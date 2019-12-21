Ducks top Islanders 6-5 with shootout victory

Jakob Silfverberg scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Ducks’ 6-5 win against the New York Islanders.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, John Gibson made 28 saves as the Ducks snapped a two-game skid. Max Comtois, Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored for Anaheim.

Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal each had a goal and an assist while Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves as the Islanders fell for the second time in three games. Nick Leddy added three assists.

Pulock knotted the game at 5-5 when he blasted a slap shot past Gibson at 13:19 of the third period. Leddy and Derick Brassard assisted on the Islanders’ second power-play goal of the game.

Fowler scored a third-period go-ahead goal at 10:19 of the final frame when his wrist shot sailed over Varlamov’s glove.

Varlamov started his second straight game which was the first time the Islanders opened with the same goalie in consecutive games this season. It was the ninth longest streak in NHL history of a team alternating goalies.

Henrique scored for the second time in as many games when he snuck in front of Leddy at 5:25 of the middle frame to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead. Michael Del Zotto and Korbinian Holzer collected assists on the play.

Less than five minutes later, Barzal answered with the most entertaining goal of the high-scoring game at 9:20 of the second period. Lee took advantage of Barzal’s speed and floated a perfect lead pass to help No. 13 zip past the Ducks defenseman to tie the game at 3-3.

Lee ended his three-game goal drought with his 10th of the season to open the scoring. Barzal was able to drag defenseman Erik Gudbranson to his side of the ice before sliding the puck across to Lee at 1:50 of the first period. Jordan Eberle also assisted on the play.

Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield was unable to block out Comtois before he tipped in Isac Lunderstrom’s shot at 16:27 of the first period to tie it 1-1.

Carrick gave the Ducks a short-lived one-goal lead when he netted his first of the season at 17:03.

Nelson ended a back-and-forth first period with a power-play goal to even the score 2-2 with 47 seconds after Carrick’s goal. Defensemen Ryan Pulock and Leddy assisted.

Leddy went on to add a goal of his own at 14:15 of the second period to give the Islanders a 4-3 lead. The smooth-skating defenseman slipped behind a Ducks defenseman and Brock Nelson found No. 2 all alone in the slot.

Silfverberg responded with a game-tying goal 26 seconds later. Henrique and Lindholm each recorded their second points of the game with assists.

Notes

Before the game, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said Cal Clutterbuck will be out indefinitely after an operation on his wrist. The alternate captain suffered the injury against Boston this week when Patrice Bergeron’s skate inadvertently cut his wrist. ... Barzal and Pulock skated in their 200th NHL game. ... Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf missed the game with flu-like symptoms. Anaheim scratched defenseman Jacob Larsson.

Up next

Islanders: Host Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

Ducks: Visit New York Rangers on Sunday.