Racing! Del Mar finishes its fall meeting

Stewards’ rulings
We’re back with more rulings here on the conclusion of a long holiday weekend, although the rulings are from earlier.
--Trainer Jerry Wallace was fined $5,000 after his horse Fast Cotton tested positive for Dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory, on May 19 after running in the sixth race at Santa Anita. The horse won the race and was claimed by Hector Palma. On Aug. 8, he was claimed by Brian Koriner. On Sept. 21, he was claimed by Doug O’Neill. It was Wallace’s fourth drug violation in the last 365 days. He was also cited on July 27 for Dexamethasone at Los Alamitos, March 29 for Betamethasone at Los Alamitos and Sept. 16, 2018 for Dexamethasone at Los Alamitos. He was also cited on Jan. 1, 2016 for an excess of Dexamethasone at Santa Anita. (Note: These are the dates of the rulings, not the violations.)
--Jockey Evan Roman was fined $300 for using his riding crop after his horse, Showem Apollo, had reached his maximum placing. The horse finished seventh in the seven horse first race on Nov. 10 at Del Mar. Roman said that his horse was a 2-year-old and he was teaching him how to run. Roman said he couldn’t urge him through the stretch without using his riding crop. The stewards disagreed.
--Trainer Richard Mandella was fined $400 for failing to register his horse Night On the Town as a bleeder before the horse was to run in the sixth race on Nov. 16. The filly was a stewards scratch. Mandella accepted responsibility.
--Trainer Richard Baltas was fined $200 for failing to bring Lady Ninja on time to the receiving barn before the fourth race on Nov. 2, the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. Lady Ninja finished eighth. Baltas brought his assistant Amy Dollase to the hearing and she said the PA system wasn’t working. The stewards said the trainer should know what time the horse should be in the receiving barn.
--Jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr. dropped his appeal on two separate suspensions. In two separate rulings, the stewards suspended him first for Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 26, 27, 28 and 29. And then again, Jan. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 16 and 17, 2020.
Free online magazine
Larry Simpson puts out an online magazine called Ponies 24-7, and it's free. It not only covers thoroughbreds but also harness racing, which we don't cover in this newsletter. This month's issue features actress Eva La Rue, who can be seen around Santa Anita and Del Mar every once in a while.
Del Mar review
The final day of Del Mar’s fall season went off well, so, let’s get right to the results.
Grade 3 $100,000 Cecil B. DeMille Stakes. This race for 2-year-olds running a mile on the turf really was a one-horse show as 15-1 longshot Smooth Like Strait broke on top and held that position all the way around winning by 2 1/2 lengths. It was his second win in four starts.
Smooth Like Strait paid $33.20, $16.20 and $14.20. Goliad was second and Last Opportunity finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Mike McCarthy (winning trainer): “He had a good work at Del Mar this summer before he ran on Pacific Classic day on the dirt and just spun his wheels. It was always in the back of my mind to try him on the grass because he acts like a grass horse. Obviously, [Sunday] he was able to get himself on an easy lead, put them to sleep and the rest is history.”
Geovanni Franco (winning jockey): “He ran well. He showed he could handle the distance nicely. Mike [McCarthy] has done a nice job with him, moving him up and along nicely. He handled this course fine [Sunday]. I think the rain was good for it. For the dirt track, too. They both seem to be very good right now. The winner is a nice colt. He may be ready now to step up and win some other really good races.”
Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup. Oscar Dominguez, the horse, went from last to first to win this 1 1/2-mile turf race by a neck. As usually happens in these long races, there was a slow early pace and Oscar Dominguez was able to bide his time near the back. He entered a tightly bunched group in seventh entering the stretch and went four-wide to gain the victory.
Oscar Dominguez paid $24.20, $7.40 and $5.00. United, the favorite, was second and Ward’n Jerry finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “Hall of Fame ride. This means a lot. We claimed the horse for $40,000 and he’s been overachieving the whole time we’ve had him. Today there was enough pace for him to run at, John [Velazquez] was here to ride him and everything worked out.
John Velasquez (winning jockey): “No special instructions from the trainer. He said ‘You’ve seen the PPs, you know how to ride, go do it.’ That’s how I like it. He came away from there well and the pace was fine. He was comfortable, so I left him alone. When we hit the three-eighths [pole] we squeezed between two horses and then he took it. It sure is nice when they do that.”
Grade 1 $300,000 Matriarch Stakes: Got Stormy, a shipper for Mark Casse, only won by three-quarters of a length but her win was never in doubt when she hit the stretch in this one-mile turf race for fillies and mares.
Got Stormy finished the race in 1:34.24, which was the fastest time since this race moved from Hollywood Park to Del Mar in 2014. Got Stormy paid $4.80, $3.20 and $2.40. Daddy Is a Legend was second and Juliet Foxtrot finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Mark Casse (winning trainer): “She’s amazing. Put her on a van, put her on a plane, she just goes wherever and runs. We kept hearing that she’d only won one Grade I, so we had to fix that. She’s been through a lot in the last month but she just keeps fighting. You don’t get a lot like her. She’ll definitely stay in training next year.”
Tyler Gaffalione (winning jockey): “Funny, I told Mark [Casse] in the paddock: ‘I think this race might set up just like the Fourstardave [at Saratoga on August 10 where she came from well back to win easily]. And if it does, we’ll win.’ Sure enough, it was exactly like that race. Perfect. She just sat back there nice and relaxed and then when it came time she was gone.”
In other news: Baltas won the trainers title with 11 wins during the abbreviated meet. “Every year I get a little bit better horses to train,” Baltas said. “My clients have been backing me and I have a good team working for me. I’ve been second or third and had good meets. This year I just had a little bit better numbers and a little bit more quality of horses. It means a lot.”
Abel Cedillo was the top jockey with 13 wins beating Drayden Van Dyke, who had 12.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday. (Note: The final five races at Aqueduct, including the Grade 3, were canceled when the jockeys refused to ride because of icy conditions.)
Churchill (6): $105,000 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Seven Trumpets ($8.40)
Del Mar (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Cecille B. DeMille Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Smooth Like Strait ($33.20)
Del Mar (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Oscar Dominguez ($24.20)
Del Mar (7): Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on the turf. Winner: Got Stormy ($4.80)
Final thought
Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. We’ll see you on Friday.
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, December 1.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.32 47.79 1:11.16 1:22.88 1:35.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Wound Tight
|124
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–2½
|1–ns
|Cedillo
|2.30
|1
|Big Runnuer
|122
|1
|5
|4–3
|4–1½
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–1
|Espinoza
|4.70
|6
|Three Ay Em
|122
|6
|9
|2–1½
|2–hd
|4–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|Bejarano
|11.80
|13
|Musawaat
|122
|11
|10
|11
|10–2½
|10–2
|7–½
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|4.10
|8
|Farquhar
|115
|8
|3
|9–1½
|8–hd
|7–2
|6–1
|5–nk
|Velez
|20.10
|7
|Battle of Memphis
|122
|7
|4
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–1
|5–1
|6–¾
|Gaffalione
|7.00
|10
|Channel Crossing
|122
|9
|1
|3–hd
|3–2
|3–hd
|4–hd
|7–nk
|Figueroa
|45.20
|4
|Colosi
|122
|4
|8
|10–hd
|11
|11
|11
|8–1¼
|T Baze
|6.80
|12
|Captivate
|122
|10
|11
|8–hd
|7–hd
|9–hd
|10–1
|9–hd
|Gryder
|33.40
|2
|Cupid's Claws
|122
|2
|7
|7–½
|9–2
|8–hd
|9–hd
|10–1¼
|Talamo
|12.00
|5
|Soul Beam
|122
|5
|6
|5–1
|5–½
|6–½
|8–1½
|11
|Valdivia, Jr.
|69.50
|3
|WOUND TIGHT
|6.60
|4.00
|3.40
|1
|BIG RUNNUER
|6.80
|5.00
|6
|THREE AY EM
|6.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$18.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-3)
|$18.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-13)
|$80.13
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6)
|$88.75
Winner–Wound Tight B.g.4 by Coil out of Bellsblade, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Matt Nelson (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Matt Nelson. Mutuel Pool $232,971 Exacta Pool $145,783 Quinella Pool $6,423 Superfecta Pool $54,738 Trifecta Pool $84,063. Scratched–Hermaphrodite (FR), Play Money, Storm the Bastille (FR).
WOUND TIGHT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn, fought back when headed in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. BIG RUNNUER stalked inside then a bit off the rail, went three deep into the second turn, bid outside the winner to put a head in front in midstretch but was outgamed late. THREE AY EM stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch, tracked the winner inside on the second turn, came out a bit in the stretch and held third. MUSAWAAT (GB) angled in and settled outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. FARQUHAR chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and had a mild late bid. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) was in a good position chasing the pace outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. CHANNEL CROSSING stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the backstretch, angled in alongside a foe on the second turn and lacked the needed response in the drive. COLOSI a bit washy at the gate, saved ground off the pace, came out some into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CAPTIVATE broke a bit slowly, chased between horses or outside a rival to the stretch and did not rally. CUPID'S CLAWS saved ground off the pace, continued inside into the stretch and lacked the needed response. SOUL BEAM angled in and stalked the pace inside, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 45.18 57.56 1:10.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Miss Stormy D
|122
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–4
|1–1
|1–3¾
|Franco
|5.00
|4
|Sunny Dale
|122
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–5
|2–6¾
|Van Dyke
|0.30
|6
|Miss Tokyo
|122
|5
|3
|3–3
|3–3
|3–4
|3–2¼
|Cedillo
|6.00
|5
|Surreptitious
|122
|4
|5
|4–4½
|4–5
|4–5
|4–6¼
|Bejarano
|17.40
|1
|Too Hot for Curlin
|122
|1
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Franco
|10.20
|2
|MISS STORMY D
|12.00
|3.40
|2.40
|4
|SUNNY DALE
|2.10
|2.10
|6
|MISS TOKYO
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$50.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$11.00
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$5.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6)
|$12.35
Winner–Miss Stormy D B.f.3 by Tapizar out of Miss Relentless, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Lantern Hill Farm LLC, Phil Needham &Judy Needham (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $208,017 Daily Double Pool $43,284 Exacta Pool $96,782 Quinella Pool $3,984 Trifecta Pool $64,433. Scratched–Exchange West.
MISS STORMY D had good early speed and dueled inside, gained the advantage in upper stretch, inched away under some urging in midstretch and won clear. SUNNY DALE dueled between horses then outside the winner, fought back in upper stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second best. MISS TOKYO prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and held third. SURREPTITIOUS chased off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN dropped back inside and saved ground off the pace and lacked a response in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Cecil B. DeMille Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.91 47.99 1:12.48 1:24.69 1:36.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Smooth Like Strait
|120
|11
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–2½
|Franco
|15.60
|7
|Goliad
|120
|7
|6
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–¾
|Prat
|4.60
|12
|Last Opportunity
|120
|12
|13
|11–3
|10–½
|11–hd
|8–hd
|3–ns
|Franco
|31.40
|1
|Hit the Road
|124
|1
|11
|12–½
|13
|12–1½
|7–hd
|4–½
|Espinoza
|2.30
|8
|Liar Liar
|120
|8
|4
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–1
|6–hd
|5–1¼
|Bejarano
|19.90
|5
|Albert Park
|122
|5
|2
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|5–1
|6–nk
|Geroux
|9.90
|2
|Encoder
|124
|2
|5
|7–hd
|7–½
|7–½
|9–½
|7–hd
|Velazquez
|6.30
|13
|Go Time
|118
|13
|7
|2–½
|2–½
|2–½
|4–1
|8–½
|Lopez
|20.30
|4
|Hariboux
|120
|4
|9
|8–1
|8–1
|8–1
|10–1
|9–ns
|Van Dyke
|17.50
|6
|Fore Left
|122
|6
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|2–½
|10–nk
|Gutierrez
|24.40
|3
|Kanderel
|120
|3
|10
|10–hd
|11–1½
|10–hd
|11–1½
|11–1¼
|Velez
|5.50
|10
|Midnight Jostar
|119
|10
|12
|13
|12–½
|13
|12–hd
|12–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|102.30
|9
|War Beast
|120
|9
|8
|9–hd
|9–hd
|9–hd
|13
|13
|Cedillo
|24.50
|11
|SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT
|33.20
|16.20
|14.20
|7
|GOLIAD
|7.60
|4.80
|12
|LAST OPPORTUNITY (IRE)
|16.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11)
|$340.80
|$1 EXACTA (11-7)
|$96.90
|$2 QUINELLA (7-11)
|$101.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-7-12-1)
|$1,314.47
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-7-12)
|$1,261.00
Winner–Smooth Like Strait B.c.2 by Midnight Lute out of Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. Bred by Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $392,560 Daily Double Pool $38,582 Exacta Pool $246,378 Quinella Pool $7,217 Superfecta Pool $106,937 Trifecta Pool $162,025. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-11) paid $308.80. Pick Three Pool $103,165.
SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT sped between horses to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside then a bit off the rail, kicked away under some urging in the stretch and won clear under steady handling. GOLIAD stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and outfinished foes for the place. LAST OPPORTUNITY (IRE) broke slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then between horses into and on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and rallied between horses. HIT THE ROAD dropped back and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. LIAR LIAR (IRE) chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. ALBERT PARK saved ground chasing the pace, continued insider in the drive and lacked the needed rally. ENCODER chased along the inside, came out into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary response. GO TIME angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HARIBOUX (GB) pulled between horses then chased outside a rival or between foes, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FORE LEFT angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch then angled back in and weakened in the final furlong. KANDEREL saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and did not rally. MIDNIGHT JOSTAR angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn and lacked the necessary response in the drive. WAR BEAST chased three deep, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. HAND TIMED.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.50 45.59 1:10.67 1:17.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Horse Greedy
|115
|4
|3
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–3
|1–ns
|Velez
|12.10
|2
|Much Better
|118
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–¾
|Van Dyke
|1.70
|1
|California Street
|120
|1
|5
|5
|5
|2–½
|3–3¼
|Prat
|4.50
|5
|Lil Milo
|122
|5
|4
|4–5
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–3¼
|T Baze
|14.70
|3
|Instagrand
|118
|3
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|5
|5
|Smith
|1.00
|4
|HORSE GREEDY
|26.20
|6.20
|3.80
|2
|MUCH BETTER
|3.20
|2.20
|1
|CALIFORNIA STREET
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-4)
|$397.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$36.30
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$21.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)
|$45.45
Winner–Horse Greedy Dbb.g.6 by Horse Greeley out of Southern Breeze, by General Royal. Bred by Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr & MarcMcLean (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $228,185 Daily Double Pool $37,408 Exacta Pool $101,675 Quinella Pool $3,657 Trifecta Pool $79,917. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-11-4) paid $774.95. Pick Three Pool $41,490.
HORSE GREEDY prompted the pace three deep between foes, stalked on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid three wide under left handed urging past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed late. MUCH BETTER sped to the early lead, dueled inside foes but a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back between horses past midstretch and to the wire. CALIFORNIA STREET saved ground chasing the pace, inched forward leaving the turn, bid along the rail past midstretch and continued willingly late. LIL MILO pressed the pace four wide then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. INSTAGRAND dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.68 48.65 1:13.43 1:38.83 2:03.79 2:28.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|1 Mile
|1¼ Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Oscar Dominguez
|122
|7
|9–½
|10
|10
|9–hd
|7–2
|1–nk
|Velazquez
|11.10
|10
|United
|122
|10
|8–½
|7–hd
|9–½
|10
|6–hd
|2–hd
|Prat
|1.00
|1
|Ward 'n Jerry
|122
|1
|5–1½
|6–½
|8–1
|8–hd
|5–1
|3–¾
|Geroux
|23.30
|6
|Cleopatra's Strike
|124
|6
|7–1
|8–hd
|7–½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|4–2½
|Franco
|4.40
|5
|Chosen Vessel
|122
|5
|3–½
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1
|5–¾
|T Baze
|43.10
|2
|Brown Storm
|124
|2
|2–1
|3–1
|4–hd
|7–hd
|8–1
|6–1¼
|Cedillo
|27.60
|4
|High Promise
|122
|4
|4–hd
|5–1
|5–½
|5–1
|4–hd
|7–2¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|53.20
|8
|Itsinthepost
|124
|8
|10
|9–1½
|6–hd
|6–hd
|9–1
|8–3¼
|Van Dyke
|6.60
|9
|Overdue
|122
|9
|6–½
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–1
|3–hd
|9–4½
|Smith
|7.80
|3
|Zestful
|122
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–hd
|10
|10
|Talamo
|13.70
|7
|OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE)
|24.20
|7.40
|5.00
|10
|UNITED
|2.80
|2.40
|1
|WARD 'N JERRY
|9.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$397.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-10)
|$34.70
|$2 QUINELLA (7-10)
|$21.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-1-6)
|$157.68
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-1)
|$231.35
Winner–Oscar Dominguez (IRE) Ch.g.6 by Zoffany (IRE) out of American Queen (FR), by Fairy King. Bred by Whisperview Trading Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $420,257 Daily Double Pool $59,415 Exacta Pool $227,011 Quinella Pool $8,070 Superfecta Pool $112,823 Trifecta Pool $160,074. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-4-7) paid $1,597.95. Pick Three Pool $146,674. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-11-4-7) 4 correct paid $11,713.30. Pick Four Pool $276,277. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/9/11/14-2-11-4-7) 5 correct paid $31,048.75. Pick Five Pool $794,416.
OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the final turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up late. UNITED angled in outside a rival then tugged between horses in the first stretch, chased three deep, came six wide into the stretch and finished well. WARD 'N JERRY saved ground chasing the pace, split rivals in tight leaving the final turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between rivals past midstretch to gain a slim advantage in deep stretch and continued gamely. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE stalked the pace a bit off the rail then between horses, came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. CHOSEN VESSEL stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid between foes on the middle turn then dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the final turn, continued inside in the stretch and was overtaken late. BROWN STORM (CHI) pulled along the inside stalking the pace, came out for room into the stretch and was outfinished. HIGH PROMISE stalked between horses, continued between foes in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ITSINTHEPOST (FR) chased outside, went four wide on the last turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the necessary response. OVERDUE stalked outside then bid three deep into the middle turn, tracked again on the backstretch and last turn, bid again alongside a rival into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened late. ZESTFUL dueled between horses then outside a rival, inched away in the stretch the first time, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail into the middle turn and on the backstretch, fell back leaving the final turn and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.60 47.76 1:13.35 1:26.51 1:39.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Check Six
|115
|1
|2
|3–2½
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|1–hd
|Velez
|9.80
|6
|Big Base
|120
|6
|6
|5–1½
|5–5
|3–1½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|Figueroa
|2.40
|4
|Tiz Toffee
|120
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–hd
|3–1
|Delgadillo
|1.40
|5
|Road Test
|115
|5
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–3½
|4–5
|4–8½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.10
|3
|Cee Sam's Girl
|120
|3
|5
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–9
|5–80½
|Pereira
|41.10
|2
|Tiki Bar Logic
|120
|2
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|6
|6
|6
|Talamo
|6.80
|1
|CHECK SIX
|21.60
|8.80
|3.80
|6
|BIG BASE
|4.60
|2.80
|4
|TIZ TOFFEE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$226.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$35.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$25.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5)
|$14.59
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4)
|$45.25
Winner–Check Six Dbb.f.4 by Papa Clem out of Mz. Winjum, by Yes It's True. Bred by Jim Robinson & Robert Bone (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $265,546 Daily Double Pool $35,754 Exacta Pool $127,228 Quinella Pool $5,422 Superfecta Pool $56,455 Trifecta Pool $98,596. Claimed–Big Base by Jerry Hollendorfer. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Claimed–Tiz Toffee by Rosemary Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-1) paid $615.10. Pick Three Pool $115,331.
CHECK SIX came off the rail early and stalked outside a rival or off the inside, bid between horses in the stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. BIG BASE stalked outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep to put a head in front in the lane and continued gamely to the end. TIZ TOFFEE sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then dueled outside a rival, inched away inside on the second turn, fought back just off the fence in the stretch and held third. ROAD TEST stalked off the rail, angled din leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CEE SAM'S GIRL settled inside then off the rail on the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a response in the lane. TIKI BAR LOGIC stalked inside, bid along the rail on the backstretch, dropped back inside on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Matriarch Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.55 45.55 1:10.18 1:22.30 1:34.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Got Stormy
|123
|7
|7
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–1½
|2–1½
|1–¾
|Gaffalione
|1.40
|9
|Daddy Is a Legend
|123
|9
|11
|11
|11
|9–½
|5–½
|2–¾
|Franco
|5.80
|11
|Juliet Foxtrot
|123
|11
|1
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–1
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Geroux
|4.60
|5
|Toinette
|123
|5
|10
|10–2½
|8–½
|7–hd
|4–1
|4–3½
|Prat
|4.50
|1
|Storm the Hill
|123
|1
|3
|2–hd
|2–3
|1–hd
|3–1
|5–nk
|Bejarano
|43.40
|6
|Simply Breathless
|123
|6
|4
|8–hd
|7–hd
|8–1½
|7–hd
|6–1¼
|Van Dyke
|62.60
|3
|Significant Form
|123
|3
|5
|9–hd
|10–1½
|10–½
|10–2½
|7–¾
|Velazquez
|5.40
|10
|Giza Goddess
|120
|10
|9
|3–1
|3–½
|4–hd
|8–½
|8–¾
|Blanc
|35.60
|4
|Mucho Unusual
|120
|4
|8
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–hd
|6–1
|9–3¾
|Cedillo
|53.20
|2
|Lakerball
|120
|2
|2
|7–1
|9–hd
|11
|11
|10–3¼
|Roman
|159.70
|8
|Painting Corners
|123
|8
|6
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–½
|9–½
|11
|Lopez
|41.40
|7
|GOT STORMY
|4.80
|3.20
|2.40
|9
|DADDY IS A LEGEND
|5.60
|3.60
|11
|JULIET FOXTROT (GB)
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$76.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-9)
|$12.80
|$2 QUINELLA (7-9)
|$17.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-11-5)
|$18.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-11)
|$27.80
Winner–Got Stormy Ch.f.4 by Get Stormy out of Super Phoebe, by Malabar Gold. Bred by Mt. Joy Stables, Pope McLean, MarcMcLean & Pope McLean Jr. (KY). Trainer: Mark E. Casse. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $778,008 Daily Double Pool $56,452 Exacta Pool $371,989 Quinella Pool $9,682 Superfecta Pool $162,277 Trifecta Pool $235,475. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-7) paid $304.55. Pick Three Pool $119,777.
GOT STORMY chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, bid outside a rival to gain the lead past the eighth pole, drifted in under urging, inched clear in deep stretch and held. DADDY IS A LEGEND squeezed just after the start, settled a bit off the rail. split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. JULIET FOXTROT (GB) stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and held third. TOINETTE chased between horses then inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. STORM THE HILL stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid between horses leaving the second turn to put a head in front, continued off the inside in midstretch and weakened late. SIMPLY BREATHLESS (GB) chased three deep, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SIGNIFICANT FORM stalked inside then off the rail, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. GIZA GODDESS angled in and stalked outside a rival then between foes into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MUCHO UNUSUAL pulled between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. LAKERBALL settled off the pace inside, saved ground to the stretch and lacked a rally. PAINTING CORNERS sped between horses to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, fought back briefly leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.96 45.98 58.23 1:04.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Summer Fire
|122
|6
|9
|5–½
|4–1
|2–hd
|1–1
|Lopez
|2.40
|12
|Rookie Mistake
|122
|12
|1
|4–hd
|3–1
|3–2½
|2–1¾
|Gutierrez
|7.30
|4
|Chipper
|122
|4
|12
|7–½
|6–½
|4–hd
|3–nk
|Prat
|2.20
|10
|Coalinga Road
|122
|10
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–hd
|4–5¼
|Geroux
|7.70
|8
|Audace
|122
|8
|11
|11–1
|10–hd
|7–½
|5–1½
|Van Dyke
|5.90
|3
|Squared Straight
|122
|3
|5
|9–1½
|8–½
|6–1
|6–1½
|Bejarano
|22.30
|1
|Perfect Affection
|122
|1
|8
|12
|12
|8–hd
|7–hd
|Talamo
|68.40
|2
|Bill the Commish
|122
|2
|6
|1–½
|1–hd
|5–4
|8–1
|Cedillo
|11.80
|5
|Very Irish
|122
|5
|4
|8–hd
|9–1
|11–9
|9–3½
|Flores
|43.50
|11
|Hawk Hill
|122
|11
|2
|3–1
|5–hd
|9–½
|10–½
|Espinoza
|93.90
|9
|U. S. Danger
|122
|9
|7
|6–1
|7–1½
|10–½
|11–24½
|Maldonado
|35.00
|7
|Minimal Mistake
|117
|7
|10
|10–½
|11–hd
|12
|12
|Velez
|87.30
|6
|SUMMER FIRE
|6.80
|4.00
|2.60
|12
|ROOKIE MISTAKE
|7.40
|4.80
|4
|CHIPPER
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$20.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-12)
|$23.60
|$2 QUINELLA (6-12)
|$27.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-12-4-10)
|$37.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-12-4)
|$42.55
Winner–Summer Fire Dbb.c.2 by Creative Cause out of Victoria's On Fire, by Langfuhr. Bred by Heinz J. Steinmann (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Anderson, Robert, Hale, Jr., Richard, Lambert, Jeffrey, Melen, Steve, Rodriguez, Larry, Smith, Virgi. Mutuel Pool $368,664 Daily Double Pool $50,771 Exacta Pool $229,604 Quinella Pool $7,080 Superfecta Pool $97,939 Trifecta Pool $140,191. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-6) paid $64.10. Pick Three Pool $82,041.
SUMMER FIRE between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the lead under some urging and proved best. ROOKIE MISTAKE stalked four wide then bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and held second. CHIPPER squeezed some at the start, chased off the rail then four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. COALINGA ROAD angled in and dueled between horses, fought back on a short lead just off the rail in midstretch and was edged late for third. AUDACE chased outside, went four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SQUARED STRAIGHT stalked inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally. PERFECT AFFECTION saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and improved position. BILL THE COMMISH sent along inside, dueled along the rail, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. VERY IRISH in tight between horses early, chased just off the rail and lacked a rally in the drive. HAWK HILL pressed the pace three deep, dropped back on the turn and weakened. U. S. DANGER pulled between horses and was in tight a half mile out, went four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. MINIMAL MISTAKE chased off the rail, dropped back leaving the turn, gave way and was eased in the lane.
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.81 44.39 56.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Wildman Jack
|119
|9
|6
|3–2
|3–2
|1–hd
|1–1¾
|Bejarano
|1.20
|2
|Tiger Dad
|122
|2
|3
|5–2
|5–1
|5–1
|2–¾
|Espinoza
|3.90
|4
|Dreams of Valor
|124
|4
|1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|Maldonado
|17.30
|7
|Blackout
|124
|6
|8
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–1½
|4–½
|Prat
|5.20
|10
|Stop the Violence
|124
|8
|2
|1–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|5–1
|Lopez
|4.40
|1
|Hit the Seam
|121
|1
|5
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–1½
|6–1¾
|Gutierrez
|29.30
|5
|Awesome Heights
|119
|5
|4
|7–3
|7–4
|7–5
|7–2¾
|Velez
|26.90
|3
|Rigoletto
|124
|3
|9
|8–hd
|8–hd
|8–hd
|8–1¼
|Flores
|50.30
|8
|Freiburg
|121
|7
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Cedillo
|20.30
|11
|WILDMAN JACK
|4.40
|3.00
|2.60
|2
|TIGER DAD
|4.20
|3.20
|4
|DREAMS OF VALOR
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-11)
|$17.80
|$1 EXACTA (11-2)
|$6.90
|$2 QUINELLA (2-11)
|$9.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-4-7)
|$24.07
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-4)
|$35.85
Winner–Wildman Jack B.g.3 by Goldencents out of Orientatious, by Orientate. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: W.C. Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $398,924 Daily Double Pool $40,233 Exacta Pool $247,456 Quinella Pool $7,637 Superfecta Pool $136,132 Trifecta Pool $181,705. Scratched–Erotic, Make It a Triple.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-11) paid $11.65. Pick Three Pool $91,871.
WILDMAN JACK dueled three deep, took a short lead in the stretch and pulled clear in the final sixteenth under a left handed crack of the ship and strong handling. TIGER DAD stalked inside, came out into the stretch and split horses in deep stretch for the place. DREAMS OF VALOR close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. BLACKOUT (FR) chased alongside a foe, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. STOP THE VIOLENCE angled in and dueled between horses, fought back between foes in the drive and lost third late. HIT THE SEAM had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and weakened some late. AWESOME HEIGHTS angled in and save ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. RIGOLETTO (SWI) broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. FREIBURG angled in and settled outside a rival, came out into the stretch and did not rally, then was unsaddled on the clubhouse turn and walked off.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.21 48.52 1:12.99 1:24.99 1:37.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|14
|Parkour
|120
|12
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–2½
|Velazquez
|4.40
|4
|Sassyserb
|120
|4
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–ns
|Gaffalione
|22.70
|7
|Reducta
|120
|6
|11
|9–1½
|9–2
|6–2
|5–1½
|3–½
|Prat
|4.10
|9
|Cherokee Maiden
|120
|8
|1
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–1
|3–½
|4–nk
|Figueroa
|21.50
|13
|Lookintogeteven
|120
|11
|12
|8–hd
|7–hd
|8–1½
|7–3
|5–ns
|Espinoza
|11.20
|8
|Awesome Ella
|120
|7
|6
|6–1
|6–1½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–1½
|Lopez
|3.70
|1
|Richies Noble Girl
|120
|1
|8
|10–1½
|10–2½
|9–1
|8–2
|7–¾
|Franco
|4.20
|10
|Noble Hearted
|120
|9
|9
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–1½
|6–1
|8–7¼
|Bejarano
|45.00
|12
|Augure
|115
|10
|10
|5–1
|5–hd
|7–hd
|9–6
|9–2¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|37.90
|3
|Antigone
|120
|3
|7
|11–2
|12
|12
|11–½
|10–4½
|T Baze
|14.10
|5
|Big Time Grammy
|120
|5
|5
|12
|11–½
|11–5
|12
|11–10
|Talamo
|34.40
|2
|M Is for Magic
|120
|2
|4
|7–½
|8–½
|10–2
|10–1
|12
|Van Dyke
|10.20
|14
|PARKOUR
|10.80
|7.20
|5.20
|4
|SASSYSERB
|15.80
|11.40
|7
|REDUCTA (GB)
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-14)
|$41.60
|$1 EXACTA (14-4)
|$90.50
|$2 QUINELLA (4-14)
|$123.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (14-4-7-9)
|$863.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (14-4-7-9-13)
|$19,084.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (14-4-7)
|$347.25
Winner–Parkour Ch.f.2 by Carpe Diem out of Gemswick Park, by Speightstown. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $434,084 Daily Double Pool $151,474 Exacta Pool $276,409 Quinella Pool $8,961 Superfecta Pool $135,431 Super High Five Pool $25,012 Trifecta Pool $192,965. Scratched–I Give Up, Undisturbed.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-11-14) paid $33.60. Pick Three Pool $189,565. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-6-6/9/11-14) 4 correct paid $98.95. Pick Four Pool $1,123,988. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-6-6/9/11-14) 5 correct paid $1,337.10. Pick Five Pool $802,422. $2 Pick Six (7-1-7-6-6/9/11-14) 5 out of 6 paid $265.80. $2 Pick Six (7-1-7-6-6/9/11-14) 6 correct paid $65,295.60. Pick Six Pool $301,976. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 10 paid $510.40. Place Pick All Pool $24,076.
PARKOUR had speed outside then angled in and set the pace inside, turned back a rival's bid into the second turn, inched away again, kicked clear and proved best under some urging. SASSYSERB angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, was between rivals through the final furlong and held second. REDUCTA (GB) chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, angled in entering the stretch and was edged for the place. CHEROKEE MAIDEN angled in and stalked inside, bid outside the winner into the second turn then stalked outside the runner-up, came out into the stretch and was edged or third between foes. LOOKINTOGETEVEN hopped in a bit of a slow start, chased three deep then just off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor share five wide on the line. AWESOME ELLA stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between rivals on the line. RICHIES NOBLE GIRL settled inside, steadied and came out early on the second turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. NOBLE HEARTED three deep early, stalked between horses, went three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. AUGURE four wide early, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. ANTIGONE pulled early, chased ad bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and was not a threat. BIG TIME GRAMMY saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and again into the stretch and was not a factor. M IS FOR MAGIC saved ground chasing the pace, took up in tight quarters and had the rider lose the irons into the second turn and dropped back. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the incident involving M IS FOR MAGIC into the far turn but made no change when they ruled the videotape was inconclusive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|4,544
|$774,571
|Inter-Track
|6,390
|$3,259,443
|Out of State
|N/A
|$10,748,932
|TOTAL
|10,934
|$14,782,946