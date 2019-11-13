Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Reports: Colin Kaepernick tried to reschedule his NFL workout, and the league refused

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the U.S. Open in New York on Aug. 29.
(Al Bello / Getty Images)
By Chuck Schilken 
Nov. 13, 2019
8:56 AM
Share

Colin Kaepernick has waited the better part of three seasons for an NFL workout.

But when he finally received notice Tuesday that one had been set up for Saturday — just four days later — in Atlanta, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tried to get the date pushed back twice to allow more team representatives to attend, according to multiple media reports.

Kaepernick found out about the scheduled workout at 10 a.m., according to ESPN, and multiple outlets have reported that no teams had prior knowledge of the plan as well.

NFL workouts typically take place on Tuesdays, when teams often have off days and head coaches and general managers have a better opportunity to attend. In an apparent effort to ensure those big bosses could make it, Kaepernick reportedly asked if the workout could be moved to Tuesday. The league insisted it take place on a Saturday, ESPN reported.

So Kaepernick reportedly tried getting the workout postponed until the following Saturday, to give teams a little more time to make arrangements. That request was also denied by the NFL, according to multiple media reports.

Kaepernick ultimately agreed to the schedule but asked to be alerted to which executives and coaches would be on hand, according to multiple media reports. The Ringer reports that the league agreed to provide such a list on a “rolling basis.”

The onetime Super Bowl quarterback sent out an enthusiastic tweet about the upcoming event but made it clear he was hoping to see “head coaches and GMs” in attendance.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he sparked controversy by refusing to stand during the national anthem as a protest against social injustice. In February, the league settled a grievance filed by Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid.

Chuck Schilken
