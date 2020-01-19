Horse racing newsletter: Cal-bred racing takes center stage

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we still have two more days of racing at Santa Anita this weekend.

We’ve written a lot about the Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds over the last couple days, so it only seems fair to tell you how it clarified the Kentucky Derby picture. It didn’t.

Enforceable came from far back to rally on the far turn and win the Kentucky Derby prep by 1 ½ lengths. Scabbard, the favorite, finished fifth and Silver State, the second favorite, was second. There’s a lot more to come on the Derby trail and some of it in New Orleans. But, this is a quick taste for what’s to come.

Difficult days at SA

Before we get to what was a very full day of Cal-bred racing at Santa Anita, we’re sorry to report there were two fatalities over the last two days.

Harliss, a 6-year-old gelding trained by Val Brinkerhoff, was pulled up during the gallop out after the finish of the seventh race on Friday. He was diagnosed with a fractured right front ankle and was euthanized. He had finished seventh in the eight-horse $25,000 waiver claiming race over 5 ½ furlongs on the turf.

Uncontainable, a 5-year-old gelding trained by Peter Miller, was pulled up mid-stretch on Saturday in a California-bred allowance/optional claiming race of 1 1/8 miles on the turf. He was also diagnosed as having a broken right front ankle and was euthanized.

Despite the two deaths, Santa Anita still has had two fewer deaths than it did to this point last year. What’s odd is that three of the four fatalities have been on the turf and the other on the training track. None on the dirt.

Santa Anita review

All the races on Saturday were for Cal-breds, including five stakes races. It doesn’t get much better than that for local breeders. Let’s get to the results.

$150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint: Stealthediamonds stoletherace by going straight to the lead, taking advantage of soft fractions, and won the 5 ½ furlong turf race by half-a-length. She proved to be a good investment having been claimed two races back for $80,000.

Stealthediamonds paid $8.80, $3.40 and $2.20. Just Grazed me was second followed by Apache Princess, Lakerball, Show It N Moe It and Libby.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Mike Puype (winning trainer): “With her speed, we certainly expected to be in front. When the favorite (Just Grazed Me) made her bid through the stretch there was some concern because she’s such a good horse, but [jockey] Agapito [Delgadillo] kept our filly going. Looking at the race I figured we were the lone speed. Just Grazed Me on paper was the one to beat, enough for me to worry about her. Apache Princess is a really good sprint filly, it was a very good race between the three fillies, and our kind of speed has to be respected. When she cleared and broke loose for home I was just praying she would get to the wire.

Agapito Delgadillo (winning jockey): “She got away pretty easy and she was just breezing. At the top of the lane, I asked her for more and she put it in another gear and we came home easily.”

$150,000 California Cup Sprint: Fashionably Fast showed a lot of grit down the stretch holding off Lieutenant Dan to win the six-furlong race. The winning margin was a neck and it was his fifth win in a row.

Fashionably Fast, owned and bred by John Harris, paid $6.20, $3.00 and $2.60. Lieutenant Dan was second followed by Brandothebartender, Oliver and Baja Sur.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Dean Pederson (winning trainer): “It was great. I left it up to [jockey] Tiago [Pereira]. I told him not to concede enough to Baja Sur and keep the pressure on him. I don’t know if that is his ideal running style but you gotta ride to win. That was the game plan we had come up with. I kind of left it in his hands. The horse was just game as can be coming down the stretch.

“The horse has done so much for us, how can you be disappointed in anything he does? We are just very thankful to be in this position and for the opportunity to have this horse. You can’t train for better owners.”

Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “Our plan was to stay just behind the one horse (Baja Sur) and then push on the outside when we came for home. I switched the whip in the stretch and when the horse came outside of us, he really responded. I worked this horse the other day and he worked very fast. I love this horse (Fashionably Fast has won five in a row).”

John Harris (winning owner-breeder): “At about the eighth pole, I thought maybe we were in deep water, but he kept going. We always want to win, but it’s particularly fun to win with a homebred. And it’s fun to win this race which was named for my good friend Don Valpredo.”

$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic: It wasn’t much of a race as Wound Tight went gate to wire to win the 1 1/8-mile turf race. It was his first stakes win and fourth in 10 races. Would Tight paid $8.00, $3.80 and $3.20. Ward ‘n Jerry was second followed by Cono, Ashleyluvssugar, The Hunted, Desmond Doss, Accountability and Mobou.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Gerardo Morales (assistant to winning trainer Bob Hess, Jr.) “The race set up perfect. The horse likes to run on the front end. I was a little concerned about going a mile and an eighth, that it was too far for him, but he definitely got the job done. I’m really happy with him. When I saw the fractions I said, ‘We have a big chance,’ and when they turned for home, I knew it was all over.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “This horse is very strong on the lead. There was no pace, so he was tough on the lead. He never got tired. We came back in front of the grandstand and he still wanted to run.”

$200,000 California Cup Derby: Fast Enough staged a strong a five-wide rally in the stretch to win the 1 1/16-mile race by a neck. The 3-year-old gelding paid $11.60, $8.60 and $5.80. Sacred Rider, a shipper from Golden Gate, was second followed by Bettor Trip Nick, Dapper, Club Aspen, Summer Fire, Indian Peak, Rookie Mistake and Big Returns.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Rafael Becerra (winning trainer): “He gave us a great work out, I was very happy about it. We brought him out and he galloped super good, I felt good about it. He needed some time off because he had sore shins and he got a little sick, so that gave me more time to develop him. After that he was fine. I think he is going to get better.

“I was confident because I saw no other horses coming. That three horse (Sacred Rider) would not give up. Tiago knew he had the horse, he just had to keep him focused. We will see what is next, we will talk it over with the owners and go from there.”

Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “I was on him the first time and he won easily. I saw that he was nominated for this race, so I told Rafael [Becerra] I wanted to ride him again. I worked him the other day in 59 [seconds] and he galloped out easily. I knew we had a good chance [Saturday]. I wanted to be up closer in the first part of the race, but he settled nicely. I saved ground and when the opportunity to make our move on the turn came, he took off and came up on the three (Sacred Rider) for the win.”

$200,000 California Cup Oaks: In the last of five stakes on the day, Warren’s Showtime came charging down the stretch to win the one-mile turf race by 3 ½ lengths. She settled mid-pack for most of the race before taking advantage of her position on the rail to go past everyone.

Warren’s Showtime paid $10.20, $4.80 and $4.20. Bulletproof One was second and Warrior’s Moon finished third in the field of 12.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “She’s really a nice filly. She’s got a terrific turn of foot and it helped her today. It got a little tight around the turn, but the jock waited and the rail opened up and we got through. She had a fever a little while back and we had to back off for a while. I’m hopeful that we haven’t got to the bottom of her potential yet. She has done a lot to date.

“This sire (Clubhouse Ride) has kept me alive. We are reaping the benefits of the offspring. He is wonderful for California we couldn’t be more excited about the future with him.”

Jorge Velez (winning jockey): “She’s got a really good late kick. She likes to run inside, so it makes it easier to save ground. When I came here, my agent (Nelson Arroyo, Jr.) had me look at lot of tapes of Laffit Pincay and it’s helped me. Craig [Lewis] has been so great to me, he’s put me on so many of his horses. This is my biggest win and I feel really happy to have the opportunity.”

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s card is eight races starting at 12:30 p.m., as is Monday’s special card. We do like a little more consistency on the start time rather than basing it on the number of races. Now, it doesn’t have the excitement of five stakes races on an all Cal-bred card, but it’s got decent field sizes and one graded stakes. Half of the races are on the turf.

The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ½ miles on the turf. The race starts about halfway up the downhill turf course, which is closed to sprints but not routes. The favorite, at 9-5, is Tiny Tina for Phil D’Amato and Flavien Prat. She is five-of-17 lifetime and coming off a second in the Robert Frankel Stakes. This is her first 1 ½ mile race. She seems to rally at 1 1/8 miles but was outkicked I her only 1 3/8-mile race.

Siberia Iris is the second choice at 5-2 for Richard Mandella and Rafael Bejarano. She is three-for-18 lifetime and is coming off a fourth in the Grade 1 Rodeo. She has a 1 3/8-mile win at Del Mar. Post is around 3:05 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9 (2 also eligible), 7, 7, 10, 8, 7, 7, 10 (2 ae).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE ONE: No. 2 Suezaaana (20-1)

Suezaaana took and early lead last out at 6 ½ furlongs and almost stole the race, getting swallowed up late to run second. The horse that ran a closing third, Info’s Treasure, returned to win on Friday. I love the cutback in distance Sunday for the second start off the layoff. The horse races protected Sunday as well. The 20-1 morning-line price is great value.

Saturday’s result: Coast of Roan tracked in second throughout the race but was passed by the late closing favorite and ran 3rd, losing a photo for place.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Laurel (3): $100,000 What a Summer Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 /2 furlongs. Winner: Victim of Love ($21.00)

Fair Grounds (2): $100,000 Duncan F. Kenner Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Bobby’s Wicked One ($2.60)

Tampa Bay (3): $125,000 Pasco Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Liam’s Lucky Charm ($4.80)

Laurel (6): $100,000 Fire Plug Stakes, 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Honor the Fleet ($15.40)

Gulfstream (8): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf, Fla-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Starship Jubilee ($2.80)

Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Franklin Square Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: A Freud of Mama ($12.00)

Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint, Fla-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Extravagant Kid ($7.00)

Gulfstream (10): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Turf, Fla-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: March to the Arch ($7.40)

Santa Anita (3): $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Stealthediamonds ($8.80)

Gulfstream (11): $200,000 Sunshine Millions Classic, Fla-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Noble Dreams ($10.40)

Tampa Bay (9): $125,000 Gasparilla Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Two Sixty ($13.00)

Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Quebec ($5.60)

Fair Grounds (10): $100,000 Louisiana Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Silver Dust ($3.20)

Sunland (8): $100,000 La Senora Stakes, NM-bred fillies 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Two Stepper ($33.80)

Santa Anita (5): $150,000 California Cup Sprint, Cal-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Fashionably Fast ($6.20)

Fair Grounds (11): $125,000 Colonel E.R. Bradley Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Dontblamerocket ($14.80)

Santa Anita (6): $200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Wound Tight ($8.00)

Fair Grounds (12): $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Finite ($3.20)

Santa Anita (7): $200,000 California Cup Derby, Cal breds 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner Fast Enough ($11.60)

Fair Grounds (13): Grade 3 $200,000 Lecomte Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Enforceable ($15.60)

Santa Anita (8): $200,000 California Cup Oaks, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Warren’s Showtime ($10.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:

12:55 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Ladies Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Bellera (1-1)

3:07 Santa Anita (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Tiny Tina (9-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE FOUR: No. 3 MCT War Zone (6-1)

He has shown a good amount of ability in all three career starts despite troubled trips in each. In his most recent 16 nights ago, the grey got fractious prior to breaking slow and inward to lose over a length of ground right out of the gate. After the tough start, he finished well for third while under a slight hold nearing the wire. This runner has improved in each subsequent start and should be a contender with a clean start.

