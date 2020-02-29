Maximum Security wins $20-million Saudi Cup, the richest horse race in world

Maximum Security may have been disqualified from the world’s most famous horse race, the Kentucky Derby, but on Saturday he won the world’ richest, the $20-million Saudi Cup.

The 4-year-old colt ran a strong race off the pace and held off the hard-charging filly Midnight Bisou to win by a half-length in the first-ever running of the race at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The top two horses are based in the United States. Benbatl, who has done most of his racing in England and Dubai, was third. Santa Anita-based Mucho Gusto, running for Bob Baffert, after leading most of the race was edged out and finished fourth.

Maximum Security will likely always be remembered for the race he didn’t win when last year he was the first horse in the 146-year history of the Kentucky Derby to be disqualified on race day for interference.

On Saturday, Maximum Security, according to his connections, was the recipient of interference.

“The guy in front of me was carrying me out,” winning jockey Luis Saez said of Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Mucho Gusto. “But we pick inside and he fights.”

Winning trainer Jason Servis was not as kind in his assessment.

“Irad had me all over the place,” Servis said. “That was unacceptable, I thought.

While Maximum Security was the best horse, the performance of Midnight Bisou might have been more impressive. At the back of the pack, jockey Mike Smith kept her on the rail and rallied and almost caught the winner in the 1 1/8-mile race.

Both horses will now have to consider if they want to stay for the Dubai World Cup on March 28.

Saez could barely contain his excitement and it wasn’t about a jockey’s $1-million share of the winner’s $10-million purse.

“This is amazing,” Saez said. “This is the boy. He comes here, he shows he’s the best. I can’t tell you how I feel. This is unbelievable. This is for Panama and USA.”

Baffert’s other horse, McKinzie was never in the race and finished 11th in the 14-horse field.