NFC wild-card prediction: Seahawks at Eagles

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Seahawks need Russell Wilson to produce outside the pocket against the Eagles defense.
(Daniel Gluskoter / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Jan. 3, 2020
4:17 PM
What the Seahawks need to do: They have to lean on the player who got them here, quarterback Russell Wilson. Get those magical, outside-the-pocket plays from him. Making a defensive stop or two is essential, something Seattle couldn’t seem to do against San Francisco.

What the Eagles need to do: The Philadelphia pass defense needs to be better than it has been and truly complement a stout run defense. Carson Wentz has to keep doing what he’s been doing with a random cast of receivers. The Seahawks are coming all the way across the country, and that’s not easy.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Eagles are the enticing pick because of the way Wentz has been playing with a surrounding cast of nobodies. Still, Wilson is experienced, dynamic and can take advantage of a vulnerable pass defense.

Seahawks 27, Eagles 24

Sam Farmer
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
