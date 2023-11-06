Best move in all of basketball? Magic Johnson says MiLaysia Fulwiley’s finish in Paris
Not LeBron James.
Not Stephen Curry.
Not Kevin Durant.
Not Victor Wembanyama.
Not Nikola Jovic.
Nobody in basketball has executed a move better than the one South Carolina freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley pulled off during the second quarter of her first collegiate basketball game.
That’s coming from no less of a basketball authority than Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
First, here’s Fulwiley’s spectacular play during the No. 6 Gamecocks’ 100-71 season-opening win over No. 10 Notre Dame on Monday in Paris.
Now here’s what Johnson had to say about it.
“I just saw the best move in all of basketball including the pros like LeBron, Steph, KD, Victor, and Jokic,” Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter. “Everyone must see the coast-to-coast, behind-the-back move by freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina. WOW!!”
Fulwiley was a six-year varsity player at W.J. Keenan High in Columbia, S.C., starting in seventh grade, and finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer. The 5-foot-10 guard had 17 points in her debut with the Gamecocks.
Durant also took to social media to sing the praises of Fulwiley and fellow freshman Hannah Hidalgo, who scored 31 points in her first game with Notre Dame.
The SEC Network posted the video clip of Fulwiley’s behind-the-back flip shot with Johnson’s post superimposed on top of it. The WNBA then reposted that post with the caption, “Wowwwww.”
That’s a lot of attention for someone who was less than 20 minutes into her collegiate basketball career.
