Owner of Mexico’s Chivas soccer team dies at 64

Jorge Vergara, the longtime owner of Mexico’s Chivas soccer team, has died at age 64.

Vergara’s son Amaury Vergara said his father died of a heart attack in New York City on Friday.

The son wrote on Twitter that Vergara “died in the company of our family.”

Chivas is formally known as the Guadalajara Sporting Club and is based in that western Mexico city.

The team is one of the oldest, best-known and most winning in Mexico.

The team has distinguished itself by relying entirely on Mexican players, in a league where South American recruits are common.

Vergara was also a businessman. He headed the Omnilife Group, which largely sells health and nutritional supplements and products.

