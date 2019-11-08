Ohio State’s Chase Young won’t play this week because of an NCAA eligibility issue

Ohio State says defensive end Chase Young won’t play Saturday against Maryland because of a “possible NCAA issue” in 2018.

The surprising news was announced by the school with the team’s status report and depth chart for the Saturday’s game. The statement says the athletic department is “looking into” the possible issue.

The school did not elaborate on what Young may have done or say for how long he might be out, but Young addressed the issue Friday morning in a tweet.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be playing this week because of an NCAA eligibility issue,” Young wrote. “I made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend I’ve known since the summer before my freshman year at OSU. I repaid it in full last summer and I’m working with the University and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Young leads the nation with 13½ sacks after a dominant performance two weeks ago against Wisconsin that thrust him into the Heisman Trophy race. The junior was a preseason AP All-American and is projected to be one of the first players taken in next year’s NFL draft.

The 8-0 Buckeyes were No. 1 in this week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings. They were off last week and face Rutgers next week before finishing the season against No. 4 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan.

The Buckeyes are 42-point favorites at home against Maryland and stand to be favored by even more against Rutgers, even without Young. Their final two games, however, will have Big Ten and national championship implications.

Young is a former five-star recruit from Maryland. He has been one of the best players in the country, regardless of position, this season, anchoring an Ohio State defense that leads the nation in yards per play (3.59).