Chiefs and Eagles each benefit from controversial calls by officials early in Super Bowl LIX

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pulls in a pass as Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) defends during the first half Sunday.

A popular conspiracy theory has taken root among many non-Kansas City Chiefs football fans this postseason that the NFL and its officials are in cahoots to insure the two-time defending Super Bowl champions become the first three-time defending champions.

A controversial call that ended the first series of Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles won’t to anything to quell those theories.

Facing fourth and two from the 50 yard-line, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to connect with receiver A.J. Brown deep down the right sideline to the Chiefs 18. But Brown was flagged for offensive pass interference after his hand made contact with the facemask of Kansas City defender Trent McDuffie.

“I don’t like that call to start the game,” Fox color commentator Tom Brady said.

Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira agreed, saying he didn’t see “enough to be called a foul.”

Later in the first quarter, however, the Eagles benefited from a questionable unnecessary roughness call on McDuffie that gave Philadelphia a first down after a third-and-five play.

“I don’t like that one either,” Brady said on the broadcast.

The Eagles took a 7-0 lead with a touchdown three plays later.

A number of NFL fans have taken to social media this postseason to complain about officiating that seemingly favors the Chiefs. During their win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game, the Chiefs received what have has been perceived as favorable calls on a long pass that set up a touchdown late in the first half and on a fourth-down quarterback sneak by the Bills’ Josh Allen that was spotted short of a first down during the fourth quarter.

Those came a week after a pair of controversial penalties that benefited the Chiefs during their divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans.

This week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called the notion of the league favoring the Chiefs “ridiculous,” and Scott H. Green, head of the NFL Referees Assn., called it “insulting.”