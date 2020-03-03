Former light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev to fight Sullivan Barrera in Indio

Former light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 knockouts) will take on Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) on April 25 at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio in a main event that will stream on DAZN.

Kovalev will be fighting for the first time since Canelo Alvarez crushed him with an 11th-round KO in November. Barerra lost in January to Jesse Hart.

The 36-year-old Kovalev was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Los Angeles last month. In a separate case, the Russian fighter faces up to four years in prison on a felony assault charge stemming from a June 2018 incident in Big Bear in which he allegedly punched a woman in the face. Kovalev has a pretrial hearing scheduled for April 8.