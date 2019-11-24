Racing! A brief conversation with Aidan Butler

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we send you a YouTube clip that is guaranteed to make you laugh.
At the recent California Horse Racing Board meeting a bunch of reporters (including me) caught up with Aidan Butler, acting chief executive of California racing for The Stronach Group. Aidan, like all of us, needed a break from the never-ending meeting and we chased him down outside front doors of the Del Mar Hilton. (Note: Aidan stayed until the bitter end of the meeting.)
What we’ve got below is not an exact transcript of the eight-minute mini-news conference with the Santa Anita boss. In some cases, questions have been modified to fit the answer. And the answers are edited for brevity and clarity.
So, here’s what Aidan had to say on some of the most pressing issues.
Reporter: How are you going to make the decision that racing is safe on any given day?
Butler: I’m not prepared to put any more guesswork into this. We’ve got to start getting better as an industry at the actual data we can use. … Let’s base [decisions] on evidence so we know … because the more it’s open to interpretation, you’re in the same position as if you don’t know.
Q: But if jockeys come back after the first race and say it’s not safe is that not an interpretation?
A: That’s a real-life working example. When we’re racing, if anyone mentions it’s unsafe then it’s unsafe. I’m talking about when you have to call these things early before you actually know. When we make these decisions, I want to make sure they are rooted in data and science rather than people’s ideas.
Q: How do you plan to use the 12 flex days where you have to cancel racing?
A: It’s my understanding the 12 flex days are to be used to give us the ability to cancel for any reason, be it inclement weather or horse population. It hasn’t occurred to me to game the situation. If we’re not 100% sure it’s safe for the horses or rider than it’s not even a conversation as far as I’m concerned. I’m always going to err on the side of being overcautious.
Q: Where are you at on making your decision on synthetics?
A: This is a big conversation. There are very few viable synthetic companies in the States. Many have gone by the wayside and some are internationally based. The one that seems to work for us is Tapeta. That’s going to be the benchmark and the conversations around that will be will it work and stand up to climate in Southern California and especially Santa Anita. Dr. Mick Peterson and myself speak on what seems like a daily basis. He’s got some pretty good ideas and pretty good data sets that he believes will be applicable here. And he’ll be able to give much advice to us. My preference is to look at this as an industry group of not just the local guys but as many people as we can across the country.
Q: How much have you done hands-on exploration of Tapeta as an option?
A: Dr. Mick Peterson and Dr. Dionne Benson (chief veterinary officer for The Stronach Group) [and I] went to a Tapeta farm. We feel the latest iterations of Tapeta are far better than in the old versions. As a side note we have a real-world working example of Tapeta at Golden Gate. Everyone is real happy with it from the horsemen to track operations. We’re fairly confident it will be good. But again, I’ve got to make sure whatever we do is done absolutely right. As far as products go, Tapeta is the best one out there.
Q: It has been suggested you could test it by making it the training track?
A: That’s absolutely another option. Where I stand nothing is off the table as far as what corporate says. A lot of people like turf racing in which case a synthetic option could be on the training track or could be on the inside or outside [of the turf curse]. I think it’s a nice complement from the training aspect. I think you all know that synthetic tracks are a better training track for turf. Whatever we decide has to be done the right way. … It’s up to the whole industry to get it right once and for all. … It seems it’s been a little hit or miss, worked well in some places and not so well in others.
Q: But you’ve said Santa Anita is not afraid to go it alone.
A: Absolutely. You use all of the best advice that you can. And all of the best experts that you can. My job is to make sure that whatever we land as the final decision is the best one we can possibly make.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
It was me, of course. In Saturday’s newsletter I said that Roadster had run in the Del Mar Debutante. Obviously, I meant the Del Mar Futurity because he is a colt. But you knew that.
Del Mar review
Everyone, including me, was eager to see Roadster, but eager turned to anxious as the once promising colt finished fourth in the four-horse Grade 3 $100,000 Native Dancer Stakes for horses going 1 1/8 miles. The winner, under yet another smart ride from Victor Espinoza, won the race in a gate-to-wire runaway by 5 ¾ lengths.
It was Midcourt’s fourth win in seven starts for trainer John Shirreffs. Midcourt paid $7.60 and $4.40. Extra Hope was second and Two Thirty Five finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “It wasn’t the way I expected. I didn’t think they’d take off that soon and go to the lead. But Victor rode him great and he wanted to run today. He’s been training well but there’s always a step up they have to take in the afternoons. You hope there’s a realization then. He’s doing really well right now so we’ll go on to Santa Anita and see what we can do.”
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “The whole thing [Saturday] was I knew I had to let him do what he wants. He’s that kind of horse. I knew there wasn’t much speed in there today. And even though he’s never been on the lead in his races, I thought he might if he broke OK. He got out of there well and I gave him just a little encouragement and he went to the front. He was going so easy doing it, I knew when it came time he was really going to go.”
Del Mar preview
It’s a pretty decent card for a Sunday. There are nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. Five of the races are on the turf, there are four allowance/optional claimers and one stakes race. The stakes is the $100,000 Cary Grant for Cal-breds going seven furlongs. Any horse named Judy gets a free pass into the race. (Naw, just made that up.) If you don’t understand the joke listen to this. It’s the best thing in this newsletter, it’s got Andy, Gomer and Goober. And if you don’t know what that means, I give up on you. And if you don’t laugh, you can get this newsletter for free for six months.
OK, back to reality. The favorite in the Cary Grant is Fashionably Fast, at 8-5, for trainer Dean Pederson and jockey Tiago Pereira. This 4-year-old gelding has won his last three races, a couple of allowances at Del Mar and a stakes at Fresno. The second favorite, at 5-2, is Oliver (please sir, I want some more) for Doug O’Neill and Abel Cedillo. This 3-year-old colt has won a stakes at Los Alamitos and an allowance at Del Mar. Post time is around 4 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 10, 8, 9, 8,12, 9, 6, 10.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
THIRD RACE No. 5 Harmless (6-1)
Second-level allowance/optional claimer going one mile on turf and this sophomore filly from the Bob Hess stable might be able to take them all the way on the front end. There isn’t much pace signed up and she can be very tough on the front end even though some of her better efforts have been on the synthetic. If left alone long enough under Abel Cedillo should might not look back.
Saturday’s result: Seaside Dancer got away with a soft trip on the lead but was run down near the wire while just holding second in a three-way blanket finish.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday or late Friday.
Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Red Smith Stakes, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Sadler’s Joy ($4.70)
Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Kennedy Road Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Pink Lloyd ($3.50)
Woodbine (9): $225,000 Coronation Futurity, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Halo Again ($8.70)
Del Mar (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Native Diver Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Midcourt ($7.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
12:47 Aqueduct (8): $150,000 New York Stallion Series Stakes (Thunder Rumble Division), NY-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Gold for the King (2-1)
1:43 Woodbine (8): $175,000 Bessarabian Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Xenobia (5-2)
4:03 Del Mar (8): $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Fashionably Fast (8-5)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 3 You Can Run (5-2)
Whlle four-time winner Budderlicous deserves his 7-5 morning-line odds, I have been waiting for You Can Run to get more distance. He was loaded with late energy when second and fourth respectively after troubled starts in his first two outs and looked terrific in last rapid 330-yard victory. In last win, he scored head verdict over well-regarded Ain’t Working, who was coming off a terrific 12.0 gate drill. I suggest a win bet and exactas with #7 Budderlicous and #8 Five Bar Jackpot. The latter has also been crying for more ground.
Final thoughts
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 23.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 9th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|4,012
|$624,767
|Inter-Track
|6,590
|$3,988,711
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,030,625
|TOTAL
|10,602
|$11,644,103
