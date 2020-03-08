Joey Logano holds off Kevin Harvick to take second NASCAR Cup win of season

Joey Logano raced to his second NASCAR Cup Series win in three weeks, holding off Kevin Harvick over the final two laps after an overtime restart Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Also the winner two weeks ago in Las Vegas for Team Penske, Logano has 25 career Cup victories. He overcame several tough moments during an entertaining race, including a pit-road penalty for an uncontrolled tire and a broken jack during another stop.

A late caution triggered the two-lap overtime shootout with Logano, Harvick and Kyle Busch all in a decent position to win. Logano had a good restart at the mile oval and was able to hold off Harvick. Busch was third, Kyle Larson finished fourth and Clint Bowyer was fifth.

“That was a pretty intense last 30 minutes or hour of the race. A lot going on,” Logano said. “Couldn’t be more proud of this team. Two wins already in the books. We got to keep this thing rocking.”

Pole-sitter Chase Elliott and Harvick dominated the first half of the race but Elliott had to make a green-flag stop because of a loose front tire and fell a lap behind the leaders. He eventually earned a free pass to get back on the lead lap and finished seventh.

The Phoenix race was the first under NASCAR’s new rules package for short tracks, which included a significantly smaller rear spoiler. The hope was the changes would make for more passing and excitement during the race.

For the most part, the tweaks seemed to have their desired effect. There were 20 lead changes and plenty of passing and contact back in the pack. Phoenix also is the site of the Cup Series championship in November.

Elliott started on the pole while Harvick — who has won nine times in Phoenix — also was on the front row. Elliott led the first 61 laps of the race before Harvick beat him off pit road following the first caution.

Harvick had his fourth top 10 finish in four races, but was disappointed he couldn’t get past Logano at the end.

“Joey was just good enough to run a couple laps there and get where I needed to be on track position,” Harvick said.

Cole Custer was the highest finishing rookie in ninth place.