Racing! Happy holidays to everyone

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we finish up the final newsletter of this racing year. And, I didn’t miss a one.

Well, this does it for this year, and by year I mean racing year. Sure, we’ll be back on Dec. 26 of this year but I always look at that like next racing year. It has no doubt been the most challenging of my four years covering this sport. I don’t see things changing the early part of next year. My hope is to be writing about how racing has completely changed the safety paradigm for next year.

So, with that, I wish all of our readers the best holiday season, even those of you who think I am an idiot.

Stewards’ rulings

Advertisement

We’ve got the first set of stewards’ minutes from Los Alamitos although none of them are really from Los Alamitos. So, let’s get right to the few we have.

--Apprentice jockey Victor Flores was granted an extension of 219 days to his apprentice status or until he reaches 40 wins, whichever comes first. Because of injuries, Flores missed 219 days. He provided medical documentation to that fact. His apprenticeship was supposed to expire on July 14, 2020 because he won his fifth race on July 15, 2018. He will now retain his apprentice status until Feb. 18, 2021. Flores has ridden nine winners when the ruling was issued.

--Jockey Eswan Flores was fined $300 for use of the riding crop after his horse, Rigoletto, was clearly out of the ninth race at Del Mar on Dec. 1. Rigoletto finished eighth in a nine-horse race. Flores did not show for the hearing but did admit he made an error while talking to stewards after the race.

--Groom Pedro V. Ledezma has been reinstated after completing his Winners’ Foundation program. Ledezma was suspended on Aug. 31 at Del Mar after he was found passed out in the vegetation near the race track. He was taken into custody by the San Diego County Sherriff’s Office. In the original ruling, trainer Alfredo Marquez said he would employ Ledezma.

Advertisement

Say what?

We don’t cover stewards’ rulings from Northern California but eagled-eyed Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form spotted this one. You can read his story here. It’s something I’ve never seen before. Maybe you, but not me.

Jockeys Julien Couton and Silvio Amador were both suspended 30 calendar days for sharing a whip in a race at Golden Gate. Say what? Now, it’s also significant the suspension was calendar days because there is no racing between now and Dec. 26, so that part of the suspension could be called vacation. (Yes, they are missing out on riding horses in the morning, which can lead to mounts.)

According to Andersen, Coulton was riding Olive You More and Amador was riding Belle Magie in Thursday’s sixth race.

Here’s how Steve described it: “Couton dropped his whip on the second turn while racing in sixth place. In early stretch, Couton and Amador could be seen talking briefly while racing side-by-side before Amador handed his whip to Couton. Belle Magie (13-1) was fading from contention at the time. Olive You More (the 7-2 favorite) closed with interest to finish 1 1/2 lengths behind race winner Mila’s Dream [in third place].”

The ruling on Amador was for “failure to give his best effort by voluntarily relinquishing his riding crop to a rival jockey in the stretch.” The Couton ruling read “soliciting and gaining control of a rival jockey’s crop in the stretch.”

Just when you’ve thought you’ve heard it all.

Remember the $16 million Pegasus?

Advertisement

The Pegasus World Cup, initially offered in 2017 as a $12 million race where the purse money was supplied by the entrants, has completely reinvented itself as a $3 million medication-free race with the purse money supplied by The Stronach Group.

The Pegasus, which grew to $16 million in 2018, was never really the success the Stronach family thought it would be. That was when Frank and Belinda Stronach were not suing each other. As the event went on, TSG was cutting deals to cover the entry fee.

This year, it went to a $9 million World Cup and a $7 million Turf Invitational. This coming January, it’s $3 million and $1 million races. Good thing TSG sent its executives to the Arc in Paris to recruit turf horses for a, uh, $1 million race. That’s where Mike Rogers, president of TSG’s racing division, told Ron Flatter of VSiN and the Ron Flatter Racing Pod, that except for the deaths, Santa Anita had a pretty good meeting.

But, you have to admit, it’s a tough thing to swallow if you planned to come to the race with a mega-purse and find out it’s just a really good purse. TSG needs to be criticized for making the move with a little more than a month before the race. I don’t know if horses have a $200 airplane change fee ($300 international) but it might alter my plans.

“Cutting the purse to $3 million is an absolute game-changer,” Gary West, co-owner of Maximum Security, told Bob Ehalt of the Bloodhorse. “I wasn’t thinking about the Saudi Cup, but why should I run for $3 million when I can run for $20 million four weeks later? That’s a substantial change, and we don’t know what we’re going to do. There’s now a better than 50/50 chance we’ll go to the Saudi race.”

The real takeaway here is that Belinda Stronach is obsessed with horse safety. And who can argue that’s a bad thing? She’s made it a medication-free race, which is now consistent with the house rules at Gulfstream. I’ve taken a lot of criticism here for saying positive things about Belinda, but I believe her goals are genuine. I do not believe her grand plan is to sell Santa Anita, at least for now. And she has been the leader in trying to promote racing as safe as it can be. As a bonus, 2% of the purses will be donated to thoroughbred aftercare.

It’s good that TSG is throwing away the pretense that the Pegasus is this mega-million racing experience. It’s a pretty good race, but the purse is less than a couple Breeders’ Cup races.

It’s all a look at how in 2020 racing is going to change. Yes, change is word of choice. We’ll see how it goes.

Advertisement

Who goofed, I’ve got to know

I did, of course. In Sunday’s newsletter I said the death of Mighty Elijah was the eighth fatality this year for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. In fact, it was the eighth in the last 13 months. River of Doubt died at Golden Gate on Nov. 11 of last year.

Los Alamitos daytime review

The $100,000 King Glorious Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-olds going a mile became an even shorter field when Rookie Mistake made a rookie mistake by sitting down in the gate before the start. He was scratched and it was a field of five, with no show betting.

Club Aspen ran a smart race just off the pace of the heavily favored Tap Back and then in mid-stretch went to the front, eventually winning by 2 ½ lengths. Club Aspen paid $19.40 and $4.80. Tap Back was second followed by Papster, Dapper and Govenor Cinch.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Craig Lewis (winning trainer) “He looked like the winner to me every jump of the way. I never had a doubt he would handle the two turns. He’s had some excuses. In his turf race (sixth in the Zuma Beach, Oct. 6) he never had a chance to run. He was in trouble from start to finish, and in the [Golden State Juvenile, Nov. 1] he was compromised by drawing the inside post in a huge field. I think both of those races were better than they appear on paper and I think he showed it today.’’

Jorge I. Velez (winning jockey): “[Tap Back] was the horse to beat, so I wanted to follow him around the track and see if I could beat him.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Aqueduct (8): $500,000 New York Stallion Series Stakes (8), NY-bred fillies, 2-years-old. Winner: A Freud of Mama ($48.20)

Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Valedictory Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles. Winner: Pumpkin Rumble ($3.50)

Los Alamitos (7): $100,000 King Glorious Stakes, Cal-bred 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Club Aspen ($19.40)

Remington (8): $100,000 Trapeze Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Princessinha Julia ($5.40)

Remington (9): $100,000 She’s All In Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile, 70 yards. Winner: Magical ($40.60)

Final thought

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. We’ll see you on Dec. 26.