The best quotes on the Astros cheating scandal, in handy meme form

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal rocked Major League Baseball this offseason, so naturally it’s been a major topic of conversation at spring training.

Some people are apologizing, some are venting, some are getting defensive, and some are sticking their feet in their mouths.

Here are some of the more memorable quotes on the topic, in handy meme form.

The Astros tried getting in front of the situation with a news conference, during which owner Jim Crane and others apologized.

Advertisement

(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

But Crane also said this:

(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Some Astros players sounded sincere when speaking to reporters following the news conference.



Advertisement

(Bob Levey / Getty Images)

(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

But many folks around the league weren’t satisfied.

(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Cody Bellinger, a member of the 2017 Dodgers team that lost to Houston in the World Series, lashed out.

(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa lashed back at Bellinger on Saturday.

Advertisement

(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

And he added this for good measure:

(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to reporters Sunday, defending his punishment of the Astros.

(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and others weren’t pleased with the commissioner’s choice of words.

(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

So Wednesday, Manfred was the one issuing an apology ...

Curtis Compton / Associated Press

... although he reiterated his stance that it would not make sense to strip the Astros of the 2017 title.

(Curtis Compton / Associated Press)

Overall, there’s still a lot of people around the MLB — and elsewhere — pretty upset about the scandal.

(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

(Curtis Compton / Associated Press)

(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

(Lindsey Wasson / Getty Images)

(Nam Huh / Associated Press)

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)