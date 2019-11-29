Brandon Childress scored 18 points and Olivier Sarr added 16 as Wake Forest advanced to the championship game of the Wooden Legacy tournament with an 88-75 victory over Long Beach State on Friday afternoon at Anaheim Arena.

Chaundee Brown scored 13 and Andrien White added 12 as the Demon Deacons (5-2) moved on to Sunday’s championship game, in which they will face the winner of Friday night’s semifinal game between Arizona and Penn.

Michael Carter III had 18 points and nine assists and Chance Hunter added 17 points for the Beach (4-4), who will play in the tournament’s third-place game.

After shooting just 36% from the field in an opening-round victory over College of Charleston on Thursday, Wake Forest shot 43.5% on Friday. The Demon Deacons had a 43-27 rebounding advantage and showed their depth with a 36-9 advantage in bench points, with six players scoring in double figures.

Wake Forest opened a 14-point lead with 10:34 remaining on a free throw from Michael Wynn and then weathered an 0-for-10 stretch from the field midway through the second half by scoring 11 consecutive points at the free-throw line.

Wake Forest was 0 for 10 from three-point range in the second half but went 20 for 21 from the free-throw line after halftime and 24 for 35 in the game.

The Demon Deacons took a 38-31 lead into halftime after White hit a running shot from half court at the buzzer.

at UC Riverside 69, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 51: Dragan Elkaz had 11 points off the bench to help the Highlanders (6-2) defeat the Cougars (2-6) in the College Hoops Roadshow.

Khyber Kabellis had 11 points and six assists for UC Riverside, which won its fourth consecutive game. Zyon Pullin added seven assists.

Iziah James had 14 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, which saw its losing streak reach four games.

UC Riverside plays at California Baptist on Wednesday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Chicago State at home on Wednesday.

Denver 65, Cal State Fullerton 62: Ade Murkey scored 11 of his 17 points after halftime as the Pioneers rallied to edge the Titans in the second game of the Cable Car Classic in Santa Clara.

Robert Jones added 16 points for Denver (3-4), which trailed by 13 midway through the second half. Murkey took a Fullerton turnover into the lane and was fouled, converting the three-point play and cutting the gap to 62-61 with 1:22 remaining.

After a missed three-point try and another turnover by Fullerton, Denver’s Jones and Joseph Lanzi made four free throws in the last 24.6 seconds.

Austen Awosika led the Titans (3-4) with 18 points, and Davon Clare added 12 points and six assists. Wayne Arnold had 11 points and six rebounds. Fullerton went the final 9:15 without a field goal and the last two minutes without a point.

Denver matches up against Southeast Missouri on Saturday. Cal State Fullerton will face Santa Clara Saturday.

UC Riverside women fall to No. 24 Arizona

Aari McDonald scored 11 of her 14 points in first half, and No. 24 Arizona beat UC Riverside 70-27 in Tucson.

The Wildcats (7-0) are off to their best start since opening the 1999-2000 season with nine consecutive wins. Arizona also held an opponent to less than 30 points for the first time.

McDonald was six for nine from the field and had four steals. Mara Mote added 12 points on four three-pointers for Arizona, which shot 47.5% percent from the field and forced a program-best 29 turnovers.

UC Riverside (2-6) shot just 21% (3 of 15) in the first half and made just shot — a layup by Marina Ewodo — in the third quarter. Jannon Otto scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter, when the Highlanders scored 13. Ewodo finished with four points.

