Diamond League to drop discus and other events next season

With track and field battling a persistent decline in popularity, officials have published the results of a season-long survey into what fans like most, and least, about the sport.

The research will result in three events — discus, triple jump and the 3,000-meter steeplechase — being trimmed from the Diamond League’s core program next season. The 200 meters will also be left off the main list because organizers fear it will be too congested alongside the 100 meters during an Olympic year.

“Our objective is to create a faster-paced, more exciting global league that will be the showcase for our sport,” said Sebastian Coe, the league’s chairman and head of the international track federation.

The Diamond League is the premier pro circuit for track, with events held worldwide.

It is no great surprise that the 100 meters, long jump and high jump finished atop the rankings in a series of online polls and post-event surveys conducted at league meets last season.

Officials had previously decided to streamline the program with an eye toward fans in the stadium and its 90-minute telecasts. They said the 200 meters and steeplechase will be included at some stops along a 2020 circuit that will include 14 meets and a final in Zurich.