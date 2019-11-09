Racing! Best story from the Breeders’ Cup

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we welcome in a fog-shrouded opening day at Del Mar.
As you can guess, last week was a blur. And ending the way it did, it completely changed the trajectory of the reporting. But there is one really great story that I missed. It involved Belvoir Bay winning the Breeders’ Cup Sprint.
The story wasn’t that Peter Miller won his third straight, which is pretty remarkable in itself. It was that Belvoir Bay was a survivor of the San Luis Rey fire that killed 46 horses. Miller had five horses perish and Belvoir Bay was missing. But some good Samaritans found her running free and took care of her until Miller could get her.
“She was burned, fairly badly in her legs,” Peter Miller told my friend Bryce Miller (no relation) of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “We had to send her to the hyperbaric chamber, which is what they do with burn victims.”
Peter Miller went on to say: “She’s tough as nails. She’s 900 pounds soaking wet and it’s all heart. She’s unbelievable.”
Rather than me trying to retell the story that Bryce did so wonderfully, you can read it yourself. Just click here.
In other news
--Dennis’ Moment, the favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, is OK after a severe stumble at the start of the race. After checking out OK from the vets, he’s going to be sent to WinStar Farm for a rest before starting his 3-year-old career. Marty McGee of the Daily Racing Form has all the details. Just click here.
Now I was hoping he was going to race one more time this year, and win, so he would be a good choice for 2-year-old Horse of the Year. Now, Storm the Court’s chance for that honor may be elevated. But, much like the 3-year-old race, there is no clear standout.
--Blue Prize, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, is being retired. Larry Best bought her for $5 million. She won three Grade 1s in her career, one of those in Argentina. Claire Crosby of Bloodhorse has the story. Just click here.
Del Mar review
It was quite an interesting opening day as the fog rolled in and decided to stay awhile. Even track announcer Trevor Denman lost the 10-horse field on the far turn during the fifth race. However, Trevor tracked the field all the way around in the $75,000 Kathryn Crosby Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf.
But nobody short of someone with bionic stop-action eyes could have split the blanket finish in the race. Wicked Old Fashion went from last to first to win the race by a nose over Super Patriot, who beat Excellent sunset by a nose.
Wicked Old Fashion paid $67.80, $21.40 and $7.60. It was the first stakes win for trainer Victor Trujillo.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Victor Trujillo (winning trainer): “This is my first stakes win. Yes, it’s pretty exciting. At Golden Gate we didn’t have a lot of choices [of races] so I brought her down to Southern California for the first time. It was very tight at the finish, but it worked out. If you don’t see your horse in the picture the last sixteenth of a mile, you don’t have a lot of horse.”
Evin Roman (winning jockey): “The trainer told me to try for a good break and get a good position. She broke OK and she relaxed for me. I could see the two up front were going too fast, so I was happy with where I was. When I asked her, she responded very well. I could tell I was the winner at the end. I knew it was close, but I knew I won.”
Del Mar preview
The first weekend card of this 15-day meeting starts at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and will have nine races. There are four turf races including the $75,000 Let It Ride Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile. Four of the races are restricted to 2-year-olds.
Bob and Jackie, at 5-2, is the favorite in the Let It Ride for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Heriberto Figueroa. He has been off since Dec. 28 when he won the Eddie Logan at Santa Anita. He was shelved for almost a year because of a bone injury. He has won two of his three lifetime races and finished second in the other.
The second favorite is Carnivorous at 3-1. He runs for Steve Knapp and Mario Gutierrez. He went to the Knapp barn after winning an $80,000 allowance/optional claiming race on Oct. 19. Doug O’Neill was the previous trainer. He is five-for-13 lifetime and four of 10 this year. Post is around 4 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 7, 8, 7, 11, 7, 6, 8.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
SIXTH RACE No. 1 Awesome Ella (6-1)s
Juvenile filly from Bob Hess stable finished with interest after a slow start in her sprint debut and should appreciate the experience and added distance today. Drawn well inside with a pedigree to like two turns, look for ‘Ella to sit a good trip under Kent Desormeaux and be in the right spot turning for home.
Friday’s result: Volubile raced mid-pack early, turned into the fog bank on far turn, then emerged in mid-stretch and continued mid-pack. Assuming he had no trouble, just a sub par effort.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com ((here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
11:50 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Pumpkin Pie Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Philanthropic (2-1)
12:20 Aqueduct (8): $150,000 Artie Schiller Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Stan the Man (2-1)
12:36 Churchill (6) $102,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Out for a Spin (5-2)
12:50 Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Atlantic Beach Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Freewheeler (7-2)
1:41 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Frost King Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Owlette (2-1)
2:36 Churchill (10): Grade 3 $125,000 Commonwealth Turf Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Tracksmith (5-1)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 3 Trippys Royal Foose (9-5)
He has been competitive vs. stronger maiden fields in last pair and has rising Trackmaster speed figures. In a PCQHRA Breeders Futurity trial two outs ago, he broke sharp when only beaten a head for first while a nose behind runnerup Chayito Cartel, who captured last May’s Kindergarten Futurity. He easily has the best ratings and looks like a single in the early Pick Four and in the Pick Six.
Final thought
If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 8.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.07 45.98 58.47 1:11.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|I Will Not
|120
|5
|2
|3–4½
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–1¾
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|1
|Summer Fire
|120
|1
|5
|4–½
|4–6
|2–3
|2–12
|Prat
|2.10
|6
|Very Irish
|120
|6
|3
|2–1½
|3–1
|4–5
|3–2
|Flores
|7.70
|3
|Squared Straight
|120
|3
|4
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–4½
|4–5
|Bejarano
|3.10
|2
|Hawk Hill
|120
|2
|1
|1–½
|2–1
|3–2
|5–7
|Franco
|32.60
|4
|Debt Monger
|120
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Pereira
|4.60
|5
|I WILL NOT
|6.60
|3.20
|2.60
|1
|SUMMER FIRE
|3.00
|2.40
|6
|VERY IRISH
|3.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$9.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$9.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-3)
|$8.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6)
|$19.55
Winner–I Will Not B.c.2 by Square Eddie out of Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $134,999 Exacta Pool $56,207 Quinella Pool $2,886 Superfecta Pool $21,870 Trifecta Pool $35,690. Scratched–none.
I WILL NOT stalked off the rail, ranged up three deep leaving the turn to gain the lead outside a rival a quarter mile out, kicked clear into the stretch, drifted in and held under urging. SUMMER FIRE bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out around a rival into the stretch and closed the gap some to the winner. VERY IRISH sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival, stalked leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened but held third. SQUARED STRAIGHT chased outside a rival then off the rail, drifted out some into the turn and weakened. HAWK HILL went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and had little left for the drive. DEBT MONGER broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.52 43.72 55.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Restless Rambler
|119
|6
|1
|1–3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–ns
|Velez
|2.80
|3
|Wildman Jack
|119
|3
|3
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–2
|2–2¼
|Bejarano
|1.50
|1
|Big Runnuer
|121
|1
|6
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–2
|3–2¾
|Fuentes
|4.20
|7
|General Interest
|124
|7
|4
|6–½
|5–½
|5–2
|4–½
|Prat
|5.60
|5
|Truck Salesman
|119
|5
|5
|4–1
|4–4
|4–2
|5–2
|Roman
|7.10
|2
|Eskimo Roses
|121
|2
|2
|5–2
|6–2
|6–1½
|6–1¼
|Maldonado
|39.80
|4
|Portando
|124
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Valdivia, Jr.
|20.40
|6
|RESTLESS RAMBLER
|7.60
|4.40
|3.00
|3
|WILDMAN JACK
|3.20
|2.40
|1
|BIG RUNNUER
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$46.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$14.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$12.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-7)
|$12.03
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)
|$27.95
Winner–Restless Rambler B.g.6 by Ghostzapper out of Restless Song, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $243,744 Daily Double Pool $46,294 Exacta Pool $123,832 Quinella Pool $4,716 Superfecta Pool $41,017 Trifecta Pool $80,275. Claimed–Restless Rambler by Drummond, Lee and Lynn. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.
RESTLESS RAMBLER sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch then was straightened, drifted in under right handed urging late and held gamely. WILDMAN JACK stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, was fanned out a bit in midstretch and went on willingly late outside the winner to just miss. BIG RUNNUER split horses on the backstretch then chased just off the rail and bested the others. GENERAL INTEREST chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, angled to the inside in midstretch and lacked a rally. TRUCK SALESMAN chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ESKIMO ROSES saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a response in the stretch. PORTANDO a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. A claim of foul by the assistant trainer of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in the stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.66 47.78 1:12.34 1:24.75 1:37.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Impression
|120
|7
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|6.80
|9
|Ernie Banks
|122
|8
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1
|Antongeorgi III
|5.60
|2
|Implicitly
|115
|2
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|3–½
|3–4
|3–6½
|Velez
|10.20
|6
|Fire When Ready
|120
|5
|8
|6–2
|6–3½
|5–4
|5–7
|4–2¾
|Bejarano
|2.40
|5
|Brimstoned
|120
|4
|4
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–1
|5–¾
|Blanc
|3.30
|7
|Roaring Rule
|120
|6
|6
|8
|8
|8
|6–1
|6–2½
|Talamo
|7.10
|1
|Dawood
|120
|1
|7
|4–½
|5–1
|7–1½
|8
|7–1
|Delgadillo
|21.20
|3
|Wilshire Dude
|120
|3
|5
|7–3½
|7–5
|6–hd
|7–hd
|8
|Fuentes
|6.90
|8
|IMPRESSION
|15.60
|8.20
|4.80
|9
|ERNIE BANKS
|6.60
|5.00
|2
|IMPLICITLY
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$84.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-9)
|$44.80
|$2 QUINELLA (8-9)
|$38.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-2-6)
|$129.62
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-2)
|$177.45
Winner–Impression Ch.g.6 by Smart Strike out of Mon Belle, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown, Rusty, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $208,836 Daily Double Pool $24,077 Exacta Pool $133,012 Quinella Pool $4,790 Superfecta Pool $48,014 Trifecta Pool $75,622. Scratched–Kenzou's Rhythm.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-8) paid $80.80. Pick Three Pool $62,155.
IMPRESSION in tight behind the runner-up into the first turn, pressed the pace outside that rival, stalked on the second turn, re-bid alongside that one in the stretch under left handed urging, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ERNIE BANKS had speed outside foes then angled in nearing the first turn, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. IMPLICITLY stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued three deep nearing and on the second turn and into the stretch and went on willingly late to best the others. FIRE WHEN READY bobbled at the start to be away slowly, chased three deep then off the rail, angled in some on the second turn and did not rally. BRIMSTONED stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, went between foes leaving the backstretch, found the inside on the second turn and weakened. ROARING RULE angled in on the first turn and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. DAWOOD saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. WILSHIRE DUDE chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.19 46.80 59.65 1:06.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Happy Trails
|120
|2
|7
|7
|7
|6–8
|1–1
|Mn Garcia
|8.30
|6
|It's a Riddle
|118
|5
|2
|3–1
|2–1
|1–1½
|2–5¼
|Bejarano
|1.00
|7
|Chieftess
|120
|6
|3
|5–1
|5–1½
|4–½
|3–hd
|Sanchez
|7.80
|8
|For My Brother
|120
|7
|4
|6–5
|6–3½
|5–½
|4–3¼
|Delgadillo
|28.80
|4
|Ladies Luv Munny
|120
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1½
|5–nk
|Fuentes
|5.20
|2
|Golden Melodie
|115
|1
|6
|4–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|6–24
|Velez
|4.00
|5
|Golden Chrome
|120
|4
|5
|2–hd
|4–hd
|7
|7
|Roman
|10.20
|3
|HAPPY TRAILS
|18.60
|6.80
|4.40
|6
|IT'S A RIDDLE
|2.80
|2.40
|7
|CHIEFTESS
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$189.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$21.50
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$16.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-7-8)
|$69.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-7)
|$38.00
Winner–Happy Trails B.f.2 by Constitution out of Happybirthdaybaby, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Richard Snyder & Connie Snyder (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $200,619 Daily Double Pool $19,372 Exacta Pool $115,145 Quinella Pool $4,465 Superfecta Pool $48,193 Trifecta Pool $80,246. Scratched–Unusual Secret.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-3) paid $151.15. Pick Three Pool $27,643.
HAPPY TRAILS dropped back and settled off the pace inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to collar the runner-up late and proved best. IT'S A RIDDLE bid three deep on the backstretch then stalked outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn, bid again three wide into the stretch to gain the advantage, inched away in midstretch and held on well to deep stretch but could not match the winner. CHIEFTESS chased outside then off the rail, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. FOR MY BROTHER stalked outside then off the inside, angled in a bit off the rail on the turn, split horses in the stretch and was edged for third. LADIES LUV MUNNY had speed to set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, inched away leaving the backstretch, drifted inward in midstretch, came out a bit late and weakened. GOLDEN MELODIE saved ground stalking the pace, was in tight off heels past the eighth pole and lacked the needed late kick. GOLDEN CHROME went up to bid between horses on the backstretch then stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back between foes on the turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.77 46.78 1:10.59 1:35.15 1:41.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Storm the Bastille
|119
|2
|4
|6–1½
|5–hd
|6–2
|4–1
|1–¾
|Pereira
|8.90
|4
|Channel Crossing
|121
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–½
|Figueroa
|54.20
|5
|Tartini
|124
|5
|8
|9–3
|9–3½
|8–2
|3–hd
|3–2½
|T Baze
|5.70
|10
|Soul Beam
|124
|10
|9
|7–½
|7–1½
|7–1½
|8–5
|4–nk
|Bejarano
|9.00
|6
|Go for a Ride
|114
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–½
|3–hd
|2–1
|5–1¼
|Velez
|11.80
|8
|Volubile
|119
|8
|7
|5–½
|6–3
|5–hd
|7–1
|6–2¼
|Prat
|3.20
|1
|Hootie
|124
|1
|5
|4–1½
|3–hd
|2–½
|5–hd
|7–½
|Van Dyke
|1.80
|7
|You Must Chill
|119
|7
|3
|3–hd
|4–2
|4–1½
|6–hd
|8–2½
|Espinoza
|15.30
|3
|Tiz a Slayer
|119
|3
|6
|8–2
|8–½
|9–2½
|9–½
|9–1
|Blanc
|36.90
|9
|Blame It On Kitty
|119
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Talamo
|15.60
|2
|STORM THE BASTILLE (FR)
|19.80
|10.40
|6.20
|4
|CHANNEL CROSSING
|41.20
|19.20
|5
|TARTINI
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$226.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$377.10
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$447.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-10)
|$2,679.77
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5)
|$1,163.35
Winner–Storm the Bastille (FR) Dbb.g.3 by Kingman (GB) out of Gradara (GB), by Montjeu (IRE). Bred by S.C.E.A. Haras De La Perelle (FR). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Gem, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $302,732 Daily Double Pool $26,183 Exacta Pool $189,171 Quinella Pool $6,663 Superfecta Pool $89,538 Trifecta Pool $127,998. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-2) paid $297.40. Pick Three Pool $47,956. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-8-3-2) 4 correct paid $2,749.95. Pick Four Pool $171,958. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-8-3-2) 5 correct paid $9,846.70. Pick Five Pool $458,012.
STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, rallied along the rail under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. CHANNEL CROSSING angled in and dueled inside then inched away nearing the first turn, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, could not hold off the winner in deep stretch but saved the place. TARTINI pulled early when just off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and finished well. SOUL BEAM angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GO FOR A RIDE pressed the early pace outside the runner-up then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. VOLUBILE chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. HOOTIE pulled along the inside then stalked between horses on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. YOU MUST CHILL stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. TIZ A SLAYER chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. BLAME IT ON KITTY unhurried and angled in after the chute, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and failed to menace.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.53 46.78 59.36 1:05.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Adorably Sweet
|122
|1
|5
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|1–1¼
|Prat
|2.70
|4
|Too Hot for Curlin
|122
|4
|4
|5–hd
|6–6
|1–hd
|2–1¼
|Van Dyke
|3.40
|5
|Into Rissa
|124
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–3
|3–1
|Talamo
|3.20
|7
|Stormin Ranger
|122
|6
|6
|6–10
|5–hd
|3–hd
|4–2½
|Blanc
|4.60
|3
|Spanish Channel
|122
|3
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|5–1¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|36.00
|2
|Remember to Smile
|122
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–1½
|6–11
|Fuentes
|3.50
|8
|Reffine
|122
|7
|2
|3–1
|3–1
|7
|7
|Mn Garcia
|29.20
|1
|ADORABLY SWEET
|7.40
|4.80
|3.20
|4
|TOO HOT FOR CURLIN
|5.00
|2.60
|5
|INTO RISSA
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$77.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$15.20
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$13.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-7)
|$12.32
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$22.10
Winner–Adorably Sweet Dbb.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Tiz Gentle, by Tiznow. Bred by Milt A. Policzer (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC, Sinister Racing Stable and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $239,685 Daily Double Pool $26,819 Exacta Pool $109,556 Quinella Pool $3,884 Superfecta Pool $51,662 Trifecta Pool $78,277. Scratched–Twirling Diamond.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-1) paid $302.50. Pick Three Pool $42,189.
ADORABLY SWEET saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room leaving the turn, got through with a bid along the rail in the stretch to gain the advantage past the eighth pole under urging and proved best. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN stalked a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch to put a head in front but could not match the winner in the final sixteenth. INTO RISSA hesitated then lunged and was away being the field, settled off the pace inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well for the show. STORMIN RANGER stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch, bid five wide in midstretch and was oufinished. SPANISH CHANNEL dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, was three deep between foes into the stretch and weakened late. REMEMBER TO SMILE had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch, drifted in late and weakened. REFFINE pressed the pace three deep, fell back leaving the turn, came into the stretch three wide and had little left for the drive, then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch while bleeding from the nostrils and vanned off.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Kathryn Crosby Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 45.61 1:09.82 1:22.43 1:35.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Wicked Old Fashion
|121
|5
|8
|9
|9
|8–½
|7–4
|1–ns
|Roman
|32.90
|7
|Super Patriot
|125
|7
|4
|8–1½
|8–hd
|7–1½
|6–1½
|2–hd
|Franco
|4.80
|9
|Excellent Sunset
|121
|9
|7
|6–1½
|6–2
|5–2½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|Prat
|1.30
|4
|Curlin's Journey
|121
|4
|3
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|2–1
|4–1¾
|Fuentes
|40.90
|8
|Lostintranzlation
|123
|8
|5
|2–3½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–1½
|5–1¼
|Blanc
|18.40
|2
|Storming Lady
|121
|2
|2
|5–2
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|6–2
|Espinoza
|17.80
|1
|La Sardane
|121
|1
|6
|1–hd
|2–8
|2–3
|4–½
|7–6
|Smith
|5.20
|6
|Free My Soul
|118
|6
|9
|7–1
|7–2
|9
|8–hd
|8–4
|Mn Garcia
|100.00
|3
|Poster Girl
|121
|3
|1
|4–hd
|4–1½
|6–hd
|9
|9
|Pereira
|2.80
|5
|WICKED OLD FASHION
|67.80
|21.40
|7.60
|7
|SUPER PATRIOT
|5.40
|3.20
|9
|EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE)
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$327.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$126.50
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$130.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-9-4)
|$492.53
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-9)
|$312.60
Winner–Wicked Old Fashion Dbb.m.5 by Colonel John out of Ilona, by Pirate's Bounty. Bred by Venneri Racing Inc. (KY). Trainer: Victor M. Trujillo. Owner: Aufdermaur, Frank and Swisher, Wayne. Mutuel Pool $424,050 Daily Double Pool $33,998 Exacta Pool $214,026 Quinella Pool $7,021 Superfecta Pool $103,351 Trifecta Pool $140,157. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $657.00. Pick Three Pool $52,496.
WICKED OLD FASHION angled in and settled inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to get up five wide on the line. SUPER PATRIOT saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch and rallied between rivals late. EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, also rallied between foes in deep stretch. CURLIN'S JOURNEY angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out in midstretch, bid outside the leader to gain the advantage a sixteenth out and fought back off the rail late. LOSTINTRANZLATION dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the backstretch, kicked clear off the rail on the second turn, fought back in deep stretch and was outfinished. STORMING LADY stalked inside, split horses on the second turn, angled back to the inside in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. LA SARDANE (FR) sent along inside, dueled from the rail, stalked and came out on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FREE MY SOUL chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a further response. POSTER GIRL (GB) chased outside a rival, was between foes midway on the second turn, dropped back and angled in and weakened in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.88 47.21 1:13.04 1:26.44 1:39.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Meso
|122
|8
|6
|6–hd
|6–½
|5–1½
|1–hd
|1–2¼
|T Baze
|10.30
|6
|Alta Ky
|117
|6
|4
|5–1½
|5–1½
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–1¼
|Velez
|5.10
|5
|Road Test
|119
|5
|8
|8
|8
|6–½
|6–2
|3–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.20
|3
|Tiz Toffee
|124
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|2–hd
|4–½
|Delgadillo
|1.80
|7
|Whoa Nessie
|124
|7
|3
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|4–2
|5–4
|Bejarano
|5.20
|1
|Bunny Yogurt
|124
|1
|7
|7–4
|7–3
|7–1½
|7–14
|6–1
|Franco
|17.80
|2
|Check Six
|124
|2
|2
|2–2
|2–hd
|3–1½
|5–1½
|7
|Figueroa
|25.00
|4
|Tiki Bar Logic
|124
|4
|5
|4–1
|4–1
|8
|8
|dnf
|Talamo
|5.10
|9
|MESO
|22.60
|10.40
|6.80
|6
|ALTA KY
|7.00
|4.20
|5
|ROAD TEST
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)
|$682.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$62.90
|$2 QUINELLA (6-9)
|$62.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-5-3)
|$82.19
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-5-3-7)
|$3,675.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-5)
|$134.25
Winner–Meso B.f.3 by Cross Traffic out of Doremifasollatido, by Bernstein. Bred by John R. Penn & Kendra Penn (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Lawrence Opas, Lessee. Mutuel Pool $344,503 Daily Double Pool $103,273 Exacta Pool $184,156 Quinella Pool $5,973 Superfecta Pool $101,461 Super High Five Pool $19,268 Trifecta Pool $131,697. Scratched–Erebuni.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-3-2-1/6-5-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $5,875. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-9) paid $850.95. Pick Three Pool $174,927. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1/6-5-9) 4 correct paid $10,427.80. Pick Four Pool $511,468. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-1/6-5-9) 5 correct paid $82,624.00. Pick Five Pool $324,791. $2 Pick Six (8-3-2-1/6-5-9) 5 out of 6 paid $5,874.80. Pick Six Pool $51,318. Pick Six Carryover $27,416. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $9,272.50. Place Pick All Pool $24,309.
MESO chased outside then alongside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took a short lead four wide in midstretch, edged away under some urging in deep stretch and won clear. ALTA KY three deep into the first turn, chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch, bid three wide between foes in midstretch and outfinished a rival for the place. ROAD TEST broke a step slowly, settled off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. TIZ TOFFEE had speed outside a rival to duel for the lead, angled in early on the backstretch while inching away, battled along the inside leaving the backstretch, edged away again into the second turn, fought back inside in midstretch and weakened some late. WHOA NESSIE stalked off the rail then bid three deep on the backstretch, angled in and tracked outside a foe leaving the second turn, re-bid between horses in midstretch and also weakened some late. BUNNY YOGURT saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked a rally. CHECK SIX dueled a bit off the rail then inside, steadied in tight into the backstretch to fall back a bit, re-bid between horses on the backstretch, stalked again on the second turn, angled in nearing the stretch, was in tight off heels into the stretch and weakened. TIKI BAR LOGIC chased inside then off the rail, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased through the drive and walked off.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,011
|$617,337
|Inter-Track
|4,460
|$2,366,531
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,474,495
|TOTAL
|9,471
|$8,458,363
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, November 9.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 2nd day of a 15-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Street Class
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|2
|Jefe
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|3
|Potantico
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|4
|Shades of Victory
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|40,000
|5
|Mongolian Hero
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Enebish Ganbat
|15-1
|6
|Hardboot
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Michele Dollase
|4-1
|7
|Via Egnatia
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Visual Magic
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
|2
|So Much Happy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|3-1
|3
|Cover Version
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|7-2
|4
|Lily's Storm
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Thomas M. Dubaele
|15-1
|5
|Tizwellwithmysoul
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|10-1
|6
|Vegas Palm
|Mike Smith
|124
|Gary Mandella
|4-1
|7
|Gold Arrow
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-2
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Invasion Looming
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Charles S. Treece
|5-1
|12,500
|2
|Papa Turf
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jeff Mullins
|2-1
|3
|Fast Cotton
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|12,500
|4
|Mo Dinero
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|12,500
|5
|Tiz Love
|Christian Aragon
|120
|Patricia Harrington
|12-1
|12,500
|6
|Twirling Tiger
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Charles S. Treece
|5-2
|7
|For Him
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Savvy Gal
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|2
|Navy Queen
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Scott Rollins
|12-1
|3
|Convoluted
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|4
|Eclair
|Evin Roman
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|5
|Acai
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|80,000
|6
|Guitty
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|7
|Powerfulattraction
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|8
|Seahawk Lisa
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|He'salittlewildcat
|Fernandez Rojas
|120
|Jesus Nunez
|30-1
|2
|Winners Club
|Mike Smith
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|3
|Dominant Soul
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|12-1
|4
|Jeffnjohn'sthundr
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|5
|Absolute Unit
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|6
|Authentic
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|7
|Moon Mischief
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Awesome Ella
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|2
|Overjoyed
|Mike Smith
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|7-2
|3
|Beautiful Thunder
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|4
|Olive You More
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|5
|I Give Up
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|6
|Cherokee Maiden
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|7
|Lace
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Richard E. Mandella
|20-1
|8
|Sabinos Pride
|Martin Garcia
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|20-1
|9
|Lookintogeteven
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|5-2
|10
|Flamigo Bay
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Anna Meah
|12-1
|11
|Lady Timmy Ho
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Railman
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Principe Carlo
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Marcelo Polanco
|5-2
|50,000
|3
|Union Ride
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|50,000
|4
|Platinum Nights
|Mike Smith
|120
|Peter Eurton
|9-2
|50,000
|5
|Seven Scents
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|50,000
|6
|Posterize
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|3-1
|50,000
|7
|Mayan Warrior
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Steve Knapp
|15-1
|50,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Let It Ride Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Proud Pedro
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|2
|Dueling
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|3
|Ocean Fury
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|4
|Golden Birthday
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
|5
|Bob and Jackie
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|6
|Carnivorous
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $100,000-$85,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Master Recovery
|Eswan Flores
|117
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|85,000
|2
|Enemy Runner
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|100,000
|3
|Defense Wins
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|100,000
|4
|Doctrinaire
|Donnie Meche
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
|100,000
|5
|Uncaptured Hero
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|100,000
|6
|Mr. Nasty
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|100,000
|7
|Candy Fury
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|20-1
|100,000
|8
|Stone Secret
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|100,000