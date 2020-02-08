Best Game Ever: Kyle Lowry was making it and taking it

Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Kyle Lowry.

2003: Philadelphia Cardinal Dougherty High practice

Earlier this season at the United Center in Chicago, Lowry was asked about the best game he ever played. Maybe the Toronto All-Star guard would pick something from Villanova, like the time he stared down North Carolina in the NCAA tournament when making seven of 10 shots in a one-point loss. Maybe Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, when his hot shooting helped topple the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty. He started laughing as he struggled to choose and told the story about the most one-sided game of make it/take it in Philadelphia history.

“The best game I’ve ever played? Individually? I don’t know. I’ve had a lot of fantastic games. Nothing really pops into my mind. I ain’t going to lie. Nothing is popping into my brain, to be honest. Well … I did have this practice where I had like 80 points in a row. It was a make-it/take-it practice and I think I had 75 points in like nine minutes. I think I made like 15 threes. The basket still feels like that every day I play.”