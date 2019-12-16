Racing! Happy holidays to everyone

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we finish up the final newsletter of this racing year. And, I didn’t miss a one.
Well, this does it for this year, and by year I mean racing year. Sure, we’ll be back on Dec. 26 of this year but I always look at that like next racing year. It has no doubt been the most challenging of my four years covering this sport. I don’t see things changing the early part of next year. My hope is to be writing about how racing has completely changed the safety paradigm for next year.
So, with that, I wish all of our readers the best holiday season, even those of you who think I am an idiot.
Stewards’ rulings
We’ve got the first set of stewards’ minutes from Los Alamitos although none of them are really from Los Alamitos. So, let’s get right to the few we have.
--Apprentice jockey Victor Flores was granted an extension of 219 days to his apprentice status or until he reaches 40 wins, whichever comes first. Because of injuries, Flores missed 219 days. He provided medical documentation to that fact. His apprenticeship was supposed to expire on July 14, 2020 because he won his fifth race on July 15, 2018. He will now retain his apprentice status until Feb. 18, 2021. Flores has ridden nine winners when the ruling was issued.
--Jockey Eswan Flores was fined $300 for use of the riding crop after his horse, Rigoletto, was clearly out of the ninth race at Del Mar on Dec. 1. Rigoletto finished eighth in a nine-horse race. Flores did not show for the hearing but did admit he made an error while talking to stewards after the race.
--Groom Pedro V. Ledezma has been reinstated after completing his Winners’ Foundation program. Ledezma was suspended on Aug. 31 at Del Mar after he was found passed out in the vegetation near the race track. He was taken into custody by the San Diego County Sherriff’s Office. In the original ruling, trainer Alfredo Marquez said he would employ Ledezma.
Say what?
We don’t cover stewards’ rulings from Northern California but eagled-eyed Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form spotted this one. You can read his story here. It’s something I’ve never seen before. Maybe you, but not me.
Jockeys Julien Couton and Silvio Amador were both suspended 30 calendar days for sharing a whip in a race at Golden Gate. Say what? Now, it’s also significant the suspension was calendar days because there is no racing between now and Dec. 26, so that part of the suspension could be called vacation. (Yes, they are missing out on riding horses in the morning, which can lead to mounts.)
According to Andersen, Coulton was riding Olive You More and Amador was riding Belle Magie in Thursday’s sixth race.
Here’s how Steve described it: “Couton dropped his whip on the second turn while racing in sixth place. In early stretch, Couton and Amador could be seen talking briefly while racing side-by-side before Amador handed his whip to Couton. Belle Magie (13-1) was fading from contention at the time. Olive You More (the 7-2 favorite) closed with interest to finish 1 1/2 lengths behind race winner Mila’s Dream [in third place].”
The ruling on Amador was for “failure to give his best effort by voluntarily relinquishing his riding crop to a rival jockey in the stretch.” The Couton ruling read “soliciting and gaining control of a rival jockey’s crop in the stretch.”
Just when you’ve thought you’ve heard it all.
Remember the $16 million Pegasus?
The Pegasus World Cup, initially offered in 2017 as a $12 million race where the purse money was supplied by the entrants, has completely reinvented itself as a $3 million medication-free race with the purse money supplied by The Stronach Group.
The Pegasus, which grew to $16 million in 2018, was never really the success the Stronach family thought it would be. That was when Frank and Belinda Stronach were not suing each other. As the event went on, TSG was cutting deals to cover the entry fee.
This year, it went to a $9 million World Cup and a $7 million Turf Invitational. This coming January, it’s $3 million and $1 million races. Good thing TSG sent its executives to the Arc in Paris to recruit turf horses for a, uh, $1 million race. That’s where Mike Rogers, president of TSG’s racing division, told Ron Flatter of VSiN and the Ron Flatter Racing Pod, that except for the deaths, Santa Anita had a pretty good meeting.
But, you have to admit, it’s a tough thing to swallow if you planned to come to the race with a mega-purse and find out it’s just a really good purse. TSG needs to be criticized for making the move with a little more than a month before the race. I don’t know if horses have a $200 airplane change fee ($300 international) but it might alter my plans.
“Cutting the purse to $3 million is an absolute game-changer,” Gary West, co-owner of Maximum Security, told Bob Ehalt of the Bloodhorse. “I wasn’t thinking about the Saudi Cup, but why should I run for $3 million when I can run for $20 million four weeks later? That’s a substantial change, and we don’t know what we’re going to do. There’s now a better than 50/50 chance we’ll go to the Saudi race.”
The real takeaway here is that Belinda Stronach is obsessed with horse safety. And who can argue that’s a bad thing? She’s made it a medication-free race, which is now consistent with the house rules at Gulfstream. I’ve taken a lot of criticism here for saying positive things about Belinda, but I believe her goals are genuine. I do not believe her grand plan is to sell Santa Anita, at least for now. And she has been the leader in trying to promote racing as safe as it can be. As a bonus, 2% of the purses will be donated to thoroughbred aftercare.
It’s good that TSG is throwing away the pretense that the Pegasus is this mega-million racing experience. It’s a pretty good race, but the purse is less than a couple Breeders’ Cup races.
It’s all a look at how in 2020 racing is going to change. Yes, change is word of choice. We’ll see how it goes.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know
I did, of course. In Sunday’s newsletter I said the death of Mighty Elijah was the eighth fatality this year for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. In fact, it was the eighth in the last 13 months. River of Doubt died at Golden Gate on Nov. 11 of last year.
Los Alamitos daytime review
The $100,000 King Glorious Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-olds going a mile became an even shorter field when Rookie Mistake made a rookie mistake by sitting down in the gate before the start. He was scratched and it was a field of five, with no show betting.
Club Aspen ran a smart race just off the pace of the heavily favored Tap Back and then in mid-stretch went to the front, eventually winning by 2 ½ lengths. Club Aspen paid $19.40 and $4.80. Tap Back was second followed by Papster, Dapper and Govenor Cinch.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Craig Lewis (winning trainer) “He looked like the winner to me every jump of the way. I never had a doubt he would handle the two turns. He’s had some excuses. In his turf race (sixth in the Zuma Beach, Oct. 6) he never had a chance to run. He was in trouble from start to finish, and in the [Golden State Juvenile, Nov. 1] he was compromised by drawing the inside post in a huge field. I think both of those races were better than they appear on paper and I think he showed it today.’’
Jorge I. Velez (winning jockey): “[Tap Back] was the horse to beat, so I wanted to follow him around the track and see if I could beat him.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $500,000 New York Stallion Series Stakes (8), NY-bred fillies, 2-years-old. Winner: A Freud of Mama ($48.20)
Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Valedictory Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles. Winner: Pumpkin Rumble ($3.50)
Los Alamitos (7): $100,000 King Glorious Stakes, Cal-bred 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Club Aspen ($19.40)
Remington (8): $100,000 Trapeze Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Princessinha Julia ($5.40)
Remington (9): $100,000 She’s All In Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile, 70 yards. Winner: Magical ($40.60)
Final thought
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, December 15.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 8-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.97 45.40 57.32 1:03.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Girona
|122
|6
|2
|2–1
|3–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|Pereira
|0.90
|5
|Sybil's Kitty
|122
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–nk
|Delgadillo
|7.30
|1
|Tinsel Town Queen
|122
|1
|4
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–2
|3–nk
|Maldonado
|15.80
|3
|Miss Lady Ann
|122
|3
|5
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–1
|4–2
|Cedillo
|3.40
|4
|Little Bolor
|117
|4
|6
|6
|6
|5–2
|5–5
|Diaz, Jr.
|16.70
|2
|Smiling Annie
|124
|2
|3
|4–½
|2–2
|6
|6
|Talamo
|3.40
|6
|GIRONA
|3.80
|3.00
|2.60
|5
|SYBIL'S KITTY
|5.60
|3.20
|1
|TINSEL TOWN QUEEN
|4.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$9.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-3)
|$13.09
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-1)
|$64.00
Winner–Girona Dbb.f.3 by Alternation out of Just Waiting, by More Than Ready. Bred by Jack Huckabay (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Wongs Stable. Mutuel Pool $78,667 Exacta Pool $39,681 Superfecta Pool $23,500 Trifecta Pool $27,590. Scratched–none.
GIRONA advanced four then three wide and engaged leader on the turn, dueled outside that rival well into the stretch then edged away in final sixteenth under steady hand encouragement. SYBIL'S KITTY sped to short lead while three wide, came in bit early on the turn, resisted when challenged later on the bend and into the stretch, could not match winner in final sixteenth but gamely held the place. TINSEL TOWN QUEEN stalked from along the rail early, came out some in upper stretch and went willingly to the wire. MISS LADY ANN tracked leaders from between rivals, raced three wide into the lane, continued on same path and missed third from outside rival. LITTLE BOLOR caught four abreast into the bend, continued outside around the turn and lacked needed late response. SMILING ANNIE between foes early, stalked on two wide path, remained between rivals after leaving the turn then weakened some in the drive. Half mile split was hand timed.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.89 44.90 56.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Spendaholic
|117
|5
|1
|3–1
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–6
|Velez
|0.80
|4
|Silver Fury
|124
|3
|4
|5–3½
|4–1½
|4–3½
|2–2
|Fuentes
|4.90
|8
|Onebadrooskie
|122
|6
|6
|4–1
|3–1
|3–½
|3–½
|Cedillo
|2.10
|5
|Tizalwaves
|122
|4
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–1
|Payeras
|22.20
|2
|Its All On Slew
|124
|2
|5
|6
|6
|5–8
|5–20
|Espinoza
|9.80
|1
|Street Machine
|124
|1
|3
|2–hd
|5–3
|6
|6
|Guce
|65.70
|7
|SPENDAHOLIC
|3.60
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|SILVER FURY
|3.20
|2.10
|8
|ONEBADROOSKIE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$9.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$5.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-8-5)
|$3.59
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-4-8)
|$10.40
Winner–Spendaholic B.g.3 by Square Eddie out of Cash Shredder, by Sightseeing. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Albert, Darrin and Freeman, Edward R.. Mutuel Pool $92,102 Daily Double Pool $21,566 Exacta Pool $42,241 Superfecta Pool $25,891 Trifecta Pool $29,131. Scratched–Bold Eagle, Rough Ride.
SPENDAHOLIC dueled three deep on the backstretch then outside a rival on the turn, took the lead in upper stretch, opened a clear advantage in midstretch and drew away in the final furlong. SILVER FURY chased off the rail throughout, rallied between horses in the final furlong and was up for the place. ONEBADROOSKIE broke a step slow, then moved up four wide, stalked the pace three deep on the turn, came into the lane three wide, lacked the needed rally but held third. TIZALWAVES dueled between horses on the backstretch then inside the winner on the turn and weakened through the lane. ITS ALL ON SLEW chased on the outside throughout and did not rally. STREET MACHINE dueled on the inside on the backstretch, fell back some on the turn and gave way in the lane. HAND TIMED
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.35 45.67 57.50 1:03.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Darpa
|119
|2
|4
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–5
|1–ns
|Velez
|2.20
|7
|Copper Cowgirl
|124
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|2–½
|2–nk
|T Baze
|2.50
|6
|Fairly Lucky
|122
|4
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|1–1
|3–½
|Cedillo
|2.60
|9
|Luv Is All U Need
|124
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|3–½
|4–7
|Hernandez
|3.30
|3
|I B Buzzin
|124
|1
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–1¼
|Sanchez
|14.50
|5
|Why Are U So Sweet
|122
|3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Figueroa
|38.30
|4
|DARPA
|6.40
|3.40
|2.40
|7
|COPPER COWGIRL
|3.80
|2.60
|6
|FAIRLY LUCKY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$13.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$8.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-6-9)
|$3.02
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-7-6)
|$19.60
Winner–Darpa B.f.4 by Super Saver out of Shopping Again, by Awesome Again. Bred by White Fox Farm &Terrazas Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $71,295 Daily Double Pool $7,368 Exacta Pool $38,532 Superfecta Pool $26,409 Trifecta Pool $27,689. Scratched–Discrete Stevie B, Jabber Now, Panshir.
$1 Pick Three (6-7-4) paid $11.70. Pick Three Pool $27,220.
DARPA three wide into the bend, moved up outside on the turn then was caught four wide entering the lane, rallied under strong right handed urging and nailed inside rivals in final strides. COPPER COWGIRL sped to the front then came in slightly early on the turn, retained lead on two wide path into the stretch, relinquished command past three-sixteenths marker, fought back under right handed urging and just missed from between rivals at the finish. FAIRLY LUCKY angled over and tracked pace under patient handling from the inside, roused departing the turn, rallied along the rail, reached front three-sixteenths out, edged away but could not hold top pair nearing the wire. LUV IS ALL U NEED forced the early issue while outside pacesetter, continued on three wide path and prominent into the lane, drifted out bit later in the drive and gave ground grudgingly. I B BUZZIN angled over and chased from the inside then along the rail on the turn, came back out leaving the turn and did not menace. WHY ARE U SO SWEET settled off the rail, chased two or three wide to the stretch and did not threaten.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.86 44.72 1:08.49 1:14.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Adens Dream
|122
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–4
|1–6
|Figueroa
|1.40
|6
|Union Ride
|122
|6
|1
|5–1
|3–hd
|2–2½
|2–4
|Flores
|4.30
|4
|Shades of Victory
|122
|4
|4
|4–hd
|6
|4–hd
|3–nk
|Franco
|9.50
|5
|Touching Rainbows
|122
|5
|6
|6
|4–hd
|3–2½
|4–1½
|Figueroa
|2.20
|2
|Make It a Triple
|122
|2
|5
|3–hd
|5–2½
|5–2
|5–8
|Bednar
|5.70
|1
|Lucky Romano
|117
|1
|3
|2–1½
|2–½
|6
|6
|Velez
|27.10
|3
|ADENS DREAM
|4.80
|3.40
|3.20
|6
|UNION RIDE
|3.40
|3.20
|4
|SHADES OF VICTORY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$17.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-5)
|$12.15
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$48.50
Winner–Adens Dream Ch.g.6 by Wildcat Heir out of Missunitednations, by Peace Rules. Bred by Laurence Leavy (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $102,904 Daily Double Pool $9,366 Exacta Pool $48,777 Superfecta Pool $32,626 Trifecta Pool $38,601. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-4-3) paid $19.80. Pick Three Pool $11,422.
ADENS DREAM dueled outside a foe on the backstretch, put away that rival on the turn and drew away through the lane. UNION RIDE stalked three deep on the backstretch, came into the lane three wide, could make no impact on the winner but was clearly second best. SHADES OF VICTORY stalked between horses on the backstretch and four deep on the turn, improved his position in the lane and gained 3rd late. TOUCHING RAINBOWS hopped at the start to be off slowly, chased on the outside, came into the stretch four wide, lacked the needed rally and was edged for third on the wire. MAKE IT A TRIPLE was off slowly, stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch, saved some ground around the turn, came out in the lane and did not rally. LUCKY ROMANO dueled inside the winner on the backstretch, could not keep pace with that foe on the turn and weakened through the lane.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.86 44.78 56.63 1:03.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Polar
|117
|3
|4
|2–hd
|2–3
|1–hd
|1–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.40
|2
|Captain N. Barron
|124
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–4
|2–6
|Hernandez
|1.70
|8
|Verynsky
|122
|6
|7
|4–1
|3–2½
|3–4
|3–1¼
|Cedillo
|1.10
|11
|Steven Decatur
|124
|9
|1
|8–3
|6–2
|5–3
|4–3½
|Dominguez
|85.60
|1
|Papa Caballero
|124
|1
|6
|5–1½
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–1¾
|E Garcia
|19.90
|6
|Dutt Bart
|124
|4
|3
|7–hd
|7–2½
|6–2
|6–4
|Locke
|86.90
|7
|Skagit River
|124
|5
|9
|9
|9
|8–3
|7–7
|Aragon
|43.40
|9
|U S Lawman
|122
|7
|8
|6–1
|8–2
|9
|8–1½
|Rojas Fernandez
|39.00
|10
|Street Punk
|114
|8
|2
|3–1
|4–1
|7–hd
|9
|Mussad
|69.00
|5
|POLAR
|8.80
|3.60
|2.20
|2
|CAPTAIN N. BARRON
|3.40
|2.20
|8
|VERYNSKY
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$18.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-2)
|$12.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-11)
|$15.41
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-2-8)
|$17.80
Winner–Polar Grr.g.3 by Graydar out of Witch Princess, by Exchange Rate. Bred by Amy Bayle & Allen Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $128,243 Daily Double Pool $15,759 Exacta Pool $91,379 Superfecta Pool $75,048 Trifecta Pool $76,779. Claimed–Polar by Novo-Normanly, Rebecca and Wallace, II, Jerry. Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Claimed–Verynsky by 4 Hares Racing, Inc. Trainer: Keith Craigmyle. Scratched–Monceros, Scullyism, Walk On Water.
$1 Pick Three (4-3-5) paid $39.80. Pick Three Pool $23,047. $1 Pick Four (3/6/7-1/2/4/8-3-5) 4 correct paid $79.70. Pick Four Pool $59,831. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3/6/7-1/2/4/8-3-5) 5 correct paid $97.15. Pick Five Pool $314,705.
POLAR forced then challenged outside rival on the turn, dueled outside same foe well into the lane, gained slim advantage nearing eighth pole then edged away under steady handling. CAPTAIN N. BARRON set pressured pace early from along the fence, resisted when challenged on the turn, dueled inside well into the stretch, could not match winner late but was clearly second best. VERYNSKY bumped leaving the gate, angled over early, tracked leaders from just off the rail, angled out some leaving the turn and safely held the show. STEVEN DECATUR shifted in and chased from between foes early, drifted out four wide leaving the bend and gained a minor award. PAPA CABALLERO stalked from the inside, saved ground into and through the stretch and never seriously threatened. DUTT BART broke out and bumped rival, angled in early, chased from the inside, shifted back out some in upper stretch and did not menace. SKAGIT RIVER was bumped from both sides in a slow start, chased three wide into and on the turn, came out further into the stretch and did not rally. U S LAWMAN was crowded at the start, chased outside, came six wide into the stretch and failed to reach contention. STREET PUNK broke inward, tracked pace three wide to the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 23.42 46.68 1:10.71 1:22.81 1:35.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Buster Douglas
|124
|3
|1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–4
|1–7
|Franco
|14.20
|2
|Toothless Wonder
|114
|2
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1¾
|Velez
|1.30
|4
|Brimstoned
|124
|4
|4
|4–3½
|4–4
|3–2½
|3–5
|3–7
|Blanc
|1.90
|6
|Roaring Rule
|124
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–1
|4–2
|Talamo
|3.10
|1
|Dr. Bagley
|119
|1
|3
|1–hd
|2–1½
|4–1½
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|8.50
|3
|BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ)
|30.40
|9.60
|3.60
|2
|TOOTHLESS WONDER
|3.80
|2.40
|4
|BRIMSTONED
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$121.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$46.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-6)
|$17.11
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$95.30
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-7)
|$9.80
Winner–Buster Douglas (BRZ) Dbb.h.7 by Yagli out of Built To Last (BRZ), by Knifebox. Bred by Haras Interlagos Ltda. (BRZ). Trainer: Milton G. Pineda. Owner: Lizeth Medina. Mutuel Pool $114,678 Daily Double Pool $12,609 Exacta Pool $54,651 Superfecta Pool $22,579 Trifecta Pool $32,633. Scratched–Bitter Ring Home, Ipray, Tiz Love.
$1 Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $173.80. Pick Three Pool $22,962. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-5-7) paid $13.70.
BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) forced the early pace outside rival then pulled alongside on the backstretch, shook loose around the last turn, came three wide into the lane and padded margin in final quarter under hand urging and few right handed taps. TOOTHLESS WONDER tracked leaders while outside rival, moved up bit while three wide on the second bend and four wide into the stretch, lost contact with winner in upper stretch but held the place. BRIMSTONED stalked from the inside then two wide, chased between rivals leaving the last bend and was out finished for second. ROARING RULE tossed his start while breaking inward and step slow, reserved early while taken to the rail, later came off the fence and did not threaten. DR. BAGLEY stepped to short lead on initial turn, dueled inside winner into second turn, dropped back around that bend and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'King Glorious Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.96 46.00 1:09.91 1:23.07 1:36.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Club Aspen
|117
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–5
|2–6
|1–2½
|Velez
|8.70
|2
|Tap Back
|121
|2
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–3½
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|6
|Papster
|117
|5
|1
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–3½
|3–6
|T Baze
|2.90
|1
|Dapper
|117
|1
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5
|5
|4–5
|Franco
|11.50
|5
|Govenor Cinch
|117
|4
|5
|4–3
|4–4
|3–1½
|4–hd
|5
|Fuentes
|7.00
|3
|CLUB ASPEN
|19.40
|4.80
|2
|TAP BACK
|2.40
|6
|PAPSTER
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$174.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$17.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-1)
|$7.48
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-2-6)
|$42.40
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-4)
|$27.40
Winner–Club Aspen Ch.c.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Aspen Gal, by Talkin Man. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Lawrence D. Lewis. Mutuel Pool $142,922 Daily Double Pool $17,269 Exacta Pool $80,508 Superfecta Pool $27,436 Trifecta Pool $43,832. Scratched–Rookie Mistake.
$1 Pick Three (5-3-3) paid $470.30. Pick Three Pool $39,820. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-3-4) paid $53.10. Consolation Pick Three Pool $39,820. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-7-3) paid $29.50. Consolation Pick Three Pool $39,820. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-7-4) paid $5.30.
CLUB ASPEN was closest in pursuit from off the rail, continued three wide, moved up under asking on last turn, bid in upper stretch, came in bit through the drive, had rider lost his whip at eighth pole then took command and drew clear approaching the wire. TAP BACK was quickly sent to the front, dictated pace while well off the rail to the second bend, came in bit to the stretch, dug in when challenged in upper stretch but was unable to match winner in final sixteenth. PAPSTER reserved while taken to the rail, raced inside to second turn, came back out leaving that turn and clearly bested others. DAPPER settled inside, content to stalk from along the rail to second turn, dropped back some into the stretch and lacked needed late response. GOVENOR CINCH chased from off the rail, continued on three wide path on the last turn and into the stretch then weakened from between rivals. Three-quarter split was handtimed.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.21 47.41 1:12.27 1:24.34 1:36.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Paige Anne
|122
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Talamo
|3.60
|5
|Storie Blue
|122
|5
|3
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–1
|2–3
|2–3½
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|2
|She's So Special
|122
|2
|7
|4–1½
|3–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Cedillo
|4.90
|9
|Go Big Blue Nation
|122
|9
|5
|8–4
|5–hd
|1–hd
|4–3
|4–6
|Figueroa
|16.60
|8
|I Give Up
|122
|8
|8
|5–½
|7–3
|7–3
|6–½
|5–2
|Pereira
|10.50
|3
|Awesome Drive
|122
|3
|6
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–1
|7–2
|6–¾
|Fuentes
|20.70
|6
|Going to Vegas
|122
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|5–2
|5–½
|7–nk
|T Baze
|12.20
|1
|Amalfi Queen
|117
|1
|9
|9
|9
|8–8
|8–12
|8–24
|Diaz, Jr.
|14.00
|7
|Slew's Screen Star
|122
|7
|4
|6–hd
|8–3
|9
|9
|9
|Flores
|54.50
|4
|PAIGE ANNE
|9.20
|4.40
|3.20
|5
|STORIE BLUE
|3.40
|2.40
|2
|SHE'S SO SPECIAL
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$92.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$13.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-9)
|$45.04
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-5-2)
|$48.10
Winner–Paige Anne B.f.2 by Take Charge Indy out of Forbidden Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. Bred by Richard Peardon (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Feghali, Elie, Feghali, Lori R. and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $188,630 Daily Double Pool $25,079 Exacta Pool $89,127 Superfecta Pool $61,644 Trifecta Pool $63,853. Scratched–Sentimental.
$1 Pick Three (3-3-4) paid $695.60. Pick Three Pool $20,162. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-4-4) paid $51.40.
PAIGE ANNE had good early foot and dictated the pace from the inside, inched away early on second turn, resisted when challenged in upper stretch, battled inside rival and held sway under strong left hand urging. STORIE BLUE stalked from off the rail, moved up and bid three wide and between rivals entering the stretch, battled outside winner through prolonged duel and was denied. SHE'S SO SPECIAL pulled early then stalked from the inside, shifted out on the last turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged away for minor award. GO BIG BLUE NATION chased four then three wide, moved up three deep on the second turn, challenged four wide into the stretch, gained brief lead then weakened in the drive. I GIVE UP between rivals early then chased three or four wide into the stretch and failed to summon needed late response. AWESOME DRIVE settled inside, saved ground into the stretch and also lacked any stretch response. GOING TO VEGAS dueled then forced the pace outside rival, secured the rail on the last turn and weakened from the inside. AMALFI QUEEN came out leaving first turn, raced three then four wide to the stretch and failed to reach contention. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR settled off the rail, chased three wide to the second bend, dropped back around that turn, was eventually eased in late stages and walked off.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.37 46.74 58.94 1:05.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|For My Brother
|120
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–4
|Pereira
|8.90
|8
|Alexis Thunder
|122
|5
|7
|7–6
|6–2
|4–5
|2–nk
|Hernandez
|8.20
|6
|Fierce Kitty
|122
|4
|3
|5–½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–½
|Maldonado
|1.40
|10
|Chromes Lil Sis
|120
|7
|2
|4–1½
|3–1½
|2–½
|4–3
|Payeras
|14.60
|5
|Subtle Ride
|117
|3
|8
|8
|8
|5–2½
|5–10
|Velez
|7.40
|1
|Mother Supreme
|122
|1
|5
|3–hd
|5–½
|6–hd
|6–½
|Cedillo
|2.10
|11
|Devilish Sunset
|122
|8
|4
|6–1
|7–2
|7–1
|7–8
|Guce
|25.20
|4
|Gracie's Girl
|120
|2
|6
|1–1½
|1–2½
|8
|8
|Dominguez
|49.60
|9
|FOR MY BROTHER
|19.80
|8.20
|3.80
|8
|ALEXIS THUNDER
|7.40
|3.20
|6
|FIERCE KITTY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9)
|$93.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-8)
|$70.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-6-10)
|$104.00
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-6-10-5)
|$7,395.30
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-8-6)
|$226.60
Winner–For My Brother Dbb.f.2 by U S Ranger out of Chalula One, by Bertrando. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Juan Carlos Lopez. Owner: Lopez, Juan Carlos and Hernandez, Luis Jr.. Mutuel Pool $123,056 Daily Double Pool $46,841 Exacta Pool $65,022 Superfecta Pool $52,801 Super High Five Pool $49,926 Trifecta Pool $53,718. Scratched–Aurora Night, Swift Socks, Tiene Tumbao.
$1 Pick Three (3-4-9) paid $398.00. Pick Three Pool $85,424. $1 Pick Four (3-3-4-9) 4 correct paid $7,642.30. Pick Four Pool $330,456. $2 Pick Six (3-5-3-3-4-9) 5 out of 6 paid $6,651.40. Pick Six Pool $94,997.
FOR MY BROTHER three wide early then came in slightly leaving backstretch, stalked inside rival, between rivals passing quarter marker, gained lead in the drive and drew clear under hand urging. ALEXIS THUNDER angled over early, gained the rail, shifted back out into the stretch then came back in through the drive and was along late for second. FIERCE KITTY settled between foes, swung four wide leaving the turn, rallied from the far outside and was up for third. CHROMES LIL SIS three wide early then stalked outside winner around the turn, continued on same path but weakened in the drive. SUBTLE RIDE hesitated then hit side of gate in a slow start, dropped far back early, hugged the rail into the stretch and improved placing. MOTHER SUPREME bumped at the start, close up early inside, steadied nearing three-eighths marker, dropped back and never recovered. DEVILISH SUNSET five wide into the turn, chased four wide around the bend, came in some in upper stretch and weakened. GRACIE'S GIRL broke in and bumped rival, quickly recovered and sped to the front, was overtaken passing quarter marker and gave way inside.