Horse racing newsletter: Cal-bred racing takes center stage

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter
We’ve written a lot about the Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds over the last couple days, so it only seems fair to tell you how it clarified the Kentucky Derby picture. It didn’t.
Enforceable came from far back to rally on the far turn and win the Kentucky Derby prep by 1 ½ lengths. Scabbard, the favorite, finished fifth and Silver State, the second favorite, was second. There’s a lot more to come on the Derby trail and some of it in New Orleans. But, this is a quick taste for what’s to come.
Difficult days at SA
Before we get to what was a very full day of Cal-bred racing at Santa Anita, we’re sorry to report there were two fatalities over the last two days.
Harliss, a 6-year-old gelding trained by Val Brinkerhoff, was pulled up during the gallop out after the finish of the seventh race on Friday. He was diagnosed with a fractured right front ankle and was euthanized. He had finished seventh in the eight-horse $25,000 waiver claiming race over 5 ½ furlongs on the turf.
Uncontainable, a 5-year-old gelding trained by Peter Miller, was pulled up mid-stretch on Saturday in a California-bred allowance/optional claiming race of 1 1/8 miles on the turf. He was also diagnosed as having a broken right front ankle and was euthanized.
Despite the two deaths, Santa Anita still has had two fewer deaths than it did to this point last year. What’s odd is that three of the four fatalities have been on the turf and the other on the training track. None on the dirt.
Santa Anita review
All the races on Saturday were for Cal-breds, including five stakes races. It doesn’t get much better than that for local breeders. Let’s get to the results.
$150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint: Stealthediamonds stoletherace by going straight to the lead, taking advantage of soft fractions, and won the 5 ½ furlong turf race by half-a-length. She proved to be a good investment having been claimed two races back for $80,000.
Stealthediamonds paid $8.80, $3.40 and $2.20. Just Grazed me was second followed by Apache Princess, Lakerball, Show It N Moe It and Libby.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Mike Puype (winning trainer): “With her speed, we certainly expected to be in front. When the favorite (Just Grazed Me) made her bid through the stretch there was some concern because she’s such a good horse, but [jockey] Agapito [Delgadillo] kept our filly going. Looking at the race I figured we were the lone speed. Just Grazed Me on paper was the one to beat, enough for me to worry about her. Apache Princess is a really good sprint filly, it was a very good race between the three fillies, and our kind of speed has to be respected. When she cleared and broke loose for home I was just praying she would get to the wire.
Agapito Delgadillo (winning jockey): “She got away pretty easy and she was just breezing. At the top of the lane, I asked her for more and she put it in another gear and we came home easily.”
$150,000 California Cup Sprint: Fashionably Fast showed a lot of grit down the stretch holding off Lieutenant Dan to win the six-furlong race. The winning margin was a neck and it was his fifth win in a row.
Fashionably Fast, owned and bred by John Harris, paid $6.20, $3.00 and $2.60. Lieutenant Dan was second followed by Brandothebartender, Oliver and Baja Sur.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Dean Pederson (winning trainer): “It was great. I left it up to [jockey] Tiago [Pereira]. I told him not to concede enough to Baja Sur and keep the pressure on him. I don’t know if that is his ideal running style but you gotta ride to win. That was the game plan we had come up with. I kind of left it in his hands. The horse was just game as can be coming down the stretch.
“The horse has done so much for us, how can you be disappointed in anything he does? We are just very thankful to be in this position and for the opportunity to have this horse. You can’t train for better owners.”
Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “Our plan was to stay just behind the one horse (Baja Sur) and then push on the outside when we came for home. I switched the whip in the stretch and when the horse came outside of us, he really responded. I worked this horse the other day and he worked very fast. I love this horse (Fashionably Fast has won five in a row).”
John Harris (winning owner-breeder): “At about the eighth pole, I thought maybe we were in deep water, but he kept going. We always want to win, but it’s particularly fun to win with a homebred. And it’s fun to win this race which was named for my good friend Don Valpredo.”
$200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic: It wasn’t much of a race as Wound Tight went gate to wire to win the 1 1/8-mile turf race. It was his first stakes win and fourth in 10 races. Would Tight paid $8.00, $3.80 and $3.20. Ward ‘n Jerry was second followed by Cono, Ashleyluvssugar, The Hunted, Desmond Doss, Accountability and Mobou.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Gerardo Morales (assistant to winning trainer Bob Hess, Jr.) “The race set up perfect. The horse likes to run on the front end. I was a little concerned about going a mile and an eighth, that it was too far for him, but he definitely got the job done. I’m really happy with him. When I saw the fractions I said, ‘We have a big chance,’ and when they turned for home, I knew it was all over.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “This horse is very strong on the lead. There was no pace, so he was tough on the lead. He never got tired. We came back in front of the grandstand and he still wanted to run.”
$200,000 California Cup Derby: Fast Enough staged a strong a five-wide rally in the stretch to win the 1 1/16-mile race by a neck. The 3-year-old gelding paid $11.60, $8.60 and $5.80. Sacred Rider, a shipper from Golden Gate, was second followed by Bettor Trip Nick, Dapper, Club Aspen, Summer Fire, Indian Peak, Rookie Mistake and Big Returns.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Rafael Becerra (winning trainer): “He gave us a great work out, I was very happy about it. We brought him out and he galloped super good, I felt good about it. He needed some time off because he had sore shins and he got a little sick, so that gave me more time to develop him. After that he was fine. I think he is going to get better.
“I was confident because I saw no other horses coming. That three horse (Sacred Rider) would not give up. Tiago knew he had the horse, he just had to keep him focused. We will see what is next, we will talk it over with the owners and go from there.”
Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “I was on him the first time and he won easily. I saw that he was nominated for this race, so I told Rafael [Becerra] I wanted to ride him again. I worked him the other day in 59 [seconds] and he galloped out easily. I knew we had a good chance [Saturday]. I wanted to be up closer in the first part of the race, but he settled nicely. I saved ground and when the opportunity to make our move on the turn came, he took off and came up on the three (Sacred Rider) for the win.”
$200,000 California Cup Oaks: In the last of five stakes on the day, Warren’s Showtime came charging down the stretch to win the one-mile turf race by 3 ½ lengths. She settled mid-pack for most of the race before taking advantage of her position on the rail to go past everyone.
Warren’s Showtime paid $10.20, $4.80 and $4.20. Bulletproof One was second and Warrior’s Moon finished third in the field of 12.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “She’s really a nice filly. She’s got a terrific turn of foot and it helped her today. It got a little tight around the turn, but the jock waited and the rail opened up and we got through. She had a fever a little while back and we had to back off for a while. I’m hopeful that we haven’t got to the bottom of her potential yet. She has done a lot to date.
“This sire (Clubhouse Ride) has kept me alive. We are reaping the benefits of the offspring. He is wonderful for California we couldn’t be more excited about the future with him.”
Jorge Velez (winning jockey): “She’s got a really good late kick. She likes to run inside, so it makes it easier to save ground. When I came here, my agent (Nelson Arroyo, Jr.) had me look at lot of tapes of Laffit Pincay and it’s helped me. Craig [Lewis] has been so great to me, he’s put me on so many of his horses. This is my biggest win and I feel really happy to have the opportunity.”
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s card is eight races starting at 12:30 p.m., as is Monday’s special card. We do like a little more consistency on the start time rather than basing it on the number of races. Now, it doesn’t have the excitement of five stakes races on an all Cal-bred card, but it’s got decent field sizes and one graded stakes. Half of the races are on the turf.
The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ½ miles on the turf. The race starts about halfway up the downhill turf course, which is closed to sprints but not routes. The favorite, at 9-5, is Tiny Tina for Phil D’Amato and Flavien Prat. She is five-of-17 lifetime and coming off a second in the Robert Frankel Stakes. This is her first 1 ½ mile race. She seems to rally at 1 1/8 miles but was outkicked I her only 1 3/8-mile race.
Siberia Iris is the second choice at 5-2 for Richard Mandella and Rafael Bejarano. She is three-for-18 lifetime and is coming off a fourth in the Grade 1 Rodeo. She has a 1 3/8-mile win at Del Mar. Post is around 3:05 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 9 (2 also eligible), 7, 7, 10, 8, 7, 7, 10 (2 ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE ONE: No. 2 Suezaaana (20-1)
Suezaaana took and early lead last out at 6 ½ furlongs and almost stole the race, getting swallowed up late to run second. The horse that ran a closing third, Info’s Treasure, returned to win on Friday. I love the cutback in distance Sunday for the second start off the layoff. The horse races protected Sunday as well. The 20-1 morning-line price is great value.
Saturday’s result: Coast of Roan tracked in second throughout the race but was passed by the late closing favorite and ran 3rd, losing a photo for place.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE FOUR: No. 3 MCT War Zone (6-1)
He has shown a good amount of ability in all three career starts despite troubled trips in each. In his most recent 16 nights ago, the grey got fractious prior to breaking slow and inward to lose over a length of ground right out of the gate. After the tough start, he finished well for third while under a slight hold nearing the wire. This runner has improved in each subsequent start and should be a contender with a clean start.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 18.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.51 48.56 1:11.97 1:36.54 1:48.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Jet Set Ruler
|122
|7
|5
|6–3
|6–3
|6–2
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|1.40
|3
|Push Through
|122
|3
|7
|5–2
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–3
|2–nk
|Gutierrez
|6.60
|5
|Coast of Roan
|122
|5
|2
|2–½
|4–2½
|4–2½
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Rispoli
|8.10
|2
|Play Money
|122
|2
|6
|4–1
|3–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|4–2¼
|Espinoza
|3.40
|4
|Jamming Eddy
|122
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|3–1
|5–9¼
|Cedillo
|5.10
|6
|Blue Skye Jade
|115
|6
|3
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|6–2
|6
|Velez
|26.50
|1
|Uncontainable
|120
|1
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|dnf
|Fuentes
|7.60
|7
|JET SET RULER
|4.80
|2.80
|2.40
|3
|PUSH THROUGH
|5.20
|3.40
|5
|COAST OF ROAN
|4.00
|10-CENT EXACTA (7-3)
|$13.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-2)
|$25.41
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-5-2-4)
|$402.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-5)
|$41.90
Winner–Jet Set Ruler B.g.5 by Tribal Rule out of Jet Set Girl, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Cole Ranch (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Mutuel Pool $169,245 Exacta Pool $89,002 Superfecta Pool $36,137 Super High Five Pool $2,635 Trifecta Pool $63,409. Scratched–none.
JET SET RULER angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide under urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. PUSH THROUGH tugged early and chased a bit off the inside then along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch, went three deep in late stretch and edged a rival late for the place. COAST OF ROAN also tugged some early and stalked a bit off the inside, continued along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, split horses in deep stretch and was edged for second inside. PLAY MONEY bobbled at the start, stalked inside then came out leaving the first turn, bid three deep five eighths out, continued three wide into the second turn then outside a rival on that bend and lacked the needed rally. JAMMING EDDY pulled his way to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, shook loose again when rivals challenged early on the backstretch, fought back along the rail in midstretch and weakened late. BLUE SKYE JADE angled in and tugged outside a rival then between foes into the first turn, bid between rivals five eighths out, continued to stalk outside a foe then between horses into the second turn, dropped back in the stretch and weakened. UNCONTAINABLE saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch, took a bad step nearing midstretch and was pulled up and vanned off. FINAL TIME HAND TIMED.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.97 45.49 57.87 1:10.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|D's Lovely Sophia
|120
|4
|4
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|Rispoli
|3.30
|1
|Time for Ebby
|122
|1
|5
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–1½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|4.60
|6
|Time for Suzzie
|115
|5
|1
|4–½
|3–½
|2–1
|3–6½
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.70
|2
|Silk From Heaven
|122
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–4¼
|Flores
|18.80
|7
|Christy Jackson
|120
|6
|3
|5–3½
|5–4
|5–1½
|5–3¼
|Espinoza
|5.10
|3
|Takethediamondlane
|122
|3
|2
|1–½
|2–1
|4–2
|6
|Gryder
|1.40
|5
|D'S LOVELY SOPHIA
|8.60
|4.60
|3.60
|1
|TIME FOR EBBY
|4.80
|3.40
|6
|TIME FOR SUZZIE
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$28.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$16.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-2)
|$23.12
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6)
|$25.90
Winner–D's Lovely Sophia B.f.4 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Craftyasafox, by Crafty Prospector. Bred by Nu Wave Stables LLC (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Dolores Riggio. Mutuel Pool $264,594 Daily Double Pool $39,304 Exacta Pool $137,152 Superfecta Pool $61,176 Trifecta Pool $103,084. Scratched–Adorably Sweet.
D'S LOVELY SOPHIA prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away under urging and vigorous handling in the stretch to prove best.s. TIME FOR EBBY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses nearing midstretch and edged a rival for the place. TIME FOR SUZZIE stalked the pace between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. SILK FROM HEAVEN saved ground off the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked a rally. CHRISTY JACKSON stalked the pace three deep, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. TAKETHEDIAMONDLANE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Sprint Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.16 44.73 55.81 1:01.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Stealthediamonds
|122
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1
|1–½
|Delgadillo
|3.40
|1
|Just Grazed Me
|124
|1
|6
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–2½
|2–¾
|Franco
|0.50
|5
|Apache Princess
|124
|4
|5
|4–hd
|5–2½
|3–4
|3–6¼
|Prat
|3.70
|6
|Lakerball
|122
|5
|4
|6
|6
|5–1
|4–1¾
|Cedillo
|23.90
|4
|Show It N Moe It
|124
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–hd
|5–2½
|T Baze
|27.90
|7
|Lippy
|120
|6
|2
|5–1½
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|45.90
|3
|STEALTHEDIAMONDS
|8.80
|3.40
|2.20
|1
|JUST GRAZED ME
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|APACHE PRINCESS
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$38.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-6)
|$3.18
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5)
|$5.05
Winner–Stealthediamonds B.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of No Better Terms, by Pure Prize. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Driver, James L. and Driver, Ywachetta H.. Mutuel Pool $272,508 Daily Double Pool $33,275 Exacta Pool $99,140 Superfecta Pool $40,860 Trifecta Pool $75,003. Scratched–Into Rissa.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-3) paid $33.70. Pick Three Pool $61,401.
STEALTHEDIAMONDS sped to the early lead, set all the pace along the inside, kicked clear and held on gamely under urging. JUST GRAZED ME a step slow into stride, went up inside to stalk the winner, came out a bit in upper stretch and finished willingly but could not quite catch the winner. APACHE PRINCESS angled in and stalked inside, was shuffled back a bit early on the turn, came out in upper stretch and also finished with interest. LAKERBALL settled a bit off the rail chasing the pace, angled to the inside leaving the backstretch, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and lacked a rally. SHOW IT N MOE IT close up stalking the winner outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and weakened. LIPPY chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.67 46.43 59.10 1:12.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Papa Tony
|122
|8
|4
|2–hd
|2–3½
|2–4
|1–nk
|Gryder
|1.90
|8
|Sierra Melody
|122
|6
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–3¼
|Roman
|8.20
|7
|Racetrackers
|122
|5
|8
|7–hd
|7–4½
|5–hd
|3–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|28.40
|1
|Saturday Johnny
|122
|1
|6
|8
|6–½
|7–6
|4–¾
|Figueroa
|31.50
|3
|Seizetheday Rexy
|122
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1½
|5–4¾
|Prat
|2.90
|9
|Royally Big
|122
|7
|7
|6–½
|8
|8
|6–½
|Van Dyke
|5.40
|6
|Alibi for Mischief
|122
|4
|5
|4–2½
|4–2½
|4–2
|7–1
|Delgadillo
|4.00
|2
|I Dub Thee
|122
|2
|3
|5–8
|5–5
|6–hd
|8
|Cedillo
|15.60
|10
|PAPA TONY
|5.80
|3.20
|2.80
|8
|SIERRA MELODY
|6.00
|4.20
|7
|RACETRACKERS
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10)
|$27.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-8)
|$11.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-7-1)
|$140.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-7)
|$84.70
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-8-7-1-3)
|Carryover $1,818
Winner–Papa Tony Dbb.g.3 by Papa Clem out of Field of Interest, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $281,421 Daily Double Pool $21,494 Exacta Pool $156,309 Superfecta Pool $66,908 Trifecta Pool $105,780 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,383. Scratched–Jungle Boy, Nonno's Polaris.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-10) paid $31.70. Pick Three Pool $31,639.
PAPA TONY had speed four wide then dueled three deep, battled outside the runner-up on the turn and through a long drive and got up late under left handed urging. SIERRA MELODY dueled between horses then inside on the turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and continued gamely to the end. RACETRACKERS hesitated then hopped in a slow start, split horses a half mile out, continued outside a rival on the turn, went between foes in the stretch then got up for third three deep on the line. SATURDAY JOHNNY tossed his head some after the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in the drive and was edged for the show between foe late. SEIZETHEDAY REXY had good early speed and dueled inside, fell back some to stalk on the turn, shifted out briefly a quarter mile out then angled in and wwas outfinished for a minor award. ROYALLY BIG hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued off the inside on the turn and failed to menace. ALIBI FOR MISCHIEF pulled between horses to press the early pace, steadied five eighths out and stalked just off the rail, continued outside rival on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. I DUB THEE chased off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'California Cup Sprint Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.75 44.72 56.79 1:09.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Fashionably Fast
|124
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Pereira
|2.10
|6
|Lieutenant Dan
|124
|5
|2
|4–½
|4–3
|2–½
|2–2¼
|Van Dyke
|2.60
|5
|Brandothebartender
|122
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3–hd
|Rispoli
|15.20
|3
|Oliver
|124
|3
|3
|3–2
|3–1
|4–3
|4–¾
|Cedillo
|5.80
|1
|Baja Sur
|124
|1
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|5
|Hernandez
|1.60
|2
|FASHIONABLY FAST
|6.20
|3.00
|2.60
|6
|LIEUTENANT DAN
|3.20
|2.80
|5
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2)
|$20.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$9.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-3)
|$10.66
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5)
|$26.50
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (10-7)
|$9.00
Winner–Fashionably Fast Ch.g.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Fall Fashion, by Forestry. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc., Antonsen, Per and Nicoletti, John A.. Mutuel Pool $306,650 Daily Double Pool $33,622 Exacta Pool $110,285 Superfecta Pool $33,947 Trifecta Pool $63,966. Scratched–Heck Yeah, League of Shadows.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-10-2) paid $23.85. Pick Three Pool $50,518. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-10-7) paid $12.20. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-4/5/10-2) 1267 tickets with 4 correct paid $101.80. Pick Four Pool $169,005. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-3-4/5/10-2) 866 tickets with 5 correct paid $529.35. Pick Five Pool $533,239.
FASHIONABLY FAST had good early speed and dueled between horses, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, put a head in front between foes in the drive, drifted in late and fought back under urging to gamely prevail. LIEUTENANT DAN stalked outside on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, ranged up four wide leaving the turn, was fanned out into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch, also drifted in and battled alongside the winner to the wire. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER was in a good position stalking the pace off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. OLIVER pressed the pace three deep, was fanned out some into the stretch, continued off the rail then was edged for the show between foes on the line. BAJA SUR a step slow into stride, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn, came off the rail into the stretch, battled inside rivals in midstretch then drifted in and was outfinished for a minor share.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Unusual Heat Turf Classic Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.39 48.62 1:13.00 1:36.61 1:48.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Wound Tight
|122
|5
|4
|1–1
|1–2
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–3½
|Cedillo
|3.00
|1
|Ward 'n Jerry
|120
|1
|2
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–hd
|4–1
|2–½
|Rispoli
|2.40
|2
|Cono
|120
|2
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|3–¾
|Gutierrez
|34.40
|8
|Ashleyluvssugar
|120
|8
|6
|7–2
|7–1½
|7–2
|6–2
|4–½
|Prat
|3.90
|4
|The Hunted
|124
|4
|8
|5–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5–hd
|5–nk
|Pereira
|3.00
|6
|Desmond Doss
|120
|6
|5
|8
|8
|8
|7–1
|6–½
|Van Dyke
|8.00
|3
|Accountability
|120
|3
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|7–4
|Fuentes
|41.90
|7
|Mobou
|120
|7
|7
|4–1
|5–1½
|5–hd
|8
|8
|Espinoza
|28.40
|5
|WOUND TIGHT
|8.00
|3.80
|3.20
|1
|WARD 'N JERRY
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|CONO
|8.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$24.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$12.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-2-8)
|$43.94
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-2-8-4)
|$1,433.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2)
|$66.60
Winner–Wound Tight B.g.5 by Coil out of Bellsblade, by Mr. Broad Blade. Bred by Matt Nelson (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Matt Nelson. Mutuel Pool $407,663 Daily Double Pool $28,508 Exacta Pool $202,924 Superfecta Pool $90,441 Super High Five Pool $8,887 Trifecta Pool $131,265. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-5) paid $24.10. Pick Three Pool $67,877. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-7-5) paid $10.20.
WOUND TIGHT sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. WARD 'N JERRY pulled along the inside and steadied in the stretch the first time, saved ground stalking the pace then went between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and edged a rival late for the place. CONO pulled inside rivals then outside a foe in the first stretch, stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the winner leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, continued just off the inside on that turn and into the stretch and was edged late for second. ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide into and out of the second turn and was outfinished. THE HUNTED squeezed back at the start, stalked between horses then outside leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and also was outkicked in the final furlong. DESMOND DOSS settled off the rail, came out some in the stretch and had a mild late bid. ACCOUNTABILITY between horses early, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the necessary response. MOBOU stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'California Cup Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.64 47.83 1:12.21 1:38.51 1:45.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Fast Enough
|124
|8
|8
|7–1
|6–hd
|7–1½
|4–1½
|1–nk
|Pereira
|4.80
|3
|Sacred Rider
|124
|3
|3
|3–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|1–hd
|2–5
|Cedillo
|36.10
|1
|Bettor Trip Nick
|124
|1
|4
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–½
|3–1½
|Martinez
|3.80
|2
|Dapper
|124
|2
|1
|2–1
|3–1½
|5–1
|6–½
|4–1½
|Franco
|27.70
|5
|Club Aspen
|124
|5
|7
|6–1
|7–2
|6–1
|7–2½
|5–ns
|Velez
|2.10
|4
|Summer Fire
|124
|4
|5
|5–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–hd
|6–ns
|Smith
|7.40
|7
|Indian Peak
|124
|7
|6
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–1½
|7–5¼
|Hernandez
|8.60
|6
|Rookie Mistake
|124
|6
|9
|8–1½
|8–hd
|8–1
|8–5
|8–9¼
|Gutierrez
|14.90
|9
|Big Returns
|124
|9
|2
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Fuentes
|6.10
|8
|FAST ENOUGH
|11.60
|8.60
|5.80
|3
|SACRED RIDER
|28.20
|11.00
|1
|BETTOR TRIP NICK
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$36.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$157.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-1-2)
|$698.63
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-1)
|$374.90
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-1-2-5)
|Carryover $2,391
Winner–Fast Enough B.g.3 by Eddington out of Brilliant Melody, by Bertrando. Bred by Craig Martin (KY). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Craig Martin. Mutuel Pool $382,808 Daily Double Pool $39,248 Exacta Pool $203,674 Superfecta Pool $95,385 Trifecta Pool $130,039 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,134. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-8) paid $51.80. Pick Three Pool $48,751.
FAST ENOUGH angled in off the rail then went up four wide on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, bid four wide under urging in midstretch, drifted in and battled outside the winner and gamely prevailed late. SACRED RIDER stalked three deep to the stretch, bid three wide between horses to gain a short lead in midstretch, also drifted in and fought back inside the winner to the wire. BETTOR TRIP NICK sent to the early lead, set the pace inside, kicked away from rivals again on the backstretch, fought back inside in the stretch and held third. DAPPER stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses five eighths out, tracked the leader again just off the rail, fell back between foes on the second turn and weakened. CLUB ASPEN was in a good position stalking the pace between horses, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SUMMER FIRE four wide on the first turn and into the backstretch, bid three deep five eighths out then tracked again, re-bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn and between horses into the stretch and in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. INDIAN PEAK angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in a bit tight along the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROOKIE MISTAKE four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. BIG RETURNS settled off the rail then outside on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'California Cup Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.14 48.11 1:12.78 1:24.75 1:36.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Warren's Showtime
|124
|5
|2
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|2–½
|1–3½
|Velez
|4.10
|3
|Bulletproof One
|124
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|2–nk
|Fuentes
|3.60
|12
|Warrior's Moon
|124
|12
|5
|4–hd
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–2
|3–hd
|Cedillo
|21.40
|11
|California Kook
|124
|11
|12
|11–4½
|9–1
|8–½
|8–1½
|4–nk
|Van Dyke
|43.60
|9
|Smiling Shirlee
|124
|9
|7
|8–1½
|8–hd
|7–hd
|6–hd
|5–nk
|Rispoli
|7.10
|8
|Homehome
|124
|8
|6
|6–½
|6–1
|6–1½
|5–hd
|6–¾
|Gutierrez
|38.20
|2
|Wise Rachel
|124
|2
|10
|9–hd
|10–½
|11–4
|9–½
|7–1
|Hernandez
|16.70
|1
|Almost a Factor
|124
|1
|8
|7–½
|7–½
|9–1
|10–2½
|8–2¼
|Prat
|4.50
|10
|Cholula Lips
|124
|10
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|4–1
|4–hd
|9–ns
|T Baze
|13.10
|7
|Midnight Sunrise
|124
|7
|9
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|7–½
|10–4¼
|Franco
|86.40
|4
|Been Studying Her
|124
|4
|11
|12
|12
|12
|12
|11–1¼
|Smith
|3.40
|6
|Smokin Hot Bobbie
|124
|6
|4
|10–hd
|11–3½
|10–hd
|11–4
|12
|Delgadillo
|84.80
|5
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|10.20
|4.80
|4.20
|3
|BULLETPROOF ONE
|4.60
|4.00
|12
|WARRIOR'S MOON
|8.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)
|$63.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$28.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-12-11)
|$670.17
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-12)
|$198.50
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-12-11-9)
|Carryover $6,426
Winner–Warren's Showtime Ch.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Warren's Veneda, by Affirmative. Bred by Benjamin C. Warren (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Warren, Benjamin C. and Sally. Mutuel Pool $525,678 Daily Double Pool $43,496 Exacta Pool $271,663 Superfecta Pool $122,150 Trifecta Pool $176,441 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,287. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-5) paid $88.30. Pick Three Pool $61,403.
WARREN'S SHOWTIME between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the fence under urging past the eighth pole to gain the lead and won clear. BULLETPROOF ONE pulled to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled inside, inched away again on the second turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and just held second. WARRIOR'S MOON four wide early, angled in just off the inside then stalked along the rail, came out into the stretch and was edged for second between foes on the line. CALIFORNIA KOOK broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. SMILING SHIRLEE angled in and chased outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, found the inside in the drive and was outfinished for a minor award. HOMEHOME chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. WISE RACHEL saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also could not quite offer the needed response. ALMOST A FACTOR saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight a bit off the rail into the second turn, continued inside and lacked the needed rally. CHOLULA LIPS pulled and stalked outside, bid three deep on the backstretch, tracked the leader outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. MIDNIGHT SUNRISE stalked off the rail then bid between horses on the backstretch and outside the pacesetter into the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch and also weakened. BEEN STUDYING HER broke a bit slowly, dropped back just off the rail then inside and did not rally. SMOKIN HOT BOBBIE settled between horses then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.00 44.94 1:09.38 1:15.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Principe Carlo
|122
|12
|2
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–4
|1–5½
|Delgadillo
|4.60
|3
|Afternoon Heat
|122
|3
|4
|5–hd
|5–1
|3–2
|2–½
|Cedillo
|7.80
|1
|Tigre Di Slugo
|122
|1
|11
|8–hd
|6–hd
|4–hd
|3–nk
|Prat
|1.80
|7
|Posterize
|117
|7
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|4–3¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|10.60
|11
|Rick's Dream
|122
|11
|1
|3–1½
|3–½
|6–hd
|5–nk
|Hernandez
|44.30
|5
|Rickey B
|122
|5
|9
|6–hd
|7–hd
|7–1
|6–¾
|Flores
|55.40
|6
|Short of Ez
|120
|6
|6
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–½
|7–1½
|Figueroa
|9.10
|2
|Loafers Boy
|122
|2
|10
|10–1½
|10–1½
|9–1
|8–¾
|Pereira
|9.90
|10
|Bob's Sniper
|115
|10
|5
|9–hd
|9–hd
|8–1
|9–1¼
|Velez
|71.00
|4
|Clem Labine
|122
|4
|8
|11–hd
|12
|12
|10–1¾
|Hernandez
|16.60
|8
|Perfect Wager
|120
|8
|12
|12
|11–4
|10–1½
|11–1¾
|Rispoli
|6.90
|9
|Claim of Passion
|122
|9
|7
|7–1
|8–1½
|11–hd
|12
|Espinoza
|31.10
|12
|PRINCIPE CARLO
|11.20
|5.60
|3.80
|3
|AFTERNOON HEAT
|7.20
|4.60
|1
|TIGRE DI SLUGO
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-12)
|$83.20
|$1 EXACTA (12-3)
|$40.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-3-1-7)
|$174.32
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-3-1-7-11)
|Carryover $24,587
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-3-1)
|$91.10
Winner–Principe Carlo Dbb.c.4 by Coil out of Princess Ezra (GB), by Rahy. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Marcelo Polanco. Owner: Polanco, Marcelo and Scialanga, Carlo. Mutuel Pool $455,563 Daily Double Pool $127,948 Exacta Pool $296,072 Superfecta Pool $171,047 Super High Five Pool $23,795 Trifecta Pool $234,135. Claimed–Principe Carlo by Randy Marriott. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Claimed–Posterize by Mojarro, Antonio and Gonzaz, Albert E. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-12) paid $125.15. Pick Three Pool $169,452. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-8-5-12) 891 tickets with 4 correct paid $588.55. Pick Four Pool $686,908. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-8-5-12) 212 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,924.00. Pick Five Pool $534,357. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4/5/10-2-5-8-5-12) 56 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,691.76. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $282,166. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $518,026.
PRINCIPE CARLO dueled three deep, inched away on the turn, angled in leaving the turn and drew off in the stretch under urging and steady handling. AFTERNOON HEAT stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out some leaving the turn and edged rivals late for the place. TIGRE DI SLUGO saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail on the turn then angled in, came out again a sixteenth out and got up outside foes for the show. POSTERIZE angled in and dueled inside then stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch then drifted in late and lost third. RICK'S DREAM had good early speed and angled in, dueled between horses then stalked on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. RICKEY B stalked between horses, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SHORT OF EZ between horses early, stalked outside a rival then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. LOAFERS BOY unseated the rider when fractious in the gage, chased a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. BOB'S SNIPER reared in the gate when fractious, chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn and did not rally. CLEM LABINE between horses early, dropped back off the rail, swung out into the stretch and was not a threat. PERFECT WAGER fell back off the inside early, continued off the rail on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and failed to menace. CLAIM OF PASSION chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|7,382
|$1,384,651
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,214,391
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,566,457
|TOTAL
|7,382
|$11,165,499
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, January 19.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Civil Suit
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Dan Blacker
|10-1
|2
|Suezaaana
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|3
|Rosey Sky
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|2-1
|4
|Into Rissa
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Edwin Alvarez
|3-1
|5
|Bella Chica
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|6
|Dannybob
|Victor Flores
|117
|Robert J. Lucas
|50-1
|7
|Love Not War
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|8
|Spanish Channel
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Jesus Mendoza
|12-1
|9
|Mrs. Kimberly K
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Our Romance
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|11
|Remember to Smile
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tromador
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-5
|40,000
|2
|Me Macho
|Victor Flores
|117
|John E. Cortez
|15-1
|40,000
|3
|West Way Dreams
|Mauro Donoe
|109
|Roshan S. Charlton
|50-1
|40,000
|4
|Ziyanair
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|40,000
|5
|Meadway
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|John E. Cortez
|12-1
|40,000
|6
|Salah
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Eoin G. Harty
|9-5
|40,000
|7
|Gold N Grand
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|40,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Best Two Minutes
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|10,000
|2
|Boy Howdy
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|10,000
|3
|Liberty Park
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Jorge Rosales
|6-1
|10,000
|4
|Brimstoned
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|4-1
|10,000
|5
|Big Bad Gary
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|10,000
|6
|Top of the Game
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Ryan Hanson
|6-5
|10,000
|7
|Play Hard to Get
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Ian Kruljac
|6-1
|10,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mulhima
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Anna Meah
|6-1
|35,000
|2
|Girona
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Paul G. Aguirre
|10-1
|35,000
|3
|Querelle
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|35,000
|4
|Wind Tartare
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|35,000
|5
|Point Hope
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|35,000
|6
|Playa Chica
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|35,000
|7
|Arctic Roll
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|35,000
|8
|Dulverton Darling
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
|35,000
|9
|Catoca
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|35,000
|10
|Clockstrikestwelve
|Mike Smith
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|10-1
|35,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Concord Jet
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|12,500
|2
|Jen Go Unchained
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|12,500
|3
|Red Valor
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Val Brinkerhoff
|10-1
|12,500
|4
|Passing
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|12,500
|5
|Irish Ballad
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|12,500
|6
|Friendly Steve
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Blake R. Heap
|5-1
|12,500
|7
|Norski
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|119
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|12,500
|8
|Temple Knights
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|6-1
|12,500
SIXTH RACE.
About 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Astra Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lostintranzlation
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|2
|Tiny Tina
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|9-5
|3
|Blue Diva
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Ari Herbertson
|4-1
|4
|Trust Fund Kitty
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|5
|Siberian Iris
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|6
|Ms Peintour
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|7
|Heathers Grey
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|10-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Nadal
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Vasariano
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|3
|Threearchbaymafia
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|4
|Jeffnjohn'sthundr
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|4-1
|5
|Exaulted
|Mike Smith
|122
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|6
|Western Smoke
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Craig Dollase
|20-1
|7
|Lane Way
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cabin John
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|12-1
|25,000
|2
|Real Master
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|6-1
|25,000
|3
|Tequila Joe
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|25,000
|4
|The Creep
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|8-1
|25,000
|5
|King Eddie
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|10-1
|25,000
|6
|Tough It Out
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|25,000
|7
|Rigoletto
|Jorge Velez
|117
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|25,000
|8
|Start a Runnin
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|25,000
|9
|Swamp Souffle
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|William Spawr
|3-1
|25,000
|10
|Kylemore
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Gary Stute
|12-1
|25,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|French Getaway
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|25,000
|12
|Implicitly
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Mark Rheinford
|8-1
|25,000