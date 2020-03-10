‘The time for being grateful has passed’: Nneka Ogwumike, Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin and a new generation of athletes are no longer satisfied with the status quo.
Simone Biles became America’s most decorated gymnast — male or female — in 2019 when she won her 24th and 25th medals at the world championships.
The former indoor volleyball player has wholly embraced the beach volleyball world.
‘If your dream only includes you, it’s too small a dream,’ Clark says . ‘So I really embraced the idea of becoming a mentor.’
Mikaela Shiffrin used to feel uneasy about athletes speaking out on social issues, but her view has evolved as she secures her place as a skiing great.
-
Alysa Liu is a two-time U.S. figure skating champion, but the teenager has her sights set on an Olympics medal.
-
Rose Lavelle might become the face of the four-time Women’s World Cup-champion team, coming full circle after she idolized Mia Hamm as a third-grader.
