Horse racing newsletter: Catching up on the news

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
Let’s catch up on the news from the past week.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter
--Legendary sire A.P. Indy died on Friday at age 31. Lane’s End Farm made the announcement and said there was no specific cause of death other than the infirmities of old age. He only ran 11 races, winning eight of them including the Belmont Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic. He also won the Hollywood Derby and Santa Anita Derby. You can read more about it from Frank Angst of Bloodhorse. Just click here.
--Bast, a leading contender for the Kentucky Oaks, was retired on Thursday with a soft tissue injury. She was a three-time Grade 1 winner—the Del Mar Debutante, Chandelier Stakes and Starlet Stakes. She was third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. “She wasn’t off at all, but we noticed some slight filling in an ankle,” trainer Bob Baffert told Jessica Martini of Thoroughbred Daily News. “It’s minor, but she’d need at least four months off and there is no guarantee how she’d come back. So, we just decided to retire her. She’ll go back to Kentucky to be bred.” To read the TDN story, just click here.
--Santa Anita’s racing office got a shot in the arm when it brought back Chris Merz to be the Director of Racing. He was at the Maryland Jockey Club (i.e. Laurel and Pimlico three weeks a year) as Racing Secretary since 2018. In his time in Southern California he was stakes coordinator at Santa Anita and Del Mar and was the Assistant Racing Secretary at Los Alamitos. It’s no secret the racing office has been struggling in trying to write books that have been seriously affected by a horse shortage. Merz will report to Steve Lym, vice president of racing.
Aidan Butler, the guy who runs the track with a huge title that can be abbreviated AEDCROTSG, also promoted Nate Newby, the top guy in marketing, to Senior VP and assistant general manager, and Amy Zimmerman to Senior VP and executive producer.
One question: Can you have an assistant general manager if you don’t have a general manager?
--Santa Anita had its eighth horse fatality on Thursday when Unveiled had a fracture in his right front. The horse was galloping during training. For more, just click here.
--The California Horse Racing Board met on Thursday and didn’t really make any headlines. There was a lot of talk about the riding crop and in the end, it was tabled for more research on what others are doing in this area. The meeting was held at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds.
Rick Baedeker, executive director of the CHRB, said that mutuel handle for January was down 8% year-over-year for daytime racing with two fewer programs. Average daily handle was down 2%. Nighttime racing, with three more programs, was up 6.2%. Altogether, business was down 6.65%. Baedeker made no mention of the long-time-in-coming report on the deaths last year at Santa Anita.
Just an observation, not that I could do any better, but it would be helpful if chairman Greg Ferraro could get more control of public comment during a specific agenda item. If the comment isn’t specifically about the item, it needs to held until the general comment period. Public comment is absolutely essential and needed but it needs to be germane to the discussion at hand. Even the soon-to-be-departing Baedeker brought up this point but then backed down by saying, “No biggie.”
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the second race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is an optional claimer at 5 ½ furlongs on the turf, a condition which offers a glimpse into the mindset of connections with regard to making their horse eligible to be claimed out of these races. In the case of this offering, both BIDDY DUKE and VEGAN are eligible to be claimed, and typically, we try and beat runners who have a tag attached, except if a horse was claimed for far less than Sunday’s tag price, has recouped the investment, and the thought of a higher priced claim is simply a cherry on the sundae. Then it’s OK, sure. In the case of these two, though, the tag is almost an ‘out,’ with hopes another will drop a claim, relieving the current connections of financial stress. As a general rule, runners up for a tag in an optional claiming race, are usually better plays ‘against,’ rather than backing. This race also is likely gonna serve as a nice example, as to the power of a healthy runner, with top selection is LOFTY (#6). She strings races together for the first time ever, which also coincides with coming off a winning effort, and as we remind members often, good health opens the door to good efforts, and rarely is there any other way around that. Throw in the fact she absolutely excelled when given a turf sprint for the first time, and there’s every reason to believe she can improve off that last effort, with two solid works in place as well. RSTARS AND STRIPES (#2) didn’t beat anything in her debut, then again, she can only beat who she’s lined up against, and there’s plenty of good intentions here. She was claimed out of her debut, always a pretty positive thing to see, and now, Steve Knapp moves immediately to the turf, a plan in place, with Umberto Rispoli taking the mount, and as we often say, this sport rewards both patience and strategies. There was a clear strategy off the claim here.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 6-2-4
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none
“Positive Notes:
“4 Secret Square - Has enough speed to stay close up, exiting a mile offering which’ll give a touch of stamina down the lane. Not tough to find with Rosario riding so many live runners for Sadler these days.
“Negative Notes:
“7 Vegan - Needs a patient ride off leaders, which is why Gutierrez was a better fit, as Delgadillo is much better suited to settling runners on the front end, and that’s not likely gonna be the case with this one here Sunday.
“TOP PICK: LOFTY (#6 9-5 Franco)
“SECOND CHOICE: RSTARS AND STRIPES (#2 6-1 Rispoli)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
New Santa Anita bet
In the hopes of generating gambling interest, The Stronach Group is putting together something called the Golden Hour Double, which is a $5 minimum bet on the last races at Santa Anita and Golden Gate. That alone wouldn’t be enough, but the takeout is lowered to 15%. It will also have a guaranteed $50,000 pool.
The takeout angle should generate interest and both tracks tend to have big field sizes on the last race to get interest in the Pick Five and the Rainbow Six. The $5 minimum harkens back to yesteryear when exactas were $5 and not offered on every race.
So, now we have $5 bet with a 15% takeout (Golden Hour Double) and a 20-cent bet with a 40+% takeout (Rainbow Six) when there is more than one winner. We’ll be eager to see if the former cannibalizes the latter. The guess here is no. It starts Feb. 29.
Santa Anita review
Saturday’s feature was the Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. It appeared as if Jolie Olimpica was going to wire the field going into the stretch but she tired and gave way to Keeper Ofthe Stars to win by a half-length.
Keeper Ofthe Stars paid a hefty $74.20, $14.80 and $6.00. Jolie Olimpica finished second and Mucho Unusual was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Jonathan Wong (winning trainer): “We have been very high on this filly. When Tom and Debi (Stull) from Tommy Town Thoroughbreds gave her to me it felt like the best horse we have ever had. We thought she would come from off the pace. She is better when she has something to chase and when she is on the outside and clear, because she has such a long stride it takes her a while to get going.
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “I thought if we could get her to relax off the pace [Saturday], she could make one run. I got her back going into the first turn and she relaxed really good. The distance was perfect and she finished really strong.”
Santa Anita preview
Before we get to Sunday’s card, let’s talk about the race you won’t see, the $100,000 Spring Fever Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going six furlongs. It was canceled because of not enough entries. Now, I’m not an owner or trainer so I can’t talk to motivations. But this is a race that possibly wasn’t made because of the quality of horses that were nominated for it.
There is Spiced Perfection, who has been running at the upper stratosphere of these races and also Show It N Moe It, who is a veteran graded stakes competitor. That’s a lot for Cal-breds to run against, so they aren’t. That’s my educated guess on why the race was canceled for lack of entries.
OK, on to Sunday’s races, eight of them with a post of 12:30 p.m. The feature, we’re guessing, is the fourth, an allowance/optional claimer for horses going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. Doug O’Neill has the top two favorites.
Murad Khan is the morning-line top choice at 7-5 with Flavien Prat aboard. The 7-year-old gelding is seven-of-27 lifetime and is first off a claim for O’Neill. He has mostly been running at the allowance and claiming level.
The other O’Neil horse is What’sontheagenda at 2-1 with Tiago Pereira in the saddle. The 6-year-old gelding is three-for-20 lifetime and is coming off a second in the Clocker’s Corner. His last win will be exactly one year ago Sunday.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 7, 6, 6, 10, 9, 6, 10 (4 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA picks of the day
RACE TWO: No. 2 Rstars and Stripes (6-1)
RACE TEN: No. 10 Mountain Spirit (15-1)
There are four turf races Sunday and my value plays are following Umberto Rispoli. Since the opening day I have been singing the praises of this Italian jockey who came here by way of Hong Kong. Umberto has proven how good he is by winning 21 races so far. More impressive is 17 of his wins are on turf. Any horse he rides on turf right now is a must look at. My top price plays for him today are Rstars and Stripes in race two and Mountain Spirit in race 10.
In race two, Rstars and Stripes was claimed out of a dominating debut win on Feb. 2nd by trainer Steve Knapp. Stripes won by nine easy lengths going six furlongs on dirt. They cut back Sunday and move to turf with Umberto Rispoli riding for the second start. Stripes races protected. Joel Rosario rode the win but lands on the John Sadler/Hronis Racing horse Secret Square giving Umberto another chance to get a value win on turf. Both Rosario and Umberto share the same agent. Coincidence? I think not! 6-1 seems too good to be true.
In race 10 Mountain Spirit from trainer Jeff Mullins makes the 3rd start off the layoff, a move Mullins wins 15%. This is the 2nd time routing with Mullins winning 25% of the time. Umberto Rispoli rides again.15-1 is a very attractive price for the last race of the card.
Saturday’s result: Kiss Today Goodbye went off at 7-1 and another great ride by Umbert Rispoli gave us the win. Umberto had Kiss much closer as I expected and cruised late on the outside to win by a head on the line. Finishes like that and value like that are why we play this great game. Kiss Today Goodbye paid $16.20 for the win.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Tampa Bay (6): $100,000 Turf Dash Stakes, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Faction Cat ($11.40)
Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $100,000 World of Trouble Sprint Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Jackson ($28.20)
Tampa Bay (8): $100,000 Lightning City Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Jean Elizabeth ($3.60)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Haynesfield Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Mr. Buff ($2.60)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Keeper Ofthe Stars ($74.20)
Oaklawn (9): $125,000 Downthedustyroad Breeders’ Stakes, Ark-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Bye Bye J ($3.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:
1:20 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Maddie May Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Ice Princess (1-2)
3:09 Sunland (8): $100,000 Albert and Henry Dominguez Memorial Handicap, NM-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Rig Time (3-1)
3:36 Sunland (9): $100,000 Mine That Bird Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Sir Rick (2-1)
4:03 Sunland (10): $100,000 Red Hedeman Mile, NM-breds 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Ancient Land (3-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 3 Favorite Mongoose (9-2)
He benefits from a top-notch jockey/trainer combo (21%), but he is a trouble prone runner taking a drop into the claiming ranks Sunday. In his last effort, the Favorite Cartel gelding bobbled harshly at the start to lose a length before finishing fairly well for fourth while running in close quarters late. He’s capable of breaking cleanly, which could put in a great position to deliver a win at a nice price.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 22.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 29th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.77 47.58 1:12.37 1:25.56 1:39.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Kadesh
|122
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–6
|1–8½
|1–13¼
|Franco
|1.10
|5
|Debt Monger
|122
|5
|4
|5–1
|6–5
|2–2
|2–5
|2–4¼
|Delgadillo
|8.00
|8
|Royal Suspect
|122
|8
|5
|6–3
|5–½
|5–8
|3–1
|3–2¾
|Cedillo
|2.50
|1
|Linfield
|112
|1
|7
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–1¾
|Mussad
|35.50
|3
|Royally Big
|122
|3
|8
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–1½
|6–5
|5–1½
|Gryder
|9.20
|7
|Blazing Home
|117
|7
|2
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–7
|6–9¼
|Velez
|26.10
|6
|Zees Empire
|115
|6
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7–8
|7–32
|Flores
|125.50
|4
|Mr. Nasty
|122
|4
|3
|2–½
|3–1
|7–1
|8
|8
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.80
|2
|KADESH
|4.20
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|DEBT MONGER
|6.60
|3.00
|8
|ROYAL SUSPECT
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-8-1)
|$12.92
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-8-1-3)
|$450.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-8)
|$11.15
Winner–Kadesh Ch.c.3 by Karakontie (JPN) out of Talented Tap, by Tapit. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Christopher and Girdner, Paul K.. Mutuel Pool $162,100 Exacta Pool $92,590 Superfecta Pool $47,444 Super High Five Pool $2,361 Trifecta Pool $66,498. Claimed–Kadesh by Granja Mexico and Palma, Hector. Trainer: Hector Palma. Claimed–Royal Suspect by Hess, Jr., Robert B. and Valente, Roddy J. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
KADESH had speed inside to duel for the lead, kicked clear a bit off the rail on the backstretch, opened up on the second turn and drew off in the drive under left handed urging then steady handling. DEBT MONGER pulled between horses then off the rail, steadied leaving the first turn, chased off the inside, split horses on the second turn, continued a bit off the fence into the stretch and bested the others. ROYAL SUSPECT chased off the rail then outside, went four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and picked up the show. LINFIELD saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened. ROYALLY BIG a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival then inside, came out on the second turn and improved position. BLAZING HOME pulled four wide into the first turn, dueled three deep, drifted out and steadied leaving the first turn, stalked three wide, angled in between horses on the second turn and weakened. ZEES EMPIRE settled three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn and gave way. MR. NASTY dueled between horses then stalked between foes, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.63 48.56 1:13.06 1:37.71 1:49.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Catch the Eye
|124
|3
|3
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|2–hd
|1–ns
|Bejarano
|2.30
|4
|Miss Tokyo
|124
|4
|1
|1–½
|2–1
|2–½
|1–1½
|2–2¼
|Rispoli
|7.30
|2
|Tagline
|124
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3–1½
|Cedillo
|5.50
|5
|Vegas Palm
|124
|5
|2
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–2
|4–½
|4–1¼
|Prat
|5.00
|1
|Kelani Kim
|124
|1
|5
|2–½
|1–½
|1–1
|3–1½
|5–3¾
|Maldonado
|30.50
|7
|Saving Sophie
|124
|6
|4
|3–2
|3–½
|3–1
|5–1
|6
|Smith
|1.40
|3
|CATCH THE EYE
|6.60
|4.00
|3.80
|4
|MISS TOKYO
|8.20
|6.80
|2
|TAGLINE
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$20.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$19.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-5)
|$20.56
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2)
|$39.20
Winner–Catch the Eye B.f.4 by Quality Road out of Turns My Head (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). Bred by Mrs. Jerry Amerman (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Amerman Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $265,009 Daily Double Pool $55,988 Exacta Pool $144,570 Superfecta Pool $54,985 Trifecta Pool $95,307. Scratched–Happy Tune.
CATCH THE EYE stalked between horses then inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. MISS TOKYO had speed between horses then set or forced the pace between foes or outside a rival, bid again between horses leaving the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, drifted in from the whip past midstretch then drifted out a bit under left handed pressure in deep stretch and held on well but was caught on the line. TAGLINE pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn, chased along the rail, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gained the show. VEGAS PALM stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KELANI KIM tugged her way inside to press the pace and steadied into the first turn, set a pressured pace along the rail, inched away into the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SAVING SOPHIE four wide early, pressed the pace three deep then stalked leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, re-bid three wide leaving that turn and into the stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 24.01 48.42 1:14.18 1:27.66 1:41.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Shanghai Barbie
|124
|4
|5
|3–1½
|3–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–nk
|Fuentes
|1.90
|5
|Boonesboro Beauty
|124
|5
|4
|4–2½
|4–6
|3–2
|2–1
|2–3¼
|Rispoli
|1.30
|3
|Info's Treasure
|119
|3
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4–12
|3–1¼
|Velez
|12.10
|1
|Zillinda
|124
|1
|2
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–3
|4–44½
|Pereira
|6.10
|2
|Super Bunny
|124
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|4–3
|5
|5
|Delgadillo
|3.90
|4
|SHANGHAI BARBIE
|5.80
|3.00
|2.10
|5
|BOONESBORO BEAUTY
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|INFO'S TREASURE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$25.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$6.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3)
|$11.65
Winner–Shanghai Barbie Dbb.f.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of Sacharissa, by Memo (CHI). Bred by Milt Policzer (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Jerry Caroom. Mutuel Pool $144,282 Daily Double Pool $27,380 Exacta Pool $62,471 Trifecta Pool $49,342. Claimed–Shanghai Barbie by Big Chief Racing, LLC. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-4) paid $19.75. Pick Three Pool $44,025.
SHANGHAI BARBIE stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, inched clear into the stretch, fought back outside the runner-up under urging, drifted in some in the final furlong and held gamely. BOONESBORO BEAUTY chased off the inside, bid between horses in upper stretch, fought back off the rail in midstrech, drifted in late and went on willingly. INFO'S TREASURE fractious in the gate, settled inside, came out on the second turn and into the stretch and gained the show. ZILLINDA had speed inside then stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch and most of the second turn, continued along the inside into and through the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SUPER BUNNY had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn and into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.20 46.81 1:11.68 1:24.38 1:37.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|122
|5
|5
|5–4½
|5–7
|4–6
|3–½
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|7.10
|3
|Divine Armor
|122
|3
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–1½
|2–4¾
|Cedillo
|3.10
|4
|Exaulted
|122
|4
|4
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–5
|3–nk
|Smith
|0.90
|8
|Mastering
|122
|7
|6
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|4–2¼
|Espinoza
|10.10
|7
|Reprobate
|122
|6
|7
|6–4½
|6–12
|5–2
|5–10
|5–15¾
|Prat
|13.60
|2
|Cool Runnings
|122
|2
|2
|4–1½
|4–½
|6–18
|6–15
|6–23
|Bejarano
|13.50
|1
|Fantastic Day
|122
|1
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Diaz, Jr.
|12.90
|5
|KISS TODAY GOODBYE
|16.20
|6.20
|2.80
|3
|DIVINE ARMOR
|3.80
|2.20
|4
|EXAULTED
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$75.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$28.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-8)
|$23.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-4-8-7)
|$743.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4)
|$28.55
Winner–Kiss Today Goodbye Dbb.c.3 by Cairo Prince out of Savvy Hester, by Heatseeker (IRE). Bred by Debmar Stables (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: John Sondereker. Mutuel Pool $309,695 Daily Double Pool $28,810 Exacta Pool $176,723 Superfecta Pool $79,954 Super High Five Pool $5,844 Trifecta Pool $124,563. Scratched–Yeng Again.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $59.00. Pick Three Pool $24,661.
KISS TODAY GOODBYE stalked three deep then off the rail, went around a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and bid outside the runner-up under urging a sixteenth out to gain the lead nearing the wire. DIVINE ARMOR close up stalking the early pace between foes, bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn to gain the advantage into the stretch, inched away in deep stretch, fought back just off the rail through the final sixteenth and was edged late. EXAULTED had speed between rivals then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and just held third. MASTERING four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. REPROBATE a step slow to begin, settled a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence into and through the stretch and lacked the needed rally. COOL RUNNINGS saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. FANTASTIC DAY fractious in the post parade and warm up, dropped back inside then off the rail, fell farther back on the backstretch, was through early and eased in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Buena Vista Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.23 46.49 1:10.24 1:22.30 1:34.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|122
|8
|6
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|2–½
|1–½
|Cedillo
|36.10
|1
|Jolie Olimpica
|122
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1
|1–1
|2–½
|Smith
|0.60
|4
|Mucho Unusual
|122
|2
|3
|5–hd
|6–2
|5–1
|4–1½
|3–1½
|Rosario
|4.20
|8
|Lady Prancealot
|124
|5
|9
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–1
|6–1½
|4–1
|Bravo
|4.30
|12
|DQ–Tiny Tina
|120
|9
|4
|8–3
|8–3
|8–½
|7–hd
|5–¾
|Van Dyke
|24.90
|7
|Brill
|120
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–3
|2–1½
|3–½
|6–1¾
|Franco
|31.90
|6
|Meal Ticket
|120
|3
|7
|6–1½
|5–hd
|6–½
|8–½
|7–ns
|Pereira
|61.40
|9
|Super Patriot
|120
|6
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–½
|Fuentes
|19.00
|10
|La Sardane
|120
|7
|5
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–hd
|9
|Prat
|22.00
|11
|KEEPER OFTHE STARS
|74.20
|14.80
|6.00
|1
|JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ)
|3.00
|2.20
|4
|MUCHO UNUSUAL
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11)
|$764.20
|$1 EXACTA (11-1)
|$91.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-1-4-8)
|$85.09
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-1-4)
|$164.20
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-1-4-8-7)
|Carryover $3,913
Winner–Keeper Ofthe Stars Grr.f.4 by Midnight Lute out of Sociable, by Run Away and Hide. Bred by Olin Gentry, Omar Trevino &Anthony Cappola (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $460,734 Daily Double Pool $67,346 Exacta Pool $223,666 Superfecta Pool $102,805 Trifecta Pool $155,085 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,113. Scratched–Carressa, Muchly (GB), Sold It. DQ–#12 Tiny Tina–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 8th.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-11) paid $495.30. Pick Three Pool $75,156. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-5-11) 96 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,317.30. Pick Four Pool $165,720. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-4-5-11) 107 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,038.55. Pick Five Pool $502,118.
KEEPER OFTHE STARS angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit then bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch and got up nearing the wire. JOLIE OLIMPICA (BRZ) took the early lead inside, came a bit off the rail on the first turn to set the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged late. MUCHO UNUSUAL saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished well. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and bested the others. TINY TINA angled in and settled outside a rival, split horses in midstretch, drifted in some in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. BRILL stalked a bit off the rail, continued just off the inside in the stretch and lacked the needed late response. MEAL TICKET chased outside a rival, continued three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SUPER PATRIOT saved ground off the pace, inched forward inside then split horses in deep stretch and steadied when crowded past the sixteenth pole. LA SARDANE (FR) angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. Following a stewards' inquiry, TINY TINA was disqualified and placed eighth for interference in deep stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.39 45.77 1:10.98 1:23.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Rinse and Repeat
|124
|1
|2
|4–1
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Gryder
|2.30
|6
|Big Barrel
|124
|5
|3
|3–½
|4–½
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Bejarano
|4.90
|4
|Bouncing Around
|124
|3
|6
|5–3
|6
|4–½
|3–1¾
|Puglisi
|2.70
|7
|Temple Knights
|124
|6
|1
|6
|5–1
|3–1
|4–9¼
|Fuentes
|2.70
|3
|Two Fifty Coup
|117
|2
|5
|2–2
|1–1
|5–12
|5–21
|Flores
|16.00
|5
|Whatsittoya
|124
|4
|4
|1–½
|2–hd
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|7.00
|2
|RINSE AND REPEAT
|6.60
|3.60
|2.40
|6
|BIG BARREL
|5.00
|2.80
|4
|BOUNCING AROUND
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-2)
|$364.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-7)
|$7.03
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4)
|$19.65
Winner–Rinse and Repeat B.h.6 by Square Eddie out of Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $302,455 Daily Double Pool $29,241 Exacta Pool $141,993 Superfecta Pool $56,773 Trifecta Pool $94,403. Claimed–Rinse and Repeat by Gonzaz, Albert E. and Mojarro, Antonio. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Scratched–Satori.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-11-2) paid $558.45. Pick Three Pool $55,654.
RINSE AND REPEAT stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid alongside a rival leaving the turn to gain the lead into the stretch, inched away briefly in upper stretch, fought back under left handed urging in the final furlong and held gamely. BIG BARREL stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the winner in midstretch and fought back through the final furlong. BOUNCING AROUND pushed open the front of the gate but did not come out, was reloaded, chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. TEMPLE KNIGHTS settled off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, came out into the stretch, split horses nearing midstretch then angled in and could not offer the necessary late kick. TWO FIFTY COUP had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the turn, fought back along the rail leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. WHATSITTOYA between horses early, dueled outside a rival, dropped back between foes on the turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.34 47.76 1:13.15 1:25.30 1:37.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Charmingslew
|122
|2
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|1–½
|2–2½
|1–½
|Prat
|4.40
|5
|Swing Thoughts
|122
|5
|2
|4–6
|4–4
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|Cedillo
|5.20
|3
|Avalon Ride
|115
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3–hd
|4–6
|3–1¼
|Velez
|1.80
|1
|Sunrise Royale
|120
|1
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|5
|3–hd
|4–12½
|Rispoli
|1.40
|4
|Say It With Roses
|122
|4
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|4–hd
|5
|5
|Pereira
|11.90
|2
|CHARMINGSLEW
|10.80
|5.20
|2.80
|5
|SWING THOUGHTS
|5.60
|3.40
|3
|AVALON RIDE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$32.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$21.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3)
|$29.05
Winner–Charmingslew B.m.5 by Roi Charmant out of Afleet Slew, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Bob Frear (CA). Trainer: Neil French. Owner: Bob Frear. Mutuel Pool $239,205 Daily Double Pool $37,618 Exacta Pool $100,297 Trifecta Pool $70,657. Claimed–Swing Thoughts by Big Chief Racing, LLC. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Claimed–Sunrise Royale by Shaw, Ken and Kagele, Tom. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-2-2) paid $409.20. Pick Three Pool $39,331.
CHARMINGSLEW stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead, angled in and fought back inside leaving the turn and through a long drive and gamely prevailed under urging. SWING THOUGHTS angled in and chased inside then just off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch, bid three deep then outside the winner leaving the second turn and through a stiff drive and continued willingly but could not get by. AVALON RIDE leaned back then broke in the air and slowly, settled inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and outfinished a rival for the show. SUNRISE ROYALE saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn and lacked the needed response in the stretch. SAY IT WITH ROSES had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.45 46.43 58.98 1:12.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Promise Nothing
|122
|3
|8
|8–hd
|6–2
|4–hd
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|3.30
|6
|Jaxon's Goldie
|122
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|2–3½
|Cedillo
|1.40
|12
|Golden Victory
|122
|11
|5
|5–hd
|4–hd
|2–½
|3–nk
|Delgadillo
|8.70
|7
|Taco Waco
|122
|7
|11
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|4–1½
|Rispoli
|5.10
|10
|Nietzsche
|122
|10
|6
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–2
|5–hd
|Flores
|9.20
|4
|Unmasked
|115
|4
|3
|6–hd
|8–hd
|7–2
|6–2¼
|Flores
|103.30
|5
|Prince Ricky
|117
|5
|4
|2–hd
|5–2
|6–4
|7–3½
|Velez
|9.90
|9
|Grand Sierra
|122
|9
|2
|7–2½
|9–3
|8–1
|8–1¼
|Roman
|73.70
|8
|Cherry Pie
|122
|8
|9
|9–1½
|10–4
|10–4½
|9–5½
|Diaz, Jr.
|80.50
|1
|Geocas Street
|122
|1
|10
|10–2½
|7–½
|9–1½
|10–3¼
|Franco
|19.30
|2
|Wicked Blue
|114
|2
|7
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Lopez
|78.70
|3
|PROMISE NOTHING
|8.60
|4.00
|2.80
|6
|JAXON'S GOLDIE
|3.00
|2.80
|12
|GOLDEN VICTORY
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$78.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$14.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-12-7)
|$20.52
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-12-7-10)
|$408.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-12)
|$42.45
Winner–Promise Nothing Ch.c.3 by Street Boss out of Specific Promise, by Square Eddie. Bred by Ruis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Becerra, Rafael, Becerra, LaRusso, Corey and Yamamoto, Gregory. Mutuel Pool $279,226 Daily Double Pool $36,536 Exacta Pool $184,427 Superfecta Pool $106,091 Super High Five Pool $12,033 Trifecta Pool $140,727. Claimed–Jaxon's Goldie by Jacobs, Gary, Lambert, Jeffrey, Mueller, Martin and Hess Jr., Robert. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Call Ofthe Lure.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $37.50. Pick Three Pool $47,465.
PROMISE NOTHING bobbled slightly at the start, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out in upper stretch, rallied under left handed urging to run past the pacesetter in late stretch and proved best. JAXON'S GOLDIE had good early speed and set the pace a bit off the rail, turned back a bit into the turn, inched away inside, continued clear in the stretch but could not hold off the winner. GOLDEN VICTORY stalked outside then four wide on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, drifted in and edged a rival for the show. TACO WACO hopped slightly and broke slowly, was sent between horses early, stalked off the inside then between foes into and on the turn and into the stretch, also drifted in and was edged for third. NIETZSCHE stalked three deep between horses to the stretch, also drifted in and lacked a rally. UNMASKED angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. PRINCE RICKY stalked outside a rival then inside, bid along the rail into the turn, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and weakened. GRAND SIERRA had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn and also weakened. CHERRY PIE settled outside then off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. GEOCAS STREET broke slowly, came off the rail early, continued three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was not a threat. WICKED BLUE bobbled some at the start, settled inside, fell back into and on the turn and failed to menace.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.57 45.68 57.62 1:03.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|K P Indy
|122
|6
|4
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Cedillo
|2.40
|8
|Much More Halo
|122
|7
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–2½
|2–1¾
|Prat
|1.70
|3
|Restoring Dreams
|122
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–1
|3–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|6.80
|5
|Eastern Ocean
|122
|4
|8
|7–1½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1¾
|Rispoli
|9.40
|1
|Munnings' Pilot
|122
|1
|7
|4–hd
|6–2
|5–1½
|5–1¾
|Bravo
|8.00
|9
|Bravo
|122
|8
|1
|6–hd
|7–1½
|6–½
|6–2¼
|Franco
|28.80
|4
|Diamond Ranger
|122
|3
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–1½
|7–4½
|Gryder
|8.20
|6
|Vodka Twist
|122
|5
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Gutierrez
|20.30
|7
|K P INDY
|6.80
|3.40
|2.60
|8
|MUCH MORE HALO
|3.20
|2.40
|3
|RESTORING DREAMS
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$30.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$7.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-3-5)
|$15.73
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-3-5-1)
|$344.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-3)
|$14.50
Winner–K P Indy Ch.c.3 by Competitive Edge out of Reina Diamante, by Pulpit. Bred by Steven Nicholson & Brandi Nicholson (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $330,566 Daily Double Pool $114,991 Exacta Pool $175,162 Superfecta Pool $84,742 Super High Five Pool $15,123 Trifecta Pool $123,940. Scratched–Exhort.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-7) paid $49.65. Pick Three Pool $142,937. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2-2-3-7) 2819 tickets with 4 correct paid $160.10. Pick Four Pool $591,454. 50-Cent Pick Five (11-1/2-2-3-7) 40 tickets with 5 correct paid $8,650.75. Pick Five Pool $453,399. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-11-1/2-2-3-7) 2 tickets with 6 correct paid $38,124.76. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $142,748. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $32,678.
K P INDY stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter to take a short lead in midstretch, fought back under urging between foes in deep stretch and held on gamely. MUCH MORE HALO stalked outside the winner then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep a sixteenth out then continued willingly outside the winner but could not get by. RESTORING DREAMS came out early then angled in and sped to the lead, set the pace inside, fought back in the stretch then could not match the top pair late but held third. EASTERN OCEAN hopped some in a slow start, went up four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MUNNINGS' PILOT threw his head and broke inward in a slow start, went up inside, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the turn to fall back some, continued along the rail and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. BRAVO stalked three deep between foes then chased alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. DIAMOND RANGER a bit slow to begin, stalked just off the rail then between horses into and on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. VODKA TWIST between horses early angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and also lacked a further response.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,830
|$1,154,701
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,196,860
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,283,526
|TOTAL
|5,830
|$9,635,087
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, February 23.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 30th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Classy Ruler
|Mike Smith
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-5
|2
|Regal Beauty
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|3
|Merneith
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|4
|Princess Mo
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|5
|Don't Unzip Me
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jonathan Wong
|30-1
|6
|Nora's Joy
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|7
|Tower Smash
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|8
|My Happy Girl
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Bob Baffert
|10-1
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Biddy Duke
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1
|40,000
|2
|Rstars and Stripes
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|3
|Mosienko
|Mike Smith
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|4
|Secret Square
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|5
|Violent Speed
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|6
|Lofty
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9-5
|7
|Vegan
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|William Spawr
|10-1
|40,000
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Abusive Gary
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|2
|Challah
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|3
|Bird
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steve Knapp
|15-1
|4
|Baby Gronk
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|5-2
|5
|Unbroken Star
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Mike Puype
|7-2
|6
|Zorich
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kiwi's Dream
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor M. Trujillo
|5-1
|2
|What'sontheagenda
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|3
|Murad Khan
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-5
|4
|Brandothebartender
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Craig Dollase
|4-1
|5
|Secret Courier
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|6
|Yes I Am Free
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Stateforest
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Leonard Powell
|20-1
|50,000
|2
|Reds Tribal Heart
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Lisa Bernard
|50-1
|50,000
|3
|Polar Route
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Matthew Chew
|12-1
|50,000
|4
|Sara Crewe
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Leonard Powell
|3-1
|50,000
|5
|Dabzilla
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Bruce Headley
|8-1
|50,000
|6
|Rickie Nine Toe's
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jorge Periban
|5-2
|50,000
|7
|Traffic Stopper
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|50,000
|8
|Lucky Long Legs
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|50,000
|9
|On the Verge
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|6-1
|50,000
|10
|Smart Girl
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bella Chica
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Mike Puype
|2-1
|2
|Secret of War
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Bruce Headley
|12-1
|3
|Civil Suit
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|4
|Va Va Voom
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Antonio Garcia
|5-2
|5
|Cassie Belle
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Sean McCarthy
|20-1
|6
|Rainwineandhereiam
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|7
|The Last Ruler
|Victor Flores
|117
|Jerry Wallace, II
|20-1
|8
|Spreckels
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|9
|Elemental
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Bruce Headley
|12-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kershaw
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|2
|Bold Endeavor
|Joel Rosario
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|5-2
|3
|Pepe Tono
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|8-1
|4
|California Street
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|2-1
|5
|Platinum Equity
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|6
|Acker
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Neil French
|4-1
|62,500
EIGHTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Desmond Doss
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|2
|Southern King
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|3
|Proud Pedro
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Leonard Powell
|3-1
|4
|Farquhar
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|5
|Red King
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|6
|Turn the Switch
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Peter Eurton
|20-1
|7
|Crystal Tribe
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|8
|Storm the Bastille
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|12-1
|9
|M Town Gem
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|10
|Mountain Spirit
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Go Daddy Go
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|12
|Kazan
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|13
|Original Intent
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Dean Greenman
|30-1
|40,000
|14
|Potantico
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
|40,000