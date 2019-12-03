Skating group says it didn’t mean to nominate Holocaust-themed outfit for best costume

The International Skating Union is likely to be a lot more careful in the future before it posts award nominations. This after the organization said it accidentally put a Holocaust-themed costume up for an honor.

During a Grand Prix of Figure Skating event last month in Sapparo, Japan, Russian skater Anton Shulepov performed his free-skate routine in an outfit that was offensive. Worn while Shulepov skated to music from “Schindler’s List,” the costume featured a yellow Star of David, jail stripes and other elements of uniforms worn in Nazi concentration camps.

But when the ISU announced the nominees for its 2019 skating awards earlier this week, Shulepov’s objectionable ensemble made the short list for best costume.

“Anton Shulepov’s apparent decision to evoke painful Holocaust imagery as part of his routine was insensitive and offensive,” Jonathan A Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, told The Guardian."We are surprised that the International Skating Union initially posted a picture of this costume as a nominee for costume of the year.”

The ISU has since issued an apology, saying it nominated the Auschwitz-themed costume by accident and really meant to honor the red-and-black blazer/turtleneck ensemble Shulepov wore during the short program at the same event.

Russia’s Anton Shulepov performs during the men’s short program at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating on Nov. 22 in Sapporo, Japan. (Junko Kimura-Matsumoto / AFP via Getty Images)

“This error has been corrected and the ISU sincerely apologizes for this mistake and the bad sentiments it has caused,” the organization tweeted.