The best quotes on the Astros cheating scandal, in handy meme form

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal rocked Major League Baseball this offseason, so naturally it’s been a major topic of conversation at spring training.
Some people are apologizing, some are venting, some are getting defensive, and some are sticking their feet in their mouths.
Here are some of the more memorable quotes on the topic, in handy meme form.
The Astros tried getting in front of the situation with a news conference, during which owner Jim Crane and others apologized.
But Crane also said this:
Some Astros players sounded sincere when speaking to reporters following the news conference.
But many folks around the league weren’t satisfied.
Cody Bellinger, a member of the 2017 Dodgers team that lost to Houston in the World Series, lashed out.
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa lashed back at Bellinger on Saturday.
And he added this for good measure:
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to reporters Sunday, defending his punishment of the Astros.
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and others weren’t pleased with the commissioner’s choice of words.
So Wednesday, Manfred was the one issuing an apology ...
... although he reiterated his stance that it would not make sense to strip the Astros of the 2017 title.
Overall, there’s still a lot of people around the MLB — and elsewhere — pretty upset about the scandal.