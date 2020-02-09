Horse racing newsletter: Looking forward to Storm the Court vs. Nadal

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as as we get ready to finish another weekend of racing.
This might be one of the silliest things I’ve ever done, but I want to tell those of you who are having problems getting the newsletter, that we are trying to fix the problem. Think about it, I’m telling you in the newsletter why you aren’t getting the newsletter. Hmmm.
OK, if by some chance you aren’t getting this like you used to, we’re working on it.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know
It was me, as always. I let down my friend Ron Flatter in his Saturday contribution by not catching the fact that if you are betting the Kentucky Derby Futures Pool that Storm the Court’s race on Sunday comes about 3:30 p.m., or about a half-hour after the Pool closes for the weekend. Also, we were wrong that you could bet the Future Pool in Las Vegas this weekend. The deal isn’t quite finalized but should be before the next Pool.
Santa Anita review
There were a couple of graded stakes on Saturday, so let’s get right to the results.
Grade 2 $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes: This is a one-mile race for 3-year-old fillies and was won by Venetian Harbor under a masterful ride by Flavien Prat. She went to the lead, slowed it down, and then when she hit the top of the stretch rolled to a 9 1/4-length hand-ridden win.
Venetian Harbor paid $2.60, $2.20 and $2.10. Gingham finished second followed by Stellar Sound, Go Big Blue Nation and Cholula Lips.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “The plan was to break and just get her to relax. She’s very strong and Flavien did a great job, getting her to relax. He said he was hanging on to her the whole way. It looked like at the 3/8th pole we might get passed but I was just hoping the public was right.
“I am very happy that she got the two turns, that was a little bit of a concern [Saturday]. She had never been two turns and this is a tiring track. She trains at San Luis Rey, she is doing good down there I didn’t want to change anything. She delivered today. It looks like now she may have to do some moving around, hopefully she comes back well and we will see (where we go next). She passed the first test.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “She broke sharp and put us in a great position very easily. We got a breather around the [far] turn, she grabbed the bit and really ran well from there.”
Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes: This was a one-mile turf race for older horses won by veteran River Boyne who rallied in mid-stretch to win 2 ½ lengths.
River Boyne paid $11.60, $6.60 and $3.60. Camino Del Paraiso was second and True Valour finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Jeff Mullins (winning trainer): “He’s a game horse. Since he turned 4, things have been a bit tougher for him he’s had some troubled trips. He needed this. I just told Abel, get him up close and just save ground. See if you can split horses at the top of the stretch. He got it done. We got a little class relief [Saturday] and I’ve been lucky with this jock. He’s ridden three horses for me and we’ve won all three.
“He’s not the kind of horse to run off. He needed to be in contention and not give him a lot to do. [Saturday] Abel [Cedillo] had him sitting in a good spot and it looked like he had a lot of energy so when he split horses he got it done.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “We were able to split horses there turning for home and we got lucky. The horse to my outside was tired and he drifted a little and we got through. Jeff told me to warm him up good and put him close to the lead and he was pulling the whole way.”
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s card is eight races beginning at 12:30 p.m. with a really good feature. There are four turf races and field sizes are down a bit.
The feature is the Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente Stakes for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs. It’s a non-points Kentucky Derby prep race. There are two really strong candidates. The favorite is not the winner of the 2-year-old male Eclipse Award but a one-time starter. How about that?
The favorite, at 4-5, is Nadal, a $700,000 purchase running for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Joel Rosario. He’s only had one start and one a maiden special by 3 ¾ lengths.
The Eclipse winner, at 9-5, is Storm the Court for Peter Eurton and Flavien Prat. He’s coming off a win in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and a third in the American Pharoah. Eurton told us that if things go well in this race that his next race will be out-of-town. I did a story on the colt and trainer. Give it a read. Just click here.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 6, 6, 7, 6, 6, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 1 Fast Enough (12-1)
Fast Enough is two for two winning last out routing in the Cal Cup Derby, the first start off an eight-month break. The horse has an excellent closing kick, the best in the race and with so much early speed in here today the race profile sets up very nice. There is a sharp four-furlong workout last week that is as good as the top choices in this race. The inside post will help this closer save even more ground. With the top two choices likely to take most of the money this is an excellent value play for us. 12-1 for an unbeaten horse I like those odds.
Saturday’s result: Take the One O One stalked early but then gave up late and finished last.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Tampa Bay (8): Grade 3 $175,000 Lambholm South Endeavour Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Jehozacat ($35.60)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Jimmy Winkfield Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Montauk Traffic ($7.60)
Tampa Bay (9): $150,000 Suncoast Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile and 70 yards. Winner: Lucrezia ($13.80)
Tampa Bay (10): Grade 3 $175,000 Tampa Bay Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Admirality Pier ($44.00)
Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Suwannee River Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Starship Jubilee ($4.40)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Las Virgenes Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Venetian Harbor ($2.60)
Tampa Bay (11): Grade 3 $250,000 Sam F. Davis Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Sole Volante ($13.60)
Oaklawn (8): $125,000 King Cotton Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Share the Upside ($6.80)
Sunland (9): $100,000 La Coneja Stakes, NM-breds fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs.Winner: Susans Violette ($4.80)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: River Boyne ($11.60)
Delta Downs (3): $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Prince, La-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: No Parole ($2.100
Delta Downs (5): $125,000 Louisiana Premier Night Distaff, La-breds fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Mariah’s Galaxy ($3.60)
Delta Downs (7): $100,000 Louisiana Premier Night Starlet, La-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Steph’sfullasugar ($6.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:
1:25 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Biogio’s Rose Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Newly Minted (8-5)
3:30 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente Stakes, 3-year-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Nadal (4-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 4 Chocolate Divinity (4-1)
This filly got slightly rambunctious prior to breaking outward at the gate opening and was bumped harshly to lose over a length of ground right from the get-go in her last start 23 nights ago. After the tough getaway, this runner finished sixth, but it came against a very strong cast of rivals for the level. Barn can deliver price winners on a regular basis and she should be competitive in this closely matched affair.
Now, the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 8.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 22nd day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|7,584
|$1,403,354
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,446,165
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,975,855
|TOTAL
|7,584
|$9,825,374
