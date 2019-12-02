Racing! Del Mar finishes its fall meeting

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, December 1. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 15th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.32 47.79 1:11.16 1:22.88 1:35.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Wound Tight 124 3 2 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 2–2½ 1–ns Cedillo 2.30 1 Big Runnuer 122 1 5 4–3 4–1½ 2–½ 1–hd 2–1 Espinoza 4.70 6 Three Ay Em 122 6 9 2–1½ 2–hd 4–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 Bejarano 11.80 13 Musawaat 122 11 10 11 10–2½ 10–2 7–½ 4–1¼ Van Dyke 4.10 8 Farquhar 115 8 3 9–1½ 8–hd 7–2 6–1 5–nk Velez 20.10 7 Battle of Memphis 122 7 4 6–1 6–1½ 5–1 5–1 6–¾ Gaffalione 7.00 10 Channel Crossing 122 9 1 3–hd 3–2 3–hd 4–hd 7–nk Figueroa 45.20 4 Colosi 122 4 8 10–hd 11 11 11 8–1¼ T Baze 6.80 12 Captivate 122 10 11 8–hd 7–hd 9–hd 10–1 9–hd Gryder 33.40 2 Cupid's Claws 122 2 7 7–½ 9–2 8–hd 9–hd 10–1¼ Talamo 12.00 5 Soul Beam 122 5 6 5–1 5–½ 6–½ 8–1½ 11 Valdivia, Jr. 69.50

3 WOUND TIGHT 6.60 4.00 3.40 1 BIG RUNNUER 6.80 5.00 6 THREE AY EM 6.00

$1 EXACTA (3-1) $18.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-13) $80.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $88.75

Winner–Wound Tight B.g.4 by Coil out of Bellsblade, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Matt Nelson (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Matt Nelson. Mutuel Pool $232,971 Exacta Pool $145,783 Quinella Pool $6,423 Superfecta Pool $54,738 Trifecta Pool $84,063. Scratched–Hermaphrodite (FR), Play Money, Storm the Bastille (FR).

WOUND TIGHT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn, fought back when headed in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. BIG RUNNUER stalked inside then a bit off the rail, went three deep into the second turn, bid outside the winner to put a head in front in midstretch but was outgamed late. THREE AY EM stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch, tracked the winner inside on the second turn, came out a bit in the stretch and held third. MUSAWAAT (GB) angled in and settled outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. FARQUHAR chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and had a mild late bid. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) was in a good position chasing the pace outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. CHANNEL CROSSING stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the backstretch, angled in alongside a foe on the second turn and lacked the needed response in the drive. COLOSI a bit washy at the gate, saved ground off the pace, came out some into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CAPTIVATE broke a bit slowly, chased between horses or outside a rival to the stretch and did not rally. CUPID'S CLAWS saved ground off the pace, continued inside into the stretch and lacked the needed response. SOUL BEAM angled in and stalked the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 45.18 57.56 1:10.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Miss Stormy D 122 2 2 2–1 2–4 1–1 1–3¾ Franco 5.00 4 Sunny Dale 122 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–5 2–6¾ Van Dyke 0.30 6 Miss Tokyo 122 5 3 3–3 3–3 3–4 3–2¼ Cedillo 6.00 5 Surreptitious 122 4 5 4–4½ 4–5 4–5 4–6¼ Bejarano 17.40 1 Too Hot for Curlin 122 1 4 5 5 5 5 Franco 10.20

2 MISS STORMY D 12.00 3.40 2.40 4 SUNNY DALE 2.10 2.10 6 MISS TOKYO 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $50.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $11.00 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $5.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $12.35

Winner–Miss Stormy D B.f.3 by Tapizar out of Miss Relentless, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Lantern Hill Farm LLC, Phil Needham &Judy Needham (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $208,017 Daily Double Pool $43,284 Exacta Pool $96,782 Quinella Pool $3,984 Trifecta Pool $64,433. Scratched–Exchange West.

MISS STORMY D had good early speed and dueled inside, gained the advantage in upper stretch, inched away under some urging in midstretch and won clear. SUNNY DALE dueled between horses then outside the winner, fought back in upper stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second best. MISS TOKYO prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and held third. SURREPTITIOUS chased off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN dropped back inside and saved ground off the pace and lacked a response in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Cecil B. DeMille Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.91 47.99 1:12.48 1:24.69 1:36.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Smooth Like Strait 120 11 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–2½ Franco 15.60 7 Goliad 120 7 6 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 3–hd 2–¾ Prat 4.60 12 Last Opportunity 120 12 13 11–3 10–½ 11–hd 8–hd 3–ns Franco 31.40 1 Hit the Road 124 1 11 12–½ 13 12–1½ 7–hd 4–½ Espinoza 2.30 8 Liar Liar 120 8 4 6–1½ 6–1 6–1 6–hd 5–1¼ Bejarano 19.90 5 Albert Park 122 5 2 5–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–1 6–nk Geroux 9.90 2 Encoder 124 2 5 7–hd 7–½ 7–½ 9–½ 7–hd Velazquez 6.30 13 Go Time 118 13 7 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 4–1 8–½ Lopez 20.30 4 Hariboux 120 4 9 8–1 8–1 8–1 10–1 9–ns Van Dyke 17.50 6 Fore Left 122 6 1 3–½ 3–1 3–1 2–½ 10–nk Gutierrez 24.40 3 Kanderel 120 3 10 10–hd 11–1½ 10–hd 11–1½ 11–1¼ Velez 5.50 10 Midnight Jostar 119 10 12 13 12–½ 13 12–hd 12–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 102.30 9 War Beast 120 9 8 9–hd 9–hd 9–hd 13 13 Cedillo 24.50

11 SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT 33.20 16.20 14.20 7 GOLIAD 7.60 4.80 12 LAST OPPORTUNITY (IRE) 16.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11) $340.80 $1 EXACTA (11-7) $96.90 $2 QUINELLA (7-11) $101.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-7-12-1) $1,314.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-7-12) $1,261.00

Winner–Smooth Like Strait B.c.2 by Midnight Lute out of Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. Bred by Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $392,560 Daily Double Pool $38,582 Exacta Pool $246,378 Quinella Pool $7,217 Superfecta Pool $106,937 Trifecta Pool $162,025. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-11) paid $308.80. Pick Three Pool $103,165.

SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT sped between horses to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside then a bit off the rail, kicked away under some urging in the stretch and won clear under steady handling. GOLIAD stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and outfinished foes for the place. LAST OPPORTUNITY (IRE) broke slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then between horses into and on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and rallied between horses. HIT THE ROAD dropped back and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. LIAR LIAR (IRE) chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. ALBERT PARK saved ground chasing the pace, continued insider in the drive and lacked the needed rally. ENCODER chased along the inside, came out into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary response. GO TIME angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HARIBOUX (GB) pulled between horses then chased outside a rival or between foes, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FORE LEFT angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch then angled back in and weakened in the final furlong. KANDEREL saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and did not rally. MIDNIGHT JOSTAR angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn and lacked the necessary response in the drive. WAR BEAST chased three deep, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.50 45.59 1:10.67 1:17.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Horse Greedy 115 4 3 3–½ 3–1½ 3–3 1–ns Velez 12.10 2 Much Better 118 2 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 2–¾ Van Dyke 1.70 1 California Street 120 1 5 5 5 2–½ 3–3¼ Prat 4.50 5 Lil Milo 122 5 4 4–5 4–1½ 4–hd 4–3¼ T Baze 14.70 3 Instagrand 118 3 2 2–hd 2–hd 5 5 Smith 1.00

4 HORSE GREEDY 26.20 6.20 3.80 2 MUCH BETTER 3.20 2.20 1 CALIFORNIA STREET 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4) $397.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $36.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $21.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1) $45.45

Winner–Horse Greedy Dbb.g.6 by Horse Greeley out of Southern Breeze, by General Royal. Bred by Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr & MarcMcLean (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $228,185 Daily Double Pool $37,408 Exacta Pool $101,675 Quinella Pool $3,657 Trifecta Pool $79,917. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-11-4) paid $774.95. Pick Three Pool $41,490.

HORSE GREEDY prompted the pace three deep between foes, stalked on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid three wide under left handed urging past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed late. MUCH BETTER sped to the early lead, dueled inside foes but a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back between horses past midstretch and to the wire. CALIFORNIA STREET saved ground chasing the pace, inched forward leaving the turn, bid along the rail past midstretch and continued willingly late. LIL MILO pressed the pace four wide then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. INSTAGRAND dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.68 48.65 1:13.43 1:38.83 2:03.79 2:28.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Oscar Dominguez 122 7 9–½ 10 10 9–hd 7–2 1–nk Velazquez 11.10 10 United 122 10 8–½ 7–hd 9–½ 10 6–hd 2–hd Prat 1.00 1 Ward 'n Jerry 122 1 5–1½ 6–½ 8–1 8–hd 5–1 3–¾ Geroux 23.30 6 Cleopatra's Strike 124 6 7–1 8–hd 7–½ 3–hd 2–hd 4–2½ Franco 4.40 5 Chosen Vessel 122 5 3–½ 2–1 2–1 1–½ 1–1 5–¾ T Baze 43.10 2 Brown Storm 124 2 2–1 3–1 4–hd 7–hd 8–1 6–1¼ Cedillo 27.60 4 High Promise 122 4 4–hd 5–1 5–½ 5–1 4–hd 7–2¾ Valdivia, Jr. 53.20 8 Itsinthepost 124 8 10 9–1½ 6–hd 6–hd 9–1 8–3¼ Van Dyke 6.60 9 Overdue 122 9 6–½ 4–hd 3–½ 2–1 3–hd 9–4½ Smith 7.80 3 Zestful 122 3 1–hd 1–1 1–hd 4–hd 10 10 Talamo 13.70

7 OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) 24.20 7.40 5.00 10 UNITED 2.80 2.40 1 WARD 'N JERRY 9.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $397.60 $1 EXACTA (7-10) $34.70 $2 QUINELLA (7-10) $21.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-1-6) $157.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-1) $231.35

Winner–Oscar Dominguez (IRE) Ch.g.6 by Zoffany (IRE) out of American Queen (FR), by Fairy King. Bred by Whisperview Trading Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $420,257 Daily Double Pool $59,415 Exacta Pool $227,011 Quinella Pool $8,070 Superfecta Pool $112,823 Trifecta Pool $160,074. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-4-7) paid $1,597.95. Pick Three Pool $146,674. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-11-4-7) 4 correct paid $11,713.30. Pick Four Pool $276,277. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/9/11/14-2-11-4-7) 5 correct paid $31,048.75. Pick Five Pool $794,416.

OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the final turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up late. UNITED angled in outside a rival then tugged between horses in the first stretch, chased three deep, came six wide into the stretch and finished well. WARD 'N JERRY saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals in tight leaving the final turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between rivals past midstretch to gain a slim advantage in deep stretch and continued gamely. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE stalked the pace a bit off the rail then between horses, came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. CHOSEN VESSEL stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid between foes on the middle turn then dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the final turn, continued inside in the stretch and was overtaken late. BROWN STORM (CHI) pulled along the inside stalking the pace, came out for room into the stretch and was outfinished. HIGH PROMISE stalked between horses, continued between foes in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ITSINTHEPOST (FR) chased outside, went four wide on the last turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the necessary response. OVERDUE stalked outside then bid three deep into the middle turn, tracked again on the backstretch and last turn, bid again alongside a rival into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened late. ZESTFUL dueled between horses then outside a rival, inched away in the stretch the first time, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail into the middle turn and on the backstretch, fell back leaving the final turn and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.60 47.76 1:13.35 1:26.51 1:39.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Check Six 115 1 2 3–2½ 3–1 2–hd 3–1½ 1–hd Velez 9.80 6 Big Base 120 6 6 5–1½ 5–5 3–1½ 1–hd 2–2½ Figueroa 2.40 4 Tiz Toffee 120 4 1 1–1 1–hd 1–1 2–hd 3–1 Delgadillo 1.40 5 Road Test 115 5 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–3½ 4–5 4–8½ Diaz, Jr. 3.10 3 Cee Sam's Girl 120 3 5 6 6 5–hd 5–9 5–80½ Pereira 41.10 2 Tiki Bar Logic 120 2 4 2–hd 2–½ 6 6 6 Talamo 6.80

1 CHECK SIX 21.60 8.80 3.80 6 BIG BASE 4.60 2.80 4 TIZ TOFFEE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $226.00 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $35.70 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5) $14.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $45.25

Winner–Check Six Dbb.f.4 by Papa Clem out of Mz. Winjum, by Yes It's True. Bred by Jim Robinson & Robert Bone (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $265,546 Daily Double Pool $35,754 Exacta Pool $127,228 Quinella Pool $5,422 Superfecta Pool $56,455 Trifecta Pool $98,596. Claimed–Big Base by Jerry Hollendorfer. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Claimed–Tiz Toffee by Rosemary Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-1) paid $615.10. Pick Three Pool $115,331.

CHECK SIX came off the rail early and stalked outside a rival or off the inside, bid between horses in the stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. BIG BASE stalked outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep to put a head in front in the lane and continued gamely to the end. TIZ TOFFEE sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then dueled outside a rival, inched away inside on the second turn, fought back just off the fence in the stretch and held third. ROAD TEST stalked off the rail, angled din leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CEE SAM'S GIRL settled inside then off the rail on the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a response in the lane. TIKI BAR LOGIC stalked inside, bid along the rail on the backstretch, dropped back inside on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Matriarch Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.55 45.55 1:10.18 1:22.30 1:34.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Got Stormy 123 7 7 6–hd 6–1½ 6–1½ 2–1½ 1–¾ Gaffalione 1.40 9 Daddy Is a Legend 123 9 11 11 11 9–½ 5–½ 2–¾ Franco 5.80 11 Juliet Foxtrot 123 11 1 4–hd 4–½ 3–1 1–hd 3–1¼ Geroux 4.60 5 Toinette 123 5 10 10–2½ 8–½ 7–hd 4–1 4–3½ Prat 4.50 1 Storm the Hill 123 1 3 2–hd 2–3 1–hd 3–1 5–nk Bejarano 43.40 6 Simply Breathless 123 6 4 8–hd 7–hd 8–1½ 7–hd 6–1¼ Van Dyke 62.60 3 Significant Form 123 3 5 9–hd 10–1½ 10–½ 10–2½ 7–¾ Velazquez 5.40 10 Giza Goddess 120 10 9 3–1 3–½ 4–hd 8–½ 8–¾ Blanc 35.60 4 Mucho Unusual 120 4 8 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–hd 6–1 9–3¾ Cedillo 53.20 2 Lakerball 120 2 2 7–1 9–hd 11 11 10–3¼ Roman 159.70 8 Painting Corners 123 8 6 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–½ 9–½ 11 Lopez 41.40

7 GOT STORMY 4.80 3.20 2.40 9 DADDY IS A LEGEND 5.60 3.60 11 JULIET FOXTROT (GB) 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $76.80 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $12.80 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $17.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-11-5) $18.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-11) $27.80

Winner–Got Stormy Ch.f.4 by Get Stormy out of Super Phoebe, by Malabar Gold. Bred by Mt. Joy Stables, Pope McLean, MarcMcLean & Pope McLean Jr. (KY). Trainer: Mark E. Casse. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $778,008 Daily Double Pool $56,452 Exacta Pool $371,989 Quinella Pool $9,682 Superfecta Pool $162,277 Trifecta Pool $235,475. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-7) paid $304.55. Pick Three Pool $119,777.

GOT STORMY chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, bid outside a rival to gain the lead past the eighth pole, drifted in under urging, inched clear in deep stretch and held. DADDY IS A LEGEND squeezed just after the start, settled a bit off the rail. split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. JULIET FOXTROT (GB) stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and held third. TOINETTE chased between horses then inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. STORM THE HILL stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid between horses leaving the second turn to put a head in front, continued off the inside in midstretch and weakened late. SIMPLY BREATHLESS (GB) chased three deep, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SIGNIFICANT FORM stalked inside then off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. GIZA GODDESS angled in and stalked outside a rival then between foes into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MUCHO UNUSUAL pulled between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. LAKERBALL settled off the pace inside, saved ground to the stretch and lacked a rally. PAINTING CORNERS sped between horses to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, fought back briefly leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.96 45.98 58.23 1:04.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Summer Fire 122 6 9 5–½ 4–1 2–hd 1–1 Lopez 2.40 12 Rookie Mistake 122 12 1 4–hd 3–1 3–2½ 2–1¾ Gutierrez 7.30 4 Chipper 122 4 12 7–½ 6–½ 4–hd 3–nk Prat 2.20 10 Coalinga Road 122 10 3 2–hd 2–½ 1–hd 4–5¼ Geroux 7.70 8 Audace 122 8 11 11–1 10–hd 7–½ 5–1½ Van Dyke 5.90 3 Squared Straight 122 3 5 9–1½ 8–½ 6–1 6–1½ Bejarano 22.30 1 Perfect Affection 122 1 8 12 12 8–hd 7–hd Talamo 68.40 2 Bill the Commish 122 2 6 1–½ 1–hd 5–4 8–1 Cedillo 11.80 5 Very Irish 122 5 4 8–hd 9–1 11–9 9–3½ Flores 43.50 11 Hawk Hill 122 11 2 3–1 5–hd 9–½ 10–½ Espinoza 93.90 9 U. S. Danger 122 9 7 6–1 7–1½ 10–½ 11–24½ Maldonado 35.00 7 Minimal Mistake 117 7 10 10–½ 11–hd 12 12 Velez 87.30

6 SUMMER FIRE 6.80 4.00 2.60 12 ROOKIE MISTAKE 7.40 4.80 4 CHIPPER 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (6-12) $23.60 $2 QUINELLA (6-12) $27.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-12-4-10) $37.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-12-4) $42.55

Winner–Summer Fire Dbb.c.2 by Creative Cause out of Victoria's On Fire, by Langfuhr. Bred by Heinz J. Steinmann (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Anderson, Robert, Hale, Jr., Richard, Lambert, Jeffrey, Melen, Steve, Rodriguez, Larry, Smith, Virgi. Mutuel Pool $368,664 Daily Double Pool $50,771 Exacta Pool $229,604 Quinella Pool $7,080 Superfecta Pool $97,939 Trifecta Pool $140,191. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-6) paid $64.10. Pick Three Pool $82,041.

SUMMER FIRE between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the lead under some urging and proved best. ROOKIE MISTAKE stalked four wide then bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and held second. CHIPPER squeezed some at the start, chased off the rail then four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. COALINGA ROAD angled in and dueled between horses, fought back on a short lead just off the rail in midstretch and was edged late for third. AUDACE chased outside, went four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SQUARED STRAIGHT stalked inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally. PERFECT AFFECTION saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and improved position. BILL THE COMMISH sent along inside, dueled along the rail, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. VERY IRISH in tight between horses early, chased just off the rail and lacked a rally in the drive. HAWK HILL pressed the pace three deep, dropped back on the turn and weakened. U. S. DANGER pulled between horses and was in tight a half mile out, went four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. MINIMAL MISTAKE chased off the rail, dropped back leaving the turn, gave way and was eased in the lane.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.81 44.39 56.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Wildman Jack 119 9 6 3–2 3–2 1–hd 1–1¾ Bejarano 1.20 2 Tiger Dad 122 2 3 5–2 5–1 5–1 2–¾ Espinoza 3.90 4 Dreams of Valor 124 4 1 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ Maldonado 17.30 7 Blackout 124 6 8 6–hd 6–hd 6–1½ 4–½ Prat 5.20 10 Stop the Violence 124 8 2 1–hd 2–hd 2–hd 5–1 Lopez 4.40 1 Hit the Seam 121 1 5 2–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 6–1¾ Gutierrez 29.30 5 Awesome Heights 119 5 4 7–3 7–4 7–5 7–2¾ Velez 26.90 3 Rigoletto 124 3 9 8–hd 8–hd 8–hd 8–1¼ Flores 50.30 8 Freiburg 121 7 7 9 9 9 9 Cedillo 20.30

11 WILDMAN JACK 4.40 3.00 2.60 2 TIGER DAD 4.20 3.20 4 DREAMS OF VALOR 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-11) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (11-2) $6.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-11) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-4-7) $24.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-4) $35.85

Winner–Wildman Jack B.g.3 by Goldencents out of Orientatious, by Orientate. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: W.C. Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $398,924 Daily Double Pool $40,233 Exacta Pool $247,456 Quinella Pool $7,637 Superfecta Pool $136,132 Trifecta Pool $181,705. Scratched–Erotic, Make It a Triple. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-11) paid $11.65. Pick Three Pool $91,871.

WILDMAN JACK dueled three deep, took a short lead in the stretch and pulled clear in the final sixteenth under a left handed crack of the ship and strong handling. TIGER DAD stalked inside, came out into the stretch and split horses in deep stretch for the place. DREAMS OF VALOR close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. BLACKOUT (FR) chased alongside a foe, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. STOP THE VIOLENCE angled in and dueled between horses, fought back between foes in the drive and lost third late. HIT THE SEAM had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and weakened some late. AWESOME HEIGHTS angled in and save ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. RIGOLETTO (SWI) broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. FREIBURG angled in and settled outside a rival, came out into the stretch and did not rally, then was unsaddled on the clubhouse turn and walked off.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.21 48.52 1:12.99 1:24.99 1:37.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 14 Parkour 120 12 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–2½ Velazquez 4.40 4 Sassyserb 120 4 2 3–hd 3–hd 2–hd 2–hd 2–ns Gaffalione 22.70 7 Reducta 120 6 11 9–1½ 9–2 6–2 5–1½ 3–½ Prat 4.10 9 Cherokee Maiden 120 8 1 2–1½ 2–1 3–1 3–½ 4–nk Figueroa 21.50 13 Lookintogeteven 120 11 12 8–hd 7–hd 8–1½ 7–3 5–ns Espinoza 11.20 8 Awesome Ella 120 7 6 6–1 6–1½ 4–hd 4–hd 6–1½ Lopez 3.70 1 Richies Noble Girl 120 1 8 10–1½ 10–2½ 9–1 8–2 7–¾ Franco 4.20 10 Noble Hearted 120 9 9 4–hd 4–½ 5–1½ 6–1 8–7¼ Bejarano 45.00 12 Augure 115 10 10 5–1 5–hd 7–hd 9–6 9–2¾ Diaz, Jr. 37.90 3 Antigone 120 3 7 11–2 12 12 11–½ 10–4½ T Baze 14.10 5 Big Time Grammy 120 5 5 12 11–½ 11–5 12 11–10 Talamo 34.40 2 M Is for Magic 120 2 4 7–½ 8–½ 10–2 10–1 12 Van Dyke 10.20

14 PARKOUR 10.80 7.20 5.20 4 SASSYSERB 15.80 11.40 7 REDUCTA (GB) 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-14) $41.60 $1 EXACTA (14-4) $90.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-14) $123.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (14-4-7-9) $863.61 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (14-4-7-9-13) $19,084.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (14-4-7) $347.25

Winner–Parkour Ch.f.2 by Carpe Diem out of Gemswick Park, by Speightstown. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $434,084 Daily Double Pool $151,474 Exacta Pool $276,409 Quinella Pool $8,961 Superfecta Pool $135,431 Super High Five Pool $25,012 Trifecta Pool $192,965. Scratched–I Give Up, Undisturbed. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-11-14) paid $33.60. Pick Three Pool $189,565. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-6-6/9/11-14) 4 correct paid $98.95. Pick Four Pool $1,123,988. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-6-6/9/11-14) 5 correct paid $1,337.10. Pick Five Pool $802,422. $2 Pick Six (7-1-7-6-6/9/11-14) 5 out of 6 paid $265.80. $2 Pick Six (7-1-7-6-6/9/11-14) 6 correct paid $65,295.60. Pick Six Pool $301,976. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 10 paid $510.40. Place Pick All Pool $24,076.

PARKOUR had speed outside then angled in and set the pace inside, turned back a rival's bid into the second turn, inched away again, kicked clear and proved best under some urging. SASSYSERB angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, was between rivals through the final furlong and held second. REDUCTA (GB) chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, angled in entering the stretch and was edged for the place. CHEROKEE MAIDEN angled in and stalked inside, bid outside the winner into the second turn then stalked outside the runner-up, came out into the stretch and was edged or third between foes. LOOKINTOGETEVEN hopped in a bit of a slow start, chased three deep then just off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor share five wide on the line. AWESOME ELLA stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between rivals on the line. RICHIES NOBLE GIRL settled inside, steadied and came out early on the second turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. NOBLE HEARTED three deep early, stalked between horses, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. AUGURE four wide early, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. ANTIGONE pulled early, chased ad bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and was not a threat. BIG TIME GRAMMY saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and again into the stretch and was not a factor. M IS FOR MAGIC saved ground chasing the pace, took up in tight quarters and had the rider lose the irons into the second turn and dropped back. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the incident involving M IS FOR MAGIC into the far turn but made no change when they ruled the videotape was inconclusive.