenor Charlie out of Ghostly, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Mike Pegram, Karl Watson & Paul Weitman (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $199,846 Daily Double Pool $24,062 Exacta Pool $116,242 Superfecta Pool $47,984 Trifecta Pool $75,661 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,526. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $9.50. Pick Three Pool $49,382.

GOVENOR CINCH stalked outside, bid four wide into the turn then outside the runner-up leaving the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, battled outside that rival under left handed urging through the drive and gamely prevailed. CARNELIAN HERO broke in and a bit slowly, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn and through a long drive and continued gamely to the wire. INCLUDE THE TAX came out early, chased three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and held third. SUCCESSFUL COMMAND angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PAPA TONY had speed outside then dueled three deep, fell back some and angled in on the turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. WICKED BLUE chased outside a rival then briefly between foes, continued off the inside into the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. BALTIMORE BEECHO had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, dropped back and angled in on the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.03 48.16 1:13.44 1:26.48 1:40.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Absolute Weapon 120 3 1 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–4½ 1–6¼ Cedillo 1.20
5 Old Trafford 122 5 6 4–hd 3–1 4–1½ 3–2 2–2½ Mn Garcia 4.10
1 Delp 122 1 3 3–hd 4–½ 2–1 2–1½ 3–6½ Sanchez 4.10
4 Destiny's Journey 119 4 2 2–1 2–1½ 3–1 4–1½ 4–½ Espinoza 30.40
2 Vastly Deep 120 2 4 5–½ 5–hd 5–1½ 5–5 5–12 Flores 2.60
6 Billy K 114 6 5 6 6 6 6 6 Velez 20.70
3 ABSOLUTE WEAPON 4.40 2.80 2.20
5 OLD TRAFFORD 4.00 3.20
1 DELP 2.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)  $8.00
$1 EXACTA (3-5)  $10.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-4)  $15.52
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)  $12.15

Winner–Absolute Weapon B.r.2 by Oxbow out of Right Decision, by Bernardini. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $185,529 Daily Double Pool $20,889 Exacta Pool $112,102 Superfecta Pool $35,997 Trifecta Pool $65,684. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $3.60. Pick Three Pool $30,719.

ABSOLUTE WEAPON had speed a bit off the rail then angled in and set the pace inside, inched away on the backstretch, kicked clear on the second turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, opened up under some strong handling and a crack of the whip inside the eighth pole and steady handling late. OLD TRAFFORD stalked three deep then outside on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and gained the place. DELP saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and bested the others. DESTINY'S JOURNEY pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked off the rail, was outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. VASTLY DEEP pulled between rivals early then stalked between foes, angled in on the second turn and also weakened. BILLY K stalked three deep then off the rail, dropped back and angled in on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.20 46.67 1:10.73 1:22.76 1:34.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Quinnie 125 1 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–1 2–1½ 1–½ Franco 16.40
5 Tig Tog 125 4 6 6 6 6 3–1 2–2 Rosario 1.20
3 Saburai 120 2 1 2–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 1–1½ 3–2 Diaz, Jr. 3.30
8 Wind Tartare 125 6 5 5–½ 5–½ 4–hd 5–6 4–6¼ Bejarano 2.70
7 Pacifica 117 5 3 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 4–½ 5–9¼ Velez 11.80
4 South Boot Shirley 125 3 4 3–1 3–1 5–hd 6 6 Talamo 8.90
1 QUINNIE 34.80 12.20 5.20
5 TIG TOG (IRE) 3.20 2.20
3 SABURAI 2.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)  $84.20
$1 EXACTA (1-5)  $49.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-8)  $19.01
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3)  $52.60

Winner–Quinnie B.f.4 by English Channel out of Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott. Mutuel Pool $202,796 Daily Double Pool $29,468 Exacta Pool $105,833 Superfecta Pool $33,030 Trifecta Pool $62,815. Scratched–Candy Swirls, Gone to Bali.

50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $34.75. Pick Three Pool $41,123. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-7-3-1) 3114 tickets with 4 correct paid $47.50. Pick Four Pool $193,902. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-7-3-1) 75 tickets with 5 correct paid $343.10. Pick Five Pool $422,062.

QUINNIE tugged some early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead outside a rival in deep stretch, edged away and held. TIG TOG (IRE) angled in and also stalked the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch then came out for room in upper stretch and finished well. SABURAI stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, to take the advantage into the stretch, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch then held third. WIND TARTARE (FR) chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some late and lacked the needed rally. PACIFICA (FR) had speed outside foes then edged away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY pulled some early, stalked outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 24.18 48.79 1:15.03 1:28.59 1:42.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Teachers Big Dream 117 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–6¾ Velez 4.20
7 Vannavanna Bo Bana 122 7 7 5–1 3–hd 2–½ 2–3 2–2¾ Gutierrez 12.10
8 Sharp Turn 117 8 6 6–hd 5–2½ 5–2 3–2 3–3¾ Diaz, Jr. 7.70
1 K P Cats Wild 122 1 5 7–3 7–4½ 7–2½ 4–1 4–4¾ Cedillo 2.90
4 Circleofcolor 122 4 4 8 8 8 7–½ 5–1½ Franco 3.80
5 Totally Normal 122 5 3 2–½ 4–hd 4–hd 6–2 6–ns T Baze 22.60
2 Calese 122 2 2 4–1 6–hd 6–½ 5–hd 7–9¼ Berrios 11.90
6 Kuda Huraa 122 6 8 3–½ 2–2 3–1 8 8 Van Dyke 3.40
3 TEACHERS BIG DREAM 10.40 6.40 5.20
7 VANNAVANNA BO BANA 8.20 5.80
8 SHARP TURN 6.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)  $242.20
$1 EXACTA (3-7)  $45.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-8-1)  $121.75
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-8)  $120.75
50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-8-1-4)  $1,034.45Carryover $180,179

Winner–Teachers Big Dream B.f.2 by Mr. Big out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Academic Farms. Mutuel Pool $233,934 Daily Double Pool $21,681 Exacta Pool $130,731 Superfecta Pool $57,386 Trifecta Pool $81,771 X-5 Super High Five Pool $12,651. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $145.85. Pick Three Pool $39,262.

TEACHERS BIG DREAM angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and won clear under urging. VANNAVANNA BO BANA chased outside a rival then three deep, went outside a foe on the second turn and off the rail into the stretch and gained the place. SHARP TURN chased outside then alongside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. K P CATS WILD saved ground chasing the pace then came off the rail on the backstretch, went outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CIRCLEOFCOLOR angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace, came out a bit in the final furlong and did not rally. TOTALLY NORMAL went up to press the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn and weakened. CALESE saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. KUDA HURAA prompted the pace three deep then outside the winner, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.57 47.03 1:12.83 1:25.47 1:38.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Amatara 122 5 3 2–1 2–2 1–1 1–5 1–4¼ Prat 1.00
4 Saving Sophie 122 4 5 7–2 7–3½ 4–1½ 2–2 2–7¾ Van Dyke 5.00
7 Cover Version 125 7 8 8 8 6–hd 5–1½ 3–½ Espinoza 4.40
1 Catch the Eye 122 1 4 4–1 3–½ 3–1½ 4–2½ 4–nk Mn Garcia 7.00
8 Karmically 117 8 7 5–hd 6–1½ 8 6–1½ 5–1¾ Diaz, Jr. 24.50
2 Mucho Macho Woman 122 2 1 1–1½ 1–4½ 2–2 3–hd 6–9¼ Talamo 14.50
3 Paige Runner 117 3 6 6–2 5–hd 7–½ 8 7–5¼ Velez 10.20
6 Full Eclipse 122 6 2 3–hd 4–1 5–½ 7–½ 8 Blanc 31.10
5 AMATARA 4.00 2.80 2.40
4 SAVING SOPHIE 4.00 3.40
7 COVER VERSION 3.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)  $20.00
$1 EXACTA (5-4)  $10.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-7-1)  $11.95
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-7)  $16.05
50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-7-1-8)  $303.55Carryover $182,709

Winner–Amatara B.f.3 by Yes It's True out of Love At Noon, by Afternoon Deelites. Bred by James M. Herbener Jr. &Matthew R. Herbener (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Voric Stables. Mutuel Pool $290,879 Daily Double Pool $28,132 Exacta Pool $168,448 Superfecta Pool $72,134 Trifecta Pool $102,309 X-5 Super High Five Pool $13,260. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-5) paid $144.15. Pick Three Pool $36,386.

AMATARA stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to take the lead leaving the second turn, kicked clear into the stretch, found the rail in the drive and drew off under a brisk hand ride. SAVING SOPHIE chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. COVER VERSION angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out a bit on the second turn and into the stretch and edged rivals for the show between foes late. CATCH THE EYE saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and into the stretch, angled in late and was edged for third. KARMICALLY stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch, dueled briefly along the rail leaving the second turn and weakened. PAIGE RUNNER chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the second turn and also gave way in the drive. FULL ECLIPSE three deep on the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.32 44.49 1:08.79 1:21.32 1:33.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Ronald R 123 7 9 9 9 7–1 3–½ 1–½ Van Dyke 13.70
6 Ritzy A. P. 125 5 4 6–hd 7–1 6–½ 2–1 2–¾ Prat 3.10
1 River Boyne 125 1 6 8–2 5–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1¼ Dettori 2.90
10 Restrainedvengence 125 9 1 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 1–hd 4–3¾ Mn Garcia 3.80
5 Brown Storm 125 4 5 5–1½ 6–hd 8–1½ 7–½ 5–1¾ Castellano 22.60
4 Double Touch 125 3 3 4–hd 4–hd 5–1 5–½ 6–4¾ Velazquez 13.50
9 Andesh 123 8 8 7–hd 8–1½ 9 9 7–nk Cedillo 4.10
7 Lil Milo 121 6 2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 6–1 8–6¼ T Baze 13.20
2 Declarationofpeace 121 2 7 2–2½ 1–hd 1–hd 8–1½ 9 Rosario 22.40
8 RONALD R (IRE) 29.40 9.40 6.20
6 RITZY A. P. 4.40 3.00
1 RIVER BOYNE (IRE) 3.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)  $65.20
$1 EXACTA (8-6)  $61.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-10)  $131.93
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1)  $191.95
50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-1-10-5)  $4,625.20Carryover $185,793

Winner–Ronald R (IRE) Ch.g.5 by Nathaniel (IRE) out of Amazon Beauty (IRE), by Wolfhound. Bred by M. Morrissey (IRE). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $428,802 Daily Double Pool $57,604 Exacta Pool $257,537 Superfecta Pool $106,735 Trifecta Pool $167,142 X-5 Super High Five Pool $16,161. Scratched–Tule Fog.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-8) paid $90.90. Pick Three Pool $52,518.

RONALD R (IRE) a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. RITZY A. P. stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, bid outside a foe in midstretch, put a head in front between horses in deep stretch and fought back to the wire. RIVER BOYNE (IRE) bobbled some at the start, stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, waited off heels into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and finished well along the inside. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE stalked three deep, bid three wide into the stretch, gained a short advantage, fought back between horses in deep stretch and was outfinished for third. BROWN STORM (CHI) chased between horses, drifted out leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. ANDESH (IRE) a bit slow to begin, chased three deep, steadied when forced out some leaving the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and did not rally. LIL MILO had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, was between horses nearing and into the stretch and in a bit tight in upper stretch, then weakened. DECLARATIONOFPEACE dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.02 45.83 58.62 1:12.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Busy Paynter 122 1 2 1–hd 1–1 1–3½ 1–3¼ Pereira 0.70
9 Secret Maneuver 117 6 4 6–1 5–2 4–2½ 2–nk Velez 15.10
3 Coilette 122 3 1 4–4 3–hd 2–½ 3–5¼ Gutierrez 3.60
5 Tribal Dance 125 4 5 3–½ 2–1½ 3–1½ 4–1 Cedillo 4.40
10 Heart of the Nile 125 7 3 5–hd 6–1 7 5–1½ Flores 6.90
2 Blew by You 122 2 6 2–1 4–2½ 5–1½ 6–nk Mn Garcia 59.70
6 Warm It Up 125 5 7 7 7 6–½ 7 Linares 149.30
1 BUSY PAYNTER 3.40 2.60 2.10
9 SECRET MANEUVER 7.20 3.80
3 COILETTE 2.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)  $61.80
$1 EXACTA (1-9)  $14.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-3-5)  $7.97
50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-3-5-10)  $97.95Carryover $188,685
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-3)  $18.45
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-7)  $17.40

Winner–Busy Paynter B.f.3 by Paynter out of Busy Mis, by Miswaki. Bred by Robert L. Losey, Paul McGinty & WinStarFarm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), Crawford, Robert J., Faurot, Rod, Graham, Gary and Koriner. Mutuel Pool $313,766 Daily Double Pool $94,328 Exacta Pool $166,734 Superfecta Pool $68,571 Super High Five Pool $15,163 Trifecta Pool $97,310. Claimed–Coilette by Marjorie Avery. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Scratched–At the Margin, Hola Mazuma, Promnesia.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $30.30. Pick Three Pool $174,478. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-8-1/4/7/8) 2508 tickets with 4 correct paid $171.45. Pick Four Pool $563,524. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-5-8-1/4/7/8) 1058 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,467.05. Pick Five Pool $340,710. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-1-3-5-8-1/4/7/8) 17 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,879.86. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $181,825. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $436,837. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-8-7) paid $19.50.

BUSY PAYNTER had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear and proved best under some urging. SECRET MANEUVER chased between horses then off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out in midstretch and edged a rival late for the place. COILETTE had speed between rivals then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and was edged late for second. TRIBAL DANCE four wide early, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HEART OF THE NILE chased three deep, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. BLEW BY YOU between horses early, dueled outside the winner, stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. WARM IT UP bobbled sharply at the start, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track6,090$903,853
Inter-TrackN/A$978,744
Out of StateN/A$6,190,446
TOTAL6,090 $8,073,043

Santa Anita Entries for Friday, November 1.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 21st day of a 23-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1¾ Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Marathon Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Itsinthepost Drayden Van Dyke123Jeff Mullins5-2
2American Tattoo Jose Ortiz123Todd A. Pletcher4-1
3Street to IndyTyler Baze121Thomas Ray Bell, II20-1
4ZestfulJoseph Talamo121Mark Glatt8-1
5CampaignJoel Rosario123John W. Sadler4-5
6Brave NationMario Gutierrez123John Snow10-1

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $80,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1RayanaJoel Rosario123Bob Baffert4-1
2QuerelleVictor Espinoza121James M. Cassidy15-1
3Kookie GalAbel Cedillo123Peter Miller10-1
4Opus WonJohn Velazquez123Richard Baltas8-1
5Rockin ReadyJoseph Talamo125Philip D'Amato12-1
6Invincibella Tyler Baze121Hector O. Palma20-1
7Arctic Roll Rafael Bejarano125Andrew Lerner8-1
8ZuzannaKent Desormeaux123Robert B. Hess, Jr.5-1
9Heathers GreyAaron Gryder121Michael W. McCarthy7-2
10An Eddie SurpriseMario Gutierrez125Doug F. O'Neill8-1
11Tiger Silk J.C. Diaz, Jr.118Richard E. Mandella8-1

THIRD RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Fillies'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1HomehomeMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill30-1
2Almost a FactorGeovanni Franco122Carla Gaines15-1
3Wicked FreshJoseph Talamo120Gary Sherlock30-1
4Warren's ShowtimeJorge Velez124Craig Anthony Lewis4-1
5StradariFlavien Prat122O. J. Jauregui10-1
6Bella RenellaFernandez Rojas122Rafael DeLeon30-1
7MandyPaco Lopez122Peter Miller12-1
8Bulletproof OneJavier Castellano124Peter Miller3-1
9Cholula LipsRafael Bejarano122Mike Harrington12-1
10Warm SummerIrad Ortiz, Jr.122O. J. Jauregui15-1
11Been Studying HerMike Smith124Dan Ward5-2
12Smiling ShirleeJoel Rosario122Jeff Bonde8-1

FOURTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Club AspenJorge Velez122Craig Anthony Lewis15-1
2Cali DudeRuben Fuentes122John W. Sadler4-1
3Tap BackVictor Espinoza122Jeff Bonde6-1
4DapperGeovanni Franco122Gary Stute12-1
5Doc TommyJoel Rosario122John W. Sadler12-1
6Totally TigerRafael Bejarano120Andrew Lerner20-1
7ChipperEvin Roman120Mark Glatt8-1
8Great UlyssesJavier Castellano122Brad H. Cox8-1
9Pas de PaniqueAbel Cedillo122Mark Glatt10-1
10Rookie MistakeMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill12-1
11Square DealFlavien Prat124Simon Callaghan7-2
12PapsterTyler Baze120Mike Harrington20-1
13Shady EmpireEdwin Maldonado122Jeff Bonde15-1

FIFTH RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint'. Stakes. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Chimney RockJose Ortiz122Michael J. Maker10-1
2Band Practice Jamie Spencer119Archie Watson12-1
3Another MiracleManuel Franco122Gary C. Contessa15-1
4Dream Shot Christopher Hayes122James Tate15-1
5EncoderFlavien Prat122John W. Sadler15-1
6Alligator Alley Wayne Lordan122Joseph O'Brien12-1
7KimariJohn Velazquez119Wesley A. Ward7-2
8Dr Simpson Richard Kingscote119Thomas Dascombe15-1
9Four Wheel DriveIrad Ortiz, Jr.122Wesley A. Ward3-1
10A'Ali Lanfranco Dettori122Simon Crisford6-1
11King NeptuneRyan Moore122Aidan P. O'Brien15-1
12CambriaTyler Gaffalione119Wesley A. Ward12-1
Also Eligible
13Bulletproof OneJavier Castellano119Peter Miller12-1
14Air Force Jet Wayne Lordan122Joseph O'Brien12-1
15Fore LeftMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill12-1
16KarakJulio Garcia122Wesley A. Ward15-1

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Our CountryJohn Velazquez122George Weaver15-1
2StructorJose Ortiz122Chad C. Brown5-1
3Peace AchievedMiguel Mena122Mark E. Casse10-1
4Decorated InvaderIrad Ortiz, Jr.122Christophe Clement4-1
5Vitalogy Javier Castellano122Brendan P. Walsh10-1
6Graceful KittenHector Berrios122Amador Merei Sanchez15-1
7AndesiteJoel Rosario122Brad H. Cox12-1
8Billy BattsPaco Lopez122Peter Miller20-1
9Gear JockeyTyler Gaffalione122George R. Arnold, II20-1
10War BeastAbel Cedillo122Doug F. O'Neill20-1
11Proven StrategiesEdgard Zayas122Mark E. Casse30-1
12Arizona Ryan Moore122Aidan P. O'Brien5-2
13Fort MyersWayne Lordan122Aidan P. O'Brien12-1
14Hit the RoadFlavien Prat122Dan Blacker10-1
Also Eligible
15DeviantLane Luzzi122Danny Pish30-1

SEVENTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Donna VeloceFlavien Prat122Simon Callaghan3-1
2Two SixtyEdgard Zayas122Mark E. Casse15-1
3Perfect AlibiIrad Ortiz, Jr.122Mark E. Casse10-1
4British IdiomJavier Castellano122Brad H. Cox7-2
5Lazy DaisyRafael Bejarano122Doug F. O'Neill12-1
6BastJohn Velazquez122Bob Baffert7-2
7Wicked WhisperJoel Rosario122Steven M. Asmussen7-2
8K P DreaminRuben Fuentes122Jeff Mullins20-1
9ComicalAbel Cedillo122Doug F. O'Neill8-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Living In The Past Daniel Tudhope122Karl Burke15-1
2Croughavouke Flavien Prat122Jeff Mullins20-1
3Shadn Jamie Spencer122Andrew Balding10-1
4AbscondIrad Ortiz, Jr.122Eddie Kenneally15-1
5Daahyeh William Buick122Roger Varian5-1
6Unforgetable Wayne Lordan122Joseph O'Brien20-1
7CrystalleJoel Rosario122John C. Kimmel8-1
8Tango Ryan Moore122Aidan P. O'Brien10-1
9Albigna Shane Foley122Mrs. John Harrington9-2
10Fair MaidenDrayden Van Dyke122Eoin G. Harty12-1
11SharingManuel Franco122H. Graham Motion12-1
12Sweet MelaniaJose Ortiz122Todd A. Pletcher5-1
13SelflesslyJavier Castellano122Chad C. Brown8-1
14EtoileLanfranco Dettori122Aidan P. O'Brien12-1

NINTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'TVG Breeders' Cup Juvenile'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Dennis' MomentIrad Ortiz, Jr.122Dale L. Romans8-5
2Wrecking CrewPaco Lopez122Peter Miller20-1
3ShopliftedRicardo Santana, Jr.122Steven M. Asmussen20-1
4Storm the CourtFlavien Prat122Peter Eurton20-1
5ScabbardMike Smith122Eddie Kenneally8-1
6Eight RingsJohn Velazquez122Bob Baffert2-1
7Anneau d'OrJuan Hernandez122Blaine D. Wright15-1
8Full FlatYutaka Take122Hideyuki Mori30-1
9MaxfieldJose Ortiz122Brendan P. Walsh3-1

TENTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $80,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1RogalloJoel Rosario123John W. Sadler6-1
2Candy CornellJ.C. Diaz, Jr.120John A. Shirreffs8-1
3HeartfullofstarsGeovanni Franco125Gary Sherlock15-1
4Eagle Song Joseph Talamo123Mark Glatt12-1
5ParsimonyMario Gutierrez123Doug F. O'Neill10-1
6CarayTiago Pereira123Gary Stute15-1
7Secret CourierAaron Gryder121Brian J. Koriner10-1
8ThreefiveindiaAbel Cedillo125Peter Miller4-140,000
9Rick's DreamEfrain Hernandez125Reed Saldana20-1
10ComedianRicardo Santana, Jr.123Steven M. Asmussen6-1
11JustinianRafael Bejarano123Bob Baffert6-1
12Order and LawJorge Velez118Vladimir Cerin20-1
13Coil Me HomeFlavien Prat125Richard Baltas8-1
14LeroyHeriberto Figueroa125Anthony K. Saavedra15-1
Also Eligible
15OutlawVictor Espinoza125Vann Belvoir12-140,000
16Top BrassKent Desormeaux125Robert B. Hess, Jr.12-140,000

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
John Cherwa
Follow Us
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
