Horse racing newsletter: Stewards getting serious about the crop

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remind you that Thursday’s card at Santa Anita has been canceled. Racing resumes Friday.

Don’t know if we shamed them into it or if they got more efficient, but we got three weeks of stewards’ minutes and rulings for the newsletter. It would be good if we were just one week late on rulings, especially jockey suspensions, so that you might know why a jockey isn’t around. This is a good start.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Now, remember, the rulings are available pretty quick but it’s the stewards’ minutes that give it the context and tell a story. This week may be one of the most significant as far as rulings go but not nearly as entertaining as when jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr., showed up for a meeting with stewards wearing a towel.

What these rulings show is that the stewards are getting very serious about riding crop violations, going as far as suspensions. Can’t remember that happening recently and it’s very unlikely to have happened in the past.

Also, if you stick around to just past the end of the rulings, you’ll find out about something that happened that you just won’t believe. (I know, sounds like one of those clickbait headlines about celebrities.)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Become a subscriber. Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most.

So, let’s get to the rulings.

--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was fined $400 for using his riding crop more than three times in succession without giving his mount, Hit the Seam, a chance to respond in the third race on Jan, 5. Gutierrez debated the definition of “succession.” It was Gutierrez’s fourth offense in the last 60 days. Hit the Seam finished third.

--Owner James Marsden was suspended for failing to show for a stewards’ meeting in discuss a complaint that he allegedly owed Steven Cole of Cole Ranch $4,893.33 for training services. The suspension started Jan. 18. During this time Marsden is barred from the premises.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $300 for using his riding crop more than three times without giving his mount, Queen Bee to You, a chance to respond during the La Canada Stakes on Jan. 11. It was his second violation in the last 60 days. Queen Bee to You won the Grade 2 race.

A better newsletter



If you don’t see us in your inbox next week, please check your spam folder. And if you find us there, please mark the email “not spam” and add the sender to your contacts.



Any other issues or questions? Please email us! We’re making some under-the-hood improvements to this newsletter.If you don’t see us in your inbox next week, please check your spam folder. And if you find us there, please mark the email “not spam” and add the sender to your contacts.Any other issues or questions?

--Jockey Brice Blanc was fined $300 for using his riding crop more than three times in succession without giving his mount, Kaydetre, a chance to respond during the La Canada Stakes on Jan. 11. It was his first offense in the last 60 days but the stewards believed his usage was “excessive” calling for a higher penalty. Blanc “adamantly disagreed,” according to the stewards. Kaydetre finished fourth.

--Trainer Vladimir Cerin was fined $1,500 when Big Sky Logan had an overage of Phenylbutazone, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory, in his system after finishing fifth in the first race at Del Mar on Aug. 30. Cerin offered no explanation other than it “could have been a mistake at the barn.” It was Cerin’s second violation in the past 365 days.

--Owner Juan Pablo Silva was suspended when he failed to show for a hearing on Jan. 17 over an unpaid veterinarian services to Dr. Melinda Blue. Initially Silva’s license had expired but the case couldn’t be filed until he renewed his license, which he did. The suspension was supposed to start Jan. 25. However, his license was restored when he paid $1,027.15. It required two different stewards’ rulings.

--Apprentice jockey Pedro Zavaleta was given a $50 training citation when he entered the training track a few minutes early and went through the out gap. Outrider Cindy Ellet issued the citation. Zavaleta took responsibility and was very apologetic.

--Jockey Juan Hernandez was fined $200 for using his riding crop more than three times in succession without giving his mount, Indian Peak, a chance to respond during the seventh race on Jan. 18. It was his second violation in the last 60 days. Indian Peak finished seventh in the nine-horse race.

--Trainer Philip Oviedo was fined $500 when his horse Leroy tested positive for Naproxen, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory sold to humans as Aleve, after finishing third in the fourth race at Del Mar on Aug. 22. Oviedo told the stewards that he got the horse from trainer Keith Hanna in Washington two weeks before the race. (In people, Naproxen usually stays in the system for a little more than 90 hours.) Oviedo said he was “puzzled” about how it got into the horse’s system and he was still investigating.

--Jockey Joel Rosario was fined $1,000 when he failed to show for five mounts on Jan. 19 after he was unable to make it back from Dubai on time. He was scheduled to ride Into Rissa in the first race, Playa Chica in the fourth, Lostintranzlation in the sixth, Nadal in the seventh and Real Master in the eighth.

--Jockey Iggy Puglisi was suspended for two days (Feb. 1, 2) for excessive use of the riding crop once a horse has reached maximum placing. He was riding Heartfullofstars in the seventh race on Jan. 24 when he struck the horse eight or nine times from the 5/16th pole to the finish line. The horse finished seventh, 3 ¼ lengths behind the sixth-place horse. The stewards called the strikes “forceful.” Puglisi apologized and said he had been “pressing” lately.

--Apprentice jockey Jorge Velez was fined $300 for using the riding crop three times on his mount, Kleen Karma, when the horse was sixth and last in the sixth race on Jan 25. The stewards told Velez that they were “ratcheting up” riding crop violations.

--Jockey Asa Espinoza was suspended two days (Feb. 2, 6) for excessive use of the riding crop on his mount, Fort Dodge, when the horse had achieved his maximum placing in the eighth race on Jan. 20. The horse finished seventh in an eight-horse race. Espinoza used his riding crop 20 times from the 3/8th pole to the finish line. The jockey has had seven violations for misusing the crop since May, 2018. According to the minutes, “Espinoza pointed out a couple of other riding crop actions or inactions in which our judgment was poor.” Steward Grant Baker voted for a three-day suspension.

--Jockey Victor Espinoza was fined $100 for using the riding crop five times in succession without giving his mount, Flagstaff, a chance to respond in the Palos Verdes Stakes on Jan. 25. Flagstaff finished second. It was Espinoza’s first offense in the last 60 days.

You’re not going to believe this

On Jan. 25, Santa Anita and California racing survived an incident that could have even further shaken the public’s confidence in the sport. Neither party had anything to do with it and all turned out well. But …

I’ll let the stewards’ minutes tell the whole story from Jan. 25.

“Following the running of the ninth race photo finish operator/ General Manager Plusmic USA Jim Anderson told the Stewards via speaker box that the photo finish camera failed to function for this race. He placed blame on an electrical failure. Fortunately for the Stewards and placing judges the participants in this ten (10) horse field were very ‘spread out’. After conferring with the placings judges’, all five (5) of us were in agreement as to the order of finish and the placing were made ’Official’. Mr. Anderson is filling in this week for regular photo finish Tammy Boag, who is off for personal reasons. We ordered a letter of explanation from General Manager Anderson requesting a description of what led to this potentially major problem.”

Imagine what would have happened if there was a blanket finish.

It’s not just Gulfstream

We’ve been critical of the Gulfstream drag and later when it found its misbegotten ways to Santa Anita. The drag is the time between when a race is to be run (when the minutes to post hits zero) and when it actually starts.

If you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday night, you noticed a lot of that going on before the start of the game. Newsletter contributor Ron Flatter of the Vegas Sports & Information Network tweeted “Super Bowl LIV had 11 minutes of post-time drag.”

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

It was me again. In Sunday’s newsletter I referred to Feb. 17 as Martin Luther King Day, but that was in January. It’s President’s Day.

Santa Anita review

There wasn’t much to pick from, yet Mike Willman, Santa Anita’s director of publicity, was able to find a feature race when we couldn’t in Sunday’s newsletter preview. The choice was the sixth, a 5 ½ furlong allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares on the turf. The winner was Del Mar May, who went gate to wire to win by 1 ¼ lengths.

Del Mar May paid $10.20, $7.60 and $4.40 in making her first start on the turf. An Eddie Surprise was second and Devils Dance was third.

“You can see on her form she’s run in some really nice races and she’s a nice filly,” winning jockey Geovanni Franco told Willman. “She handled the grass well. I didn’t know if we’d be on the lead, but it didn’t look like there was too much speed in there, so it worked out good.”

Richard Baltas was the winning trainer.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Busanda Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Harvey’s Little Goil ($3.50)

A final thought



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa . I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.Any thoughts, you can reach me at. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter

Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.