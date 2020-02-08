Horse racing newsletter: Ron Flatter tells you about betting the futures

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita has two graded stakes on Saturday.
It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some common sense advice about betting Kentucky Derby Future Wagers. Ron, what insights do you have?
“The Tiz the Law bandwagon has collected passengers in New York, Kentucky and Florida. This weekend he figures to add a lot more nationwide.
“With his win last Saturday at Gulfstream Park in the Holy Bull Stakes, Tiz The Law cemented his name as winter favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Now he figures to attract most of the money among the 23 individual choices in Saturday’s second pool of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager.
“At 8-1 on the morning line, trainer Barclay Tagg’s 3-year-old colt by Constitution might actually be considered an overlay if the number holds up. That is a big ‘if.’ Tiz The Law’s latest win not only ran his record to three-for-three on fast tracks but also shortened his odds to 6-1 in the Derby futures at William Hill Nevada.
“Unlike the bookmaker’s odds, the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) conducted four times a year by Churchill Downs is a pari-mutuel pool. Just like a horse race, there is no guarantee that the odds shown when a bet is made will be the odds that the bettor ends up with when the pool closes Sunday at 3 p.m. PST.
“In other words, don’t count on getting 8-1 on Tiz the Law except in the fantasy world that is the morning line.
“Because they race this weekend, the odds are more fluid for Independence Hall (10-1 KDFW morning line, 10-1 William Hill) and Storm the Court (30-1, 12-1). Undefeated in three races, Independence Hall may close an odds-on favorite in Saturday’s Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. In his first race as a 3-year-old, 2019 juvenile champion Storm the Court has a seven-furlong tune-up Sunday in the San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita.
“This mise-en-scène also begs the question that must be posed to anyone wagering on the KDFW. Why bet on Independence Hall or Storm The Court before they race this weekend? The same applies to Premier Star (50-1, 75-1), also in the Sam F. Davis, and Nadal (12-1, 10-1), the morning-line favorite in the San Vicente.
“Unlike a bet into William Hill futures in which the odds you see are the odds you get, the value of a KDFW bet is not final until the pool closes. So why not wait to get the most important impression that either horse will make this weekend? Making a pari-mutuel wager before that would be like betting on the Lakers before knowing if LeBron James and Anthony Davis were going to play.
“Yet premature bets come in every time Churchill Downs opens a new KDFW pool. During the first 2½ hours of wagering Thanksgiving weekend, $1,684 were bet on Tiz the Law and another $255 on South Bend. The following day Tiz the Law finished third and South Bend sixth in the slop of the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs.
“Although the early bettors wound up with better odds – Tiz the Law 11-1 and South Bend 72-1 – they probably harbored second thoughts. In any case, waiting until after the race would have been the more prudent move before betting.
“At least these pari-mutuel futures will be offered as a choice this weekend in Nevada, where the first pool of the KDFW was blacked out by an impasse between Churchill Downs Inc. and the state’s Pari-Mutuel Association. They just settled a three-month dispute over how the take-out percentage would be split between CDI and racebooks.
“Whatever the case – fixed odds or pari-mutuels – may the hunt for what may be elusive value resume.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. The biggest handicapping contest in the country is the focus of the current episode of the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. Competitors Chris Fallica, David Gutfreund and Judy Wagner take part in a roundtable to talk about betting strategy for the National Horseplayers Championship at Las Vegas. Trainer Peter Eurton discusses 2019 juvenile champion Storm the Court’s return to the track Sunday in the San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita. Just click here.
More on Storm the Court
I also wrote about Storm the Court and trainer Peter Eurton. And if you listen to the Ron Flatter Racing Pod, you’re going to discover some of the quotes are about the same. The reason? Ron and I were talking to Peter at the same time. But Ron’s got some stuff I didn’t use and I have some stuff he didn’t use. You can find my story, just click here.
Santa Anita review
Friday’s unscheduled stakes race was the $75,000 Baffle Stakes for 3-year-olds going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. It was originally set for Sunday but it didn’t fill, so it was moved to Friday. The field was down to six but Billy Batts sat near the back going into the far turn when he got rolling on the rail, went outside the leader, and stablemate, Bulletproof One, and won by 1 ½ lengths.
Billy Batts paid $6.80, $4.20 and $2.80. Rager was second and Rookie Mistake was third. It was the first ever stakes win at Santa Anita for jockey Umberto Rispoli.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “I thought my other [horse, Bulletproof One] had a better chance at five and a half, but they pressed her pretty hard the whole way and it took its toll. Billy is a good horse and we needed to get a prep into him to get him ready [for a one-mile dirt race in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 29] and it worked out. He’s trained very well on the dirt. I like the distance a flat mile and I think he should run well.”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “It was a great opportunity to ride a horse like him. He comes from the Breeders’ Cup (Juvenile Turf on Nov. 1) so people were expecting a lot and Peter was confident in the run. He broke quite sharp and for the first couple of furlongs he was asking me. When we swung out, he was full of run.
“I’m very happy for that and I’m very happy that my first stakes win didn’t take so long. It’s great to win my first stakes here. I love this place. I love the people, I love the weather, I love everything. Every time my boy (Hayden, 2 1/2) comes out, I win. I love when my son sees me winning races. He’s always waiting for that. He’s probably going to watch this 300 times tonight.”
Santa Anita preview
It’s a nine-race card on Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. first post. There are four turf races and two graded stakes. The field size average is 7.2. So, let’s get right to the previews.
Grade 2 $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes: This race is for 3-year-old fillies going a mile, but it only attracted five entrants. The heavy favorite, at 2-5, is Venetian Harbor for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat. The low morning line is because of a 10 3/4-length win in her second start. She was second in her first start.
Morning-line maker Jon White has two second choices at 5-1. There is Cholula Lips for Mike Harrington and Abel Cedillo. She is two-of-eight lifetime and won two back in the Soviet Problem for Cal-breds at Los Alamitos. The other co-favorite is Stellar Sound for Bob Baffert and Mike Smith. (And I bet you thought Smith didn’t ride for Baffert anymore.) She won her debut and followed with a fifth in the Del Mar Debutante and a third in the Desi Arnaz. Post is around 2:30 p.m.
Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes: There is a full field of 10 in this mile race on the turf for older horses. The favorite is True Valor for owner/trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Andrea Atzeni. He has won five-of-21 lifetime. He won this race last year. He’s been running in heavy company and was 10th in the Breeders’ Cup mile, won by Eclipse winner Uni.
Frontier Market is the 4-1 second favorite making his first start for John Sadler after leaving the Chad Brown barn. Flavien Prat will ride. Despite being a 7-year-old gelding he has only made 12 starts, winning three and finishing second seven times. It took him seven tries to break his maiden and has been exclusively riding on the East Coast. Post is around 3:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 8, 6, 7, 5, 7, 10, 5, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 9 Take the One O One (20-1)
Take the One O One looks very interesting at a price of 20-1 or more in this very wide open Thunder Road Grade 3 race. First start since fading badly last out in September after battling from the lead to deep stretch. Trainer Brian Kroiner is 29% at the meet so far from his small stable going 7-2-5 from 24 horses. He is 22% off the bench and has put in some very sharp workouts for the comeback Saturday. The horse has won its “back off a break” races the last two times so he fires fresh. This is the best betting race on the card. I suggest going deep in your late Pick 4 tickets here and swing for a price. This race has been run 35 times with horses over 5-1 winning 57%, 20% of those over 10-1 in price. This is a value player ideal race to shop.
Friday’s result: Uno Dancer went off at 12-1 and ran half a race.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Golden Gate weekend preview
Here’s our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. We’re delighted to have race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman as our host for previews and other musings. Matt wasn’t with us last week because of a gas problem. No, not Matt, but Golden Gate. So, take it away, Matt.
“Thanks for bearing with us as we dealt with last week’s unforeseen circumstances. Everything is back in order and we’ve got some good-looking cards with a pair of 10-spots on Saturday and Sunday. First post each day is 12:45 p.m.
“The Saturday overnight drew plenty of quality races. One that caught my eye was the fourth, a one-mile allowance for 3-year-old fillies. Among the main contenders are impressive maiden winner Tiz Fake News, stakes placed Shanghai Keely and the well-bred Augure. The sixth race, an allowance sprint for older fillies and mares, features a handful of stakes performers. Among them: Grade 2 placed Tomlin, 2017 Camilla Urso Stakes winner Mother of Dragons, Emerald Downs Stakes winner Ima Happy Cat and stakes placed Vronilla Parfait. The seventh is a maiden special weight for 3-year-old fillies and begins a solid late Pick 4 sequence.
“Sunday also has a good card with 10 races. The late Pick 4 (races 7-10) will be guaranteed at $100,000 this Sunday with 43 horses running, which averages slightly more than 10 horses a race. My pick in the late Pick 4 is No. 8 Sloane Garden in the ninth. Her maiden win last month was terrific. She faces winners for the first time-the bump up in class is significant but she looks like a filly with potential and promise. I was extremely impressed with her last run. Her trainer, Manny Badilla, has thought highly of her ever since she was given to him by owners Ron Charles and Sam Gordon, who purchased Sloane Garden from Europe.
Other races to take a look at: Race 5, a nine horse California-bred maiden race, kicks off the Golden Pick
“Nominations were released this week for the $100,000 El Camino Real Derby, a 1 1/8 mile race for 3-year-olds next Saturday. Among the 25 nominees are Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner up Anneau D’Or, Grade 3 Sham Stakes second place runner Azul Coast, and California Cup Derby top two finishers Fast Enough and Sacred Rider. The Stiff and Wine and Whisky, the first and second place finishers in a local prep last month, are nominated and projected to enter. The El Camino Real Derby offers 10 Kentucky Derby points to the winner and an all-expense paid free berth into the May 16 Preakness Stakes.”
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:59 Tampa Bay (8): Grade 3 $175,000 Lambholm South Endeavour Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (4-5)
1:25 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Jimmy Winkfield Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Quixotic (2-1)
1:29 Tampa Bay (9): $150,000 Suncoast Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Favorite: Comical (3-1)
1:59 Tampa Bay (10): Grade 3 $175,000 Tampa Bay Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Caribou Club (5-2)
2:04 Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Suwannee River Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Starship Jubilee (7-5)
2:28 Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Venetian Harbor (2-5)
2:29 Tampa Bay (11): Grade 3 $250,000 Sam F. Davis Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Independence Hall (6-5)
2:38 Oaklawn (8): $125,000 King Cotton Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Whitmore (5-2)
2:50 Sunland (9): $100,000 La Coneja Stakes, NM-breds fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Susans Violette (5-2)
3:31 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: True Valour (7-2)
4:08 Delta Downs (3): $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Prince, La-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: No Parole (7-5)
5:08 Delta Downs (5): $125,000 Louisiana Premier Night Distaff, La-breds fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Mariah’s Galaxy (9-5)
6:09 Delta Downs (7): $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Starlet, La-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Vacherie Girl (5-2)
6:39 Delta Downs (8): $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Sprint, La-breds 4 and up, 5 furlongs. Favorite: Laughingsaintssong (9-5)
7:09 Delta Downs (9): $150,000 Louisiana Premier Night Championship, La-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Shang (8-5)
7:39 Delta Downs (10): $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Matron, La-breds fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 furlongs. Favorite: Mint to Stardom (8-5)
Chris Wade’s LA Pick of the Day
RACE FOUR: No. 8 Back Beauty (6-1)
She is an eight-time winner who is as consistent as they come at this level of competition and the hard knocker will make her first start for a quality shed row that has done well with new trainees. She has nice mixture of speed and closing ability and her figures on my comparison speed charts put her right there with the other top contenders in this race. She has looked sharp in morning preps (a four-furlong bullet 45.8 drill on Jan. 11 from 25 works) before returning with a solid five-furlong work. Trainer has won with three of his five thoroughbred starters here this year.
Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, February 7.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 21st day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.94 45.51 57.14 1:03.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Austin's Boy
|122
|3
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|1–3½
|1–5¼
|Rispoli
|1.50
|5
|Zero Down
|122
|5
|5
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|2–1¼
|Gutierrez
|2.20
|6
|Squalotoro
|122
|6
|7
|8
|7–1
|5–1
|3–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|7.70
|8
|King Arthur
|122
|8
|3
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–1¾
|Ochoa
|77.30
|7
|Perfect Affection
|122
|7
|1
|4–1
|4–½
|4–1½
|5–1¾
|Cedillo
|5.40
|4
|Blue Blitz
|122
|4
|8
|6–1½
|6–3
|6–4½
|6–1½
|Gryder
|7.70
|1
|World O Luck
|122
|1
|6
|7–3
|8
|7–1½
|7–15
|Delgadillo
|15.20
|2
|Equipo A
|122
|2
|4
|5–½
|5–hd
|8
|8
|Hernandez
|34.70
|3
|AUSTIN'S BOY
|5.00
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|ZERO DOWN
|2.80
|2.60
|6
|SQUALOTORO
|4.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$6.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-8)
|$56.03
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6)
|$17.40
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-6-8-7)
|Carryover $2,131
Winner–Austin's Boy Grr.g.3 by Idiot Proof out of Marissa's Joy, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Harold Tillema & Pamela Tillema (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Tillema, Harold and Pamela. Mutuel Pool $159,500 Exacta Pool $94,740 Superfecta Pool $41,353 Trifecta Pool $62,113 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,792. Scratched–Hammering Lemon, Mr. Clutch, Sierra Melody.
AUSTIN'S BOY bobbled slightly at the start, had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in upper stretch and drew clear under a left handed crack of the whip and good handling then a long hold late. ZERO DOWN dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in late and was second best. SQUALOTORO hopped some in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail then angled in leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, lugged inward in midstretch then angled to the inside and edged a rival for the show. KING ARTHUR dueled four wide then outside the winner on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and was edged for third. PERFECT AFFECTION prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked three wide on the turn, came into the stretch four wide and weakened. BLUE BLITZ hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, stalked outside a rival then between foes on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and did not rally. WORLD O LUCK a bit slow to begin, chased inside then just off the rail, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. EQUIPO A saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back into the stretch and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.48 47.26 1:13.20 1:26.74 1:41.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Canadian Game
|124
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|Fuentes
|0.30
|5
|Norski
|124
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|2–nk
|Flores
|6.60
|4
|Indy Jones
|119
|3
|3
|4
|3–hd
|3–2½
|3–6
|3–14
|Velez
|8.00
|1
|Friendly Steve
|124
|1
|1
|3–1½
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Delgadillo
|3.70
|3
|CANADIAN GAME
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|NORSKI
|3.40
|4
|INDY JONES
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$6.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$2.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4)
|$2.45
Winner–Canadian Game B.g.5 by Curlin out of Party Chatter, by Pleasant Colony. Bred by Fox Straus KY (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Mutuel Pool $94,957 Daily Double Pool $32,460 Exacta Pool $53,060 Trifecta Pool $33,519. Claimed–Norski by Peter Sibbison. Trainer: Blake Heap. Scratched–Brazilian Summer.
CANADIAN GAME dueled between horses and was bumped between foes into the first turn, battled on a short lead a bit off the rail on the backstretch and inside into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch, inched away under urging a sixteenth out and held. NORSKI vied four wide and was bumped into the first turn, dueled three deep then outside the winner, continued between foes leaving the second turn, was floated out some into the stretch and went on willingly between horses late. INDY JONES dueled between horses and was bumped into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, re-bid three deep on the second turn, also was floated out into the stretch and came back on late. FRIENDLY STEVE had speed inside then bumped rival into the first turn, stalked along the fence on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted back to the inside in drive and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.33 46.02 57.52 1:03.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Homehome
|122
|2
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|Gutierrez
|2.40
|4
|Win Often
|120
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–2½
|2–½
|Espinoza
|3.20
|3
|Florentine Diamond
|122
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–½
|2–hd
|3–1
|Delgadillo
|9.80
|6
|Smiling Shirlee
|122
|6
|5
|6–hd
|7
|6–2½
|4–nk
|Rispoli
|1.20
|1
|Slewbury Park
|115
|1
|6
|7
|6–hd
|4–hd
|5–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|36.10
|5
|Smiling to Excess
|120
|5
|7
|5–1
|5–1
|5–1
|6–9½
|Pereira
|11.70
|7
|For My Brother
|120
|7
|3
|4–½
|4–hd
|7
|7
|Blanc
|51.10
|2
|HOMEHOME
|6.80
|3.60
|2.60
|4
|WIN OFTEN
|4.40
|3.40
|3
|FLORENTINE DIAMOND
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$11.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$16.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-6)
|$15.12
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-3-6-1)
|$1,124.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3)
|$49.25
Winner–Homehome Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $161,819 Daily Double Pool $13,959 Exacta Pool $88,990 Superfecta Pool $41,823 Super High Five Pool $7,152 Trifecta Pool $63,597. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-2) paid $6.10. Pick Three Pool $51,261.
HOMEHOME stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail in the stretch to gain the lead and won clear under urging. WIN OFTEN stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the turn and three deep into the stretch, battled three wide in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. FLORENTINE DIAMOND had speed inside then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back on the turn and between horses in midstretch and was edged for second. SMILING SHIRLEE in tight early, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. SLEWBURY PARK a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed late kick. SMILING TO EXCESS broke a bit slowly, pulled between horses then stalked off the rail, continued between rivals on the turn and outside a foe into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. FOR MY BROTHER stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 24.06 48.16 1:13.47 1:27.15 1:41.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Desert Smoke
|122
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|1.10
|1
|All Tea All Shade
|115
|1
|3
|3–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–1¾
|Flores
|15.70
|6
|Discrete Stevie B
|124
|6
|6
|2–hd
|3–2½
|2–hd
|2–2
|3–2½
|Ochoa
|6.90
|5
|Conformation
|124
|5
|5
|5–2
|5–1
|5–8
|5–16
|4–3½
|Gutierrez
|3.90
|3
|Tiki Bar Logic
|122
|3
|2
|4–1½
|2–hd
|3–3
|4–1
|5–14½
|Delgadillo
|4.30
|2
|Semi Sweet
|124
|2
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Flores
|6.20
|4
|DESERT SMOKE
|4.20
|3.00
|2.40
|1
|ALL TEA ALL SHADE
|8.40
|4.60
|6
|DISCRETE STEVIE B
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$23.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$17.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-5)
|$15.87
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6)
|$32.35
Winner–Desert Smoke Grr.m.7 by Marino Marini out of Desert Dearest, by Easy Thunder. Bred by Baseline Equine LLC (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Johnny Taboada. Mutuel Pool $143,617 Daily Double Pool $11,900 Exacta Pool $78,165 Superfecta Pool $38,275 Trifecta Pool $57,103. Claimed–Desert Smoke by Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-4) paid $7.70. Pick Three Pool $17,640.
DESERT SMOKE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and held sway under left handed urging and steady handling late. ALL TEA ALL SHADE saved ground stalking the winner throughout and outfinished a rival for the place. DISCRETE STEVIE B stalked three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. CONFORMATION chased three deep then off the rail, continued outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and did not rally. TIKI BAR LOGIC pulled between horses to stalk the pace, continued just off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, was being eased in the stretch then was struck with the whip twice in the final furlong and drifted in late. SEMI SWEET saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and was eased in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Baffle Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.75 45.38 57.19 1:03.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Billy Batts
|120
|4
|1
|4–hd
|4–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|Rispoli
|2.40
|1
|Rager
|120
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–1
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|9.10
|2
|Rookie Mistake
|120
|2
|5
|5–2
|5–2
|3–1
|3–1
|Gutierrez
|3.50
|3
|Bulletproof One
|119
|3
|3
|1–hd
|1–1½
|2–2
|4–¾
|Cedillo
|1.80
|7
|Air Force Jet
|122
|6
|4
|3–2½
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–5¾
|Bejarano
|4.80
|6
|Big Returns
|124
|5
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|16.80
|4
|BILLY BATTS
|6.80
|4.20
|2.80
|1
|RAGER
|10.20
|5.20
|2
|ROOKIE MISTAKE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$9.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$22.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-3)
|$11.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2)
|$30.40
Winner–Billy Batts Dbb.r.3 by City Zip out of Down to Hearth, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by China Horse Club International Limited (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $210,245 Daily Double Pool $17,507 Exacta Pool $116,003 Superfecta Pool $41,498 Trifecta Pool $67,806. Scratched–Phast Pharoah.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-4) paid $27.10. Pick Three Pool $18,711. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/3-2-4-4) 2633 tickets with 4 correct paid $23.90. Pick Four Pool $82,506. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/9/10/11-2/3-2-4-4) 3969 tickets with 5 correct paid $81.15. Pick Five Pool $374,550.
BILLY BATTS stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the pacesetter in midstretch to gain the lead and pulled clear under some left handed urging and a vigorous hand ride. RAGER saved ground chasing the pace, also came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, was three wide in deep stretch and got up for the place. ROOKIE MISTAKE a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch, was between foes in late stretch and edged the pacesetter for third. BULLETPROOF ONE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched clear on the turn, fought back along the rail in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share late. AIR FORCE JET (GB) prompted the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. BIG RETURNS dueled between horses, stalked just off the rail then between foes on the turn, was in a bit close leaving the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened. QUARTER MILE HAND TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.78 46.50 1:11.69 1:24.75 1:37.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Royal Insider
|122
|1
|1
|4–1½
|5–1½
|3–hd
|3–4
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|5.50
|2
|Synthesis
|124
|2
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–1¾
|Bejarano
|9.40
|7
|Lambeau
|124
|7
|5
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1½
|3–5¾
|Espinoza
|0.70
|5
|Kylemore
|124
|5
|6
|6–3
|3–hd
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–1
|Franco
|9.80
|6
|Mongolian Hero
|122
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–½
|5–1¾
|Espinoza
|13.10
|4
|Seven Scents
|119
|4
|4
|5–hd
|6–3½
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–4½
|Velez
|6.90
|3
|Uno Dancer
|124
|3
|3
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–1
|7
|7
|Valdivia, Jr.
|14.10
|1
|ROYAL INSIDER
|13.00
|6.00
|3.40
|2
|SYNTHESIS
|9.00
|4.00
|7
|LAMBEAU
|2.20
|20-CENT DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$50.60
|10-CENT EXACTA (1-2)
|$67.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-7-5)
|$98.41
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-7-5-6)
|$2,113.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-7)
|$101.95
Winner–Royal Insider B.g.4 by Divine Park out of Quality Included, by Include. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Tony Sardo. Mutuel Pool $201,762 Daily Double Pool $23,993 Exacta Pool $106,576 Superfecta Pool $49,068 Super High Five Pool $5,538 Trifecta Pool $71,200. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $26.70. Pick Three Pool $20,111.
ROYAL INSIDER stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to the front three wide in deep stretch and proved best. SYNTHESIS sent between rivals then angled in and stalked inside, came a bit off the rail on the backstretch, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch but could not hold off the winner. LAMBEAU bobbled some at the start, had speed outside foes then angled in, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and in the stretch and bested the others. KYLEMORE also bobbled at the start, went four wide into the first turn then angled in leaving that turn and chased inside, came out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. MONGOLIAN HERO angled in and settled inside then off the rail on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SEVEN SCENTS stalked three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. UNO DANCER stalked off the rail then three deep on the backstretch, angled in some leaving the second turn and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.73 48.67 1:13.27 1:25.24 1:37.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Going to Vegas
|122
|9
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–1¾
|Prat
|1.30
|6
|Lucia's Design
|117
|6
|6
|7–2½
|7–1
|7–2½
|3–hd
|2–½
|Velez
|4.10
|5
|I Give Up
|122
|5
|3
|5–1½
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|3–¾
|Pereira
|6.10
|8
|Olive You More
|122
|8
|7
|6–1
|6–1½
|6–hd
|4–1½
|4–2¼
|Espinoza
|21.50
|3
|Wine At Sunset
|122
|3
|8
|8–8
|8–9
|8–8
|6–1
|5–1
|Smith
|4.90
|2
|Flamigo Bay
|122
|2
|4
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–½
|7–½
|6–1¼
|Cedillo
|22.80
|4
|Cosmic Cowgirl
|122
|4
|5
|4–hd
|5–1½
|4–½
|5–hd
|7–7½
|Rispoli
|6.70
|7
|Turkish Angel
|122
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–hd
|Valdivia, Jr.
|70.00
|1
|Violent Speed
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|8–9
|9
|Bejarano
|35.50
|9
|GOING TO VEGAS
|4.60
|2.80
|2.20
|6
|LUCIA'S DESIGN
|4.00
|2.60
|5
|I GIVE UP
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9)
|$57.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$7.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-5-8)
|$15.22
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-5-8-3)
|$411.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-5)
|$13.45
Winner–Going to Vegas B.f.3 by Goldencents out of Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $290,861 Daily Double Pool $82,973 Exacta Pool $168,581 Superfecta Pool $90,059 Super High Five Pool $12,392 Trifecta Pool $122,000. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-9) paid $28.05. Pick Three Pool $88,475. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4-1-9) 2386 tickets with 4 correct paid $71.25. Pick Four Pool $222,875. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-4-1-9) 482 tickets with 5 correct paid $268.95. Pick Five Pool $169,909. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2/3-2-4-4-1-9) 415 tickets with 6 correct paid $119.94. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $93,072. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $157,053.
GOING TO VEGAS angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the second turn, inched away and angled in leaving that turn, found the rail into the stretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and held. LUCIA'S DESIGN saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and edged a rival for the place. I GIVE UP stalked three deep, bid three wide on the backstretch, stalked outside again on the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and was edged late for second. OLIVE YOU MORE angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. WINE AT SUNSET hopped and tossed her head in a bit of a slow start, settled inside then just off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch and improved position. FLAMIGO BAY (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in a bit tight leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. COSMIC COWGIRL stalked between horses then outside a rival a half mile out, continued between foes on the second turn, was briefly in a bit tight midway on the turn and also weakened. TURKISH ANGEL broke slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and was outrun. VIOLENT SPEED had good early speed and dueled inside, fell back a bit leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,572
|$438,442
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,281,711
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,395,780
|TOTAL
|2,572
|$5,115,933
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, February 8.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 22nd day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Saturday Johnny
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|50,000
|2
|Fabio
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|50,000
|3
|Seizetheday Rexy
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|50,000
|4
|Tiger the Man
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|Sierra Melody
|Evin Roman
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|Street Behavior
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|50,000
|7
|Nonno's Polaris
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
|50,000
|8
|Totally Tiger
|Andrea Atzeni
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|7-2
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Diametric
|Andrea Atzeni
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-1
|2
|Naughty Evelyn
|Victor Flores
|122
|Derek Meredith
|30-1
|3
|She's the Boss
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|Kustom for Karl
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|5
|Del Mar Drama
|Mike Smith
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|6
|Colombian Gold
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|7
|Rakassah
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|8
|Dipping In
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Todos Santos
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Richard Rosales
|7-2
|10,000
|2
|Edna
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|10,000
|3
|Coalinga Hills
|Evin Roman
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|9-5
|10,000
|4
|Bragging Rights
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Edwin Alvarez
|6-1
|10,000
|5
|At the Margin
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jairo B. Monascal
|12-1
|10,000
|6
|Fairly Lucky
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Victor M. Trujillo
|5-1
|10,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tropical Terror
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|5-2
|2
|Malakai Moxie
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|3
|Rocks and Salt
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Carla Gaines
|2-1
|4
|El Diablo Rojo
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|5
|Descartes
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|3-1
|6
|George Herman Ruth
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|7
|Squared Straight
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Las Virgenes Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Go Big Blue Nation
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10-1
|2
|Gingham
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|3
|Cholula Lips
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mike Harrington
|5-1
|4
|Venetian Harbor
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|2-5
|5
|Stellar Sound
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sabinos Pride
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|David E. Hofmans
|4-1
|2
|Billy K
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|4-1
|3
|French Rose
|Flavien Prat
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|4
|Kleen Karma
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
|5
|Bluegrass Sky
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|6
|Trouville
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|7
|Kristi's Tiger
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Thunder Road Stakes'. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ronald R
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|2
|The Hunted
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|3
|Majestic Eagle
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-1
|4
|True Valour
|Andrea Atzeni
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|5
|Mugaritz
|Mike Smith
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|8-1
|6
|River Boyne
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|7
|Frontier Market
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|8
|Camino Del Paraiso
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|O. J. Jauregui
|12-1
|9
|Take the One O One
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|20-1
|10
|Kingly
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Bob Baffert
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Route Six Six
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|2
|Speed Pass
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|3
|Adens Dream
|Cerapio Figueroa
|124
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|62,500
|4
|Manhattan Up
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|9-5
|5
|Oliver
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fivestar Lynch
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Richard Baltas
|9-5
|62,500
|2
|Muskoka
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|62,500
|3
|Camps Bay
|Jorge Velez
|119
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|62,500
|4
|Irish Spirit
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|62,500
|5
|Trojan Magic
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|6-1
|62,500
|6
|Shared
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Richard Rosales
|50-1
|62,500
|7
|Fengari
|Flavien Prat
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|62,500
|8
|Rightful
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|30-1
|62,500
|9
|Friendly Outthedor
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|62,500