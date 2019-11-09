Racing! Best story from the Breeders’ Cup

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 8. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.07 45.98 58.47 1:11.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 I Will Not 120 5 2 3–4½ 1–hd 1–2½ 1–1¾ Gutierrez 2.30 1 Summer Fire 120 1 5 4–½ 4–6 2–3 2–12 Prat 2.10 6 Very Irish 120 6 3 2–1½ 3–1 4–5 3–2 Flores 7.70 3 Squared Straight 120 3 4 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–4½ 4–5 Bejarano 3.10 2 Hawk Hill 120 2 1 1–½ 2–1 3–2 5–7 Franco 32.60 4 Debt Monger 120 4 6 6 6 6 6 Pereira 4.60

5 I WILL NOT 6.60 3.20 2.60 1 SUMMER FIRE 3.00 2.40 6 VERY IRISH 3.60

$1 EXACTA (5-1) $9.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $9.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-3) $8.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $19.55

Winner–I Will Not B.c.2 by Square Eddie out of Chanel My Belle, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $134,999 Exacta Pool $56,207 Quinella Pool $2,886 Superfecta Pool $21,870 Trifecta Pool $35,690. Scratched–none.

I WILL NOT stalked off the rail, ranged up three deep leaving the turn to gain the lead outside a rival a quarter mile out, kicked clear into the stretch, drifted in and held under urging. SUMMER FIRE bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out around a rival into the stretch and closed the gap some to the winner. VERY IRISH sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival, stalked leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened but held third. SQUARED STRAIGHT chased outside a rival then off the rail, drifted out some into the turn and weakened. HAWK HILL went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and had little left for the drive. DEBT MONGER broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.52 43.72 55.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Restless Rambler 119 6 1 1–3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–ns Velez 2.80 3 Wildman Jack 119 3 3 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–2 2–2¼ Bejarano 1.50 1 Big Runnuer 121 1 6 3–hd 3–½ 3–2 3–2¾ Fuentes 4.20 7 General Interest 124 7 4 6–½ 5–½ 5–2 4–½ Prat 5.60 5 Truck Salesman 119 5 5 4–1 4–4 4–2 5–2 Roman 7.10 2 Eskimo Roses 121 2 2 5–2 6–2 6–1½ 6–1¼ Maldonado 39.80 4 Portando 124 4 7 7 7 7 7 Valdivia, Jr. 20.40

6 RESTLESS RAMBLER 7.60 4.40 3.00 3 WILDMAN JACK 3.20 2.40 1 BIG RUNNUER 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $46.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $14.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-7) $12.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $27.95

Winner–Restless Rambler B.g.6 by Ghostzapper out of Restless Song, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $243,744 Daily Double Pool $46,294 Exacta Pool $123,832 Quinella Pool $4,716 Superfecta Pool $41,017 Trifecta Pool $80,275. Claimed–Restless Rambler by Drummond, Lee and Lynn. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.

RESTLESS RAMBLER sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch then was straightened, drifted in under right handed urging late and held gamely. WILDMAN JACK stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, was fanned out a bit in midstretch and went on willingly late outside the winner to just miss. BIG RUNNUER split horses on the backstretch then chased just off the rail and bested the others. GENERAL INTEREST chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, angled to the inside in midstretch and lacked a rally. TRUCK SALESMAN chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ESKIMO ROSES saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a response in the stretch. PORTANDO a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. A claim of foul by the assistant trainer of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in the stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.66 47.78 1:12.34 1:24.75 1:37.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Impression 120 7 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–1¼ Pereira 6.80 9 Ernie Banks 122 8 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 2–1 Antongeorgi III 5.60 2 Implicitly 115 2 3 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–4 3–6½ Velez 10.20 6 Fire When Ready 120 5 8 6–2 6–3½ 5–4 5–7 4–2¾ Bejarano 2.40 5 Brimstoned 120 4 4 5–1 4–hd 4–2 4–1 5–¾ Blanc 3.30 7 Roaring Rule 120 6 6 8 8 8 6–1 6–2½ Talamo 7.10 1 Dawood 120 1 7 4–½ 5–1 7–1½ 8 7–1 Delgadillo 21.20 3 Wilshire Dude 120 3 5 7–3½ 7–5 6–hd 7–hd 8 Fuentes 6.90

8 IMPRESSION 15.60 8.20 4.80 9 ERNIE BANKS 6.60 5.00 2 IMPLICITLY 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $84.40 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $44.80 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $38.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-2-6) $129.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-2) $177.45

Winner–Impression Ch.g.6 by Smart Strike out of Mon Belle, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown, Rusty, Smith, Corey and Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $208,836 Daily Double Pool $24,077 Exacta Pool $133,012 Quinella Pool $4,790 Superfecta Pool $48,014 Trifecta Pool $75,622. Scratched–Kenzou's Rhythm. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-8) paid $80.80. Pick Three Pool $62,155.

IMPRESSION in tight behind the runner-up into the first turn, pressed the pace outside that rival, stalked on the second turn, re-bid alongside that one in the stretch under left handed urging, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ERNIE BANKS had speed outside foes then angled in nearing the first turn, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. IMPLICITLY stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued three deep nearing and on the second turn and into the stretch and went on willingly late to best the others. FIRE WHEN READY bobbled at the start to be away slowly, chased three deep then off the rail, angled in some on the second turn and did not rally. BRIMSTONED stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, went between foes leaving the backstretch, found the inside on the second turn and weakened. ROARING RULE angled in on the first turn and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. DAWOOD saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. WILSHIRE DUDE chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.19 46.80 59.65 1:06.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Happy Trails 120 2 7 7 7 6–8 1–1 Mn Garcia 8.30 6 It's a Riddle 118 5 2 3–1 2–1 1–1½ 2–5¼ Bejarano 1.00 7 Chieftess 120 6 3 5–1 5–1½ 4–½ 3–hd Sanchez 7.80 8 For My Brother 120 7 4 6–5 6–3½ 5–½ 4–3¼ Delgadillo 28.80 4 Ladies Luv Munny 120 3 1 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 5–nk Fuentes 5.20 2 Golden Melodie 115 1 6 4–½ 3–½ 3–hd 6–24 Velez 4.00 5 Golden Chrome 120 4 5 2–hd 4–hd 7 7 Roman 10.20

3 HAPPY TRAILS 18.60 6.80 4.40 6 IT'S A RIDDLE 2.80 2.40 7 CHIEFTESS 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $189.40 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $21.50 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $16.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-7-8) $69.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-7) $38.00

Winner–Happy Trails B.f.2 by Constitution out of Happybirthdaybaby, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Richard Snyder & Connie Snyder (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $200,619 Daily Double Pool $19,372 Exacta Pool $115,145 Quinella Pool $4,465 Superfecta Pool $48,193 Trifecta Pool $80,246. Scratched–Unusual Secret. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-3) paid $151.15. Pick Three Pool $27,643.

HAPPY TRAILS dropped back and settled off the pace inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to collar the runner-up late and proved best. IT'S A RIDDLE bid three deep on the backstretch then stalked outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn, bid again three wide into the stretch to gain the advantage, inched away in midstretch and held on well to deep stretch but could not match the winner. CHIEFTESS chased outside then off the rail, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. FOR MY BROTHER stalked outside then off the inside, angled in a bit off the rail on the turn, split horses in the stretch and was edged for third. LADIES LUV MUNNY had speed to set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, inched away leaving the backstretch, drifted inward in midstretch, came out a bit late and weakened. GOLDEN MELODIE saved ground stalking the pace, was in tight off heels past the eighth pole and lacked the needed late kick. GOLDEN CHROME went up to bid between horses on the backstretch then stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back between foes on the turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.77 46.78 1:10.59 1:35.15 1:41.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Storm the Bastille 119 2 4 6–1½ 5–hd 6–2 4–1 1–¾ Pereira 8.90 4 Channel Crossing 121 4 2 1–1 1–2 1–1½ 1–2 2–½ Figueroa 54.20 5 Tartini 124 5 8 9–3 9–3½ 8–2 3–hd 3–2½ T Baze 5.70 10 Soul Beam 124 10 9 7–½ 7–1½ 7–1½ 8–5 4–nk Bejarano 9.00 6 Go for a Ride 114 6 1 2–1½ 2–½ 3–hd 2–1 5–1¼ Velez 11.80 8 Volubile 119 8 7 5–½ 6–3 5–hd 7–1 6–2¼ Prat 3.20 1 Hootie 124 1 5 4–1½ 3–hd 2–½ 5–hd 7–½ Van Dyke 1.80 7 You Must Chill 119 7 3 3–hd 4–2 4–1½ 6–hd 8–2½ Espinoza 15.30 3 Tiz a Slayer 119 3 6 8–2 8–½ 9–2½ 9–½ 9–1 Blanc 36.90 9 Blame It On Kitty 119 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 Talamo 15.60

2 STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) 19.80 10.40 6.20 4 CHANNEL CROSSING 41.20 19.20 5 TARTINI 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $226.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $377.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $447.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-10) $2,679.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $1,163.35

Winner–Storm the Bastille (FR) Dbb.g.3 by Kingman (GB) out of Gradara (GB), by Montjeu (IRE). Bred by S.C.E.A. Haras De La Perelle (FR). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Gem, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $302,732 Daily Double Pool $26,183 Exacta Pool $189,171 Quinella Pool $6,663 Superfecta Pool $89,538 Trifecta Pool $127,998. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-2) paid $297.40. Pick Three Pool $47,956. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-8-3-2) 4 correct paid $2,749.95. Pick Four Pool $171,958. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-8-3-2) 5 correct paid $9,846.70. Pick Five Pool $458,012.

STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, rallied along the rail under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. CHANNEL CROSSING angled in and dueled inside then inched away nearing the first turn, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, could not hold off the winner in deep stretch but saved the place. TARTINI pulled early when just off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and finished well. SOUL BEAM angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GO FOR A RIDE pressed the early pace outside the runner-up then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. VOLUBILE chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. HOOTIE pulled along the inside then stalked between horses on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. YOU MUST CHILL stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. TIZ A SLAYER chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. BLAME IT ON KITTY unhurried and angled in after the chute, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and failed to menace.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.53 46.78 59.36 1:05.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Adorably Sweet 122 1 5 4–1 4–1 4–hd 1–1¼ Prat 2.70 4 Too Hot for Curlin 122 4 4 5–hd 6–6 1–hd 2–1¼ Van Dyke 3.40 5 Into Rissa 124 5 7 7 7 6–3 3–1 Talamo 3.20 7 Stormin Ranger 122 6 6 6–10 5–hd 3–hd 4–2½ Blanc 4.60 3 Spanish Channel 122 3 1 2–hd 2–½ 2–hd 5–1¾ Valdivia, Jr. 36.00 2 Remember to Smile 122 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 5–1½ 6–11 Fuentes 3.50 8 Reffine 122 7 2 3–1 3–1 7 7 Mn Garcia 29.20

1 ADORABLY SWEET 7.40 4.80 3.20 4 TOO HOT FOR CURLIN 5.00 2.60 5 INTO RISSA 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $77.40 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $15.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $13.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-7) $12.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $22.10

Winner–Adorably Sweet Dbb.f.3 by Richard's Kid out of Tiz Gentle, by Tiznow. Bred by Milt A. Policzer (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC, Sinister Racing Stable and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $239,685 Daily Double Pool $26,819 Exacta Pool $109,556 Quinella Pool $3,884 Superfecta Pool $51,662 Trifecta Pool $78,277. Scratched–Twirling Diamond. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-1) paid $302.50. Pick Three Pool $42,189.

ADORABLY SWEET saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room leaving the turn, got through with a bid along the rail in the stretch to gain the advantage past the eighth pole under urging and proved best. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN stalked a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch to put a head in front but could not match the winner in the final sixteenth. INTO RISSA hesitated then lunged and was away being the field, settled off the pace inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well for the show. STORMIN RANGER stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch, bid five wide in midstretch and was oufinished. SPANISH CHANNEL dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, was three deep between foes into the stretch and weakened late. REMEMBER TO SMILE had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch, drifted in late and weakened. REFFINE pressed the pace three deep, fell back leaving the turn, came into the stretch three wide and had little left for the drive, then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch while bleeding from the nostrils and vanned off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Kathryn Crosby Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 45.61 1:09.82 1:22.43 1:35.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Wicked Old Fashion 121 5 8 9 9 8–½ 7–4 1–ns Roman 32.90 7 Super Patriot 125 7 4 8–1½ 8–hd 7–1½ 6–1½ 2–hd Franco 4.80 9 Excellent Sunset 121 9 7 6–1½ 6–2 5–2½ 3–hd 3–hd Prat 1.30 4 Curlin's Journey 121 4 3 3–1½ 3–hd 3–1½ 2–1 4–1¾ Fuentes 40.90 8 Lostintranzlation 123 8 5 2–3½ 1–½ 1–2 1–1½ 5–1¼ Blanc 18.40 2 Storming Lady 121 2 2 5–2 5–½ 4–hd 5–1½ 6–2 Espinoza 17.80 1 La Sardane 121 1 6 1–hd 2–8 2–3 4–½ 7–6 Smith 5.20 6 Free My Soul 118 6 9 7–1 7–2 9 8–hd 8–4 Mn Garcia 100.00 3 Poster Girl 121 3 1 4–hd 4–1½ 6–hd 9 9 Pereira 2.80

5 WICKED OLD FASHION 67.80 21.40 7.60 7 SUPER PATRIOT 5.40 3.20 9 EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $327.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $126.50 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $130.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-9-4) $492.53 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-9) $312.60

Winner–Wicked Old Fashion Dbb.m.5 by Colonel John out of Ilona, by Pirate's Bounty. Bred by Venneri Racing Inc. (KY). Trainer: Victor M. Trujillo. Owner: Aufdermaur, Frank and Swisher, Wayne. Mutuel Pool $424,050 Daily Double Pool $33,998 Exacta Pool $214,026 Quinella Pool $7,021 Superfecta Pool $103,351 Trifecta Pool $140,157. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $657.00. Pick Three Pool $52,496.

WICKED OLD FASHION angled in and settled inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to get up five wide on the line. SUPER PATRIOT saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch and rallied between rivals late. EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, also rallied between foes in deep stretch. CURLIN'S JOURNEY angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out in midstretch, bid outside the leader to gain the advantage a sixteenth out and fought back off the rail late. LOSTINTRANZLATION dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the backstretch, kicked clear off the rail on the second turn, fought back in deep stretch and was outfinished. STORMING LADY stalked inside, split horses on the second turn, angled back to the inside in midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. LA SARDANE (FR) sent along inside, dueled from the rail, stalked and came out on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FREE MY SOUL chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a further response. POSTER GIRL (GB) chased outside a rival, was between foes midway on the second turn, dropped back and angled in and weakened in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.88 47.21 1:13.04 1:26.44 1:39.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Meso 122 8 6 6–hd 6–½ 5–1½ 1–hd 1–2¼ T Baze 10.30 6 Alta Ky 117 6 4 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–1 3–hd 2–1¼ Velez 5.10 5 Road Test 119 5 8 8 8 6–½ 6–2 3–1½ Diaz, Jr. 5.20 3 Tiz Toffee 124 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 2–hd 4–½ Delgadillo 1.80 7 Whoa Nessie 124 7 3 3–1 3–1½ 2–hd 4–2 5–4 Bejarano 5.20 1 Bunny Yogurt 124 1 7 7–4 7–3 7–1½ 7–14 6–1 Franco 17.80 2 Check Six 124 2 2 2–2 2–hd 3–1½ 5–1½ 7 Figueroa 25.00 4 Tiki Bar Logic 124 4 5 4–1 4–1 8 8 dnf Talamo 5.10

9 MESO 22.60 10.40 6.80 6 ALTA KY 7.00 4.20 5 ROAD TEST 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $682.60 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $62.90 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $62.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-5-3) $82.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-5-3-7) $3,675.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-5) $134.25

Winner–Meso B.f.3 by Cross Traffic out of Doremifasollatido, by Bernstein. Bred by John R. Penn & Kendra Penn (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Lawrence Opas, Lessee. Mutuel Pool $344,503 Daily Double Pool $103,273 Exacta Pool $184,156 Quinella Pool $5,973 Superfecta Pool $101,461 Super High Five Pool $19,268 Trifecta Pool $131,697. Scratched–Erebuni. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (8-3-2-1/6-5-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $5,875. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-9) paid $850.95. Pick Three Pool $174,927. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1/6-5-9) 4 correct paid $10,427.80. Pick Four Pool $511,468. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-1/6-5-9) 5 correct paid $82,624.00. Pick Five Pool $324,791. $2 Pick Six (8-3-2-1/6-5-9) 5 out of 6 paid $5,874.80. Pick Six Pool $51,318. Pick Six Carryover $27,416. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $9,272.50. Place Pick All Pool $24,309.

MESO chased outside then alongside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took a short lead four wide in midstretch, edged away under some urging in deep stretch and won clear. ALTA KY three deep into the first turn, chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch, bid three wide between foes in midstretch and outfinished a rival for the place. ROAD TEST broke a step slowly, settled off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. TIZ TOFFEE had speed outside a rival to duel for the lead, angled in early on the backstretch while inching away, battled along the inside leaving the backstretch, edged away again into the second turn, fought back inside in midstretch and weakened some late. WHOA NESSIE stalked off the rail then bid three deep on the backstretch, angled in and tracked outside a foe leaving the second turn, re-bid between horses in midstretch and also weakened some late. BUNNY YOGURT saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked a rally. CHECK SIX dueled a bit off the rail then inside, steadied in tight into the backstretch to fall back a bit, re-bid between horses on the backstretch, stalked again on the second turn, angled in nearing the stretch, was in tight off heels into the stretch and weakened. TIKI BAR LOGIC chased inside then off the rail, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased through the drive and walked off.