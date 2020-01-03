NFC wild-card prediction: Seahawks at Eagles

What the Seahawks need to do: They have to lean on the player who got them here, quarterback Russell Wilson. Get those magical, outside-the-pocket plays from him. Making a defensive stop or two is essential, something Seattle couldn’t seem to do against San Francisco.

What the Eagles need to do: The Philadelphia pass defense needs to be better than it has been and truly complement a stout run defense. Carson Wentz has to keep doing what he’s been doing with a random cast of receivers. The Seahawks are coming all the way across the country, and that’s not easy.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Eagles are the enticing pick because of the way Wentz has been playing with a surrounding cast of nobodies. Still, Wilson is experienced, dynamic and can take advantage of a vulnerable pass defense.

Seahawks 27, Eagles 24