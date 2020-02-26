Stephen Curry’s Underrated Tour set for L.A. stop on March 21-22

Stephen Curry’s Underrated Tour this year will feature a Los Angeles stop on March 21-22.

The series of free basketball camps for boys and girls is aimed at helping overlooked high school athletes develop skills and gain exposure in an attempt to make it to college. This is the second year of the tour, which features camps in Chicago, Washington and Dallas as well as L.A.

Registration for the L.A. camp ends Friday.

The camp is designed for unsigned high school players with a three-star ranking or below. Players will learn drills and be given hands-on training so they can learn how to improve their skills and better comprehend the game. Training will come from elite coaches that include Curry’s trainer Brandon Payne.

“I’m just trying to leave this game a little better than how I found it,” said Curry, himself an overlooked high school player despite having a father, Del, who was one of the best long-range shooters in the NBA. “It’s for the kids out there who don’t quite fit the mold, but who just need the right opportunity to show what they can do.”

This year eight boys and eight girls from each camp will be selected to fly for free with a parent to Oakland for a final camp on April 3-5.