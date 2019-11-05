‘He’s going all the way!’ Top 10 reactions to the black cat on ‘Monday Night Football’

A star was born on “Monday Night Football” this week.

A black cat ran all over the field during the second quarter of the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game, causing a delay of several minutes before play could resume.

It scampered across midfield and made its way to the goal line, where it briefly paused before dashing into the end zone, much to the delight of the MetLife Stadium crowd. Eventually the feline exited the playing area through a tunnel.

According to a statement from the stadium after the game, the cat was last seen going under a seating section.

“Once we locate and safely capture the cat, we will take it to a veterinarian for examination,” the statement read.

Naturally, there were a lot of amusing responses to the critter’s antics. Here are the top 10.

10. #NextGenCats

USA Today’s Steven Ruiz tweeted this ingenious graphic illustrating the kitty’s run in the style of the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

9. ‘He’s got great lateral movement’

ESPN’s announcers offered some analysis of the cat’s running skills during the “MNF” broadcast.

“Look at his change in direction,” Booger McFarland said as the critter darted around the end zone.

“He’s got great lateral movement,” Joe Tessitore added.

8. Whiskers vs. Dak stat comparison

CBS Sports whipped up this amusing graphic, comparing our furry friend to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Top performers at the half: pic.twitter.com/mgMTwTftjj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2019

7. ‘I know he was looking at me the whole time’

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones initially wasn’t a fan of the uninvited visitor, telling reporters, “he was so mean, I didn’t even want to look at him,” and “I know he was looking at me the whole time he was out there.”

But, as Jones noted, “things did kind of change when that black cat came out.” His team trailed 9-3 before the cat’s appearance, but ended up running away with 37-18 victory.

6. ‘It stopped us’

Giants running back Saquon Barkley noticed the same thing.

“What I didn’t like is, we were going good and it stopped us,” he said. “How did a black cat get on the field?”

5. ‘Right this way, please, sir’

Will Brinson of CBS Sports noted the delightfully casual reaction of a stadium security employee.

Cannot stop laughing at the security guard who casually waved the Giants-Cowboys black cat through the exit like it was a fan.



"Right this way please sir" pic.twitter.com/5BCj6qwUvq — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 5, 2019

4. ‘He’s my least favorite to play against in the league’

It took the Checkdown all of 12 hours to create this brilliant parody of “A Football Life” based on the cat, featuring out-of-context sound bites from real NFL players and coaches.

The story of last night's cat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5BjyfiJX9e — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 5, 2019

3. ‘He’s going all the way!’

A fan at MetLife gave a rather enthusiatic play-by-play call of the kitty’s run.

LOL! A football fan gave his own play-by-play commentary as a black cat invaded the field during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. 🏈 🙌 STORY: https://t.co/sB9uUnf0pv pic.twitter.com/5q04l8J1pi — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 5, 2019

2. ‘And the cat is in the CDW red zone’

Not to be outdone by an amateur, Westwood One Sports radio announcer Kevin Harlan also provided a play-by-play of the cat’s eventual touchdown, even getting in a mention of a corporate sponsor.

Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019

1. ‘Woof! Woof! Woof!’

No words necessary here.