Sports

Former light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev to fight Sullivan Barrera in Indio

Sergey Kovalev poses for photographers during a ceremonial arrival for an upcoming boxing match on Oct. 29.
Sergey Kovalev
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Manouk Akopyan
March 3, 2020
7:33 PM
Former light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 knockouts) will take on Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) on April 25 at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio in a main event that will stream on DAZN.

Kovalev will be fighting for the first time since Canelo Alvarez crushed him with an 11th-round KO in November. Barerra lost in January to Jesse Hart.

The 36-year-old Kovalev was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Los Angeles last month. In a separate case, the Russian fighter faces up to four years in prison on a felony assault charge stemming from a June 2018 incident in Big Bear in which he allegedly punched a woman in the face. Kovalev has a pretrial hearing scheduled for April 8.

Manouk Akopyan
