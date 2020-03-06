BNP Paribas Open to offer fans refunds amid coronavirus outbreak

Organized interaction between players and fans at the BNP Paribas Open will be limited and players will be required to manage their own towels without the help of ball kids, organizers said on Friday in announcing additional actions designed to keep players, fans and volunteers safe from the coronavirus. A chair will be placed at the back of the court for players to place their towels during each match.

Anyone who has purchased tickets directly from the tournament may request a refund for this year’s tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden or can get a credit for the 2021 tournament by using this link before March 31: https://bnpparibasopen.com/coronavirus-refund/

Main draw action at the tournament will begin on Wednesday.

Other precautions announced on Friday include requiring ball kids, ticket-takers, and restaurant and food supply workers to wear gloves. In a statement, tournament organizers also said N95 masks are being secured for first aid and health personnel to wear if needed, more than 250 hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the facility, and that all common areas in the facility will be cleaned daily with an antiviral application. Also, there will be coordination on site with local hospital and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved testing for anyone who exhibits symptoms. Other actions are being considered, the statement said, “to ensure the safety of everyone associated with the event.”