Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Game Changers video series

Game Changers
Nneka Ogwumike is photographed in downtown Los Angeles.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Nani Sahra Walker
Claire Hannah Collins
March 9, 2020
12:28 AM
Share
1
2
Part 1

Billie Jean King, Nneka Ogwumike and Kendall Coyne Schofield take you inside the fight for equal pay

3
Part 2

Simone Biles, Kelly Clark and Ashleigh Johnson on the importance of being role models and influencing the next generation

Advertisement

4
Watch the trailer for what’s to come
Game Changers, a multimedia series about challenges in women’s sports and the athletes overcoming them, will debut March 8. Here’s a sneak peak.

Part 3 coming March 10

Sports
Read the Times’ Game Changers series
Portrait Simone Biles.
Sports
Read the Times’ Game Changers series
Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe set new standards for young female athletes. Learn more about them and other inspiring fresh faces in our Women in Sports package.

Share
Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Nani Sahra Walker
Follow Us
Nani Sahra Walker is a video journalist and immersive producer at the Los Angeles Times.
Claire Hannah Collins
Follow Us
Claire Hannah Collins is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times. She was born in Hong Kong and lived in Amman, Jordan, until she was 18. Before moving to Los Angeles, she studied photo and video journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.