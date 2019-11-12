Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Colin Kaepernick plans to take part in a private workout for NFL teams

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams in Atlanta on Saturday.
(Steven Senne / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Nov. 12, 2019
8:12 PM
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be featured in a private workout Saturday arranged by the NFL and to be held in Atlanta.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams Tuesday and obtained by The Times, the league alerted general managers, head coaches, and player personnel directors that there will be a workout and interview of Kaepernick at Atlanta Falcons headquarters. There will be a recording of the session made available to all clubs.

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, was at the center of protests about racial and social injustice, sparked when he knelt during the national anthem at games. In February, the league settled a grievance filed by Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid.

One NFL team executive, while not dismissing the value of a Kaepernick workout, said it comes at a particularly inconvenient time for teams.

“It just never happens during the season that I can recall,” said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “If they can check a box, so be it. Maybe it works out great and someone signs him. But if this is part of their settlement, they should have done this in June.”

Sam Farmer
