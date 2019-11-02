Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
UFC 244 live updates: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz is scheduled for fight Jorge Masvidal in the main event at UFC 244 on Saturday.
By Todd Martin
Nov. 2, 2019
12:42 PM
One of the biggest events on the UFC calendar takes place Saturday night when Nate Diaz (20-11) and Jorge Masvidal (34-13) compete for what’s being billed as the “BMF title” at Madison Square Garden. To sell the unique promotional hook, the UFC has made a custom championship belt that will be presented to the winner by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The co-feature is Darren Till (17-2-1) moving to middleweight to battle Kelvin Gastelum (15-4, 1 NC) and a deep card features many other championship contenders. The action is expected to start around 3:30PM Pacific and results will be updated throughout the evening here.

Todd Martin
