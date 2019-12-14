UFC 245: Amanda Nunes keeps title in record win

It wasn’t a vintage Amanda Nunes performance but the end result was familiar. Nunes further cemented her place as the greatest female mixed martial arts fighter ever Saturday night at UFC 245 with a unanimous decision win over Germaine de Randamie to retain her women’s bantamweight title and claim her 10th consecutive victory.

Nunes, who had defeated De Randamie in the first round six years ago, looked like she would duplicate that performance in dominating the opening round, but De Randamie came back and Nunes was forced to go to the ground and set the record for most takedowns landed in a UFC women’s title fight (eight) in order to record the most wins in UFC women’s history (12).

“I feel like I’m two people,” Nunes said. “Outside of the cage, I’m Amanda and inside the cage I’m a lioness. In the jungle you have to fight. Sometimes I surprise myself. I talk to myself and I wonder how I did this. It’s amazing. I always talk to myself and I’m even amazed at what I’ve done. I know that sounds crazy but I believe in myself and I want to remind myself how good I am.”

Nunes has thoroughly dominated her competition in becoming the first female to become a two-division champion in the UFC. After defeating Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in the first round, her next big-name opponent may have to come outside of the UFC. Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medal winning boxer and a champion in two weight classes, was at T-Mobile Arena Saturday and was shown on the video board prior to the fifth round. Shields talked to UFC President Dana White about a potential dream fight between the two champions.

“I had a talk with Dana and we talked about me and Amanda Nunes meeting up in the future,” Shields said. “He said it’s definitely possible. We just have to figure out the weight classes but it’s possible and I’m ready to go whenever she’s ready and he’s ready.”

Despite her undisputed place in UFC history, Nunes was not the main event of the company’s final pay-per-view of 2019. For the first time since winning the bantamweight title in UFC 200 in 2016 she wasn’t in the main event or co-main event as UFC 245 featured three championship fights for just the fifth time and first time since 2017.

The career of UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber may have came to an end after he was dropped in the third round by a front kick from Petr Yan.