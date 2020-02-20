Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Sparks sign four-time WNBA champion Seimone Augustus

Seimone Augustus (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Sparks during the 2017 WNBA Finals at Staples Center.
Seimone Augustus (33) helped lead the Minnesota Lynx to the WNBA title in 2017, beating he Sparks in the final round.
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Feb. 20, 2020
6:54 PM
The Sparks signed four-time WNBA champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist Seimone Augustus on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The eight-time All-Star guard won titles with the Minnesota Lynx in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, the latter championship coming at the expense of the Sparks.

Augustus, who was the No. 1 overall selection by Minnesota in the 2006 draft out of Louisiana State, ranks 11th on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list with 5,881 points.

“Seimone Augustus is a player I’ve admired from a distance throughout her illustrious career,” Sparks coach Derek Fisher said in a statement released by the team. “She’s a leader, fierce competitor and a winner. We’re excited to work with her and have her join our group as we continue to build towards the vision we have for our 2020 season.”

Augustus, 35, has career averages of 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She has shot 48% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range during her 14-year career.

“Through intense playoffs battles and time with Team USA teammates, I have come to know the Sparks character and commitment to winning,” Augustus said in statement released by the team. “I’m excited to join friends who are now teammates to chase another championship.”

Dan Loumena
Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.
