Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Deep elite men’s field highlights 35th annual Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday

Los Angeles Marathon 2019
Elite runners at the start of the 2019 L.A. Marathon. Many training programs start in August for the annual race.
(Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 7, 2020
4:14 PM
Share

The Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday will feature a deep elite men’s field highlighted by two-time winners Elisha Barno and Weldon Kirui, the Kenyans having split each of the past four races.

But more than 26,000 runners have registered, including another deep group that carries its own impressive bit of history: 131 legacy athletes.

Each of those runners has participated in all 34 editions of the race, this being the 35th-annual event.

The race will begin at 6:30 a.m. at Dodger Stadium with the wheelchair start. The elite women are scheduled to take off at 6:45 a.m. The finish line will be near the Santa Monica Pier.

Advertisement

The race will be televised locally on KTLA starting at 6 a.m. and nationally on WGN America starting at 7 a.m.

For the first time in the event’s history, Fox Sports Asia and Fox Sports Australia will carry the international feed live.

Sports
Zane Robertson is a favorite at 35th L.A. Marathon after overcoming adversity
Athletics - Olympics: Day 8
Sports
Zane Robertson is a favorite at 35th L.A. Marathon after overcoming adversity
Zane Robertson dealt with injury and illness to get to the 35th L.A. Marathon, where the New Zealander is among the favorites in the men’s field

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jeff Miller
Follow Us
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement