Horse racing newsletter: Looking forward to Storm the Court vs. Nadal

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 8. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 22nd day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.82 46.83 1:13.00 1:19.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Nonno's Polaris 122 7 5 4–hd 4–½ 1–1½ 1–3¾ Pereira 2.40 3 Seizetheday Rexy 122 3 4 5–hd 5–hd 2–hd 2–2 Prat 7.30 8 Totally Tiger 122 8 6 6–2½ 6–5 3–½ 3–2¼ Atzeni 2.70 1 Saturday Johnny 117 1 8 8 7–1½ 5–hd 4–6¼ Velez 6.10 6 Street Behavior 122 6 3 2–½ 1–hd 4–3 5–3¼ Fuentes 5.60 4 Tiger the Man 122 4 2 3–1 2–hd 7–10 6–1½ Gryder 7.00 5 Sierra Melody 122 5 1 1–hd 3–1 6–1½ 7–13½ Roman 11.60 2 Fabio 122 2 7 7–5 8 8 8 Espinoza 70.40

7 NONNO'S POLARIS 6.80 4.00 2.80 3 SEIZETHEDAY REXY 7.00 3.40 8 TOTALLY TIGER 2.80

$1 EXACTA (7-3) $26.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-8-1) $51.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-8) $55.65 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-8-1-6) Carryover $1,489

Winner–Nonno's Polaris Dbb.c.3 by Daddy Nose Best out of Notte Stellata, by Time to Get Even. Bred by Say Jay Racing, LLC, Michael Cimino,Marco Guido & Beerman Family Trust (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Beerman Family Trust, Guido Racing LLC and Cimino, Michael. Mutuel Pool $205,622 Exacta Pool $97,502 Superfecta Pool $42,530 Trifecta Pool $63,480 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,950. Scratched–none.

NONNO'S POLARIS stalked betweeen horses, bid four wide leaving the turn to gain the lead into the stretch, inched away under some urging in midstretch and won clear. SEIZETHEDAY REXY stalked inside then came off the rail on the turn, entered the stretch three deep, split horses bumping with a foe in midstretch, drifted in and bested the others. TOTALLY TIGER close up stalking the pace outside then three deep on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch, also drifted in some and gained the show. SATURDAY JOHNNY broke a bit slowly then dropped back inside without early speed, came out in upper stretch and improved position. STREET BEHAVIOR dueled outside then three deep on the backstretch and turn, was bumped in midstretch, drifted to the inside and weakened. TIGER THE MAN went up inside to press the pace along the rail, dropped back into the stretch and also weakened. SIERRA MELODY had good early speed and dueled between horses, also dropped back into the stretch and had little left for the drive. FABIO broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, drifted in some in the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.13 45.36 56.30 1:02.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kustom for Karl 122 4 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3¼ Rispoli 1.90 7 Rakassah 122 6 5 2–1½ 2–1 2–2 2–1¼ Prat 1.00 8 Dipping In 122 7 3 6–2½ 5–½ 5–3½ 3–1 Gutierrez 8.60 6 Colombian Gold 122 5 2 4–1 3–1 3–½ 4–2¼ Fuentes 26.50 3 She's the Boss 122 3 4 3–hd 4–1 4–hd 5–3¼ Van Dyke 9.90 1 Diametric 122 1 6 5–1 6–2½ 6–1½ 6–2¾ Atzeni 7.40 2 Naughty Evelyn 122 2 7 7 7 7 7 Flores 75.70

4 KUSTOM FOR KARL 5.80 3.00 2.40 7 RAKASSAH (IRE) 2.40 2.10 8 DIPPING IN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $22.80 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $6.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-8-6) $8.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-8-6-3) $179.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-8) $11.80

Winner–Kustom for Karl Ch.f.3 by Custom for Carlos out of Quadriga, by Grand Slam. Bred by LA Bred Equine Enterprises (LA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $243,039 Daily Double Pool $50,447 Exacta Pool $114,714 Superfecta Pool $51,032 Super High Five Pool $6,804 Trifecta Pool $76,447. Scratched–Del Mar Drama.

KUSTOM FOR KARL sent to the early lead off the rail, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away under some urging with the whip turned down and vigorous handling in midstretch and proved best under a hold late. RAKASSAH (IRE) stalked outside a rival then bid alongside the winner leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but held second. DIPPING IN chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and gained the how. COLOMBIAN GOLD stalked alongside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked a rallly. SHE'S THE BOSS saved ground stalking the pace, was shuffled back a bit early on the turn, continued inside and weakened in the drive. DIAMETRIC a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, steadied off heels into the turn, continueed inside and also weakened. NAUGHTY EVELYN also broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.69 46.38 1:12.45 1:19.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Todos Santos 122 1 6 5–8 5–20 5 1–½ Payeras 3.60 6 Fairly Lucky 122 6 4 3–2 2–½ 1–1 2–1 Pereira 6.10 2 Edna 124 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–2½ 3–1¼ Fuentes 1.30 3 Coalinga Hills 124 3 1 2–½ 3–2½ 3–hd 4–2¾ Roman 2.00 5 At the Margin 117 5 3 4–½ 4–1½ 4–½ 5 Velez 43.00 4 Bragging Rights 122 4 5 6 6 dnf Franco 19.30

1 TODOS SANTOS 9.20 4.40 2.80 6 FAIRLY LUCKY 5.80 3.40 2 EDNA 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $50.20 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $21.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-2-3) $11.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-2) $37.25

Winner–Todos Santos B.m.6 by Twirling Candy out of Bachelorette One, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by John Sadler (KY). Trainer: Richard Rosales. Owner: Mike Schott. Mutuel Pool $150,463 Daily Double Pool $16,076 Exacta Pool $75,847 Superfecta Pool $33,247 Trifecta Pool $52,941. Claimed–Todos Santos by Saratoga West, Horseplayers Racing Club and Kennedy, Jr., Philip. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Edna by Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-1) paid $41.50. Pick Three Pool $51,560.

TODOS SANTOS broke a bit slowly, chased inside then just off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up three deep nearing the wire. FAIRLY LUCKY stalked early then pressed the pace three deep, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, battled between foes in deep stretch and could not hold off the winner. EDNA dueled a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out into the stretch, came back with another bid in deep stretch then held third. COALINGA HILLS dueled outside a rival then between horses, fell back some into the stretch and was outfinished. AT THE MARGIN stalked between horses then outside a rival, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked the needed rally. BRAGGING RIGHTS dropped back off the rail on the backstretch and turn, was pulled up into the stretch and walked off.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.82 47.61 1:12.14 1:24.32 1:36.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 George Herman Ruth 122 6 7 3–½ 3–hd 2–½ 1–1 1–½ Cedillo 10.00 1 Tropical Terror 122 1 5 6–hd 5–hd 4–hd 3–2 2–1¾ Bejarano 1.90 7 Squared Straight 122 7 6 2–2 2–1½ 1–hd 2–hd 3–nk Franco 20.40 3 Rocks and Salt 122 3 3 7 7 7 4–½ 4–2¼ Prat 1.60 5 Descartes 122 5 1 5–1 6–hd 6–1 5–hd 5–1½ Gutierrez 9.90 4 El Diablo Rojo 117 4 4 4–1 4–1 5–1 6–1½ 6–11¼ Velez 8.60 2 Malakai Moxie 122 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 7 7 Rispoli 6.50

6 GEORGE HERMAN RUTH 22.00 8.80 6.20 1 TROPICAL TERROR 3.80 3.20 7 SQUARED STRAIGHT 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $115.80 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $47.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-3) $109.64 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-7-3-5) $5,042.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $220.60

Winner–George Herman Ruth Grr.c.3 by Grazen out of Shesabronxbomber, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $306,361 Daily Double Pool $17,278 Exacta Pool $178,378 Superfecta Pool $76,688 Super High Five Pool $6,607 Trifecta Pool $122,568. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $102.60. Pick Three Pool $26,401.

GEORGE HERMAN RUTH pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch but gained the advantage, inched away in midstretch and won clear under urging. TROPICAL TERROR sent inside to stalk the pace, pulled his way up a bit off the rail on the backstretch then was in a bit tight between rivals into the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and finished well. SQUARED STRAIGHT had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead between horses leaving the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and just held third. ROCKS AND SALT chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and off the rail on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and was edged for the show. DESCARTES stalked outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, continued three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the needed rally. EL DIABLO ROJO pulled along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MALAKAI MOXIE had speed inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the second turn, steadied in a bit tight a quarter mile out and had little left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Las Virgenes Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.20 46.72 1:11.74 1:24.12 1:37.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Venetian Harbor 120 4 1 1–6 1–1½ 1–1 1–5 1–9¼ Prat 0.30 2 Gingham 120 2 3 4–hd 4–hd 3–5 2–1½ 2–2¼ Van Dyke 4.40 5 Stellar Sound 120 5 5 3–1½ 2–1 2–½ 3–9 3–9¼ Smith 4.90 1 Go Big Blue Nation 120 1 4 5 5 5 5 4–7½ Bejarano 22.40 3 Cholula Lips 120 3 2 2–1 3–2 4–1½ 4–hd 5 Cedillo 12.80

4 VENETIAN HARBOR 2.60 2.20 2.10 2 GINGHAM 2.80 2.10 5 STELLAR SOUND 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $32.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $2.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $3.70

Winner–Venetian Harbor B.f.3 by Munnings out of Sounds of the City, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC, Highland Yard and River Oak Farm. Mutuel Pool $334,995 Daily Double Pool $32,178 Exacta Pool $116,193 Trifecta Pool $97,831. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-4) paid $47.35. Pick Three Pool $33,703. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-1-6-4) 660 tickets with 4 correct paid $166.60. Pick Four Pool $143,984. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-1-6-4) 780 tickets with 5 correct paid $572.65. Pick Five Pool $519,358.

VENETIAN HARBOR sped to the early lead and angled in, opened up on the first turn, set the pace inside, kicked clear again in the stretch and drew off under a brisk hand ride and a long hold late. GINGHAM chased inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in and was second best. STELLAR SOUND broke a bit slowly, went up three deep into the first turn, stalked outside then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the second turn, drifted inward in the stretch, came out some late and bested the others. GO BIG BLUE NATION chased inside then outside a rival into and on the backstretch, continued off the rail on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. CHOLULA LIPS chased off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the second turn, dropped back and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.73 46.02 1:12.03 1:25.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 French Rose 122 3 1 5–1 1–hd 1–2 1–1 Prat 1.70 7 Kristi's Tiger 122 7 2 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 2–1¼ Blanc 5.50 6 Trouville 120 6 3 1–hd 2–hd 2–hd 3–3½ Rispoli 5.70 4 Kleen Karma 117 4 7 7 6–1½ 4–3½ 4–1½ Velez 19.70 1 Sabinos Pride 117 1 6 6–½ 7 6–3 5–4¼ Diaz, Jr. 2.80 2 Billy K 122 2 5 3–hd 5–½ 5–hd 6–9 Fuentes 9.60 5 Bluegrass Sky 122 5 4 2–hd 4–1 7 7 Cedillo 7.30

3 FRENCH ROSE 5.40 3.00 2.40 7 KRISTI'S TIGER 4.40 2.80 6 TROUVILLE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $8.00 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $13.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-6-4) $45.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-6-4-1) $1,351.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-6) $33.80

Winner–French Rose Ch.f.3 by Raison d'Etat out of Catlanta, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $295,016 Daily Double Pool $26,032 Exacta Pool $158,046 Superfecta Pool $63,282 Super High Five Pool $5,311 Trifecta Pool $106,318. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-3) paid $32.80. Pick Three Pool $47,213.

FRENCH ROSE dueled between horses then inside on the turn, inched away into the stretch, edged clear and held under urging. KRISTI'S TIGER had good early speed and dueled five wide then four wide on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and outfinished rival for the place. TROUVILLE dueled four wide between horses then three deep between foes on the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and was outfinished for second. KLEEN KARMA stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SABINOS PRIDE saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. BILLY K dueled inside, dropped back on the turn and weakened. BLUEGRASS SKY bobbled at the start, vied for command three deep between horses then between foes on the turn, fell back leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Thunder Road Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.06 46.73 1:10.30 1:22.12 1:33.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 River Boyne 122 5 4 3–1½ 3–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–2½ Cedillo 4.80 8 Camino Del Paraiso 122 7 6 5–1 5–1 4–hd 3–½ 2–ns Pereira 50.60 4 True Valour 124 4 5 6–1 6–2 6–1 6–1 3–ns Atzeni 5.80 10 Kingly 122 9 2 1–2 1–½ 1–1 2–2½ 4–hd Gutierrez 3.90 7 Frontier Market 122 6 9 7–1 7–1 7–½ 7–½ 5–nk Prat 2.60 3 Majestic Eagle 122 3 1 4–½ 4–1 5–1 4–hd 6–2¼ Rispoli 8.40 1 Ronald R 124 1 8 9 9 8–1 8–½ 7–1¼ Van Dyke 6.30 2 The Hunted 122 2 7 8–1½ 8–hd 9 9 8–3¼ Franco 12.10 9 Take the One O One 120 8 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 5–hd 9 Blanc 17.10

6 RIVER BOYNE (IRE) 11.60 6.60 3.60 8 CAMINO DEL PARAISO 33.80 13.40 4 TRUE VALOUR (IRE) 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $35.20 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $185.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-4-10) $753.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-4-10-7) $5,156.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-4) $572.60

Winner–River Boyne (IRE) Dbb.h.5 by Dandy Man (IRE) out of Clytha (GB), by Mark of Esteem (IRE). Bred by Limestone & Tara Studs (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $484,051 Daily Double Pool $41,300 Exacta Pool $247,483 Superfecta Pool $108,759 Super High Five Pool $5,067 Trifecta Pool $167,931. Scratched–Mugaritz. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $12.55. Pick Three Pool $49,063.

RIVER BOYNE (IRE) angled in and stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the pacesetter to gain the lead in midstretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. CAMINO DEL PARAISO chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and got up for the place between foes late. TRUE VALOUR (IRE) threw his head around and steadied early, angled in and tugged a bit, saved ground chasing the pace, waited some leaving the second turn, came out for room into the stretch, angled in and moved up inside in midstretch, came out again and split horses late for the show. KINGLY had speed outside then angled in and set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn, fought back in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but gave ground grudgingly to the others. FRONTIER MARKET broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award five wide on the line. MAJESTIC EAGLE stalked inside then outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, was between foes through much of the drive and also was edged for a minor share. RONALD R (IRE) chased inside then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. THE HUNTED between horses early, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. TAKE THE ONE O ONE three deep early, stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter a half mile out, continued outside the winner leaving the second turn, fell back between horses in midstretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.47 45.34 1:10.22 1:22.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Manhattan Up 122 4 4 4–hd 5 1–½ 1–1½ Pereira 1.80 5 Oliver 124 5 1 3–1 3–1 2–1 2–5½ Cedillo 3.50 1 Route Six Six 122 1 5 5 4–½ 5 3–ns Valdivia, Jr. 14.00 2 Speed Pass 117 2 2 2–3 1–hd 3–hd 4–½ Diaz, Jr. 1.40 3 Adens Dream 124 3 3 1–hd 2–2 4–1 5 Figueroa 5.90

4 MANHATTAN UP 5.60 2.80 2.40 5 OLIVER 3.40 2.60 1 ROUTE SIX SIX 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $45.60 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $9.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $21.35

Winner–Manhattan Up Dbb.c.4 by Street Boss out of In the Frame, by Service Stripe. Bred by Kathleen McIsaac (KY). Trainer: Philip A. Oviedo. Owner: Gust, Charles and Warren, John P.. Mutuel Pool $249,082 Daily Double Pool $34,566 Exacta Pool $82,271 Trifecta Pool $67,914. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-4) paid $30.00. Pick Three Pool $34,513.

MANHATTAN UP stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and bid four wide into the stretch, gained the advantage nearing midstretch, inched away and drifted in some under some urging in deep stretch and proved best. OLIVER close up stalking the pace off the rail, bid three wide between foes into the stretch, drifted in and fought back past midstretch and could not quite match the winner late. ROUTE SIX SIX a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, was in a bit tight along the rail in midstretch then got through in deep stretch and edged rivals for the show. SPEED PASS had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in upper stretch, drifted in from the whip some in deep stretch and was edged for third between foes on the line. ADENS DREAM dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses into the stretch and also was edged for a minor share three deep on the wire.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.49 46.06 1:10.88 1:23.15 1:35.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Fivestar Lynch 124 1 8 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ 2–1½ 1–½ Rispoli 1.10 5 Trojan Magic 124 5 7 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 2–1½ Fuentes 10.00 3 Camps Bay 119 3 5 6–hd 7–½ 5–hd 3–2 3–nk Velez 7.70 7 Fengari 124 7 9 8–1½ 8–2 8–2 4–1 4–3½ Prat 4.90 4 Irish Spirit 124 4 4 7–hd 5–hd 7–1 7–1½ 5–½ Franco 9.00 2 Muskoka 124 2 1 4–hd 4–1 4–1 6–hd 6–4¼ Bejarano 10.90 9 Friendly Outthedor 124 9 3 5–1 6–½ 6–½ 5–½ 7–3¼ Cedillo 6.40 8 Rightful 119 8 6 9 9 9 9 8–7½ Diaz, Jr. 69.90 6 Shared 124 6 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 8–3 9 Espinoza 79.80

1 FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) 4.20 2.80 2.40 5 TROJAN MAGIC 7.00 6.80 3 CAMPS BAY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $23.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-7) $51.65 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-3-7-4) $843.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $55.90

Winner–Fivestar Lynch (IRE) Ch.g.4 by Slade Power (IRE) out of Party Feet (IRE), by Noverre. Bred by Gigginstown House Stud (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: CYBT, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner, Daniel. Mutuel Pool $332,208 Daily Double Pool $112,126 Exacta Pool $180,404 Superfecta Pool $126,592 Super High Five Pool $22,935 Trifecta Pool $160,529. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-1) paid $24.75. Pick Three Pool $136,810. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-4-1) 5352 tickets with 4 correct paid $68.10. Pick Four Pool $477,688. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-6-4-1) 3611 tickets with 5 correct paid $86.75. Pick Five Pool $410,667. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-4-3-6-4-1) 151 tickets with 6 correct paid $624.44. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $175,924. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $197,331.

FIVESTAR LYNCH (IRE) a bit slow into stride, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed late. TROJAN MAGIC hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, had speed between horses then set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, inched away again in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. CAMPS BAY saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and just held third. FENGARI broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, came out for room leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, lugged in some in midstretch and was edged for the show. IRISH SPIRIT chased between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, went between foes again on the second turn, found the inside in the drive and lacked a rally. MUSKOKA between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FRIENDLY OUTTHEDOR chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RIGHTFUL four wide into the first turn, settled off the rail to the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. SHARED stalked off the inside then bid alongside the runner-up on the backstretch and second turn, dropped back in the stretch and weakened.