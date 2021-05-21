Can Cris Cyborg reclaim GOAT status without beating Amanda Nunes?

It’s lonely at the top for MMA’s dominant female featherweight world champions.

Former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta champion Cris Cyborg will defend her 145-pound Bellator title Friday night against Leslie Smith, a 38-year-old opponent she obliterated in 81 seconds in 2016.

The 140-pound catchweight fight five years ago against Smith marked Cyborg’s highly anticipated UFC debut. At the time, the Brazilian brawler born Cristiane Justino Venâncio was making her homecoming in front of 50,000 fans as a dominant tour de force.

She continued to be just that after the technical knockout win, capturing the UFC crown along the way — until she met her conqueror in Amanda Nunes, who stunned and stopped Cyborg in just 51 seconds in 2018.

Cyborg’s seven-fight UFC career ended after she had a nasty spat and split with UFC president Dana White in the summer of 2019. Soon afterward, she signed with Bellator.

In her first fight for the promotion last year at the Forum, Cyborg dismantled Julia Budd for the title she now holds.

In August, the 35-year-old Cyborg (23-2) defended her crown for the first time and choked out Arlene Blencowe. The win led her to the Pleasant Hill-based Smith (12-8-1), who hopes her fate and fortunes will be different in the sequel after going 4-1 since the Cyborg loss.

“I believe [Smith is] a better fighter than before. I respect all of my opponents who step in the cage. She’s a tough girl and has been fighting for a long time and she wants to take my title,” said Cyborg, who lives and trains in Huntington Beach.

Cyborg and Smith have kept a cordial relationship since their fight. The former invited “The Peacemaker” to be an instructor for her fitness camp aimed at empowering women.

“I’m definitely a lot better now too than I was five years ago,” Cyborg said. “When you love your job, it’s easy. Signing with Bellator added to my fire. If you watch my fights, you’ll see that I’m still improving with my grappling and jiu-jitsu. I feel more comfortable.”

Cyborg also remains comfortable, and somewhat unbothered, knowing that Nunes bruised her mystique and aura. Cyborg, a women’s MMA pioneer and legend regardless of gender, said she’ll let the fans argue who they deem to be the greatest of all time once she and Nunes retire.

“Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win, but I give everything that I‘ve got,” she said. “It was [Nunes’] day that day. There is nothing you can do. I just have to go forward. I always step in the cage looking to do my best.”

Nunes (21-4), unbeaten since 2015, now sits comfortably on the women’s throne with a 12-fight win streak, including victories over Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko.

A bout of “he-said, she-said” ensued between UFC’s White and Cyborg during Nunes rematch negotiations and a sequel was never scheduled before Cyborg’s unceremonious break-up with the organization.

Much like Cyborg’s lack of highly touted contenders — she’ll be nearly a -1000 favorite against Smith — the same can be said of Nunes.

The talent pool in the UFC’s women’s featherweight division is so sparse the company does not even list a top 15 ranking for the weight class. Nunes also holds the UFC’s bantamweight title but has not fought in the division since 2019.

A prolific puncher, Cyborg previously won gold medals in jiu-jitsu and freestyle wrestling, and she’s even scored big wins in kickboxing. Cyborg could soon spice up her career with the sweet science.

“I always had a dream to do a boxing fight. I love the challenge, and it’s truly in my heart. If the opportunity comes, I will do it,” she said.

Is it possible for the top two female fighters of all time to further their legacies, and help settle the debate between them if they never fight each other again and instead face second-tier opposition?

“I don’t really think about Amanda anymore. If the [rematch] happens in the future, it’s going to be welcomed,” said Cyborg.

“People can argue who they think is the best woman fighter of all time or not. Beating [Nunes] or not is not going to impact or change who I am. No fighter has done what I’ve done in the sport. I’m going to continue my legacy with or without her. I want to be the people’s champion and an example to younger girls who want to be a fighter. That motivates me every day.”

The rematch between Cyborg and Smith will be broadcast Friday on Showtime beginning at 6 p.m. PDT from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.