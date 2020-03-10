Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Portrait of Nneka Ogwumike
Nneka Ogwumike in downtown Los Angeles.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
March 10, 2020
3 AM
‘The time for being grateful has passed’: Nneka Ogwumike, Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin and a new generation of athletes are no longer satisfied with the status quo.

Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike has been the representative for WNBA players’ fight for better pay
Nneka Ogwumike always thought she would be a doctor. Instead, she became a professional basketball player — and president of the WNBA’s union.
Claressa Shields’ message to teenagers is more powerful than her devastating right cross
Claressa Shields delivers messages more powerful and persuasive than her devastating right cross.

• • •

Ashleigh Johnson portrait
Ashleigh Johnson at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Ashleigh Johnson hopes to draw more black women to aquatics
One of the few non-Californians on the U.S. women’s water polo team, she was a goalkeeper on the squad that won the 2015 world championship and the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

• • •

Caroline Marks fought to keep up with her older brothers. Now she’s making surfing history
Caroline Marks is riding the wave of success early.
Paralympian Scout Bassett: Fighting for sports equality and redefining ‘beauty’
In 2019, Scout Bassett appeared in ESPN’s the Body Issue magazine to showcase a standard of beauty outside of the norm and to call attention to sports inequality in paralympic track and field.
Brash? Cocky? Swimmer Lilly King is outspoken and hopes other women will join her
Lilly King has been called brash, feisty and outspoken. But the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 100-meter breaststroke sees it differently.

• • •

Lizzie Armanto portrait
Lizzie Armanto is at Garvanza Skate Park in Los Angeles.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Lizzie Armanto’s after-school options were ‘the skate park or the library’; now she’s a Tony Hawk protégé
As Lizzie Armanto continues to climb the ranks of skateboarding, she hopes to raise awareness about the realities of inequality for women in sports.

The full series

Portrait Simone Biles.
Part 1
Trailblazers
Snow covered mountains.
Trailblazers
Part 2
Portrait Nneka Ogwumike.
Part 3

Credits

Photography: Christina House

Photo editing: Sammy Jo Hester, Mary Cooney
Writers: Helene Elliott, Mary McNamara, David Wharton, Nathan Fenno, Kevin Baxter, Tania Ganguli, Jack Harris, Victoria Hernandez, Stephen Battaglio, James F. Peltz
Story editors: Alice Short, Mike Hiserman, Kelli Sullivan
Copy editors: Tim Trepany, Evita Timmons, Andre Vergara, Fernando Dominguez, P.K. Daniel, Steve Horn, Nick Leyva, Matt Tustison, Curtis Zupke, Jim Buzinski
Video production: Nani Sahra Walker, Claire Collins
Video thumbnails: Allison Hong
Interactive timeline: Rahul Mukherjee
Production: Courtney Lewis, Christian Orozco, Lora Victorio
Audience Engagement: Fidel Martinez, Adriana Lacy, Christina Schoellkopf, Louisa Frahm
Research: Michael Darling

