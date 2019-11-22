Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he’s coming out of retirement, yet again, next year

Floyd Mayweather Jr. plans to fight again in 2020.

If you’re keeping count, that would be the fourth time the 42-year-old boxer stepped back in the ring after previously declaring himself done for good.

His most recent fight (not counting an exhibition against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa late last year) was a boxing match against UFC star Conor McGregor on Aug. 26, 2017. Mayweather won by TKO in the 10th round to improve to 50-0 with 27 knockouts, then declared: “This was my last fight tonight. For sure.”

Turns out, he wasn’t so sure after all. Mayweather took to Instagram on Thursday night to post a photo of himself with UFC president Dana White sitting courtside together at the Clippers-Boston Celtics game Nov. 20 at Staples Center.

Advertisement

"@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020,” Mayweather wrote in that post.

Very interesting but pretty vague. Did this mean Mayweather was actually going to fight next year or was he just teasing some sort of “spectacular event” of another nature?

Another post about an hour later seemed to clear up the confusion.

Advertisement

“Coming out of retirement in 2020,” he wrote in a post that also included a photo of himself with his hands taped, shirt off and boxing shorts on.

The message was clear — he’s ready to fight again. Let’s just hope he doesn’t have to do any typing or go anywhere in inclement weather for the next 39 days.