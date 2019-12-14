UFC 245 live updates: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

The Ultimate Fighting Championship wraps up its 2019 pay-per-view slate with a card in Las Vegas featuring three title bouts. In the main event, the controversial Colby Covington (15-1) challenges champion Kamaru Usman (15-1) for the UFC welterweight title. Max Holloway (21-4) looks to defend his UFC featherweight title for the fourth time when he meets Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski (20-1). Amanda Nunes (18-4) also looks to further her claim as the greatest women’s fighter of all time when she defends her bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie (9-3). We’ll have coverage of all the evening’s bouts here.

Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota

UFC 245 kicks off with what oddsmakers installed as the closest fight of the evening. Hawaiian competitor Punahele Soriano makes his UFC debut undefeated at 6-0 after advancing from Dana White’ Contender Series. The Polish star Oskar Piechota looks to rebound from consecutive submission losses that were the first two of his career.