Deep elite men’s field highlights 35th annual Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday

The Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday will feature a deep elite men’s field highlighted by two-time winners Elisha Barno and Weldon Kirui, the Kenyans having split each of the past four races.

But more than 26,000 runners have registered, including another deep group that carries its own impressive bit of history: 131 legacy athletes.

Each of those runners has participated in all 34 editions of the race, this being the 35th-annual event.

The race will begin at 6:30 a.m. at Dodger Stadium with the wheelchair start. The elite women are scheduled to take off at 6:45 a.m. The finish line will be near the Santa Monica Pier.

Advertisement

The race will be televised locally on KTLA starting at 6 a.m. and nationally on WGN America starting at 7 a.m.

For the first time in the event’s history, Fox Sports Asia and Fox Sports Australia will carry the international feed live.