Sports

Pau Gasol shares about what his ‘brother,’ Kobe Bryant, meant to him

By Broderick Turner
Erik Himmelsbach-WeinsteinMark Potts
Feb. 13, 2020
12:56 PM
Pau Gasol came to the Lakers in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2007-08 season and quickly clicked with Kobe Bryant, both on and off the court.

Raised in Europe, Bryant had much in common with the Spanish center/forward. Gasol says they were “brothers,” but the kind of sibling who knew how to push his buttons — and it worked. Gasol credits Bryant and his blunt “Mamba mentality” for pushing him to his greatest professional heights. Together, they led the Lakers to consecutive titles in 2009 and 2010.

Their bond remained long after Gasol left the Lakers in 2014, and he remembers Bryant as a man whose legendary desire to excel extended to his post-basketball endeavors and as a parent and husband.

Broderick Turner
Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is senior director/video for features and sports.
Mark Potts
A native of Enid, Okla., Mark Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.
